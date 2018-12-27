Dah Sing Financial : Charity Score Challenge Raises Funds for Operation Santa Claus

Press Release (For Immediate Release)

27 December 2018

Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge Raises Funds for Operation Santa Claus

In support of Operation Santa Claus (OSC) for the six consecutive years, Dah Sing Bank (DSB) successfully hosted the "Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge" at Southorn Playground, Wan Chai. The event engaged around 150 DSB staff and around 50 children aged 6-12 from the Chicken Soup Foundation (CSF) in a friendly basketball match and a series of challenge games in order to raise funds for the OSC charity, with every score contributing donations for OSC. DSB's ongoing commitment to nurturing the younger generation lies behind its collaboration with CSF, which is dedicated to serve underprivileged young people and their families through a wide range of empowerment and relief programmes.

Operating in Hong Kong for over 70 years, DSB has been placing a strong emphasis on joining hands with the local community to create a better and brighter future for all. The Bank's commitment to engaging with the communities and promoting community care is captured in its brand tagline, "Together We Progress and Prosper", and is well demonstrated by its involvement with OSC. By hosting "Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge", DSB hopes to foster a strong team spirit among its staff while providing them with the opportunity to bring joy and fun to less privileged members of the community in this festive season.

Dah Sing staff, Robert Tsui and Ron Chung, players of the two basketball teams competing in the friendly match, were delighted to take part in the fantastic charity event. "Our teams tried utmost best to score in the match as our scores will contribute to the donation. In this friendly match, we also want to show CSF children that love is important in every game we involve, in order to motivate the children to share the love and participate in charity events in the future," they said. "We had a blast taking part in the challenge games with energetic CSF children because we were able to share our team spirit and passion in sports with them. I hope it encourages the younger generation to create a sporting habit for life."

Apart from cheering for the DSB staff during the exciting basketball match, the CSF children also teamed up with them to shoot hoops and have fun in the challenge games. "Every challenge game was so interesting. It is particularly meaningful that we are helping to raise funds for OSC through the games and giving many less fortunate people a chance for a better life. I will definitely participate again if I have the chance!" said CSF children Qiu Chung Shing and Tse Ting Yan. "We have learnt a lot from the match today as both teams played very well. We can't wait to put those skills into practice the next time we play basketball!"

This is the sixth year that Dah Sing Bank has supported OSC. All funds generated by the "Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge" will be donated to OSC to support a broad spectrum of charitable projects.

Operation Santa Claus is an annual charity campaign jointly organized by the South China Morning Post and Radio Television Hong Kong.

Photo Caption: Participating in the "Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge", which raised funds for Operation Santa Claus, were Dah Sing Bank management, two Dah Sing Bank Basketball Teams, around 50 children from Chicken Soup

Foundation, and around 150 Dah Sing staff.