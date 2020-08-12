Dai ichi Life : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Note. Revision of dividend forecasts on the presentation date of this consolidated summary report: No

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the Company's shareholders as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 were 4,020,585 million yen and 3,775,854 million yen, respectively.

Note. Comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 327,649 million yen (46.4% increase year-on-year) and 223,820 million yen (-%), respectively.

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year) Net Income attributable to Net Income Ordinary Revenues Ordinary Profit shareholders of parent per Share company Fiscal Year Ending million yen % million yen % million yen % yen March 31, 2021 6,487,000 (8.8) 358,000 63.9 184,000 467.3 162.95

Note. Revision of earnings forecasts on the presentation date of this consolidated summary report: Yes

The Company announces its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The Company withheld disclosure of its consolidated forecast on May 15, 2020 in its "Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020". For details, please refer to the Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 disclosed on August 12, 2020. "Net income per share" is presented in the Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021, factoring in the status of total shares outstanding and the Company's own shares as of June 30, 2020.

* Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : No Adoption of unique accounting methods applied only to quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes For details, please refer to (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements in the Appendix. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:

Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (A) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Correction of past errors: No

For details, please refer to (3) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements in the Appendix.

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

As of June 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 (A) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock: 1,198,443,000 1,198,443,000 (B) Shares of treasury stock held: 69,231,925 69,378,825 Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (C) Average outstanding shares: 1,129,137,308 1,143,972,008

Note. The number of treasury stocks includes the shares of the Company (4,024,200 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 4,068,000 shares as of March 31, 2020) held by the Stock Granting Trust (J-ESOP trust).

*Notes for using earnings forecast in this report and others:

This report contains forward-looking statements, such as earnings forecasts, regarding the intent, beliefs and current expectations of the Company and its management with respect to the expected financial condition and results of operations of the Company. These statements necessarily depend upon information currently available to the Company and its management and on assumptions that the Company and its management believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as fluctuations in market conditions, including changes in the value of equity securities and changes in interest rates and forward exchange rates, the occurrence of illegal acts, operational and system risks, risks associated with general economic conditions in Japan and other factors. Important factors which may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business performance are not limited to the factors described above. In light of the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report.