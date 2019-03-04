Dah Sing Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (February 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedDAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 4 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 440
Description :N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
Balance at close of preceding month
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
335,075,100
-
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
-
-
Balance at close of the month
335,075,100
--
--
--
-
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable1. -
GrantedMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. -
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. -
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
-- - -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. -
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
during the at close of the
Exercised Nominal value pursuant
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
monththeretomonth
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. -(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. -(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. -(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
- - -
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
shares ofshares of
Class and description 1. -
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2. -Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. -Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. -Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
- - -