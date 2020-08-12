Dai ichi Life : Notice Regarding the Repurchase of the Company's Shares

[Unofficial Translation]

August 12, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

Representative Director, President

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE First section)

Notice Regarding the Repurchase of the Company's Shares

(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that its board of directors has resolved at its meeting held on August 12, 2020 to repurchase the Company's shares under the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same, as follows.

1. Reason for the Repurchase of the Company's shares

To enhance shareholder return through the implementation of a flexible capital policy and the improvement of capital efficiency.