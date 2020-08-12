Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)
0
08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT
[Unofficial Translation]
August 12, 2020
Seiji Inagaki
President and Representative Director
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Code: 8750 (TSE First section)
Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)
August 12,2020
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; President: Masao Taketomi) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
[Contents]
1.
Business Highlights
………
P. 1
2.
Investment Results of General Account
………
P. 3
3.
Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet
………
P. 6
4.
Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings
………
P. 7
5.
Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)
………
P. 9
6.
Solvency Margin Ratio
………
P. 11
7.
Separate Account Status
………
P. 12
8.
Consolidated Financial Summary
………
P. 12
Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese.
1. Business Highlights
(1) Annualized Net Premiums
Policies in Force
(millions of yen except percentages)
As of June 30, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
% of March 31,
2019 total
Individual insurance
357,533
364,723
102.0
Individual annuities
450,325
465,834
103.4
Total
807,859
830,558
102.8
Medical and survival benefits
-
-
-
New Policies
(millions of yen except percentages)
Three months ended
Three months ended
% of June 30,
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
2019 total
Individual insurance
21,638
5,705
26.4
Individual annuities
13,353
5,493
41.1
Total
34,991
11,199
32.0
Medical and survival benefits
-
-
-
Note: Annualized net premiums are calculated by multiplying the per-premium payments by a multiplier that depends on the premium payment terms. For single-premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy.
- 1 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
(2) Policies in Force and New Policies
Policies in Force
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Number of
Amount
Number of Policies
Amount
Policies
(millions of
(thousands)
% of March
(millions of
% of March
(thousands)
yen)
31, 2019 total
yen)
31, 2019 total
Individual insurance
692
4,377,536
682
98.5
4,489,656
102.6
Individual annuities
915
4,215,064
911
99.6
4,372,670
103.7
Group insurance
-
-
-
-
-
-
Group annuities
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note: Policy amount in force for individual annuities is equal to the sum of (a) the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence for annuities that have not yet commenced paying out and (b) policy reserves for annuities that have commenced paying out.
New Policies
Number of Policies
Amount
% of
(millions of
% of
New
Net increase
(thousands)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
from
yen)
Business
total
total
conversions
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Individual insurance
8
22.4
59,131
23.5
59,131
-
Individual annuities
11
43.5
49,833
44.3
49,833
-
Group insurance
-
-
-
-
-
-
Group annuities
-
-
-
-
-
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Individual insurance
38
251,336
251,336
-
Individual annuities
27
112,564
112,564
-
Group insurance
-
-
-
-
Group annuities
-
-
-
-
Note: Amount of new policies (new business) for individual annuities is equal to the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence.
- 2 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
2. Investment Results of General Account
(1) Asset Composition
(millions of yen except percentages)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Carrying value
%
Carrying value
%
Cash, deposits, and call loans
264,889
3.4
328,619
4.0
Securities repurchased under resale agreements
-
-
-
-
Deposit paid for securities borrowing transactions
-
-
-
-
Monetary claims bought
-
-
-
-
Trading account securities
-
-
-
-
Money held in trust
1,004,788
12.8
1,028,016
12.7
Securities
6,331,705
80.7
6,542,616
80.6
Domestic bonds
1,499,055
19.1
1,481,398
18.3
Domestic stocks
-
-
-
-
Foreign securities
4,648,420
59.3
4,874,032
60.1
Foreign bonds
4,648,420
59.3
4,874,032
60.1
Foreign stocks and other securities
-
-
-
-
Other securities
184,229
2.3
187,185
2.3
Loans
-
-
-
-
Real estate
88
0.0
93
0.0
Deferred tax assets
-
-
-
-
Others
240,315
3.1
216,357
2.7
Reserve for possible loan losses
(11)
(0.0)
(9)
(0.0)
Total
7,841,776
100.0
8,115,694
100.0
Foreign currency-denominated assets
5,141,062
65.6
5,328,178
65.7
Note:"Real estate" represents the value of buildings.
- 3 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
(2) Fair Value Information on Securities (securities with fair value except trading securities)
(millions of yen)
Book value
Fair value
Gains (losses)
Gains
Losses
As of June 30, 2020
Bonds held to maturity
-
-
-
-
-
Policy-reserve-matching bonds
3,136,622
3,476,424
339,802
344,613
4,810
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates
-
-
-
-
-
Securities available for sale
3,066,703
3,405,994
339,290
340,710
1,419
Domestic bonds
411,858
429,712
17,854
18,518
663
Domestic stocks
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign securities
2,484,184
2,789,095
304,911
305,666
755
Foreign bonds
2,484,184
2,789,095
304,911
305,666
755
Foreign stocks and other securities
-
-
-
-
-
Other securities
170,660
187,185
16,525
16,525
-
Monetary claims bought
-
-
-
-
-
Certificates of deposit
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
Total
6,203,325
6,882,419
679,093
685,323
6,229
Domestic bonds
1,463,544
1,564,110
100,566
102,666
2,099
Domestic stocks
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign securities
4,569,120
5,131,122
562,002
566,132
4,130
Foreign bonds
4,569,120
5,131,122
562,002
566,132
4,130
Foreign stocks and other securities
-
-
-
-
-
Other securities
170,660
187,185
16,525
16,525
-
Monetary claims bought
-
-
-
-
-
Certificates of deposit
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
As of March 31, 2020
Bonds held to maturity
-
-
-
-
-
Policy-reserve-matching bonds
3,178,684
3,377,727
199,043
216,790
17,746
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates
-
-
-
-
-
Securities available for sale
2,871,084
3,153,020
281,936
285,777
3,841
Domestic bonds
423,865
438,716
14,850
16,416
1,565
Domestic stocks
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign securities
2,275,694
2,530,075
254,381
256,657
2,276
Foreign bonds
2,275,694
2,530,075
254,381
256,657
2,276
Foreign stocks and other securities
-
-
-
-
-
Other securities
171,525
184,229
12,703
12,703
-
Monetary claims bought
-
-
-
-
-
Certificates of deposit
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
Total
6,049,768
6,530,748
480,980
502,567
21,587
Domestic bonds
1,484,204
1,569,195
84,990
88,762
3,772
Domestic stocks
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign securities
4,394,038
4,777,324
383,285
401,100
17,815
Foreign bonds
4,394,038
4,777,324
383,285
401,100
17,815
Foreign stocks and other securities
-
-
-
-
-
Other securities
171,525
184,229
12,703
12,703
-
Monetary claims bought
-
-
-
-
-
Certificates of deposit
-
-
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
Note: The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.
*Book values of securities for which it is not practicable to determine fair value are as follows:
Not applicable.
- 4 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
(3) Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust
(millions of yen)
Carrying
Gains (losses)
value on the
Fair value
Gains
Losses
balance sheet
As of June 30, 2020
1,028,016
1,028,016
11,395
13,080
1,685
As of March 31, 2020
1,004,788
1,004,788
(18,271)
580
18,852
Note: 1. Fair value equivalents appearing in this table are based on prices calculated using a reasonable method by trustees of money held in trust.
2. Gains (losses) are valuation gains (losses) that were included in the statement of earnings.
*Information on money held in trust for investment purposes is as follows:
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Carrying value on
Valuation gains
Carrying value on
Valuation gains
(losses) included in
(losses) included in
the balance sheet
the statements of
the balance sheet
the statements of
earnings
earnings
Money held in trust for investment purposes
1,004,788
(18,271)
1,028,016
11,395
*Information on money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity,policy-reserve-matching, or other money held in trust are as follows:
Not applicable.
- 5 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
(Summarized)
Amount
Amount
(ASSETS)
Cash and deposits
272,704
335,963
Money held in trust
1,004,788
1,028,016
Securities
7,427,849
7,613,129
[Government bonds]
[
513,178
]
[
509,347
]
[Local government bonds]
[
36,725
]
[
35,577
]
[Corporate bonds]
[
949,151
]
[
936,474
]
[Foreign securities]
[
4,660,588
]
[
4,886,152
]
Tangible fixed assets
343
337
Intangible fixed assets
9,266
9,613
Reinsurance receivables
58,251
62,270
Other assets
173,970
145,834
Reserve for possible loan losses
(11)
(9)
Total assets
8,947,162
9,195,156
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
(Summarized)
Amount
Amount
(LIABILITIES)
Policy reserves and others
7,779,920
7,942,070
Reserves for outstanding claims
20,037
21,868
Policy reserves
7,759,882
7,920,201
Reinsurance payable
589,384
616,212
Other liabilities
220,591
184,231
Corporate income tax payable
14
4,573
Lease liabilities
78
59
Other liabilities
220,498
179,599
Reserve for employees' retirement benefits
25,337
26,763
Reserve for price fluctuations
78,942
95,001
Total liabilities
8,694,175
8,864,278
(NET ASSETS)
Capital stock
117,500
117,500
Capital surplus
67,500
67,500
Legal capital surplus
67,500
67,500
Retained earnings
(135,006)
(98,411)
Other retained earnings
(135,006)
(98,411)
Retained earnings brought forward
(135,006)
(98,411)
Total shareholders' equity
49,993
86,588
Net unrealized gains on securities, net of tax
202,994
244,289
Total of valuation and translation adjustments
202,994
244,289
Total net assets
252,987
330,878
Total liabilities and net assets
8,947,162
9,195,156
- 6 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Amount
Amount
ORDINARY REVENUES
428,201
486,448
Premium and other income
367,995
154,727
[Premium income]
[
346,406
]
[
105,485
]
Investment income
60,203
331,718
[Interest and dividends]
[
42,895
]
[
43,893
]
[Gains on money held in trust]
[
2,362
]
[
11,395
]
[Gains on sale of securities]
[
485
]
[
13,124
]
[Derivative transaction gains]
[
-
]
[
64,410
]
[Foreign exchange gains]
[
-
]
[
163,152
]
[Gains on investment in separate accounts]
[
14,441
]
[
35,740
]
Other ordinary revenues
3
2
ORDINARY EXPENSES
452,259
440,859
Benefits and claims
208,503
268,103
[Claims]
[
20,742
]
[
23,702
]
[Annuities]
[
116,480
]
[
73,553
]
[Benefits]
[
20,464
]
[
22,045
]
[Surrender values]
[
21,564
]
[
100,946
]
[Other refunds]
[
1,298
]
[
725
]
Provision for policy reserves and others
49,281
162,150
Provision for reserves for outstanding claims
2,577
1,831
Provision for policy reserve
46,703
160,318
Investment expenses
174,890
305
[Interest expenses]
[
0
]
[
1
]
[Losses on investment in trading securities]
[
539
]
[
-
]
[Losses on sale of securities]
[
430
]
[
155
]
[Derivative transaction losses]
[
2,040
]
[
-
]
[Foreign exchange losses]
[
171,672
]
[
-
]
Operating expenses
17,027
8,741
Other ordinary expenses
2,556
1,558
ORDINARY GAIN(LOSS)
(24,057)
45,589
EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES
1,396
1,426
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
1,396
1,426
Gain(loss) before income taxes
(25,453)
44,163
Corporate income taxes - current
4
7,568
Total of corporate income taxes
4
7,568
Net income(loss) for the period
(25,458)
36,595
- 7 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2020
Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the balance sheets. Total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was 246,841million yen.
Amounts of financial instruments recorded on the balance sheet, their fair values, and differences between the two are as follows:
(millions of yen)
Carrying amount on
Fair value
Difference
balance sheet
(1) Cash and deposits
335,963
335,963
-
(3) Money held in trust
1,028,016
1,028,016
-
(4) Securities
7,613,129
7,952,931
339,802
(a) Trading securities
1,070,512
1,070,512
-
(b) Policy-reserve-matching bonds
3,136,622
3,476,424
339,802
(c) Other securities
3,405,994
3,405,994
-
Assets total
8,977,109
9,316,912
339,802
Derivative transactions
(a) Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting
is not applied
4,786
4,786
-
Derivative transactions total
4,786
4,786
-
Note: Net derivative assets and liabilities arising from derivative transactions are reported as a net value. A negative total indicates a net liability.
Fair values of financial instruments are calculated as follows:
(a) Cash and deposits
Deposits are recorded at book value as all deposits have no maturities and their book values approximate their fair values.
Money held in trust
Information on securities and derivative transactions appear below in "(c) Securities" and "(d) Derivative transactions", respectively.
Securities
Fair value of bonds is based on the price on stock exchanges. Fair value of mutual funds is based on unit price.
Derivative transactions
For foreign exchange forward contracts, futures market prices on the book closing date are used as fair value.
For currency swap contracts and interest rate swap contracts, amounts discounted to present value are used as fair value. For total return swap contracts, amounts calculated by using indices on the book closing date are used as fair value.
For futures transactions and other market traded instruments, securities exchange market closing prices are used as fair value.
Notes to the Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings
Three months ended June 30, 2020
1. Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 19,781,228.00 yen. Fully diluted net loss per share is not reported because the Company has no residual shares.
- 8 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Fundamental profit
A
11,351
14,629
Capital gains
192,308
282,004
Gains on money held in trust
2,362
11,395
Gains on investment in trading securities
-
-
Gains on sale of securities
485
13,124
Derivative transaction gains
-
64,410
Foreign exchange gains
-
163,152
Others
189,459
29,921
Capital losses
234,672
241,674
Losses on money held in trust
-
-
Losses on investment in trading securities
539
-
Losses on sale of securities
430
155
Losses on valuation of securities
-
-
Derivative transaction losses
2,040
-
Foreign exchange losses
171,672
-
Others
59,989
241,519
Net capital gains (losses)
B
(42,364)
40,329
Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses)
A + B
(31,013)
54,958
Other one-time gains
6,955
-
Reinsurance income
-
-
Reversal of contingency reserve
6,955
-
Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan losses
-
-
Others
-
-
Other one-time losses
0
9,369
Ceding reinsurance commissions
-
-
Provision for contingency reserve
-
9,368
Provision for specific reserve for possible loan losses
0
0
Provision for specific reserve for loans to refinancing countries
-
-
Write-down of loans
-
-
Others
-
-
Other one-time profits (losses)
C
6,955
(9,369)
Ordinary profit(loss)
A + B + C
(24,057)
45,589
Note: １． The Company invests in derivative financial instruments (including investments in money held in trust, and foreign securities (investment trusts)) for the purpose of mitigating the guaranteed minimum benefit risk on individual variable annuities. These transactions are included in gains (losses) on money held in trust and gains (losses) on investment in trading securities.
２． Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies, along with impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance dealings, are reclassified from capital gains and losses, effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.
- 9 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
(Reference)
Breakdown of Other Fundamental Income
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Fundamental Income
(129,469)
211,597
Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with
54,695
(29,921)
Market Value Adjustment (MVA)
Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign-
(189,459)
235,278
currency denominated insurance policies
Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate
Impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance
2,603
2,900
dealings
- 10 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
6. Solvency Margin Ratio
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Total solvency margin
(A)
476,465
581,337
Common stock, etc
49,993
86,588
Reserve for price fluctuations
25,337
26,763
Contingency reserve
63,246
72,615
General reserve for possible loan losses
9
6
(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax)
253,742
305,361
and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90%
*
Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%*
-
-
Policy reserves in excess of surrender values
84,136
90,002
Qualifying subordinated debt
-
-
Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values
-
-
and qualifying subordinated debt
Excluded items
-
-
Others
-
-
Total Risk
(B)
197,263
201,838
2
2
（R1 + R 8）＋（ R
2＋R 3＋R 7）＋R 4
Insurance risk
R1
65
82
3rd sector insurance risk
R8
-
-
Assumed investment yield risk
R2
54,578
56,326
Guaranteed minimum benefit risk
R7
3,136
3,232
Investment risk
R3
133,800
136,398
Business risk
R4
5,747
5,881
Solvency margin ratio
(A)
× 100
483.0%
576.0%
(1/2) × (B)
Multiplied by 100% if losses.
Note: 1. The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86 and 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No.50, Ministry of Finance, 1996.
The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.
2. Guaranteed minimum benefit risk is calculated by the standard method.
- 11 -
The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
7. Separate Account Status
(1) Separate Account Assets by Product
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Individual variable insurance
35,329
39,069
Individual variable annuities
1,070,172
1,040,480
Group annuities
-
-
Separate account total
1,105,501
1,079,549
(2) Policies in Force
A. Individual Variable Insurance
(millions of yen except number of policies)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
policies
policies
Variable insurance (defined term type)
-
-
-
-
Variable insurance (whole life type)
51
390,654
51
401,169
Total
51
390,654
51
401,169
Notes: The outstanding policies in force for individual variable insurance include those managed in general account.
B. Individual Variable A
(millions of yen except number of policies)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
policies
policies
Individual variable annuities
519
2,624,970
509
2,697,166
Notes: 1. Total policy amount in force for individual annuities is equal to the sum of (a) the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence for annuities that have not yet commenced paying out and (b) policy reserves for annuities that have commenced paying out.
2. The outstanding policies in force for individual variable annuities include those managed in general account.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:20 UTC