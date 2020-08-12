Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

[Unofficial Translation]
August 12, 2020
Seiji Inagaki
President and Representative Director
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Code: 8750 (TSE First section)
Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which was withheld from disclosure on May 15, 2020 in its "Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020".
Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
|
|
Ordinary
|
Ordinary
|
Net Income
|
Net Income per
|
|
Revenues
|
Profit
|
Attributable to
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of
|
|
|
|
|
Parent Company
|
|
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
yen
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
6,487,000
|
358,000
|
184,000
|
162.95
|
Change (B-A)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Percentage change (%)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
FY ended March 31, 2020
|
7,114,099
|
218,380
|
32,433
|
28.53
-
Reasons for the disclosure
The Company previously withheld its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021 due to uncertainty relating to COVID-19. Taking currently available information into account, the Company forecasts its consolidated earnings assuming economic conditions as of June 30, 2020 do not change.
In addition, the Company expects its group adjusted profit (the source of shareholder returns) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to be approximately 180 billion yen.
-
Shareholder dividend forecast
The Company's dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (62 yen per share)
remains unchanged.
The figures in this release are calculated based on the information available as of the date of this release. Actual results disclosed in the future might be different from the forecasted figures above for various reasons.
[Unofficial Translation]
Investor Contact:
Investor Relations Group Corporate Planning Unit +81 50 3780 6930
This press release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements" regarding our intent, belief or current expectations of management with respect to our future results of operations and financial condition. Any such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, economic and market conditions, consumer sentiment, political events, level and volatility of interest rates, currency exchange rates, security valuations and competitive conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ.
