Dah Sing Financial : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Cessation of Member of Audit Committee

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 440)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CESSATION OF MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lon Dounn ("Mr. Dounn") resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director ("INED") of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018. Following his resignation, Mr. Dounn also ceased to act as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Dounn stepped down from the Boards of the Company and Dah Sing Bank, Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company, after serving as an INED of various entites of the Dah Sing Financial Group for 8 years, as it would be too strenuous for him to continue to travel from New York where he is based to attend board meetings at least four times a year in Hong Kong.

Mr. Dounn has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of any matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Dounn for his valuable effort and contributions to the Board during his tenure of service with the Company and the Group.

By Order of the Board

DAH SING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Doris W. N. Wong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Messrs. David Shou-Yeh Wong (Chairman), Hon-Hing Wong (Derek Wong) (Managing Director and Chief Executive) and Gary Pak-Ling Wang (Deputy Chief Executive and Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer) as Executive Directors; Messrs. Eiichi Yoshikawa (Takayoshi Futae as alternate), Kenichi Yamato and John Wai-Wai Chow as Non-Executive Directors; Messrs. Robert Tsai-To Sze, Seiji Nakamura, Andrew Kwan-Yuen Leung, Paul Michael Kennedy and David Wai-Hung Tam as Independent Non-Executive Directors.