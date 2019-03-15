Dah Sing Financial : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 440)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 MARCH 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution as set out in the EGM Notice dated 21 February 2019 was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM held on 15 March 2019 by way of poll.

References are made to (1) the circular (the "Circular") dated 21 February 2019 of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Share Buy-back and (2) the notice ("EGM Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 21 February 2019 of the Company convening the EGM held on 15 March 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution as set out in the EGM Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll.

The poll results of the EGM are as follows:

Special Resolution No. of Votes (%) For Against To approve the agreed form of the Buy-back Deed and the transactions contemplated thereunder.* 229,638,124 (99.9732%) 61,563 (0.0268%) As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution above was duly passed as a special resolution by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM.

* The full text of the resolution is set out in the EGM Notice.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 335,075,100 Shares. MUFG Bank, the Seller to the Share Buy-back which beneficially held 50,870,777 Shares representing approximately 15.18% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the - 1 -

EGM, and its parties acting in concert were required to abstain, and had so abstained, from voting on the resolution at the EGM as required under the Buy-backs Code and the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the EGM was 284,204,323 Shares. Save as disclosed above, no other Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolution at the EGM.

None of the Independent Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution put to vote at the EGM and there was no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the resolution put to vote at the EGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's registrar, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Doris W. N. Wong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

