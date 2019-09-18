Dah Sing Financial : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

（根據公司條例於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 440)

19 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.dahsing.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "About Us" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "Financial Information", or browsing through HKEX's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed version may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them. Shareholders who for reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Current Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you wish to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form overleaf and return it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by using the mailing label in the request form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar (by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email to dahsingfinancial.ecom@computershare.com.hk) to change the choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited

Doris Wai-Nar Wong

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

大新金融集團有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期業績報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司本次公司通訊之中文及英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.dahsing.com和香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」） 網站 www.hkexnews.hk。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁點擊「關於我們」，再選擇「財務資料」，或瀏覽香港交易所網站，以 閱覽本次公司通訊。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）在本公司網站閱覽所登載之公司通訊(附註)以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取公司通訊之印 刷本。股東如因任何理由收取或瀏覽於本公司網站登載之本次公司通訊上出現困難，本公司將於接到 閣下書面申請後， 立即向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊之印刷本，費用全免。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格，並使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份 登記處 ― 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港股份登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）。否則，請貼上適當的郵票。

閣下可以隨時經由香港股份登記處給予本公司合理時間的書面通知，以郵寄方式至香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓或以電郵方式至 dahsingfinancial.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以更改收取本公司之公司通訊之方式之選擇。

閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688 查詢，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時 正至下午 6 時正。

承董事會命

大新金融集團有限公司

王慧娜

公司秘書

2019 年 9 月 19 日

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；

(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

DSFH-19092019-1(21)