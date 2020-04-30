Dai ichi Life : Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

[Unofficial Translation]

April 30, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE First section)

Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces a revision of its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, which the Company previously announced on April 1, 2020.

Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

Ordinary Ordinary Net Income Net Income per Revenues Profit Attributable to Share Shareholders of Parent Company million yen million yen million yen yen Previous forecast (A) 6,931,000 208,000 17,000 15.06 Revised forecast (B) 7,114,000 218,000 32,000 28.34 Change (B-A) 183,000 10,000 15,000 Percentage change (%) 2.6 4.8 88.2 (Reference) FY ended March 31, 2019 7,184,093 432,945 225,035 194.43

Reasons for the revision

The Company revises its previous forecast for its consolidated revenues for the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020 because investment income at Protective Life Corporation increased. The Company also revises its previous forecast for its consolidated ordinary profit and net income attributable to shareholders of parent company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 mainly because derivative transaction gains at The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life) increased as a result of profits on hedging transactions.

The Company also revises its previous forecast for its group adjusted profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 from 240.0 billion yen to 274.0 billion yen due mainly to the increase in derivative transaction gains at Dai-ichi Life as mentioned above.

Shareholder dividend forecast

The Company's dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (62 yen per share)

remains unchanged.

