Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd.    0440   HK0440001847

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. (0440)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
38.55 HKD   -1.66%
03/16DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
2016DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dah Sing Financial : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Cessation of Member of Audit Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 03:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 440)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CESSATION OF MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of the Company announces that Mr. Lon Dounn resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director and ceased to act as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lon Dounn ("Mr. Dounn") resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director ("INED") of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018. Following his resignation, Mr. Dounn also ceased to act as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Dounn stepped down from the Boards of the Company and Dah Sing Bank, Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company, after serving as an INED of various entites of the Dah Sing Financial Group for 8 years, as it would be too strenuous for him to continue to travel from New York where he is based to attend board meetings at least four times a year in Hong Kong.

Mr. Dounn has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of any matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Dounn for his valuable effort and contributions to the Board during his tenure of service with the Company and the Group.

By Order of the Board

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Doris W. N. Wong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Messrs. David Shou-Yeh Wong (Chairman), Hon-Hing Wong (Derek Wong) (Managing Director and Chief Executive) and Gary Pak-Ling Wang (Deputy Chief Executive and Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer) as Executive Directors; Messrs. Eiichi Yoshikawa (Takayoshi Futae as alternate), Kenichi Yamato and John Wai-Wai Chow as Non-Executive Directors; Messrs. Robert Tsai-To Sze, Seiji Nakamura, Andrew Kwan-Yuen Leung, Paul Michael Kennedy and David Wai-Hung Tam as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 08:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDING
03:09aDAH SING FINANCIAL : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Cessa..
PU
12/27DAH SING FINANCIAL : Charity Score Challenge Raises Funds for Operation Santa Cl..
PU
12/04DAH SING FINANCIAL : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Directors and Memb..
PU
12/04DAH SING FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
11/01DAH SING FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
10/12DAH SING FINANCIAL : Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites
PU
09/11DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/21DAH SING FINANCIAL : Change of Alternate Director
PU
08/09DAH SING FINANCIAL : Date of Board Committee Meeting
PU
07/12DAH SING FINANCIAL : Bank Statement on Fraudulent Internet Websites
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 6 021 M
EBIT 2018 3 088 M
Net income 2018 2 055 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 6,15
P/E ratio 2019 5,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 12 917 M
Chart DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 68,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hon-Hing Wong Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Shou-Yeh Wong Chairman
Pak-Ling Wang CFO, COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Eiichi Yoshikawa Non-Executive Director
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.-23.05%1 677
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.01%181 150
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 661
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC54.76%49 477
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-18.08%49 198
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-15.31%47 929
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.