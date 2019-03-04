Log in
Dah Sing Financial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (February 2019)

03/04/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedDAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 4 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 440

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

335,075,100

-

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the month

335,075,100

--

--

--

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable1. -

GrantedMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

-- - -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. -

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

during the at close of the

Exercised Nominal value pursuant

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

monththeretomonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. -(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

shares ofshares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. -

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. -Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. -Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. -Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 10:19:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 6 002 M
EBIT 2018 3 032 M
Net income 2018 2 007 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,00%
P/E ratio 2018 7,05
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 14 542 M
Technical analysis trends DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 60,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hon-Hing Wong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Pak-Ling Wang CFO, COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Eiichi Yoshikawa Non-Executive Director
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.13.32%1 840
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.94%195 612
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 395
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.60%56 601
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.65%51 396
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.18%49 967
