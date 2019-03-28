Dah Sing Financial : Execution of Buy-Back Deed and Completion of Off-Market Share Buy-Back Constituting a Connected Transaction

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 440)
EXECUTION OF BUY-BACK DEED AND
COMPLETION OF OFF-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK
CONSTITUTING A CONNECTED TRANSACTION
Reference is made to the announcements of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 January 2019 and 15 March 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 21 February 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Share Buy-back. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the approval and authorisation of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM dated 15 March 2019, the Buy-back Deed was entered into between the Company and the Seller on 28 March 2019. As all conditions under the Buy-back Deed were fulfilled, completion of the Share Buy-back (the "Completion") occurred on the same day as the entry into the Buy-back Deed. The Buy-back Shares will be cancelled by the Company as soon as practicable.
EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before Completion and cancellation of the Buy-back Shares; and (ii) immediately after Completion and cancellation of the Buy-back Shares (Note 1):
|
|
Immediately before
|
|
Immediately after
|
|
Completion and
|
|
Completion and
|
|
cancellation of the
|
|
cancellation of the
|
|
Buy-back Shares
|
|
Buy-back Shares
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
|
Shares
|
%
|
David Shou-Yeh Wong (Note 2)
|
137,285,682
|
40.97
|
137,285,682
|
42.96
|
MUFG Bank
|
50,870,777
|
15.18
|
35,370,777
|
11.07
|
John Wai-Wai Chow (Note 3)
|
1,223,231
|
0.37
|
1,223,231
|
0.38
|
Public
|
145,695,410
|
43.48
|
145,695,410
|
45.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
335,075,100
|
100
|
319,575,100
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1.Assuming no change in the number of the total issued Shares and of the shareholding of the abovementioned shareholders from the date of this announcement to the cancellation of the Buy-back Shares.
2.The Shares in which Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong is interested include Shares held by a corporation in which Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong controls one third or more of the voting powers at general meetings and Shares held by companies under a family trust. HSBC International Trustee Limited is the trustee and Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong is the settlor. For further details of the breakdowns, please refer to the public records of the statutory disclosure of interest notices and the relevant disclosures in the 2018 interim report of the Company in respect of such interests.
3.Mr. John Wai-Wai Chow is a non-executive Director of the Company.
4.The percentage figures above have been rounded to the nearest second decimal place.
By Order of the Board
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Doris W. N. Wong
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 28 March 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong (Chairman)
Mr. Hon-Hing Wong (Derek Wong) (Managing Director and Chief Executive)
Mr. Gary Pak-Ling Wang (Deputy Chief Executive and Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Eiichi Yoshikawa (Mr. Takayoshi Futae as alternate)
Mr. Kenichi Yamato
Mr. John Wai-Wai Chow
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Robert Tsai-To Sze
Mr. Seiji Nakamura
Mr. Andrew Kwan-Yuen Leung
Mr. Paul Michael Kennedy
Mr. David Wai-Hung Tam
Alternate Director
Mr. Takayoshi Futae (Alternate to Mr. Eiichi Yoshikawa)
All the Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
