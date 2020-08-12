Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Atsushi Nakamura, General Manager, Investor Relations Group, Corporate Planning Unit
Quarterly securities report issue date: August 12, 2020
Dividend payment date: -
Supplementary information for quarterly financial statements: Available
Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)
1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Net Income attributable to
Ordinary Revenues
Ordinary Profit
shareholders of parent
company
Three Months Ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
June 30, 2020
1,791,356
(2.1)
76,784
(26.9)
40,838
(21.1)
June 30, 2019
1,830,202
8.5
105,088
29.1
51,772
24.9
Note. Comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 327,649 million yen (46.4% increase year-on-year) and 223,820 million yen (-%), respectively.
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
per Share
per Share
Three Months Ended
yen
yen
June 30, 2020
36.17
36.14
June 30, 2019
45.26
45.23
(2) Consolidated financial condition
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Ratio of Net Assets Attributable to the Company's Shareholders to Total Assets
As of
million yen
million yen
%
June 30, 2020
60,781,219
4,021,519
6.6
March 31, 2020
60,011,999
3,776,918
6.3
(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 were 4,020,585 million yen and 3,775,854 million yen, respectively.
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Annual
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
March 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
62.00
62.00
March 31, 2021
-
March 31, 2021
0.00
-
62.00
62.00
(Forecast)
Note. Revision of dividend forecasts on the presentation date of this consolidated summary report: No
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Net Income attributable to
Net Income
Ordinary Revenues
Ordinary Profit
shareholders of parent
per Share
company
Fiscal Year Ending
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
March 31, 2021
6,487,000
(8.8)
358,000
63.9
184,000
467.3
162.95
Note. Revision of earnings forecasts on the presentation date of this consolidated summary report: Yes
The Company announces its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The Company withheld disclosure of its consolidated forecast on May 15, 2020 in its "Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020". For details, please refer to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 disclosed on August 12, 2020. "Net income per share" is presented in the Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021, factoring in the status of total shares outstanding and the Company's own shares as of June 30, 2020.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : No
Adoption of unique accounting methods applied only to quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes For details, please refer to (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements in the Appendix.
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (A) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Correction of past errors: No
For details, please refer to (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements in the Appendix.
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
As of June 30, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
(A) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:
1,198,443,000
1,198,443,000
(B) Shares of treasury stock held:
69,231,925
69,378,825
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
(C) Average outstanding shares:
1,129,137,308
1,143,972,008
Note. The number of treasury stocks includes the shares of the Company (4,024,200 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 4,068,000 shares as of March 31, 2020) held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).
*This report is exempt from the quarterly review of CPAs or Audit firms.
*Notes for using earnings forecast in this report and others:
This report contains forward-looking statements, such as earnings forecasts, regarding the intent, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the expected financial condition and results of operations of the Company. These statements necessarily depend upon information currently available to the Company and its management and on assumptions that the Company and its management believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as fluctuations in market conditions, including changes in the value of equity securities and changes in interest rates and forward exchange rates, the occurrence of illegal acts, operational and system risks, risks associated with general economic conditions in Japan and other factors. Important factors which may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business performance are not limited to the factors described above. In light of the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Table of Contents of Appendix
1. Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income …………………………………
4
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings ………………………………………………………………
4
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ………………………………………………
6
(3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………
7
(Notes on Going-Concern Assumptions) ………………………………………………………………………
7
(Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) …………………………………………………………
7
(Adoption of Unique Accounting Methods Applied Only to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) …
7
(Changes in Accounting Policies) ………………………………………………………………………………
7
The Company plans to hold a conference call for institutional investors and analysts regarding its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 on August 12, 2020. The material for the conference call will be posted on TDnet and the Company's website.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
1. Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and deposits
1,205,507
1,167,484
Call loans
513,800
414,300
Monetary claims bought
221,147
233,820
Money held in trust
1,039,062
1,064,624
Securities
47,734,406
49,100,625
Loans
3,715,750
3,752,167
Tangible fixed assets
1,126,269
1,125,916
Intangible fixed assets
472,990
485,607
Reinsurance receivable
1,523,297
1,432,905
Other assets
2,403,292
1,964,787
Deferred tax assets
11,859
10,890
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
47,065
51,319
Reserve for possible loan losses
(1,641)
(22,050)
Reserve for possible investment losses
(807)
(1,179)
Total assets
60,011,999
60,781,219
LIABILITIES
Policy reserves and others
50,494,544
50,391,545
Reserves for outstanding claims
573,984
649,647
Policy reserves
49,520,817
49,352,760
Reserve for policyholder dividends
399,742
389,137
Reinsurance payable
781,980
685,597
Bonds payable
1,135,336
1,128,727
Other liabilities
2,723,157
3,323,604
Net defined benefit liabilities
440,874
441,896
Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and
1,188
1,154
corporate auditors
Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims
800
734
Reserves under the special laws
240,796
246,472
Reserve for price fluctuations
240,796
246,472
Deferred tax liabilities
296,142
415,676
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
73,195
72,969
Acceptances and guarantees
47,065
51,319
Total liabilities
56,235,081
56,759,699
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
NET ASSETS
Capital stock
343,517
343,517
Capital surplus
329,860
329,850
Retained earnings
1,094,483
1,050,681
Treasury stock
(126,356)
(126,100)
Total shareholders' equity
1,641,506
1,597,949
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax
2,283,198
2,571,605
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
20,437
9,665
Reserve for land revaluation
(17,978)
(18,561)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(123,850)
(113,682)
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(27,458)
(26,390)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,134,348
2,422,635
Subscription rights to shares
1,063
934
Total net assets
3,776,918
4,021,519
Total liabilities and net assets
60,011,999
60,781,219
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income [Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings]
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ORDINARY REVENUES
1,830,202
1,791,356
Premium and other income
1,246,223
1,023,021
Investment income
529,926
710,086
Interest and dividends
308,032
341,806
Gains on money held in trust
1,584
13,753
Gains on investments in trading securities
122,121
-
Gains on sale of securities
63,467
123,373
Gains on redemption of securities
2,595
3,707
Foreign exchange gains
-
144,483
Other investment income
177
396
Gains on investments in separate accounts
31,947
82,566
Other ordinary revenues
54,052
58,248
ORDINARY EXPENSES
1,725,114
1,714,572
Benefits and claims
988,080
992,608
Claims
295,788
291,419
Annuities
254,403
198,679
Benefits
157,991
144,296
Surrender values
158,815
203,608
Other refunds
121,081
154,604
Provision for policy reserves and others
241,407
20,927
Provision for reserves for outstanding claims
22
18,881
Provision for policy reserves
239,334
-
Provision for interest on policyholder dividends
2,050
2,046
Investment expenses
250,843
360,937
Interest expenses
11,179
11,339
Losses on investments in trading securities
-
240,360
Losses on sale of securities
14,209
21,624
Losses on valuation of securities
5,933
6,830
Losses on redemption of securities
1,849
804
Derivative transaction losses
8,173
53,141
Foreign exchange losses
194,492
-
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
97
10,536
Provision for reserve for possible investment losses
52
372
Write-down of loans
83
1
Depreciation of real estate for rent and others
3,327
3,310
Other investment expenses
11,445
12,615
Operating expenses
164,228
159,612
Other ordinary expenses
80,555
180,485
Ordinary profit
105,088
76,784
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
EXTRAORDINARY GAINS
361
434
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
361
431
Other extraordinary gains
-
3
EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES
5,980
6,558
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
117
714
Impairment losses on fixed assets
215
166
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
5,646
5,676
Other extraordinary losses
1
0
Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends
18,982
16,502
Income before income taxes
80,487
54,158
Corporate income taxes-current
37,675
13,792
Corporate income taxes-deferred
(8,960)
(472)
Total of corporate income taxes
28,714
13,319
Net income
51,772
40,838
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
51,772
40,838
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
[Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income]
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net income
51,772
40,838
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax
166,916
287,863
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
12,118
(12,082)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(9,232)
18,195
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(154)
1,058
Share of other comprehensive income of subsidiaries and affiliates
2,399
(8,224)
accounted for under the equity method
Total other comprehensive income
172,047
286,810
Comprehensive income
223,820
327,649
(Details)
Attributable to shareholders of parent company
223,820
327,649
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going-Concern Assumptions)
None
(Notes for Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None
(Adoption of Unique Accounting Methods Applied Only to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)
(i) Calculation of Tax
Income taxes of certain consolidated subsidiaries of the Parent Company are calculated by applying a reasonably estimated effective tax rate for the full fiscal year to income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate is determined by estimating the effective tax rate for the full fiscal year, which includes the three months ended June 30, 2020, after taking into account the effect of deferred tax accounting.
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
Effective the three months ended June 30, 2020, certain consolidated overseas subsidiaries adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.
The update is mainly applied to financial instruments valued at amortized cost and introduce a new current expected credit loss model. This model requires that an entity recognize as an allowance its estimate of contractual cash flows not expected to be collected on day one of the asset's acquisition.
In accordance with the amendments in this update applied on a modified retrospective basis, a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings was recorded at the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2020.
As a result, reserve for possible loan losses increased by ¥9,953 million and retained earnings decreased by ¥15,150 million at the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, both ordinary profit and income before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥10,368 million.
