N E W S R E L E A S E First in Hong Kong and Macau: Dah Sing Banking Group to implement EMV®3-D Secure security protocol, powered by Visa Consumer Authentication Service Enabling EMV 3-D Secure authentication across the banks will improve Dah Sing Banking Group's customers' eCommerce experiences, as well as provide greater payment security. HONG KONG and MACAU, November 1, 2019 - Dah Sing Banking Group Limited in partnership with Visa today launches EMV®1 3-DSecure (3DS) authentication in Hong Kong and Macau, enabling better and stronger fraud-detectionintelligence, powered by Visa Consumer Authentication Service (VCAS). Dah Sing Bank Limited and Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dah Sing Banking Group, will roll out EMV 3DS authentication program,2 using Visa Consumer Authentication Service, with the goal to increase online transaction approval rates, reduce fraud, and enhance user experiences in an increasingly more complex digital commerce ecosystem. The number of connected devices is forecast to exceed 20 billion next year.3 When a consumer is making a digital purchase not in a traditional store, verifying the transaction and the identity of the consumer becomes increasingly important and challenging. Industry research estimates that half of digital commerce transactions declined due to suspected fraud are actually legitimate.4 Phoebe Wong, Senior Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking Division, Dah Sing Bank: "We are excited to be a leader amongst banks in Hong Kong and Macau to launch this new technology. It is in line with our digitalization roadmap to improve frictionless payment experience for our customers. The growth of digital commerce is accelerating as more connected devices become payment devices and online shopping becomes more and more popular with consumers." EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC. The development and publication of the EMV® 3-D Secure - Protocol and Core Functions Specification - are overseen by EMVCo. EMVCo exists to facilitate worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. It accomplishes this by managing and evolving the EMV® Specifications and related testing processes. This includes, but is not limited to, card and terminal evaluation, security evaluation, and management of interoperability issues. Gartner, Inc., "Gartner Says 6.4 Billion Connected 'Things' Will Be in Use in 2016, Up 30 Percent From 2015," November 10, 2015 Ethoca, "Solving the CNP false decline puzzle: Collaboration is key," 2016

Visa Consumer Authentication Service is a data-driven hosted solution that delivers the intelligence financial institutions needed to reduce fraud and false declines, while limiting friction for a better customer experience. EMV 3-D Secure works behind the scene by evaluating big data from merchants, payment networks and financial institutions in real-time to determine the relative risk of each transaction. Maaike Steinebach, Visa General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau: "The implementation of EMV 3DS by Dah Sing Bank in Hong Kong and BCM in Macau are key milestones for payment security, and integral to Visa's Future of Security Roadmap launched earlier this year. EMV 3DS empowers accountholders to more easily authenticate their identity in real-time, offering a balance of greater data exchange between merchants and financial institutions, and convenience for consumers." Ms. Wong added: "The new technology will enable us to provide a faster, more convenient and secure environment for customers' lifestyle-driven transactions, and will help the bank to better manage fraud and credit-related risks." EMV 3DS is only one of the initiatives in Visa's Future of Security Roadmap. Tokenization, the replacing of sensitive personal account information with unique one-time identifier, is also being adopted by large online merchants, adding another layer of security for consumers. Visa has kept global fraud rates at a historic low - less than 0.1 percent - through a multi-layered approach of investing in human intelligence and technology like AI; empowering consumers and clients with tools, resources and control to manage risk; and setting governance processes to help businesses and regulators stay nimble. 5 ### About Visa Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network-enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.visa.com.hk, VisaAPnews.asiaand @VisaNews. 5 Visa Global Fraud Data, Visa Inc., April 2019

About Dah Sing Bank Dah Sing Bank, Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 70 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, the Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking, with 45 branches operating throughout Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large. In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 15%. About Banco Comercial de Macau Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. (BCM) is a member of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is one of the leading local banks incorporated in Macau in 1974. The bank has been providing to its individual, corporate and institutional customers with high quality and comprehensive financial products and services, through its network of 14 domestic retail outlets all over Macau, Taipa and Coloane, a professional commercial banking team formed by expertise and experienced personnel as well as other comprehensive digital and online servicing platforms. Since its establishment in Macau, it aims at working for the development of the Territory's economy by supporting its main infrastructural investment projects and being traditionally involved in the trade finance activities.