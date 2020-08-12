Log in
Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)

08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT

[Unofficial Translation]

August 12, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE First section)

Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)

August 12,2020

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; President: Masao Taketomi) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

[Contents]

1.

Business Highlights

………

P. 1

2.

Investment Results of General Account

………

P. 3

3.

Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet

………

P. 6

4.

Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings

………

P. 7

5.

Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)

………

P. 9

6.

Solvency Margin Ratio

………

P. 11

7.

Separate Account Status

………

P. 12

8.

Consolidated Financial Summary

………

P. 12

Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese.

1. Business Highlights

(1) Annualized Net Premiums

Policies in Force

(millions of yen except percentages)

As of June 30, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

% of March 31,

2019 total

Individual insurance

357,533

364,723

102.0

Individual annuities

450,325

465,834

103.4

Total

807,859

830,558

102.8

Medical and survival benefits

-

-

-

New Policies

(millions of yen except percentages)

Three months ended

Three months ended

% of June 30,

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

2019 total

Individual insurance

21,638

5,705

26.4

Individual annuities

13,353

5,493

41.1

Total

34,991

11,199

32.0

Medical and survival benefits

-

-

-

Note: Annualized net premiums are calculated by multiplying the per-premium payments by a multiplier that depends on the premium payment terms. For single-premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy.

- 1 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

(2) Policies in Force and New Policies

Policies in Force

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of

Amount

Number of Policies

Amount

Policies

(millions of

(thousands)

% of March

(millions of

% of March

(thousands)

yen)

31, 2019 total

yen)

31, 2019 total

Individual insurance

692

4,377,536

682

98.5

4,489,656

102.6

Individual annuities

915

4,215,064

911

99.6

4,372,670

103.7

Group insurance

-

-

-

-

-

-

Group annuities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: Policy amount in force for individual annuities is equal to the sum of (a) the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence for annuities that have not yet commenced paying out and (b) policy reserves for annuities that have commenced paying out.

New Policies

Number of Policies

Amount

% of

(millions of

% of

New

Net increase

(thousands)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

from

yen)

Business

total

total

conversions

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Individual insurance

8

22.4

59,131

23.5

59,131

-

Individual annuities

11

43.5

49,833

44.3

49,833

-

Group insurance

-

-

-

-

-

-

Group annuities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Individual insurance

38

251,336

251,336

-

Individual annuities

27

112,564

112,564

-

Group insurance

-

-

-

-

Group annuities

-

-

-

-

Note: Amount of new policies (new business) for individual annuities is equal to the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence.

- 2 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

2. Investment Results of General Account

(1) Asset Composition

(millions of yen except percentages)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Carrying value

%

Carrying value

%

Cash, deposits, and call loans

264,889

3.4

328,619

4.0

Securities repurchased under resale agreements

-

-

-

-

Deposit paid for securities borrowing transactions

-

-

-

-

Monetary claims bought

-

-

-

-

Trading account securities

-

-

-

-

Money held in trust

1,004,788

12.8

1,028,016

12.7

Securities

6,331,705

80.7

6,542,616

80.6

Domestic bonds

1,499,055

19.1

1,481,398

18.3

Domestic stocks

-

-

-

-

Foreign securities

4,648,420

59.3

4,874,032

60.1

Foreign bonds

4,648,420

59.3

4,874,032

60.1

Foreign stocks and other securities

-

-

-

-

Other securities

184,229

2.3

187,185

2.3

Loans

-

-

-

-

Real estate

88

0.0

93

0.0

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

-

Others

240,315

3.1

216,357

2.7

Reserve for possible loan losses

(11)

(0.0)

(9)

(0.0)

Total

7,841,776

100.0

8,115,694

100.0

Foreign currency-denominated assets

5,141,062

65.6

5,328,178

65.7

Note:"Real estate" represents the value of buildings.

- 3 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

(2) Fair Value Information on Securities (securities with fair value except trading securities)

(millions of yen)

Book value

Fair value

Gains (losses)

Gains

Losses

As of June 30, 2020

Bonds held to maturity

-

-

-

-

-

Policy-reserve-matching bonds

3,136,622

3,476,424

339,802

344,613

4,810

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

-

-

-

-

Securities available for sale

3,066,703

3,405,994

339,290

340,710

1,419

Domestic bonds

411,858

429,712

17,854

18,518

663

Domestic stocks

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign securities

2,484,184

2,789,095

304,911

305,666

755

Foreign bonds

2,484,184

2,789,095

304,911

305,666

755

Foreign stocks and other securities

-

-

-

-

-

Other securities

170,660

187,185

16,525

16,525

-

Monetary claims bought

-

-

-

-

-

Certificates of deposit

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

Total

6,203,325

6,882,419

679,093

685,323

6,229

Domestic bonds

1,463,544

1,564,110

100,566

102,666

2,099

Domestic stocks

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign securities

4,569,120

5,131,122

562,002

566,132

4,130

Foreign bonds

4,569,120

5,131,122

562,002

566,132

4,130

Foreign stocks and other securities

-

-

-

-

-

Other securities

170,660

187,185

16,525

16,525

-

Monetary claims bought

-

-

-

-

-

Certificates of deposit

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

As of March 31, 2020

Bonds held to maturity

-

-

-

-

-

Policy-reserve-matching bonds

3,178,684

3,377,727

199,043

216,790

17,746

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

-

-

-

-

Securities available for sale

2,871,084

3,153,020

281,936

285,777

3,841

Domestic bonds

423,865

438,716

14,850

16,416

1,565

Domestic stocks

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign securities

2,275,694

2,530,075

254,381

256,657

2,276

Foreign bonds

2,275,694

2,530,075

254,381

256,657

2,276

Foreign stocks and other securities

-

-

-

-

-

Other securities

171,525

184,229

12,703

12,703

-

Monetary claims bought

-

-

-

-

-

Certificates of deposit

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

Total

6,049,768

6,530,748

480,980

502,567

21,587

Domestic bonds

1,484,204

1,569,195

84,990

88,762

3,772

Domestic stocks

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign securities

4,394,038

4,777,324

383,285

401,100

17,815

Foreign bonds

4,394,038

4,777,324

383,285

401,100

17,815

Foreign stocks and other securities

-

-

-

-

-

Other securities

171,525

184,229

12,703

12,703

-

Monetary claims bought

-

-

-

-

-

Certificates of deposit

-

-

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

Note: The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

*Book values of securities for which it is not practicable to determine fair value are as follows:

Not applicable.

- 4 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

(3) Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust

(millions of yen)

Carrying

Gains (losses)

value on the

Fair value

Gains

Losses

balance sheet

As of June 30, 2020

1,028,016

1,028,016

11,395

13,080

1,685

As of March 31, 2020

1,004,788

1,004,788

(18,271)

580

18,852

Note: 1. Fair value equivalents appearing in this table are based on prices calculated using a reasonable method by trustees of money held in trust.

2. Gains (losses) are valuation gains (losses) that were included in the statement of earnings.

*Information on money held in trust for investment purposes is as follows:

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Carrying value on

Valuation gains

Carrying value on

Valuation gains

(losses) included in

(losses) included in

the balance sheet

the statements of

the balance sheet

the statements of

earnings

earnings

Money held in trust for investment purposes

1,004,788

(18,271)

1,028,016

11,395

*Information on money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity,policy-reserve-matching, or other money held in trust are as follows:

Not applicable.

- 5 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

(Summarized)

Amount

Amount

(ASSETS)

Cash and deposits

272,704

335,963

Money held in trust

1,004,788

1,028,016

Securities

7,427,849

7,613,129

[Government bonds]

[

513,178

]

[

509,347

]

[Local government bonds]

[

36,725

]

[

35,577

]

[Corporate bonds]

[

949,151

]

[

936,474

]

[Foreign securities]

[

4,660,588

]

[

4,886,152

]

Tangible fixed assets

343

337

Intangible fixed assets

9,266

9,613

Reinsurance receivables

58,251

62,270

Other assets

173,970

145,834

Reserve for possible loan losses

(11)

(9)

Total assets

8,947,162

9,195,156

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

(Summarized)

Amount

Amount

(LIABILITIES)

Policy reserves and others

7,779,920

7,942,070

Reserves for outstanding claims

20,037

21,868

Policy reserves

7,759,882

7,920,201

Reinsurance payable

589,384

616,212

Other liabilities

220,591

184,231

Corporate income tax payable

14

4,573

Lease liabilities

78

59

Other liabilities

220,498

179,599

Reserve for employees' retirement benefits

25,337

26,763

Reserve for price fluctuations

78,942

95,001

Total liabilities

8,694,175

8,864,278

(NET ASSETS)

Capital stock

117,500

117,500

Capital surplus

67,500

67,500

Legal capital surplus

67,500

67,500

Retained earnings

(135,006)

(98,411)

Other retained earnings

(135,006)

(98,411)

Retained earnings brought forward

(135,006)

(98,411)

Total shareholders' equity

49,993

86,588

Net unrealized gains on securities, net of tax

202,994

244,289

Total of valuation and translation adjustments

202,994

244,289

Total net assets

252,987

330,878

Total liabilities and net assets

8,947,162

9,195,156

- 6 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Amount

Amount

ORDINARY REVENUES

428,201

486,448

Premium and other income

367,995

154,727

[Premium income]

[

346,406

]

[

105,485

]

Investment income

60,203

331,718

[Interest and dividends]

[

42,895

]

[

43,893

]

[Gains on money held in trust]

[

2,362

]

[

11,395

]

[Gains on sale of securities]

[

485

]

[

13,124

]

[Derivative transaction gains]

[

-

]

[

64,410

]

[Foreign exchange gains]

[

-

]

[

163,152

]

[Gains on investment in separate accounts]

[

14,441

]

[

35,740

]

Other ordinary revenues

3

2

ORDINARY EXPENSES

452,259

440,859

Benefits and claims

208,503

268,103

[Claims]

[

20,742

]

[

23,702

]

[Annuities]

[

116,480

]

[

73,553

]

[Benefits]

[

20,464

]

[

22,045

]

[Surrender values]

[

21,564

]

[

100,946

]

[Other refunds]

[

1,298

]

[

725

]

Provision for policy reserves and others

49,281

162,150

Provision for reserves for outstanding claims

2,577

1,831

Provision for policy reserve

46,703

160,318

Investment expenses

174,890

305

[Interest expenses]

[

0

]

[

1

]

[Losses on investment in trading securities]

[

539

]

[

-

]

[Losses on sale of securities]

[

430

]

[

155

]

[Derivative transaction losses]

[

2,040

]

[

-

]

[Foreign exchange losses]

[

171,672

]

[

-

]

Operating expenses

17,027

8,741

Other ordinary expenses

2,556

1,558

ORDINARY GAIN(LOSS)

(24,057)

45,589

EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES

1,396

1,426

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

1,396

1,426

Gain(loss) before income taxes

(25,453)

44,163

Corporate income taxes - current

4

7,568

Total of corporate income taxes

4

7,568

Net income(loss) for the period

(25,458)

36,595

- 7 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Notes to the Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020

  1. Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the balance sheets. Total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was 246,841million yen.
  2. Amounts of financial instruments recorded on the balance sheet, their fair values, and differences between the two are as follows:
    (millions of yen)

Carrying amount on

Fair value

Difference

balance sheet

(1) Cash and deposits

335,963

335,963

-

(3) Money held in trust

1,028,016

1,028,016

-

(4) Securities

7,613,129

7,952,931

339,802

(a) Trading securities

1,070,512

1,070,512

-

(b) Policy-reserve-matching bonds

3,136,622

3,476,424

339,802

(c) Other securities

3,405,994

3,405,994

-

Assets total

8,977,109

9,316,912

339,802

Derivative transactions

(a) Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting

is not applied

4,786

4,786

-

Derivative transactions total

4,786

4,786

-

Note: Net derivative assets and liabilities arising from derivative transactions are reported as a net value. A negative total indicates a net liability.

Fair values of financial instruments are calculated as follows:

(a) Cash and deposits

Deposits are recorded at book value as all deposits have no maturities and their book values approximate their fair values.

  1. Money held in trust
    Information on securities and derivative transactions appear below in "(c) Securities" and "(d) Derivative transactions", respectively.
  2. Securities

Fair value of bonds is based on the price on stock exchanges. Fair value of mutual funds is based on unit price.

  1. Derivative transactions
    For foreign exchange forward contracts, futures market prices on the book closing date are used as fair value.
    For currency swap contracts and interest rate swap contracts, amounts discounted to present value are used as fair value. For total return swap contracts, amounts calculated by using indices on the book closing date are used as fair value.
    For futures transactions and other market traded instruments, securities exchange market closing prices are used as fair value.

Notes to the Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings

Three months ended June 30, 2020

1. Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 19,781,228.00 yen. Fully diluted net loss per share is not reported because the Company has no residual shares.

- 8 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Fundamental profit

A

11,351

14,629

Capital gains

192,308

282,004

Gains on money held in trust

2,362

11,395

Gains on investment in trading securities

-

-

Gains on sale of securities

485

13,124

Derivative transaction gains

-

64,410

Foreign exchange gains

-

163,152

Others

189,459

29,921

Capital losses

234,672

241,674

Losses on money held in trust

-

-

Losses on investment in trading securities

539

-

Losses on sale of securities

430

155

Losses on valuation of securities

-

-

Derivative transaction losses

2,040

-

Foreign exchange losses

171,672

-

Others

59,989

241,519

Net capital gains (losses)

B

(42,364)

40,329

Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses)

A + B

(31,013)

54,958

Other one-time gains

6,955

-

Reinsurance income

-

-

Reversal of contingency reserve

6,955

-

Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan losses

-

-

Others

-

-

Other one-time losses

0

9,369

Ceding reinsurance commissions

-

-

Provision for contingency reserve

-

9,368

Provision for specific reserve for possible loan losses

0

0

Provision for specific reserve for loans to refinancing countries

-

-

Write-down of loans

-

-

Others

-

-

Other one-time profits (losses)

C

6,955

(9,369)

Ordinary profit(loss)

A + B + C

(24,057)

45,589

Note: １． The Company invests in derivative financial instruments (including investments in money held in trust, and foreign securities (investment trusts)) for the purpose of mitigating the guaranteed minimum benefit risk on individual variable annuities. These transactions are included in gains (losses) on money held in trust and gains (losses) on investment in trading securities.

２． Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies, along with impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance dealings, are reclassified from capital gains and losses, effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

- 9 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

(Reference)

Breakdown of Other Fundamental Income

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Fundamental Income

(129,469)

211,597

Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with

54,695

(29,921)

Market Value Adjustment (MVA)

Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign-

(189,459)

235,278

currency denominated insurance policies

Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate

2,691

3,340

swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies

Impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance

2,603

2,900

dealings

Other Capital Gains

189,459

29,921

Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with

-

29,921

Market Value Adjustment (MVA)

Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign-

189,459

-

currency denominated insurance policies

Other Capital Losses

59,989

241,519

Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with

54,695

-

Market Value Adjustment (MVA)

Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign-

-

235,278

currency denominated insurance policies

Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate

2,691

3,340

swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies

Impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance

2,603

2,900

dealings

- 10 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

6. Solvency Margin Ratio

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Total solvency margin

(A)

476,465

581,337

Common stock, etc

49,993

86,588

Reserve for price fluctuations

25,337

26,763

Contingency reserve

63,246

72,615

General reserve for possible loan losses

9

6

(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax)

253,742

305,361

and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90%

*

Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%*

-

-

Policy reserves in excess of surrender values

84,136

90,002

Qualifying subordinated debt

-

-

Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values

-

-

and qualifying subordinated debt

Excluded items

-

-

Others

-

-

Total Risk

(B)

197,263

201,838

2

2

R1 + R 8）＋（ R

2R 3R 7）＋R 4

Insurance risk

R1

65

82

3rd sector insurance risk

R8

-

-

Assumed investment yield risk

R2

54,578

56,326

Guaranteed minimum benefit risk

R7

3,136

3,232

Investment risk

R3

133,800

136,398

Business risk

R4

5,747

5,881

Solvency margin ratio

(A)

× 100

483.0%

576.0%

(1/2) × (B)

  • Multiplied by 100% if losses.

Note: 1. The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86 and 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No.50, Ministry of Finance, 1996.

The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.

2. Guaranteed minimum benefit risk is calculated by the standard method.

- 11 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

7. Separate Account Status

(1) Separate Account Assets by Product

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Individual variable insurance

35,329

39,069

Individual variable annuities

1,070,172

1,040,480

Group annuities

-

-

Separate account total

1,105,501

1,079,549

(2) Policies in Force

A. Individual Variable Insurance

(millions of yen except number of policies)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of

Amount

Number of

Amount

policies

policies

Variable insurance (defined term type)

-

-

-

-

Variable insurance (whole life type)

51

390,654

51

401,169

Total

51

390,654

51

401,169

Notes: The outstanding policies in force for individual variable insurance include those managed in general account.

B. Individual Variable A

(millions of yen except number of policies)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of

Amount

Number of

Amount

policies

policies

Individual variable annuities

519

2,624,970

509

2,697,166

Notes: 1. Total policy amount in force for individual annuities is equal to the sum of (a) the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence for annuities that have not yet commenced paying out and (b) policy reserves for annuities that have commenced paying out.

2. The outstanding policies in force for individual variable annuities include those managed in general account.

8. Consolidated Financial Summary

Not applicable.

- 12 -

The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:20 UTC
