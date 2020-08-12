Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Log in
08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT

(Unofficial Translation)

Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

August 12, 2020

Company Name:

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Code Number:

8750

URL: https://www.dai-ichi-life-hd.com/

Representative:

Seiji Inagaki, President, Representative Director

For inquiry:

Atsushi Nakamura, General Manager, Investor Relations Group, Corporate Planning Unit

TEL: (050)3780-6930

Quarterly securities report issue date: August 12, 2020

Dividend payment date: -

Supplementary information for quarterly financial statements: Available

Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net Income attributable to

Ordinary Revenues

Ordinary Profit

shareholders of parent

company

Three Months Ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

June 30, 2020

1,791,356

(2.1)

76,784

(26.9)

40,838

(21.1)

June 30, 2019

1,830,202

8.5

105,088

29.1

51,772

24.9

Note. Comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 327,649 million yen (46.4% increase year-on-year) and 223,820 million yen (-%), respectively.

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

per Share

per Share

Three Months Ended

yen

yen

June 30, 2020

36.17

36.14

June 30, 2019

45.26

45.23

(2) Consolidated financial condition

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Ratio of Net Assets Attributable to the Company's Shareholders to Total Assets

As of

million yen

million yen

%

June 30, 2020

60,781,219

4,021,519

6.6

March 31, 2020

60,011,999

3,776,918

6.3

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 were 4,020,585 million yen and 3,775,854 million yen, respectively.

2. Dividends on Common Stock

Dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Annual

Fiscal Year Ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

62.00

62.00

March 31, 2021

-

March 31, 2021

0.00

-

62.00

62.00

(Forecast)

Note. Revision of dividend forecasts on the presentation date of this consolidated summary report: No

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Net Income attributable to

Net Income

Ordinary Revenues

Ordinary Profit

shareholders of parent

per Share

company

Fiscal Year Ending

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

March 31, 2021

6,487,000

(8.8)

358,000

63.9

184,000

467.3

162.95

Note. Revision of earnings forecasts on the presentation date of this consolidated summary report: Yes

The Company announces its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The Company withheld disclosure of its consolidated forecast on May 15, 2020 in its "Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020". For details, please refer to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 disclosed on August 12, 2020. "Net income per share" is presented in the Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021, factoring in the status of total shares outstanding and the Company's own shares as of June 30, 2020.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : No
  2. Adoption of unique accounting methods applied only to quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes For details, please refer to (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements in the Appendix.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (A) above: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Correction of past errors: No

For details, please refer to (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements in the Appendix.

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

As of June 30, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

(A) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:

1,198,443,000

1,198,443,000

(B) Shares of treasury stock held:

69,231,925

69,378,825

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

(C) Average outstanding shares:

1,129,137,308

1,143,972,008

Note. The number of treasury stocks includes the shares of the Company (4,024,200 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 4,068,000 shares as of March 31, 2020) held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).

*This report is exempt from the quarterly review of CPAs or Audit firms.

*Notes for using earnings forecast in this report and others:

This report contains forward-looking statements, such as earnings forecasts, regarding the intent, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the expected financial condition and results of operations of the Company. These statements necessarily depend upon information currently available to the Company and its management and on assumptions that the Company and its management believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as fluctuations in market conditions, including changes in the value of equity securities and changes in interest rates and forward exchange rates, the occurrence of illegal acts, operational and system risks, risks associated with general economic conditions in Japan and other factors. Important factors which may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business performance are not limited to the factors described above. In light of the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Table of Contents of Appendix

1. Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………

2

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet …………………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income …………………………………

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings ………………………………………………………………

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ………………………………………………

6

(3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………

7

(Notes on Going-Concern Assumptions) ………………………………………………………………………

7

(Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) …………………………………………………………

7

(Adoption of Unique Accounting Methods Applied Only to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) …

7

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ………………………………………………………………………………

7

The Company plans to hold a conference call for institutional investors and analysts regarding its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 on August 12, 2020. The material for the conference call will be posted on TDnet and the Company's website.

- 1 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

1. Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and deposits

1,205,507

1,167,484

Call loans

513,800

414,300

Monetary claims bought

221,147

233,820

Money held in trust

1,039,062

1,064,624

Securities

47,734,406

49,100,625

Loans

3,715,750

3,752,167

Tangible fixed assets

1,126,269

1,125,916

Intangible fixed assets

472,990

485,607

Reinsurance receivable

1,523,297

1,432,905

Other assets

2,403,292

1,964,787

Deferred tax assets

11,859

10,890

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

47,065

51,319

Reserve for possible loan losses

(1,641)

(22,050)

Reserve for possible investment losses

(807)

(1,179)

Total assets

60,011,999

60,781,219

LIABILITIES

Policy reserves and others

50,494,544

50,391,545

Reserves for outstanding claims

573,984

649,647

Policy reserves

49,520,817

49,352,760

Reserve for policyholder dividends

399,742

389,137

Reinsurance payable

781,980

685,597

Bonds payable

1,135,336

1,128,727

Other liabilities

2,723,157

3,323,604

Net defined benefit liabilities

440,874

441,896

Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and

1,188

1,154

corporate auditors

Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims

800

734

Reserves under the special laws

240,796

246,472

Reserve for price fluctuations

240,796

246,472

Deferred tax liabilities

296,142

415,676

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

73,195

72,969

Acceptances and guarantees

47,065

51,319

Total liabilities

56,235,081

56,759,699

- 2 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

NET ASSETS

Capital stock

343,517

343,517

Capital surplus

329,860

329,850

Retained earnings

1,094,483

1,050,681

Treasury stock

(126,356)

(126,100)

Total shareholders' equity

1,641,506

1,597,949

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax

2,283,198

2,571,605

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

20,437

9,665

Reserve for land revaluation

(17,978)

(18,561)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(123,850)

(113,682)

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(27,458)

(26,390)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,134,348

2,422,635

Subscription rights to shares

1,063

934

Total net assets

3,776,918

4,021,519

Total liabilities and net assets

60,011,999

60,781,219

- 3 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income [Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings]

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

ORDINARY REVENUES

1,830,202

1,791,356

Premium and other income

1,246,223

1,023,021

Investment income

529,926

710,086

Interest and dividends

308,032

341,806

Gains on money held in trust

1,584

13,753

Gains on investments in trading securities

122,121

-

Gains on sale of securities

63,467

123,373

Gains on redemption of securities

2,595

3,707

Foreign exchange gains

-

144,483

Other investment income

177

396

Gains on investments in separate accounts

31,947

82,566

Other ordinary revenues

54,052

58,248

ORDINARY EXPENSES

1,725,114

1,714,572

Benefits and claims

988,080

992,608

Claims

295,788

291,419

Annuities

254,403

198,679

Benefits

157,991

144,296

Surrender values

158,815

203,608

Other refunds

121,081

154,604

Provision for policy reserves and others

241,407

20,927

Provision for reserves for outstanding claims

22

18,881

Provision for policy reserves

239,334

-

Provision for interest on policyholder dividends

2,050

2,046

Investment expenses

250,843

360,937

Interest expenses

11,179

11,339

Losses on investments in trading securities

-

240,360

Losses on sale of securities

14,209

21,624

Losses on valuation of securities

5,933

6,830

Losses on redemption of securities

1,849

804

Derivative transaction losses

8,173

53,141

Foreign exchange losses

194,492

-

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

97

10,536

Provision for reserve for possible investment losses

52

372

Write-down of loans

83

1

Depreciation of real estate for rent and others

3,327

3,310

Other investment expenses

11,445

12,615

Operating expenses

164,228

159,612

Other ordinary expenses

80,555

180,485

Ordinary profit

105,088

76,784

- 4 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

EXTRAORDINARY GAINS

361

434

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

361

431

Other extraordinary gains

-

3

EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES

5,980

6,558

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

117

714

Impairment losses on fixed assets

215

166

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

5,646

5,676

Other extraordinary losses

1

0

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends

18,982

16,502

Income before income taxes

80,487

54,158

Corporate income taxes-current

37,675

13,792

Corporate income taxes-deferred

(8,960)

(472)

Total of corporate income taxes

28,714

13,319

Net income

51,772

40,838

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company

51,772

40,838

- 5 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

[Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income]

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net income

51,772

40,838

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax

166,916

287,863

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

12,118

(12,082)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(9,232)

18,195

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(154)

1,058

Share of other comprehensive income of subsidiaries and affiliates

2,399

(8,224)

accounted for under the equity method

Total other comprehensive income

172,047

286,810

Comprehensive income

223,820

327,649

(Details)

Attributable to shareholders of parent company

223,820

327,649

- 6 -

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

  1. Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going-Concern Assumptions)
    None

(Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None

(Adoption of Unique Accounting Methods Applied Only to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)

(i) Calculation of Tax

Income taxes of certain consolidated subsidiaries of the Parent Company are calculated by applying a reasonably estimated effective tax rate for the full fiscal year to income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate is determined by estimating the effective tax rate for the full fiscal year, which includes the three months ended June 30, 2020, after taking into account the effect of deferred tax accounting.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

Effective the three months ended June 30, 2020, certain consolidated overseas subsidiaries adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

The update is mainly applied to financial instruments valued at amortized cost and introduce a new current expected credit loss model. This model requires that an entity recognize as an allowance its estimate of contractual cash flows not expected to be collected on day one of the asset's acquisition.

In accordance with the amendments in this update applied on a modified retrospective basis, a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings was recorded at the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2020.

As a result, reserve for possible loan losses increased by ¥9,953 million and retained earnings decreased by ¥15,150 million at the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, both ordinary profit and income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥10,368 million.

- 7 -

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:17 UTC
