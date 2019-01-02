Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd.    0440   HK0440001847

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. (0440)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
38.7 HKD   +0.39%
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
2016DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dah Sing Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (December 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:49am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 440

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

N/A

Authorised share

Description :

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(State currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

335,075,100

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(State currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of other

Authorised share

classes of

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

N/A

No of preference

No. of other

shares

classes of shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. of

preference

shares

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

-335,075,100

---

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. -

shares

(Note 1)

2. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

-No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

- - -

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. -

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthNo. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

during the

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description 1. -

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed)Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. -

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. -

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. -

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:48:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDING
10:49aDAH SING FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Cessa..
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Charity Score Challenge Raises Funds for Operation Santa Cl..
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Directors and Memb..
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Change of Alternate Director
PU
2018DAH SING FINANCIAL : Date of Board Committee Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 6 021 M
EBIT 2018 3 088 M
Net income 2018 2 055 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,53%
P/E ratio 2018 6,18
P/E ratio 2019 5,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 12 967 M
Chart DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 68,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hon-Hing Wong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Pak-Ling Wang CFO, COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Eiichi Yoshikawa Non-Executive Director
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%1 655
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%181 297
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 175
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD0.00%49 882
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.00%49 477
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.00%49 410
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.