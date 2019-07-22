Dah Sing Banking : Important Notice from Dah Sing Bank

Press Release (Immediate Release)

Important Notice from Dah Sing Bank

(Hong Kong, 22 July 2019) Please be informed our Tuen Mun Branch and Yuen Long Castle Peak Road Branch have been closed until further notice.

Customers who would like to conduct banking transactions please use the Bank's phone banking / e-Banking and Mobile Banking services, or visit our other branches. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

