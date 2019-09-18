Log in
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(0440)
Dah Sing Financial : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

09/18/2019

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

（根據公司條例於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 440)

19 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.dahsing.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "About Us" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Financial Information", or browsing through HKEX's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed version may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them. Shareholders who for reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Current Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you wish to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form overleaf and return it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by using the mailing label in the request form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar (by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email to dahsingfinancial.ecom@computershare.com.hk) to change the choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited

Doris Wai-Nar Wong

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

大新金融集團有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 2019 年中期業績報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司本次公司通訊之中文及英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.dahsing.com和香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」） 網站 www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁點擊「關於我們」，再選擇「財務資料」，或瀏覽香港交易所網站，以 閱覽本次公司通訊。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）在本公司網站閱覽所登載之公司通訊(附註)以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取公司通訊之印 刷本。股東如因任何理由收取或瀏覽於本公司網站登載之本次公司通訊上出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下書面申請後， 立即向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊之印刷本，費用全免。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格，並使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份 登記處 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港股份登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）。否則，請貼上適當的郵票。

閣下可以隨時經由香港股份登記處給予本公司合理時間的書面通知，以郵寄方式至香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵方式至 dahsingfinancial.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以更改收取本公司之公司通訊之方式之選擇。

閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688 查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時 正至下午 6 時正。

承董事會命

大新金融集團有限公司

王慧娜

公司秘書

2019 9 19

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；

(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

DSFH-19092019-1(21)

CCS6231DSFH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 440)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

致： 大新金融集團有限公司（「本公司」） （於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

（股份代號：440

經由香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications* published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed copies.

本人／我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）閱覽在 貴公司網站所登載之 貴公司公司通訊*以代替收取印刷本。

(Please mark (√) of the following box) （請在以下空格內劃上「」號）

I/We would like to receive the printed English and Chinese versions of 2019 Interim Report of the Company. 本人／我們希望收取 貴公司2019年中期業績報告之中文及英文印刷本。

Signature

Contact telephone number

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

Name of Shareholder

Date

股東姓名

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this request form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any request form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如申請表格未有簽署或填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this request form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；
    (e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
    閣下是自願向公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及／或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給其附屬公司、股份登記處及／或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及記 錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及／或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及／或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向香港中央證券登記有限公司（地 址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this request form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

19092019 1 21

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019
