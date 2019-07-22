Log in
DAH SING BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(2356)
Dah Sing Banking : Important Notice from Dah Sing Bank

07/22/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Press Release (Immediate Release)

Important Notice from Dah Sing Bank

(Hong Kong, 22 July 2019) Please be informed our Tuen Mun Branch and Yuen Long Castle Peak Road Branch have been closed until further notice.

Customers who would like to conduct banking transactions please use the Bank's phone banking / e-Banking and Mobile Banking services, or visit our other branches. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

~ End ~

I Dah Sing Bank, Limited I

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Banking Group Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 09:09:04 UTC
