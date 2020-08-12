Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited) 0 08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

[Unofficial Translation] August 12, 2020 Seiji Inagaki President and Representative Director Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited) August 12, 2020 Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. [Contents] Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 1. Business Highlights-------- P.1 2. Investment Results of General Account-------- P.3 3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet-------- P.6 4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings-------- P.7 5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)-------- P.8 6. Solvency Margin Ratio-------- P.11 7. Status of Separate Account-------- P.12 8. Consolidated Financial Summary-------- P.13 For further information please contact: Corporate Planning Dept., The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited TEL: +81-(0)50-3780-6930/7204 Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese. 1. Business Highlights (1) Annualized Net Premiums Policies in Force (billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 % of March 31, 2020 total Individual insurance 1,571.3 1,558.6 99.2 Individual annuities 539.1 537.5 99.7 Total 2,110.4 2,096.1 99.3 Medical and survival benefits 694.7 691.5 99.5 New Policies (billions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 % of June 30, 2019 total Individual insurance 17.2 6.3 36.7 Individual annuities 3.5 0.8 25.2 Total 20.8 7.2 34.7 Medical and survival benefits 13.8 4.1 30.1 Note: 1. Annualized net premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment. In single premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy. Annualized net premiums for medical and survival benefits include (a) premiums related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premiums related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premiums related to premium waiver benefits, in which disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included. "New policies" include net increase by conversion. -1- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited Sum Insured of Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of Amount Number of policies Amount policies % of March 31, 2020 % of March 31, 2020 (billions of yen) (thousands) (billions of yen) (thousands) total total Individual insurance 18,486 89,604.0 18,654 100.9 88,283.4 98.5 Individual annuities 2,091 11,205.8 2,082 99.6 11,127.5 99.3 Individual insurance and annuities 20,577 100,809.9 20,737 100.8 99,410.9 98.6 Group insurance - 49,053.0 - - 50,100.1 102.1 Group annuities - 6,282.5 - - 6,334.1 100.8 Note: 1. Policy amount in force of individual annuities is equal to (a) the funds to be held at the time annuity payments are to commence for an annuity for which payment has not yet commenced, and (b) the amount of policy reserve for an annuity for which payments have commenced. Policy amount in force of group annuities is equal to the amount of outstanding corresponding policy reserve. For products covered by multiple insurance agreements after April 2018, the number of policies for each product is shown as one. New Policies Number of policies Amount (thousands) % of June 30, 2019 (billions of yen) New Business Net increase by % of June 30, 2019 total conversion total Three months ended June 30, 2019 Individual insurance 1,011 272.3 625.5 (353.1) Individual annuities 30 101.5 102.8 (1.3) Individual insurance and annuities 1,041 373.8 728.4 (354.5) Group insurance - 75.3 75.3 - Group annuities - 0.0 0.0 - Three months ended June 30, 2020 Individual insurance 379 37.5 39.3 207.3 (168.0) 14.4 Individual annuities 6 21.8 23.6 24.0 (0.3) 23.3 Individual insurance and annuities 386 37.1 62.9 231.4 (168.4) 16.8 Group insurance - - 91.4 91.4 - 121.4 Group annuities - - 0.0 0.0 - 601.8 Note: 1. Number of new policies is the sum of new business and policies after conversion. Amount of new policies for individual annuities, both new business and net increase by conversion, is equal to the funds to be held at the time annuity payments are to commence. Amount of new policies for group annuities is equal to the initial premium payment. For products covered by multiple insurance agreements after April 2018, the number of policies for each product is shown as one. -2- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 2. Investment Results of General Account Asset Composition (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Carrying amount % Carrying amount % Cash, deposits, and call loans 1,042,316 2.9 749,172 2.0 Securities repurchased under resale agreements - - - - Deposit paid for securities borrowing transactions - - - - Monetary claims bought 221,147 0.6 233,820 0.6 Trading account securities - - - - Money held in trust 34,274 0.1 36,608 0.1 Securities 29,628,634 83.1 31,317,039 85.5 Domestic bonds 15,870,841 44.5 16,144,518 44.1 Domestic stocks 2,786,892 7.8 3,157,481 8.6 Foreign securities 10,073,956 28.3 11,402,231 31.1 Foreign bonds 9,088,395 25.5 10,190,864 27.8 Foreign stocks and other securities 985,560 2.8 1,211,367 3.3 Other securities 896,944 2.5 612,808 1.7 Loans 2,542,025 7.1 2,573,330 7.0 Policy loans 323,486 0.9 322,584 0.9 Ordinary loans 2,218,538 6.2 2,250,746 6.1 Real estate 1,085,716 3.0 1,085,594 3.0 Real estate for rent 767,658 2.2 771,162 2.1 Deferred tax assets - - - - Others 1,092,127 3.1 650,545 1.8 Reserve for possible loan losses (560) (0.0) (712) (0.0) Total 35,645,681 100.0 36,645,400 100.0 Foreign currency-denominated assets 9,571,618 26.9 10,427,509 28.5 Note: 'Real estate' represents total amount of land, buildings and construction in progress. -3- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited Fair Value Information on Securities

(securities with fair value except for trading securities) (millions of yen) Book value Fair value Gains (losses) Gains Losses As of March 31, 2020 Held-to-maturity bonds 46,919 49,337 2,417 2,417 - Domestic bonds 46,919 49,337 2,417 2,417 - Foreign bonds - - - - - Policy-reserve-matching bonds 12,210,408 14,973,288 2,762,880 2,772,602 9,722 Domestic bonds 12,129,401 14,890,946 2,761,545 2,771,255 9,709 Foreign bonds 81,007 82,341 1,334 1,347 12 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies 343 241 (101) - 101 Available-for-sale securities 14,805,957 17,471,128 2,665,170 2,947,125 281,955 Domestic bonds 3,236,843 3,694,520 457,677 461,300 3,623 Domestic stocks 1,476,871 2,737,975 1,261,103 1,372,776 111,672 Foreign securities 9,044,425 9,966,380 921,954 1,070,877 148,922 Foreign bonds 8,144,384 9,007,388 863,003 963,364 100,361 Foreign stocks and other securities 900,041 958,992 58,951 107,512 48,561 Other securities 723,926 740,109 16,182 33,731 17,548 Monetary claims bought 212,889 221,147 8,257 8,440 182 Certificates of deposit 111,000 110,994 (5) 0 5 Total 27,063,628 32,493,995 5,430,367 5,722,145 291,778 Domestic bonds 15,413,164 18,634,804 3,221,640 3,234,973 13,333 Domestic stocks 1,476,871 2,737,975 1,261,103 1,372,776 111,672 Foreign securities 9,125,775 10,048,964 923,188 1,072,224 149,036 Foreign bonds 8,225,391 9,089,730 864,338 964,712 100,373 Foreign stocks and other securities 900,384 959,234 58,850 107,512 48,662 Other securities 723,926 740,109 16,182 33,731 17,548 Monetary claims bought 212,889 221,147 8,257 8,440 182 Certificates of deposit 111,000 110,994 (5) 0 5 As of June 30, 2020 Held-to-maturity bonds 46,994 49,241 2,246 2,246 - Domestic bonds 46,994 49,241 2,246 2,246 - Foreign bonds - - - - - Policy-reserve-matching bonds 12,484,279 14,951,037 2,466,757 2,519,054 52,297 Domestic bonds 12,403,272 14,869,331 2,466,059 2,518,227 52,168 Foreign bonds 81,006 81,705 698 826 128 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies 343 295 (47) - 47 Available-for-sale securities 15,597,684 18,829,280 3,231,596 3,431,168 199,572 Domestic bonds 3,250,118 3,694,250 444,131 447,168 3,037 Domestic stocks 1,465,472 3,108,243 1,642,771 1,726,075 83,304 Foreign securities 10,157,450 11,292,870 1,135,419 1,224,605 89,186 Foreign bonds 9,067,091 10,109,857 1,042,765 1,087,631 44,865 Foreign stocks and other securities 1,090,359 1,183,012 92,653 136,974 44,321 Other securities 447,311 449,096 1,785 25,558 23,773 Monetary claims bought 226,331 233,820 7,489 7,758 269 Certificates of deposit 51,000 50,999 (0) 0 0 Total 28,129,301 33,829,853 5,700,552 5,952,469 251,917 Domestic bonds 15,700,386 18,612,823 2,912,436 2,967,643 55,206 Domestic stocks 1,465,472 3,108,243 1,642,771 1,726,075 83,304 Foreign securities 10,238,800 11,374,870 1,136,069 1,225,432 89,362 Foreign bonds 9,148,098 10,191,562 1,043,464 1,088,458 44,993 Foreign stocks and other securities 1,090,702 1,183,307 92,605 136,974 44,369 Other securities 447,311 449,096 1,785 25,558 23,773 Monetary claims bought 226,331 233,820 7,489 7,758 269 Certificates of deposit 51,000 50,999 (0) 0 0 Note: The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. -4- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited Note: 1. Carrying amount of securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize is as follows:

(millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Held-to-maturity bonds - - Unlisted foreign bonds - - Others - - Policy -reserve-matching bonds - - Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies 104,738 111,703 Unlisted domestic stocks (except over-the-counter stocks) 5,495 5,642 Unlisted foreign stocks (except over-the-counter stocks) 4,348 4,348 Others 94,895 101,712 Available-for-sale securities 133,672 133,883 Unlisted domestic stocks (except over-the-counter stocks) 43,422 43,596 Unlisted foreign stocks (except over-the-counter stocks) 28,287 28,288 Unlisted foreign bonds - - Others 61,962 61,999 Total 238,411 245,587 The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. 2. The amounts of foreign exchange valuation gains (losses) on foreign securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize and which are listed in the table above are as follows: loss of 6,480 million yen as of March 31, 2020 and loss of 4,714 million yen as of June 30, 2020. Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust (millions of yen) Carrying amount on the Fair value Gains (losses) Gains Losses balance sheet As of March 31, 2020 34,274 34,274 (1,635) 1,844 3,480 As of June 30, 2020 36,608 36,608 3,134 5,025 1,891 Note: Fair value in the table above is based on the valuation conducted by the fiduciary on a reasonable basis. "Gains (losses)" include gains (losses) from derivative transactions within the trusts. * Information on money held in trust for investment purpose is as follows: (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Carrying amount on the Valuation gains (losses) Carrying amount on the Valuation gains (losses) included in the included in the balance sheet balance sheet statement of earnings statement of earnings Money held in trust for investment purpose 34,274 (2,008) 36,608 2,896 Information on money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity,policy-reserve-matching and available-for-sale is as follows: The Company had no balance as of March 31, 2020 or June 30, 2020. -5- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of (summarized) June 30, 2020 (ASSETS) Cash and deposits 543,121 349,678 Call loans 513,800 414,300 Monetary claims bought 221,147 233,820 Money held in trust 34,274 36,608 Securities 30,283,786 32,030,184 [ Government bonds ] [ 13,809,257 ] [ 13,987,016 ] [ Local government bonds ] [ 129,433 ] [ 129,114 ] [ Corporate bonds ] [ 2,078,289 ] [ 2,164,806 ] [ Stocks ] [ 2,900,518 ] [ 3,274,711 ] [ Foreign securities ] [ 10,308,387 ] [ 11,655,929 ] Loans 2,542,025 2,573,330 Policy loans 323,486 322,584 Ordinary loans 2,218,538 2,250,746 Tangible fixed assets 1,097,493 1,096,996 Intangible fixed assets 114,309 114,577 Reinsurance receivable 6,720 13,312 Other assets 1,091,187 565,284 Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees 47,065 51,319 Reserve for possible loan losses (560) (712) Reserve for possible investment losses (807) (1,179) Total assets 36,493,562 37,477,520 (LIABILITIES) Policy reserves and others 30,823,423 30,916,129 Reserves for outstanding claims 127,391 132,854 Policy reserves 30,296,289 30,394,137 Reserve for policyholder dividends 399,742 389,137 Reinsurance payable 135,490 504 Subordinated bonds 476,277 476,277 Other liabilities 1,693,171 2,246,464 Corporate income tax payable 20,306 6,314 Lease liabilities 6,837 6,415 Asset retirement obligations 2,096 2,103 Other liabilities 1,663,930 2,231,631 Reserve for employees' retirement benefits 398,004 400,674 Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and corporate auditors 1,188 1,154 Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims 800 734 Reserve for price fluctuations 215,453 219,703 Deferred tax liabilities 79,585 225,430 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 73,195 72,969 Acceptances and guarantees 47,065 51,319 Total liabilities 33,943,654 34,611,362 (NET ASSETS) Capital stock 60,000 60,000 Capital surplus 370,000 370,000 Legal capital surplus 60,000 60,000 Other capital surplus 310,000 310,000 Retained earnings 200,155 119,092 Other retained earnings 200,155 119,092 Reserve for tax basis adjustments of real estate 4,947 5,576 Retained earnings brought forward 195,207 113,516 Total shareholders' equity 630,155 549,093 Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 1,916,417 2,326,000 Deferred hedge gains (losses) 21,312 9,625 Reserve for land revaluation (17,978) (18,561) Total of valuation and translation adjustments 1,919,752 2,317,064 Total net assets 2,549,907 2,866,157 Total liabilities and net assets 36,493,562 37,477,520 -6- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ORDINARY REVENUES 908,663 945,175 Premium and other income 581,974 543,725 [ Premium income ] [ 580,817 ] [ 541,736 ] Investment income 275,629 368,156 [ Interest and dividends ] [ 186,134 ] [ 209,138 ] [ Gains on money held in trust ] [ - ] [ 2,357 ] [ Gains on sale of securities ] [ 62,108 ] [ 105,871 ] [ Derivative transaction gains ] [ 7,149 ] [ - ] [ Gains on investments in separate accounts ] [ 17,505 ] [ 46,826 ] Other ordinary revenues 51,059 33,293 [ Reversal of reserves for outstanding claims ] [ 8,514 ] [ - ] ORDINARY EXPENSES 802,668 896,437 Benefits and claims 549,327 465,875 [ Claims ] [ 150,921 ] [ 141,508 ] [ Annuities ] [ 123,663 ] [ 111,019 ] [ Benefits ] [ 122,319 ] [ 103,934 ] [ Surrender values ] [ 129,102 ] [ 90,498 ] [ Other refunds ] [ 22,782 ] [ 18,479 ] Provision for policy reserves and others 27,984 105,356 Provision for reserves for outstanding claims - 5,463 Provision for policy reserves 25,934 97,847 Provision for interest on policyholder dividends 2,050 2,046 Investment expenses 62,018 175,838 [ Interest expenses ] [ 3,104 ] [ 3,066 ] [ Losses on money held in trust ] [ 777 ] [ - ] [ Losses on sale of securities ] [ 13,473 ] [ 21,382 ] [ Losses on valuation of securities ] [ 5,584 ] [ 1,193 ] [ Derivative transaction losses ] [ - ] [ 115,007 ] Operating expenses 93,738 95,673 Other ordinary expenses 69,598 53,693 ORDINARY PROFIT 105,994 48,738 EXTRAORDINARY GAINS 346 431 Gains on disposal of fixed assets 346 431 EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES 4,578 5,119 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 113 702 Impairment losses on fixed assets 215 166 Provision for reserve for price fluctuations 4,250 4,250 Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends 18,982 16,502 Income before income taxes 82,780 27,548 Corporate income taxes-current 26,147 16,619 Corporate income taxes-deferred (3,001) (8,504) Total of corporate income taxes 23,146 8,114 Net income 59,633 19,433 -7- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit) (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Fundamental revenues 839,405 837,625 Premium and other income 581,974 543,725 Investment income 206,372 259,927 [Interest and dividends] 186,134 209,138 Other ordinary revenues 51,059 33,293 Other fundamental revenues (a) - 678 Fundamental expenses 744,873 719,744 Benefits and claims 549,327 465,875 Provision for policy reserves and others 12,738 85,572 Investment expenses 19,375 18,930 Operating expenses 93,738 95,673 Other ordinary expenses 69,598 53,693 Other fundamental expenses (b) 95 0 Fundamental profit A 94,532 117,880 Capital gains 69,352 108,229 Gains on money held in trust - 2,357 Gains on investments in trading securities - - Gains on sale of securities 62,108 105,871 Derivative transaction gains 7,149 - Foreign exchange gains - - Others (c) 95 0 Capital losses 42,588 157,216 Losses on money held in trust 777 - Losses on investments in trading securities - - Losses on sale of securities 13,473 21,382 Losses on valuation of securities 5,584 1,193 Derivative transaction losses - 115,007 Foreign exchange losses 22,752 18,954 Others (d) - 678 Net capital gains (losses) B 26,763 ( 48,987) Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses) A + B 121,296 68,892 Other one-time gains - - Reinsurance income - - Reversal of contingency reserve - - Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan losses - - Others - - Other one-time losses 15,301 20,154 Ceding reinsurance commissions - - Provision for contingency reserve - 4,200 Provision for specific reserve for possible loan losses 0 (4) Provision for specific reserve for loans to refinancing countries - - Write-down of loans 3 1 Others (Note) 15,298 15,956 Other one-time profits (losses) C (15,301) ( 20,154) Ordinary profit A + B + C 105,994 48,738 Note: "Others" in "Other one-time losses" represents the sum of the amount of provision for reserve for possible investment losses (For the three months ended June 30, 2019: 52 million yen, For the three months ended June 30, 2020:372 million yen) and the amount of the additional policy reserves provided (For the three months ended June 30, 2019: 15,246 million yen, For the three months ended June 30, 2020: 15,584 million yen) in accordance with Article 69, Paragraph 5 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Insurance Business Act. -8- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Reference) Breakdown of other fundamental revenues, etc. (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Other fundamental revenues (a) - 678 The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with - - market value adjustments of fixed life insurance The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency - 678 denominated insurance contracts Other fundamental expenses (b) 95 0 The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with 0 0 market value adjustments of fixed life insurance The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency 95 - denominated insurance contracts The impact on fundamental profit (a) - (b) (95) 678 Other capital gains (c) 95 0 The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with 0 0 market value adjustments of fixed life insurance The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency 95 - denominated insurance contracts Other capital losses (d) - 678 The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with - - market value adjustments of fixed life insurance The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency - 678 denominated insurance contracts The impact on net capital gains (losses) (c) - (d) 95 (678) -9- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, ETC. AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 1. Securities Lending Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the balance sheet. The total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was ¥2,023,460 million. 2. Contingent Liabilities Guarantee for debt obligations of a separate company were as follows: Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ………………………………………………….. (Unit: million yen) 250,226 3. Changes in Reserve for Policyholder Dividends Changes in reserve for policyholder dividends were as follows: Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year ……………….………………….. (Unit: million yen) 399,742 Dividend paid…………………………………………………………………. (29,152) Interest accrual………………………………………………………………... 2,046 Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends ……………………………. 16,502 Balance as of June 30, 2020……………………………. ………….. … 389,137 4. Dividends on Common Stock Date of resolution June 17, 2020 (at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders) Type of shares Common stock Total dividends ¥101,079 million Dividends per share ¥16,846,500 Record date March 31, 2020 Effective date June 18, 2020 Dividend resource Retained earnings NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 1. Net Income per Share Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥3,238,898.30. Diluted net income per share for the same period is not presented because there were no existing diluted shares. 2. Depreciation Depreciation of real estate for rent and others was ¥3,306 million and Depreciation was ¥8,971 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. - 10 - The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 6. Solvency Margin Ratio (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Total solvency margin (A) 6,251,174 6,700,649 Common stock, etc. *1 526,676 492,669 Reserve for price fluctuations 215,453 219,703 Contingency reserve 628,493 632,693 General reserve for possible loan losses 115 271 (Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax) and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90% *2 2,390,159 2,897,298 Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85% *2 243,896 247,875 Policy reserves in excess of surrender values 2,164,285 2,172,023 Qualifying subordinated debt 759,277 759,277 Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values and qualifying subordinated debt (754,610) (786,642) Excluded items - - Others 77,427 65,478 Total risk 4 (B) 1,270,019 1,407,836 （R1 R 8）＋（ R 2＋R 3＋R 7）＋R 2 2 Insurance risk R1 64,717 68,155 3rd sector insurance risk R8 172,223 172,006 Assumed investment yield risk R2 191,118 189,413 Guaranteed minimum benefit risk R7 *3 3,039 3,019 Investment risk R3 1,023,930 1,162,382 Business risk R4 29,100 31,899 Solvency margin ratio (A) × 100 984.4% 951.9% (1/2) × (B) *1: Expected disbursements from capital outside the Company and valuation and translation adjustments are excluded. *2: Multiplied by 100% if losses. *3: Calculated by standard method. Note: The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86, 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No. 50, Ministry of Finance, 1996. The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account. -11- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 7. Status of Separate Account (1) Separate Account Assets by Product (millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Individual variable insurance 50,532 54,127 Individual variable annuities 29,859 31,802 Group annuities 1,282,533 1,337,956 Separate account total 1,362,925 1,423,886 (2) Sum Insured of Policies in Force of Individual Variable Insurance and Annuities (Separate Account) A. Individual variable insurance (millions of yen except number of policies) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of policies Amount Number of policies Amount Individual variable insurance (term life) 31 160 18 108 Individual variable insurance (whole life) 40,331 247,630 40,179 246,635 Total 40,362 247,791 40,197 246,743 Note: Policies in force include term life riders. B. Individual variable annuities (millions of yen except number of policies) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of policies Amount Number of policies Amount Individual variable annuities 7,158 27,541 6,582 27,502 Note: Sum insured of policies in force includes that of annuities for which payments have commenced. -12- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited 8. Consolidated Financial Summary (1) Selected Financial Data and Other Information (millions of yen) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Ordinary revenues 945,163 Ordinary profit 48,352 Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company 19,063 Comprehensive income 418,523 (millions of yen) As of June 30, 2020 Total assets 37,476,951 Solvency margin ratio 955.4% (2) Scope of Consolidation and Application of Equity Method As of June 30, 2020 Number of consolidated subsidiaries 1 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Myanmar Ltd. Number of non-consolidated subsidiaries under the equity method 0 Number of affiliated companies under the equity method 2 Corporate-pension Business Service Co.,Ltd. Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd. For information regarding changes in subsidiaries and affiliates, please refer to "I. Guidelines for Preparation of the Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements". -13- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (3) Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (millions of yen) As of June 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and deposits 352,141 Call loans 414,300 Monetary claims bought 233,820 Money held in trust 36,608 Securities 32,026,607 Loans 2,573,330 Tangible fixed assets 1,097,242 Intangible fixed assets 114,739 Reinsurance receivable 13,312 Other assets 565,422 Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees 51,319 Reserve for possible loan losses (712) Reserve for possible investment losses (1,179) Total assets 37,476,951 LIABILITIES Policy reserves and others 30,916,129 Reserves for outstanding claims 132,854 Policy reserves 30,394,137 Reserve for policyholder dividends 389,137 Reinsurance payable 504 Bonds payable 476,277 Other liabilities 2,246,516 Net defined benefit liabilities 432,435 Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and corporate auditors 1,154 Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims 734 Reserve for price fluctuations 219,703 Deferred tax liabilities 216,562 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 72,969 Acceptances and guarantees 51,319 Total liabilities 34,634,307 NET ASSETS Capital stock 60,000 Capital surplus 370,000 Retained earnings 117,989 Total shareholders' equity 547,990 Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 2,326,000 Deferred hedge gains (losses) 9,625 Reserve for land revaluation (18,561) Foreign currency translation adjustments 481 Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans (22,893) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,294,653 Total net assets 2,842,643 Total liabilities and net assets 37,476,951 -14- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income [Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings] (millions of yen) Three months ended June 30, 2020 ORDINARY REVENUES 945,163 Premium and other income 543,725 Investment income 368,144 [ Interest and dividends ] [ 209,126 ] [ Gains on money held in trust ] [ 2,357 ] [ Gains on sale of securities ] [ 105,871 ] [ Gains on investments in separate accounts ] [ 46,826 ] Other ordinary revenues 33,293 ORDINARY EXPENSES 896,811 Benefits and claims 465,875 [ Claims ] [ 141,508 ] [ Annuities ] [ 111,019 ] [ Benefits ] [ 103,934 ] [ Surrender values ] [ 90,498 ] Provision for policy reserves and others 105,356 Provision for reserves for outstanding claims 5,463 Provision for policy reserves 97,847 Provision for interest on policyholder dividends 2,046 Investment expenses 175,949 [ Interest expenses ] [ 3,066 ] [ Losses on sale of securities ] [ 21,382 ] [ Losses on valuation of securities ] [ 1,193 ] [ Derivative transaction losses ] [ 115,007 ] Operating expenses 95,867 Other ordinary expenses 53,761 Ordinary profit 48,352 EXTRAORDINARY GAINS 431 Gains on disposal of fixed assets 431 EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES 5,119 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 702 Impairment losses on fixed assets 166 Provision for reserve for price fluctuations 4,250 Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends 16,502 Income before income taxes 27,162 Corporate income taxes-current 16,619 Corporate income taxes-deferred (8,520) Total of corporate income taxes 8,098 Net income 19,063 Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company 19,063 -15- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited [Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income] (millions of yen) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Net income 19,063 Other comprehensive income 399,460 Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 409,583 Deferred hedge gains (losses) (11,687) Foreign currency translation adjustments 576 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 987 Share of other comprehensive income of subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for (0) under the equity method Comprehensive income 418,523 Attributable to shareholders of parent company 418,523 -16- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 GUIDELINES FOR PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Parent Company made no significant changes to the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, ETC. AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 1. Securities Lending Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the consolidated balance sheet. The total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was ¥2,023,460 million. 2. Contingent Liabilities Guarantee for debt obligations of a separate company were as follows: (Unit: million yen) Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ………………………………………………….. 250,226 3. Changes in Reserve for Policyholder Dividends Changes in reserve for policyholder dividends were as follows: (Unit: million yen) Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year…………………………………… 399,742 Dividends paid during the period…………………………………………….. (29,152) Interest accrual during the period…………………………………………….. 2,046 Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends ……………………………. 16,502 Balance as of June 30, 2020…………………………………………………… 389,137 4. Dividends on Common Stock Date of resolution June 17, 2020 (at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders) Type of shares Common stock Total dividends ¥101,079 million Dividends per share ¥16,846,500 Record date March 31, 2020 Effective date June 18, 2020 Dividend resource Retained earnings - 17 - The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 1. Net Income per Share Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥3,177,199.07. Diluted net income per share for the same period is not presented because there were no existing diluted shares. 2. Depreciation Depreciation of real estate for rent and others was ¥3,306 million and Depreciation was ¥8,993 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. - 18 - The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (5) Consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Total solvency margin (A) 6,121,744 6,566,662 Common stock, etc. *1 529,037 495,281 Reserve for price fluctuations 215,453 219,703 Contingency reserve 628,493 632,693 Catastrophe loss reserve - - General reserve for possible loan losses 117 298 (Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax) 2,390,159 2,897,298 and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax) ) × 90% *2 Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85% *2 243,896 247,875 Sum of unrecognized actuarial differences and unrecognized (33,294) (31,924) past service cost Policy reserves in excess of surrender values 2,164,285 2,172,023 Qualifying subordinated debt 759,277 759,277 Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values (754,610) (786,642) and qualifying subordinated debt Excluded items (98,497) (104,701) Others 77,427 65,478 (B) Total risk 2 2 R 4 1,238,988 1,374,566 R12 R52 R8 R 9 R 2 R3 R7 R 6 Insurance risk R1 64,717 68,155 General insurance risk R5 - - Catastrophe risk R6 - - 3rd sector insurance risk R8 172,223 172,006 Small amount and short-term R9 - - insurance risk Assumed investment yield risk R2 191,118 189,413 Guaranteed minimum benefit risk R7 *3 3,039 3,019 Investment risk R3 992,934 1,129,254 Business risk R4 28,480 31,236 Solvency margin ratio 988.1% 955.4% (A) × 100 (1/2) × (B) *1: Expected disbursements from capital outside the Company and accumulated other comprehensive income, etc. are excluded. *2: Multiplied by 100% if losses. *3: Calculated by standard method. Notes: The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Article 86-2 and 88 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Notification of the Financial Services Agency No. 23, 2011. The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account. -19- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (6) Segment Information The Company on a consolidated basis did not operate any businesses categorized in segments other than its own core life insurance business, and therefore segment information was omitted. -20- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited Attachments Original document

