Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited)

08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT

[Unofficial Translation]

August 12, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE First section)

Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited)

August 12, 2020

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

[Contents]

Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

1.

Business Highlights--------

P.1

2.

Investment Results of General Account--------

P.3

3.

Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet--------

P.6

4.

Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings--------

P.7

5.

Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)--------

P.8

6.

Solvency Margin Ratio--------

P.11

7.

Status of Separate Account--------

P.12

8.

Consolidated Financial Summary--------

P.13

For further information please contact:

Corporate Planning Dept.,

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

TEL: +81-(0)50-3780-6930/7204

Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese.

1. Business Highlights

(1) Annualized Net Premiums

Policies in Force

(billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

% of March 31, 2020 total

Individual insurance

1,571.3

1,558.6

99.2

Individual annuities

539.1

537.5

99.7

Total

2,110.4

2,096.1

99.3

Medical and survival benefits

694.7

691.5

99.5

New Policies

(billions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

% of June 30, 2019 total

Individual insurance

17.2

6.3

36.7

Individual annuities

3.5

0.8

25.2

Total

20.8

7.2

34.7

Medical and survival benefits

13.8

4.1

30.1

Note: 1. Annualized net premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment. In single premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy.

  1. Annualized net premiums for medical and survival benefits include (a) premiums related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premiums related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premiums related to premium waiver benefits, in which disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included.
  2. "New policies" include net increase by conversion.

-1-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

  1. Sum Insured of Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

policies

% of March 31, 2020

% of March 31, 2020

(billions of yen)

(thousands)

(billions of yen)

(thousands)

total

total

Individual insurance

18,486

89,604.0

18,654

100.9

88,283.4

98.5

Individual annuities

2,091

11,205.8

2,082

99.6

11,127.5

99.3

Individual insurance and annuities

20,577

100,809.9

20,737

100.8

99,410.9

98.6

Group insurance

-

49,053.0

-

-

50,100.1

102.1

Group annuities

-

6,282.5

-

-

6,334.1

100.8

Note: 1. Policy amount in force of individual annuities is equal to (a) the funds to be held at the time annuity payments are to commence for an annuity for which payment has not yet commenced, and (b) the amount of policy reserve for an annuity for which payments have commenced.

  1. Policy amount in force of group annuities is equal to the amount of outstanding corresponding policy reserve.
  2. For products covered by multiple insurance agreements after April 2018, the number of policies for each product is shown as one.

New Policies

Number of policies

Amount

(thousands)

% of June 30, 2019

(billions of yen)

New Business

Net increase by

% of June 30, 2019

total

conversion

total

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Individual insurance

1,011

272.3

625.5

(353.1)

Individual annuities

30

101.5

102.8

(1.3)

Individual insurance and annuities

1,041

373.8

728.4

(354.5)

Group insurance

-

75.3

75.3

-

Group annuities

-

0.0

0.0

-

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Individual insurance

379

37.5

39.3

207.3

(168.0)

14.4

Individual annuities

6

21.8

23.6

24.0

(0.3)

23.3

Individual insurance and annuities

386

37.1

62.9

231.4

(168.4)

16.8

Group insurance

-

-

91.4

91.4

-

121.4

Group annuities

-

-

0.0

0.0

-

601.8

Note: 1. Number of new policies is the sum of new business and policies after conversion.

  1. Amount of new policies for individual annuities, both new business and net increase by conversion, is equal to the funds to be held at the time annuity payments are to commence.
  2. Amount of new policies for group annuities is equal to the initial premium payment.
  3. For products covered by multiple insurance agreements after April 2018, the number of policies for each product is shown as one.

-2-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

2. Investment Results of General Account

  1. Asset Composition

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Carrying amount

%

Carrying amount

%

Cash, deposits, and call loans

1,042,316

2.9

749,172

2.0

Securities repurchased under resale agreements

-

-

-

-

Deposit paid for securities borrowing transactions

-

-

-

-

Monetary claims bought

221,147

0.6

233,820

0.6

Trading account securities

-

-

-

-

Money held in trust

34,274

0.1

36,608

0.1

Securities

29,628,634

83.1

31,317,039

85.5

Domestic bonds

15,870,841

44.5

16,144,518

44.1

Domestic stocks

2,786,892

7.8

3,157,481

8.6

Foreign securities

10,073,956

28.3

11,402,231

31.1

Foreign bonds

9,088,395

25.5

10,190,864

27.8

Foreign stocks and other securities

985,560

2.8

1,211,367

3.3

Other

securities

896,944

2.5

612,808

1.7

Loans

2,542,025

7.1

2,573,330

7.0

Policy loans

323,486

0.9

322,584

0.9

Ordinary loans

2,218,538

6.2

2,250,746

6.1

Real

estate

1,085,716

3.0

1,085,594

3.0

Real estate for rent

767,658

2.2

771,162

2.1

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

-

Others

1,092,127

3.1

650,545

1.8

Reserve for possible loan losses

(560)

(0.0)

(712)

(0.0)

Total

35,645,681

100.0

36,645,400

100.0

Foreign currency-denominated assets

9,571,618

26.9

10,427,509

28.5

Note: 'Real estate' represents total amount of land, buildings and construction in progress.

-3- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

  1. Fair Value Information on Securities
    (securities with fair value except for trading securities)

(millions of yen)

Book value

Fair value

Gains (losses)

Gains

Losses

As of March 31, 2020

Held-to-maturity bonds

46,919

49,337

2,417

2,417

-

Domestic bonds

46,919

49,337

2,417

2,417

-

Foreign bonds

-

-

-

-

-

Policy-reserve-matching bonds

12,210,408

14,973,288

2,762,880

2,772,602

9,722

Domestic bonds

12,129,401

14,890,946

2,761,545

2,771,255

9,709

Foreign bonds

81,007

82,341

1,334

1,347

12

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies

343

241

(101)

-

101

Available-for-sale securities

14,805,957

17,471,128

2,665,170

2,947,125

281,955

Domestic bonds

3,236,843

3,694,520

457,677

461,300

3,623

Domestic stocks

1,476,871

2,737,975

1,261,103

1,372,776

111,672

Foreign securities

9,044,425

9,966,380

921,954

1,070,877

148,922

Foreign bonds

8,144,384

9,007,388

863,003

963,364

100,361

Foreign stocks and other securities

900,041

958,992

58,951

107,512

48,561

Other

securities

723,926

740,109

16,182

33,731

17,548

Monetary claims bought

212,889

221,147

8,257

8,440

182

Certificates of deposit

111,000

110,994

(5)

0

5

Total

27,063,628

32,493,995

5,430,367

5,722,145

291,778

Domestic bonds

15,413,164

18,634,804

3,221,640

3,234,973

13,333

Domestic stocks

1,476,871

2,737,975

1,261,103

1,372,776

111,672

Foreign securities

9,125,775

10,048,964

923,188

1,072,224

149,036

Foreign bonds

8,225,391

9,089,730

864,338

964,712

100,373

Foreign stocks and other securities

900,384

959,234

58,850

107,512

48,662

Other

securities

723,926

740,109

16,182

33,731

17,548

Monetary claims bought

212,889

221,147

8,257

8,440

182

Certificates of deposit

111,000

110,994

(5)

0

5

As of June 30, 2020

Held-to-maturity bonds

46,994

49,241

2,246

2,246

-

Domestic bonds

46,994

49,241

2,246

2,246

-

Foreign bonds

-

-

-

-

-

Policy-reserve-matching bonds

12,484,279

14,951,037

2,466,757

2,519,054

52,297

Domestic bonds

12,403,272

14,869,331

2,466,059

2,518,227

52,168

Foreign bonds

81,006

81,705

698

826

128

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies

343

295

(47)

-

47

Available-for-sale securities

15,597,684

18,829,280

3,231,596

3,431,168

199,572

Domestic bonds

3,250,118

3,694,250

444,131

447,168

3,037

Domestic stocks

1,465,472

3,108,243

1,642,771

1,726,075

83,304

Foreign securities

10,157,450

11,292,870

1,135,419

1,224,605

89,186

Foreign bonds

9,067,091

10,109,857

1,042,765

1,087,631

44,865

Foreign stocks and other securities

1,090,359

1,183,012

92,653

136,974

44,321

Other

securities

447,311

449,096

1,785

25,558

23,773

Monetary claims bought

226,331

233,820

7,489

7,758

269

Certificates of deposit

51,000

50,999

(0)

0

0

Total

28,129,301

33,829,853

5,700,552

5,952,469

251,917

Domestic bonds

15,700,386

18,612,823

2,912,436

2,967,643

55,206

Domestic stocks

1,465,472

3,108,243

1,642,771

1,726,075

83,304

Foreign securities

10,238,800

11,374,870

1,136,069

1,225,432

89,362

Foreign bonds

9,148,098

10,191,562

1,043,464

1,088,458

44,993

Foreign stocks and other securities

1,090,702

1,183,307

92,605

136,974

44,369

Other

securities

447,311

449,096

1,785

25,558

23,773

Monetary claims bought

226,331

233,820

7,489

7,758

269

Certificates of deposit

51,000

50,999

(0)

0

0

Note: The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

-4-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

Note: 1.
  • Carrying amount of securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize is as follows:
    (millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Held-to-maturity bonds

-

-

Unlisted foreign bonds

-

-

Others

-

-

Policy

-reserve-matching bonds

-

-

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies

104,738

111,703

Unlisted domestic stocks (except over-the-counter stocks)

5,495

5,642

Unlisted foreign stocks (except over-the-counter stocks)

4,348

4,348

Others

94,895

101,712

Available-for-sale securities

133,672

133,883

Unlisted domestic stocks (except over-the-counter stocks)

43,422

43,596

Unlisted foreign stocks (except over-the-counter stocks)

28,287

28,288

Unlisted foreign bonds

-

-

Others

61,962

61,999

Total

238,411

245,587

The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  1. 2. The amounts of foreign exchange valuation gains (losses) on foreign securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize and which are listed in the table above are as follows:

    loss of 6,480 million yen as of March 31, 2020 and loss of 4,714 million yen as of June 30, 2020.

  2. Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust

(millions of yen)

Carrying

amount on the

Fair value

Gains (losses)

Gains

Losses

balance sheet

As of March 31, 2020

34,274

34,274

(1,635)

1,844

3,480

As of June 30, 2020

36,608

36,608

3,134

5,025

1,891

Note: Fair value in the table above is based on the valuation conducted by the fiduciary on a reasonable basis. "Gains (losses)" include gains (losses) from derivative transactions within the trusts.

* Information on money held in trust for investment purpose is as follows:

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Carrying amount on the

Valuation gains (losses)

Carrying amount on the

Valuation gains (losses)

included in the

included in the

balance sheet

balance sheet

statement of earnings

statement of earnings

Money held in trust for investment purpose

34,274

(2,008)

36,608

2,896

  • Information on money held in trust classified as held-to-maturity,policy-reserve-matching and available-for-sale is as follows: The Company had no balance as of March 31, 2020 or June 30, 2020.

-5-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

3. Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of

(summarized)

June 30, 2020

(ASSETS)

Cash and deposits

543,121

349,678

Call loans

513,800

414,300

Monetary claims bought

221,147

233,820

Money held in trust

34,274

36,608

Securities

30,283,786

32,030,184

[ Government bonds ]

[ 13,809,257 ]

[ 13,987,016 ]

[ Local government bonds ]

[ 129,433 ]

[ 129,114 ]

[ Corporate bonds ]

[ 2,078,289 ]

[ 2,164,806 ]

[ Stocks ]

[ 2,900,518 ]

[ 3,274,711 ]

[ Foreign securities ]

[ 10,308,387 ]

[ 11,655,929 ]

Loans

2,542,025

2,573,330

Policy loans

323,486

322,584

Ordinary loans

2,218,538

2,250,746

Tangible fixed assets

1,097,493

1,096,996

Intangible fixed assets

114,309

114,577

Reinsurance receivable

6,720

13,312

Other assets

1,091,187

565,284

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

47,065

51,319

Reserve for possible loan losses

(560)

(712)

Reserve for possible investment losses

(807)

(1,179)

Total assets

36,493,562

37,477,520

(LIABILITIES)

Policy reserves and others

30,823,423

30,916,129

Reserves for outstanding claims

127,391

132,854

Policy reserves

30,296,289

30,394,137

Reserve for policyholder dividends

399,742

389,137

Reinsurance payable

135,490

504

Subordinated bonds

476,277

476,277

Other liabilities

1,693,171

2,246,464

Corporate income tax payable

20,306

6,314

Lease liabilities

6,837

6,415

Asset retirement obligations

2,096

2,103

Other liabilities

1,663,930

2,231,631

Reserve for employees' retirement benefits

398,004

400,674

Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and corporate auditors

1,188

1,154

Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims

800

734

Reserve for price fluctuations

215,453

219,703

Deferred tax liabilities

79,585

225,430

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

73,195

72,969

Acceptances and guarantees

47,065

51,319

Total liabilities

33,943,654

34,611,362

(NET ASSETS)

Capital stock

60,000

60,000

Capital surplus

370,000

370,000

Legal capital surplus

60,000

60,000

Other capital surplus

310,000

310,000

Retained earnings

200,155

119,092

Other retained earnings

200,155

119,092

Reserve for tax basis adjustments of real estate

4,947

5,576

Retained earnings brought forward

195,207

113,516

Total shareholders' equity

630,155

549,093

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax

1,916,417

2,326,000

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

21,312

9,625

Reserve for land revaluation

(17,978)

(18,561)

Total of valuation and translation adjustments

1,919,752

2,317,064

Total net assets

2,549,907

2,866,157

Total liabilities and net assets

36,493,562

37,477,520

-6-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

4. Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

ORDINARY REVENUES

908,663

945,175

Premium and other income

581,974

543,725

[ Premium income ]

[ 580,817 ]

[ 541,736 ]

Investment income

275,629

368,156

[ Interest and dividends ]

[ 186,134 ]

[ 209,138 ]

[ Gains on money held in trust ]

[ - ]

[ 2,357 ]

[ Gains on sale of securities ]

[ 62,108 ]

[ 105,871 ]

[ Derivative transaction gains ]

[ 7,149 ]

[ - ]

[ Gains on investments in separate accounts ]

[ 17,505 ]

[ 46,826 ]

Other ordinary revenues

51,059

33,293

[ Reversal of reserves for outstanding claims ]

[ 8,514 ]

[ - ]

ORDINARY EXPENSES

802,668

896,437

Benefits and claims

549,327

465,875

[ Claims ]

[ 150,921 ]

[ 141,508 ]

[ Annuities ]

[ 123,663 ]

[ 111,019 ]

[ Benefits ]

[ 122,319 ]

[ 103,934 ]

[ Surrender values ]

[ 129,102 ]

[ 90,498 ]

[ Other refunds ]

[ 22,782 ]

[ 18,479 ]

Provision for policy reserves and others

27,984

105,356

Provision for reserves for outstanding claims

-

5,463

Provision for policy reserves

25,934

97,847

Provision for interest on policyholder dividends

2,050

2,046

Investment expenses

62,018

175,838

[ Interest expenses ]

[ 3,104 ]

[ 3,066 ]

[ Losses on money held in trust ]

[ 777 ]

[ - ]

[ Losses on sale of securities ]

[ 13,473 ]

[ 21,382 ]

[ Losses on valuation of securities ]

[ 5,584 ]

[ 1,193 ]

[ Derivative transaction losses ]

[ - ]

[ 115,007 ]

Operating expenses

93,738

95,673

Other ordinary expenses

69,598

53,693

ORDINARY PROFIT

105,994

48,738

EXTRAORDINARY GAINS

346

431

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

346

431

EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES

4,578

5,119

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

113

702

Impairment losses on fixed assets

215

166

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

4,250

4,250

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends

18,982

16,502

Income before income taxes

82,780

27,548

Corporate income taxes-current

26,147

16,619

Corporate income taxes-deferred

(3,001)

(8,504)

Total of corporate income taxes

23,146

8,114

Net income

59,633

19,433

-7-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Fundamental revenues

839,405

837,625

Premium and other income

581,974

543,725

Investment income

206,372

259,927

[Interest and dividends]

186,134

209,138

Other ordinary revenues

51,059

33,293

Other fundamental revenues (a)

-

678

Fundamental expenses

744,873

719,744

Benefits and claims

549,327

465,875

Provision for policy reserves and others

12,738

85,572

Investment expenses

19,375

18,930

Operating expenses

93,738

95,673

Other ordinary expenses

69,598

53,693

Other fundamental expenses (b)

95

0

Fundamental profit

A

94,532

117,880

Capital gains

69,352

108,229

Gains on money held in trust

-

2,357

Gains on investments in trading securities

-

-

Gains on sale of securities

62,108

105,871

Derivative transaction gains

7,149

-

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

Others (c)

95

0

Capital losses

42,588

157,216

Losses on money held in trust

777

-

Losses on investments in trading securities

-

-

Losses on sale of securities

13,473

21,382

Losses on valuation of securities

5,584

1,193

Derivative transaction losses

-

115,007

Foreign exchange losses

22,752

18,954

Others (d)

-

678

Net capital gains (losses)

B

26,763

( 48,987)

Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses)

A + B

121,296

68,892

Other one-time gains

-

-

Reinsurance income

-

-

Reversal of contingency reserve

-

-

Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan losses

-

-

Others

-

-

Other

one-time losses

15,301

20,154

Ceding reinsurance commissions

-

-

Provision for contingency reserve

-

4,200

Provision for specific reserve for possible loan losses

0

(4)

Provision for specific reserve for loans to refinancing countries

-

-

Write-down of loans

3

1

Others (Note)

15,298

15,956

Other one-time profits (losses)

C

(15,301)

( 20,154)

Ordinary profit

A + B + C

105,994

48,738

Note:

"Others" in "Other one-time losses" represents the sum of the amount of provision for reserve for possible investment losses (For the three months ended June 30, 2019: 52

million yen, For the three months ended June 30, 2020:372 million yen) and the amount of the additional policy reserves provided (For the three months ended June 30,

2019: 15,246 million yen, For the three months ended June 30, 2020: 15,584 million yen) in accordance with Article 69, Paragraph 5 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Insurance Business Act.

-8-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

(Reference) Breakdown of other fundamental revenues, etc.

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Other fundamental revenues (a)

-

678

The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with

-

-

market value adjustments of fixed life insurance

The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency

-

678

denominated insurance contracts

Other fundamental expenses (b)

95

0

The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with

0

0

market value adjustments of fixed life insurance

The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency

95

-

denominated insurance contracts

The impact

on fundamental profit

(a) - (b)

(95)

678

Other capital gains (c)

95

0

The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with

0

0

market value adjustments of fixed life insurance

The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency

95

-

denominated insurance contracts

Other capital losses (d)

-

678

The effect of provision for (reversal of) policy reserve associated with

-

-

market value adjustments of fixed life insurance

The effect of change in the exchange rates related to foreign currency

-

678

denominated insurance contracts

The impact

on net capital gains (losses)

(c) - (d)

95

(678)

-9-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

  1. NOTES TO UNAUDITED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, ETC. AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

1. Securities Lending

Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the balance sheet. The total balance of securities lent as of June

30, 2020 was ¥2,023,460 million.

2. Contingent Liabilities

Guarantee for debt obligations of a separate company were as follows:

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. …………………………………………………..

(Unit: million yen)

250,226

3. Changes in Reserve for Policyholder Dividends

Changes in reserve for policyholder dividends were as follows:

Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year ……………….…………………..

(Unit: million yen)

399,742

Dividend paid………………………………………………………………….

(29,152)

Interest accrual………………………………………………………………...

2,046

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends …………………………….

16,502

Balance as of June 30, 2020……………………………. ………….. …

389,137

4. Dividends on Common Stock

Date of resolution

June 17, 2020 (at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

Type of shares

Common stock

Total dividends

¥101,079 million

Dividends per share

¥16,846,500

Record date

March 31, 2020

Effective date

June 18, 2020

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

  1. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

1. Net Income per Share

Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥3,238,898.30. Diluted net income per share for the

same period is not presented because there were no existing diluted shares.

2. Depreciation

Depreciation of real estate for rent and others was ¥3,306 million and Depreciation was ¥8,971 million for the three months

ended June 30, 2020.

- 10 -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

6. Solvency Margin Ratio

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Total solvency margin

(A)

6,251,174

6,700,649

Common stock, etc. *1

526,676

492,669

Reserve for price fluctuations

215,453

219,703

Contingency reserve

628,493

632,693

General reserve for possible loan losses

115

271

(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax)

and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90%

*2

2,390,159

2,897,298

Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85% *2

243,896

247,875

Policy reserves in excess of surrender values

2,164,285

2,172,023

Qualifying subordinated debt

759,277

759,277

Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values

and qualifying subordinated debt

(754,610)

(786,642)

Excluded items

-

-

Others

77,427

65,478

Total risk

4

(B)

1,270,019

1,407,836

R1

R 8）＋（ R 2R 3R 7）＋R

2

2

Insurance risk

R1

64,717

68,155

3rd sector insurance risk

R8

172,223

172,006

Assumed investment yield risk

R2

191,118

189,413

Guaranteed minimum benefit risk

R7 *3

3,039

3,019

Investment risk

R3

1,023,930

1,162,382

Business risk

R4

29,100

31,899

Solvency margin ratio

(A)

× 100

984.4%

951.9%

(1/2) × (B)

*1: Expected disbursements from capital outside the Company and valuation and translation adjustments are excluded.

*2: Multiplied by 100% if losses.

*3: Calculated by standard method.

Note: The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86, 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No. 50, Ministry of Finance, 1996.

The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.

-11-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

7. Status of Separate Account

(1) Separate Account Assets by Product

(millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Individual variable insurance

50,532

54,127

Individual variable annuities

29,859

31,802

Group annuities

1,282,533

1,337,956

Separate account total

1,362,925

1,423,886

(2) Sum Insured of Policies in Force of Individual Variable Insurance and Annuities (Separate Account)

A. Individual variable insurance

(millions of yen except number of policies)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of policies

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

Individual variable insurance (term life)

31

160

18

108

Individual variable insurance (whole life)

40,331

247,630

40,179

246,635

Total

40,362

247,791

40,197

246,743

Note: Policies in force include term life riders.

B. Individual variable annuities

(millions of yen except number of policies)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of policies

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

Individual variable annuities

7,158

27,541

6,582

27,502

Note: Sum insured of policies in force includes that of annuities for which payments have commenced.

-12-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

8. Consolidated Financial Summary

(1) Selected Financial Data and Other Information

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

Ordinary revenues

945,163

Ordinary profit

48,352

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company

19,063

Comprehensive income

418,523

(millions of yen)

As of June 30, 2020

Total assets

37,476,951

Solvency margin ratio

955.4%

(2) Scope of Consolidation and Application of Equity Method

As of June 30, 2020

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

1

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Myanmar Ltd.

Number of non-consolidated subsidiaries under the equity method

0

Number of affiliated companies under the equity method

2

Corporate-pension Business Service Co.,Ltd.

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

For information regarding changes in subsidiaries and affiliates, please refer to "I. Guidelines for Preparation of the Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements".

-13-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

(3) Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

As of

June 30, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and deposits

352,141

Call loans

414,300

Monetary claims bought

233,820

Money held in trust

36,608

Securities

32,026,607

Loans

2,573,330

Tangible fixed assets

1,097,242

Intangible fixed assets

114,739

Reinsurance receivable

13,312

Other assets

565,422

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

51,319

Reserve for possible loan losses

(712)

Reserve for possible investment losses

(1,179)

Total assets

37,476,951

LIABILITIES

Policy reserves and others

30,916,129

Reserves for outstanding claims

132,854

Policy reserves

30,394,137

Reserve for policyholder dividends

389,137

Reinsurance payable

504

Bonds payable

476,277

Other liabilities

2,246,516

Net defined benefit liabilities

432,435

Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and corporate auditors

1,154

Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims

734

Reserve for price fluctuations

219,703

Deferred tax liabilities

216,562

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

72,969

Acceptances and guarantees

51,319

Total liabilities

34,634,307

NET ASSETS

Capital stock

60,000

Capital surplus

370,000

Retained earnings

117,989

Total shareholders' equity

547,990

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax

2,326,000

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

9,625

Reserve for land revaluation

(18,561)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

481

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(22,893)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,294,653

Total net assets

2,842,643

Total liabilities and net assets

37,476,951

-14-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

  1. Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income [Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings]

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

ORDINARY REVENUES

945,163

Premium and other income

543,725

Investment income

368,144

[ Interest and dividends ]

[ 209,126 ]

[ Gains on money held in trust ]

[ 2,357 ]

[ Gains on sale of securities ]

[ 105,871 ]

[ Gains on investments in separate accounts ]

[ 46,826 ]

Other ordinary revenues

33,293

ORDINARY EXPENSES

896,811

Benefits and claims

465,875

[ Claims ]

[ 141,508 ]

[ Annuities ]

[ 111,019 ]

[ Benefits ]

[ 103,934 ]

[ Surrender values ]

[ 90,498 ]

Provision for policy reserves and others

105,356

Provision for reserves for outstanding claims

5,463

Provision for policy reserves

97,847

Provision for interest on policyholder dividends

2,046

Investment expenses

175,949

[ Interest expenses ]

[ 3,066 ]

[ Losses on sale of securities ]

[ 21,382 ]

[ Losses on valuation of securities ]

[ 1,193 ]

[ Derivative transaction losses ]

[ 115,007 ]

Operating expenses

95,867

Other ordinary expenses

53,761

Ordinary profit

48,352

EXTRAORDINARY GAINS

431

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

431

EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES

5,119

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

702

Impairment losses on fixed assets

166

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

4,250

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends

16,502

Income before income taxes

27,162

Corporate income taxes-current

16,619

Corporate income taxes-deferred

(8,520)

Total of corporate income taxes

8,098

Net income

19,063

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company

19,063

-15-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

[Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income]

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

Net income

19,063

Other comprehensive income

399,460

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax

409,583

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

(11,687)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

576

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

987

Share of other comprehensive income of subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for

(0)

under the equity method

Comprehensive income

418,523

Attributable to shareholders of parent company

418,523

-16-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

  1. GUIDELINES FOR PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    The Parent Company made no significant changes to the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements.
  1. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, ETC. AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

1. Securities Lending

Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the consolidated balance sheet. The total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was ¥2,023,460 million.

2. Contingent Liabilities

Guarantee for debt obligations of a separate company were as follows:

(Unit: million yen)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. …………………………………………………..

250,226

3. Changes in Reserve for Policyholder Dividends

Changes in reserve for policyholder dividends were as follows:

(Unit: million yen)

Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year……………………………………

399,742

Dividends paid during the period……………………………………………..

(29,152)

Interest accrual during the period……………………………………………..

2,046

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends …………………………….

16,502

Balance as of June 30, 2020……………………………………………………

389,137

4. Dividends on Common Stock

Date of resolution

June 17, 2020 (at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

Type of shares

Common stock

Total dividends

¥101,079 million

Dividends per share

¥16,846,500

Record date

March 31, 2020

Effective date

June 18, 2020

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

- 17 -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

  1. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

1. Net Income per Share

Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥3,177,199.07.

Diluted net income per share for the same period is not presented because there were no existing diluted shares.

2. Depreciation

Depreciation of real estate for rent and others was ¥3,306 million and Depreciation was ¥8,993 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

- 18 -

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

(5) Consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Total solvency margin

(A)

6,121,744

6,566,662

Common stock, etc. *1

529,037

495,281

Reserve for price fluctuations

215,453

219,703

Contingency reserve

628,493

632,693

Catastrophe loss reserve

-

-

General reserve for possible loan losses

117

298

(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax)

2,390,159

2,897,298

and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax) ) × 90%

*2

Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%

*2

243,896

247,875

Sum of unrecognized actuarial differences

and unrecognized

(33,294)

(31,924)

past service cost

Policy reserves in excess of surrender values

2,164,285

2,172,023

Qualifying subordinated debt

759,277

759,277

Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values

(754,610)

(786,642)

and qualifying subordinated debt

Excluded items

(98,497)

(104,701)

Others

77,427

65,478

(B)

Total risk

2

2 R 4

1,238,988

1,374,566

R12 R52

R8 R 9

R 2

R3

R7

R 6

Insurance risk

R1

64,717

68,155

General insurance risk

R5

-

-

Catastrophe risk

R6

-

-

3rd sector insurance risk

R8

172,223

172,006

Small amount and short-term

R9

-

-

insurance risk

Assumed investment yield risk

R2

191,118

189,413

Guaranteed minimum benefit risk

R7

*3

3,039

3,019

Investment risk

R3

992,934

1,129,254

Business risk

R4

28,480

31,236

Solvency margin ratio

988.1%

955.4%

(A)

× 100

(1/2) × (B)

*1: Expected disbursements from capital outside the Company and accumulated other comprehensive income, etc. are excluded.

*2: Multiplied by 100% if losses.

*3: Calculated by standard method.

Notes: The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Article 86-2 and 88 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Notification of the Financial Services Agency No. 23, 2011.

The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.

-19-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

(6) Segment Information

The Company on a consolidated basis did not operate any businesses categorized in segments other than its own core life insurance business, and therefore segment information was omitted.

-20-

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:16 UTC
