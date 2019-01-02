Dah Sing Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (December 2018)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 440
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :
N/A
Authorised share
Description :
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
Balance at close of
preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
335,075,100
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
Authorised share
|
classes of
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
-335,075,100
---
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. -
shares
(Note 1)
2. -
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. -
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
-No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
- - -
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. -
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthNo. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
issuer
|
may be
|
issued
|
issued
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. -(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. -(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. -(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
- - -
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. -
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed)Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2. -
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. -
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. -
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
- - -