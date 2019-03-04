Dah Sing Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (February 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedDAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 4 March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

335,075,100

-

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the month

335,075,100

--

--

--

-

