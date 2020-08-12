Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) 0 08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields [Unofficial Translation] August 12, 2020 Seiji Inagaki President and Representative Director Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) August 12,2020 Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; President: Masao Taketomi) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. [Contents] 1. Business Highlights ……… P. 1 2. Investment Results of General Account ……… P. 3 3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet ……… P. 6 4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings ……… P. 7 5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit) ……… P. 9 6. Solvency Margin Ratio ……… P. 11 7. Separate Account Status ……… P. 12 8. Consolidated Financial Summary ……… P. 12 Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese. 1. Business Highlights (1) Annualized Net Premiums Policies in Force (millions of yen except percentages) As of June 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 % of March 31, 2019 total Individual insurance 357,533 364,723 102.0 Individual annuities 450,325 465,834 103.4 Total 807,859 830,558 102.8 Medical and survival benefits - - - New Policies (millions of yen except percentages) Three months ended Three months ended % of June 30, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 2019 total Individual insurance 21,638 5,705 26.4 Individual annuities 13,353 5,493 41.1 Total 34,991 11,199 32.0 Medical and survival benefits - - - Note: Annualized net premiums are calculated by multiplying the per-premium payments by a multiplier that depends on the premium payment terms. For single-premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy. - 1 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (2) Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of Amount Number of Policies Amount Policies (millions of (thousands) % of March (millions of % of March (thousands) yen) 31, 2019 total yen) 31, 2019 total Individual insurance 692 4,377,536 682 98.5 4,489,656 102.6 Individual annuities 915 4,215,064 911 99.6 4,372,670 103.7 Group insurance - - - - - - Group annuities - - - - - - Note: Policy amount in force for individual annuities is equal to the sum of (a) the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence for annuities that have not yet commenced paying out and (b) policy reserves for annuities that have commenced paying out. New Policies Number of Policies Amount % of (millions of % of New Net increase (thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 from yen) Business total total conversions Three months ended June 30, 2020 Individual insurance 8 22.4 59,131 23.5 59,131 - Individual annuities 11 43.5 49,833 44.3 49,833 - Group insurance - - - - - - Group annuities - - - - - - Three months ended June 30, 2019 Individual insurance 38 251,336 251,336 - Individual annuities 27 112,564 112,564 - Group insurance - - - - Group annuities - - - - Note: Amount of new policies (new business) for individual annuities is equal to the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence. - 2 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 2. Investment Results of General Account (1) Asset Composition (millions of yen except percentages) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Carrying value % Carrying value % Cash, deposits, and call loans 264,889 3.4 328,619 4.0 Securities repurchased under resale agreements - - - - Deposit paid for securities borrowing transactions - - - - Monetary claims bought - - - - Trading account securities - - - - Money held in trust 1,004,788 12.8 1,028,016 12.7 Securities 6,331,705 80.7 6,542,616 80.6 Domestic bonds 1,499,055 19.1 1,481,398 18.3 Domestic stocks - - - - Foreign securities 4,648,420 59.3 4,874,032 60.1 Foreign bonds 4,648,420 59.3 4,874,032 60.1 Foreign stocks and other securities - - - - Other securities 184,229 2.3 187,185 2.3 Loans - - - - Real estate 88 0.0 93 0.0 Deferred tax assets - - - - Others 240,315 3.1 216,357 2.7 Reserve for possible loan losses (11) (0.0) (9) (0.0) Total 7,841,776 100.0 8,115,694 100.0 Foreign currency-denominated assets 5,141,062 65.6 5,328,178 65.7 Note:"Real estate" represents the value of buildings. - 3 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (2) Fair Value Information on Securities (securities with fair value except trading securities) (millions of yen) Book value Fair value Gains (losses) Gains Losses As of June 30, 2020 Bonds held to maturity - - - - - Policy-reserve-matching bonds 3,136,622 3,476,424 339,802 344,613 4,810 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates - - - - - Securities available for sale 3,066,703 3,405,994 339,290 340,710 1,419 Domestic bonds 411,858 429,712 17,854 18,518 663 Domestic stocks - - - - - Foreign securities 2,484,184 2,789,095 304,911 305,666 755 Foreign bonds 2,484,184 2,789,095 304,911 305,666 755 Foreign stocks and other securities - - - - - Other securities 170,660 187,185 16,525 16,525 - Monetary claims bought - - - - - Certificates of deposit - - - - - Others - - - - - Total 6,203,325 6,882,419 679,093 685,323 6,229 Domestic bonds 1,463,544 1,564,110 100,566 102,666 2,099 Domestic stocks - - - - - Foreign securities 4,569,120 5,131,122 562,002 566,132 4,130 Foreign bonds 4,569,120 5,131,122 562,002 566,132 4,130 Foreign stocks and other securities - - - - - Other securities 170,660 187,185 16,525 16,525 - Monetary claims bought - - - - - Certificates of deposit - - - - - Others - - - - - As of March 31, 2020 Bonds held to maturity - - - - - Policy-reserve-matching bonds 3,178,684 3,377,727 199,043 216,790 17,746 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates - - - - - Securities available for sale 2,871,084 3,153,020 281,936 285,777 3,841 Domestic bonds 423,865 438,716 14,850 16,416 1,565 Domestic stocks - - - - - Foreign securities 2,275,694 2,530,075 254,381 256,657 2,276 Foreign bonds 2,275,694 2,530,075 254,381 256,657 2,276 Foreign stocks and other securities - - - - - Other securities 171,525 184,229 12,703 12,703 - Monetary claims bought - - - - - Certificates of deposit - - - - - Others - - - - - Total 6,049,768 6,530,748 480,980 502,567 21,587 Domestic bonds 1,484,204 1,569,195 84,990 88,762 3,772 Domestic stocks - - - - - Foreign securities 4,394,038 4,777,324 383,285 401,100 17,815 Foreign bonds 4,394,038 4,777,324 383,285 401,100 17,815 Foreign stocks and other securities - - - - - Other securities 171,525 184,229 12,703 12,703 - Monetary claims bought - - - - - Certificates of deposit - - - - - Others - - - - - Note: The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. *Book values of securities for which it is not practicable to determine fair value are as follows: Not applicable. - 4 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (3) Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust (millions of yen) Carrying Gains (losses) value on the Fair value Gains Losses balance sheet As of June 30, 2020 1,028,016 1,028,016 11,395 13,080 1,685 As of March 31, 2020 1,004,788 1,004,788 (18,271) 580 18,852 Note: 1. Fair value equivalents appearing in this table are based on prices calculated using a reasonable method by trustees of money held in trust. 2. Gains (losses) are valuation gains (losses) that were included in the statement of earnings. *Information on money held in trust for investment purposes is as follows: (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Carrying value on Valuation gains Carrying value on Valuation gains (losses) included in (losses) included in the balance sheet the statements of the balance sheet the statements of earnings earnings Money held in trust for investment purposes 1,004,788 (18,271) 1,028,016 11,395 *Information on money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity,policy-reserve-matching, or other money held in trust are as follows: Not applicable. - 5 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (Summarized) Amount Amount (ASSETS) Cash and deposits 272,704 335,963 Money held in trust 1,004,788 1,028,016 Securities 7,427,849 7,613,129 [Government bonds] [ 513,178 ] [ 509,347 ] [Local government bonds] [ 36,725 ] [ 35,577 ] [Corporate bonds] [ 949,151 ] [ 936,474 ] [Foreign securities] [ 4,660,588 ] [ 4,886,152 ] Tangible fixed assets 343 337 Intangible fixed assets 9,266 9,613 Reinsurance receivables 58,251 62,270 Other assets 173,970 145,834 Reserve for possible loan losses (11) (9) Total assets 8,947,162 9,195,156 (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (Summarized) Amount Amount (LIABILITIES) Policy reserves and others 7,779,920 7,942,070 Reserves for outstanding claims 20,037 21,868 Policy reserves 7,759,882 7,920,201 Reinsurance payable 589,384 616,212 Other liabilities 220,591 184,231 Corporate income tax payable 14 4,573 Lease liabilities 78 59 Other liabilities 220,498 179,599 Reserve for employees' retirement benefits 25,337 26,763 Reserve for price fluctuations 78,942 95,001 Total liabilities 8,694,175 8,864,278 (NET ASSETS) Capital stock 117,500 117,500 Capital surplus 67,500 67,500 Legal capital surplus 67,500 67,500 Retained earnings (135,006) (98,411) Other retained earnings (135,006) (98,411) Retained earnings brought forward (135,006) (98,411) Total shareholders' equity 49,993 86,588 Net unrealized gains on securities, net of tax 202,994 244,289 Total of valuation and translation adjustments 202,994 244,289 Total net assets 252,987 330,878 Total liabilities and net assets 8,947,162 9,195,156 - 6 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Amount Amount ORDINARY REVENUES 428,201 486,448 Premium and other income 367,995 154,727 [Premium income] [ 346,406 ] [ 105,485 ] Investment income 60,203 331,718 [Interest and dividends] [ 42,895 ] [ 43,893 ] [Gains on money held in trust] [ 2,362 ] [ 11,395 ] [Gains on sale of securities] [ 485 ] [ 13,124 ] [Derivative transaction gains] [ - ] [ 64,410 ] [Foreign exchange gains] [ - ] [ 163,152 ] [Gains on investment in separate accounts] [ 14,441 ] [ 35,740 ] Other ordinary revenues 3 2 ORDINARY EXPENSES 452,259 440,859 Benefits and claims 208,503 268,103 [Claims] [ 20,742 ] [ 23,702 ] [Annuities] [ 116,480 ] [ 73,553 ] [Benefits] [ 20,464 ] [ 22,045 ] [Surrender values] [ 21,564 ] [ 100,946 ] [Other refunds] [ 1,298 ] [ 725 ] Provision for policy reserves and others 49,281 162,150 Provision for reserves for outstanding claims 2,577 1,831 Provision for policy reserve 46,703 160,318 Investment expenses 174,890 305 [Interest expenses] [ 0 ] [ 1 ] [Losses on investment in trading securities] [ 539 ] [ - ] [Losses on sale of securities] [ 430 ] [ 155 ] [Derivative transaction losses] [ 2,040 ] [ - ] [Foreign exchange losses] [ 171,672 ] [ - ] Operating expenses 17,027 8,741 Other ordinary expenses 2,556 1,558 ORDINARY GAIN(LOSS) (24,057) 45,589 EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES 1,396 1,426 Provision for reserve for price fluctuations 1,396 1,426 Gain(loss) before income taxes (25,453) 44,163 Corporate income taxes - current 4 7,568 Total of corporate income taxes 4 7,568 Net income(loss) for the period (25,458) 36,595 - 7 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Notes to the Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2020 Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the balance sheets. Total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was 246,841million yen. Amounts of financial instruments recorded on the balance sheet, their fair values, and differences between the two are as follows:

(millions of yen) Carrying amount on Fair value Difference balance sheet (1) Cash and deposits 335,963 335,963 - (3) Money held in trust 1,028,016 1,028,016 - (4) Securities 7,613,129 7,952,931 339,802 (a) Trading securities 1,070,512 1,070,512 - (b) Policy-reserve-matching bonds 3,136,622 3,476,424 339,802 (c) Other securities 3,405,994 3,405,994 - Assets total 8,977,109 9,316,912 339,802 Derivative transactions (a) Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied 4,786 4,786 - Derivative transactions total 4,786 4,786 - Note: Net derivative assets and liabilities arising from derivative transactions are reported as a net value. A negative total indicates a net liability. Fair values of financial instruments are calculated as follows: (a) Cash and deposits Deposits are recorded at book value as all deposits have no maturities and their book values approximate their fair values. Money held in trust

Information on securities and derivative transactions appear below in "(c) Securities" and "(d) Derivative transactions", respectively. Securities Fair value of bonds is based on the price on stock exchanges. Fair value of mutual funds is based on unit price. Derivative transactions

For foreign exchange forward contracts, futures market prices on the book closing date are used as fair value.

For currency swap contracts and interest rate swap contracts, amounts discounted to present value are used as fair value. For total return swap contracts, amounts calculated by using indices on the book closing date are used as fair value.

For futures transactions and other market traded instruments, securities exchange market closing prices are used as fair value. Notes to the Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings Three months ended June 30, 2020 1. Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 19,781,228.00 yen. Fully diluted net loss per share is not reported because the Company has no residual shares. - 8 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit) (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Fundamental profit A 11,351 14,629 Capital gains 192,308 282,004 Gains on money held in trust 2,362 11,395 Gains on investment in trading securities - - Gains on sale of securities 485 13,124 Derivative transaction gains - 64,410 Foreign exchange gains - 163,152 Others 189,459 29,921 Capital losses 234,672 241,674 Losses on money held in trust - - Losses on investment in trading securities 539 - Losses on sale of securities 430 155 Losses on valuation of securities - - Derivative transaction losses 2,040 - Foreign exchange losses 171,672 - Others 59,989 241,519 Net capital gains (losses) B (42,364) 40,329 Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses) A + B (31,013) 54,958 Other one-time gains 6,955 - Reinsurance income - - Reversal of contingency reserve 6,955 - Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan losses - - Others - - Other one-time losses 0 9,369 Ceding reinsurance commissions - - Provision for contingency reserve - 9,368 Provision for specific reserve for possible loan losses 0 0 Provision for specific reserve for loans to refinancing countries - - Write-down of loans - - Others - - Other one-time profits (losses) C 6,955 (9,369) Ordinary profit(loss) A + B + C (24,057) 45,589 Note: １． The Company invests in derivative financial instruments (including investments in money held in trust, and foreign securities (investment trusts)) for the purpose of mitigating the guaranteed minimum benefit risk on individual variable annuities. These transactions are included in gains (losses) on money held in trust and gains (losses) on investment in trading securities. ２． Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies, along with impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance dealings, are reclassified from capital gains and losses, effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. - 9 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Reference) Breakdown of Other Fundamental Income (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Fundamental Income (129,469) 211,597 Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with 54,695 (29,921) Market Value Adjustment (MVA) Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign- (189,459) 235,278 currency denominated insurance policies Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate 2,691 3,340 swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies Impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance 2,603 2,900 dealings Other Capital Gains 189,459 29,921 Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with - 29,921 Market Value Adjustment (MVA) Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign- 189,459 - currency denominated insurance policies Other Capital Losses 59,989 241,519 Impact from increase or decrease in surrender values in accordance with 54,695 - Market Value Adjustment (MVA) Impact from market rate fluctuations of foreign exchange on foreign- - 235,278 currency denominated insurance policies Interest received and/or paid related to currency swap and interest rate 2,691 3,340 swap contracts covering foreign-currency denominated insurance policies Impact from assets held in money trusts and others related to reinsurance 2,603 2,900 dealings - 10 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 6. Solvency Margin Ratio (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Total solvency margin (A) 476,465 581,337 Common stock, etc 49,993 86,588 Reserve for price fluctuations 25,337 26,763 Contingency reserve 63,246 72,615 General reserve for possible loan losses 9 6 (Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax) 253,742 305,361 and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90% * Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%* - - Policy reserves in excess of surrender values 84,136 90,002 Qualifying subordinated debt - - Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values - - and qualifying subordinated debt Excluded items - - Others - - Total Risk (B) 197,263 201,838 2 2 （R1 + R 8）＋（ R 2＋R 3＋R 7）＋R 4 Insurance risk R1 65 82 3rd sector insurance risk R8 - - Assumed investment yield risk R2 54,578 56,326 Guaranteed minimum benefit risk R7 3,136 3,232 Investment risk R3 133,800 136,398 Business risk R4 5,747 5,881 Solvency margin ratio (A) × 100 483.0% 576.0% (1/2) × (B) Multiplied by 100% if losses. Note: 1. The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86 and 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No.50, Ministry of Finance, 1996. The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account. 2. Guaranteed minimum benefit risk is calculated by the standard method. - 11 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 7. Separate Account Status (1) Separate Account Assets by Product (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Individual variable insurance 35,329 39,069 Individual variable annuities 1,070,172 1,040,480 Group annuities - - Separate account total 1,105,501 1,079,549 (2) Policies in Force A. Individual Variable Insurance (millions of yen except number of policies) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of Amount Number of Amount policies policies Variable insurance (defined term type) - - - - Variable insurance (whole life type) 51 390,654 51 401,169 Total 51 390,654 51 401,169 Notes: The outstanding policies in force for individual variable insurance include those managed in general account. B. Individual Variable A (millions of yen except number of policies) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of Amount Number of Amount policies policies Individual variable annuities 519 2,624,970 509 2,697,166 Notes: 1. Total policy amount in force for individual annuities is equal to the sum of (a) the amount required to fund annuity payments when they commence for annuities that have not yet commenced paying out and (b) policy reserves for annuities that have commenced paying out. 2. The outstanding policies in force for individual variable annuities include those managed in general account. 8. Consolidated Financial Summary Not applicable. - 12 - The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:20 UTC 0 Latest news on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, IN 03:03a DAI ICHI LIFE : Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March .. PU 03:03a DAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Repurchase of the Company's Shares PU 03:03a DAI ICHI LIFE : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020.. PU 03:03a DAI ICHI LIFE : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020.. PU 03:03a DAI ICHI LIFE : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the Three Mo.. PU 03:03a DAI ICHI LIFE : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020.. PU 08/07 DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. : quaterly earnings release 07/07 HENKEL : Innovative sustainable financing of 70 million US dollars; Henkel first.. AQ 07/06 HENKEL : first company to conclude a plastic waste reduction bond AQ 05/21 DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. : Annual results CO

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 6 670 B 62 487 M 62 487 M Net income 2021 205 B 1 922 M 1 922 M Net Debt 2021 1 135 B 10 637 M 10 637 M P/E ratio 2021 7,92x Yield 2021 4,45% Capitalization 1 583 B 14 869 M 14 835 M EV / Sales 2021 0,41x EV / Sales 2022 0,41x Nbr of Employees 63 719 Free-Float 86,6% Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, IN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 1 733,85 JPY Last Close Price 1 402,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 78,3% Spread / Average Target 23,7% Spread / Lowest Target -6,56% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director Koichiro Watanabe Chairman Morinobu Nagahama Director Hideo Teramoto Vice Chairman & GM-Innovation Strategy Fusakazu Kondo Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. -22.82% 14 869 AXA -28.99% 48 629 PRUDENTIAL PLC -12.56% 41 876 METLIFE, INC. -20.40% 36 107 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -25.68% 28 945 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -24.54% 27 440