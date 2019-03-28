Dah Sing Financial : Execution of Buy-Back Deed and Completion of Off-Market Share Buy-Back Constituting a Connected Transaction

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 440)

EXECUTION OF BUY-BACK DEED AND

COMPLETION OF OFF-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK

CONSTITUTING A CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcements of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 January 2019 and 15 March 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 21 February 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Share Buy-back. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the approval and authorisation of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM dated 15 March 2019, the Buy-back Deed was entered into between the Company and the Seller on 28 March 2019. As all conditions under the Buy-back Deed were fulfilled, completion of the Share Buy-back (the "Completion") occurred on the same day as the entry into the Buy-back Deed. The Buy-back Shares will be cancelled by the Company as soon as practicable.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before Completion and cancellation of the Buy-back Shares; and (ii) immediately after Completion and cancellation of the Buy-back Shares (Note 1):

Immediately before Immediately after Completion and Completion and cancellation of the cancellation of the Buy-back Shares Buy-back Shares Number of Number of Shares % Shares % David Shou-Yeh Wong (Note 2) 137,285,682 40.97 137,285,682 42.96 MUFG Bank 50,870,777 15.18 35,370,777 11.07 John Wai-Wai Chow (Note 3) 1,223,231 0.37 1,223,231 0.38 Public 145,695,410 43.48 145,695,410 45.59 Total 335,075,100 100 319,575,100 100

