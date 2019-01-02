Dah Sing Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (December 2018)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 440

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

N/A

Authorised share

Description : No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Authorised share Par value capital (State currency) (State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

335,075,100 Authorised share Par value capital (State currency) (State currency) Description : No. of other Authorised share classes of Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) N/A No of preference No. of other shares classes of shares - - - - - - No. of preference shares

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

-335,075,100

---

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. -

shares

(Note 1)

2. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

-No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

- - -

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. -

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthNo. of new

No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued during the pursuant thereto as at close of the month month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description 1. -

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed)Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. -

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. -

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. -

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -