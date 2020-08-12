Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

[Unofficial Translation]

August 12, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE First section)

Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which was withheld from disclosure on May 15, 2020 in its "Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020".

Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Ordinary Ordinary Net Income Net Income per Revenues Profit Attributable to Share Shareholders of Parent Company million yen million yen million yen yen Previous forecast (A) - - - - Revised forecast (B) 6,487,000 358,000 184,000 162.95 Change (B-A) - - - Percentage change (%) - - - (Reference) FY ended March 31, 2020 7,114,099 218,380 32,433 28.53

Reasons for the disclosure

The Company previously withheld its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021 due to uncertainty relating to COVID-19. Taking currently available information into account, the Company forecasts its consolidated earnings assuming economic conditions as of June 30, 2020 do not change.

In addition, the Company expects its group adjusted profit (the source of shareholder returns) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to be approximately 180 billion yen.

Shareholder dividend forecast

The Company's dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (62 yen per share)

remains unchanged.

The figures in this release are calculated based on the information available as of the date of this release. Actual results disclosed in the future might be different from the forecasted figures above for various reasons.

