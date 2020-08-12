Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited)
08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT
[Unofficial Translation]
August 12, 2020
Seiji Inagaki
President and Representative Director
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
Code: 8750 (TSE First section)
Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited)
August 12, 2020
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
[Contents]
Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Business Highlights--------
P.1
Investment Results of General Account--------
P.3
Unaudited Quarterly Balance Sheet--------
P.6
Unaudited Quarterly Statement of Earnings--------
P.7
Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)--------
P.8
Solvency Margin Ratio--------
P.11
Status of Separate Account--------
P.12
Consolidated Financial Summary--------
P.13
For further information please contact:
Corporate Planning Dept.,
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
TEL: +81-(0)50-3780-6930/7204
Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese.
1. Business Highlights
(1) Annualized Net Premiums
Policies in Force
(billions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
% of March 31, 2020 total
Individual insurance
1,571.3
1,558.6
99.2
Individual annuities
539.1
537.5
99.7
Total
2,110.4
2,096.1
99.3
Medical and survival benefits
694.7
691.5
99.5
New Policies
(billions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
% of June 30, 2019 total
Individual insurance
17.2
6.3
36.7
Individual annuities
3.5
0.8
25.2
Total
20.8
7.2
34.7
Medical and survival benefits
13.8
4.1
30.1
Note: 1. Annualized net premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment. In single premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy.
Annualized net premiums for medical and survival benefits include (a) premiums related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premiums related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premiums related to premium waiver benefits, in which disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included.
"New policies" include net increase by conversion.
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
Sum Insured of Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Number of
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
policies
% of March 31, 2020
% of March 31, 2020
(billions of yen)
(thousands)
(billions of yen)
(thousands)
total
total
Individual insurance
18,486
89,604.0
18,654
100.9
88,283.4
98.5
Individual annuities
2,091
11,205.8
2,082
99.6
11,127.5
99.3
Individual insurance and annuities
20,577
100,809.9
20,737
100.8
99,410.9
98.6
Group insurance
-
49,053.0
-
-
50,100.1
102.1
Group annuities
-
6,282.5
-
-
6,334.1
100.8
Note: 1. Policy amount in force of individual annuities is equal to (a) the funds to be held at the time annuity payments are to commence for an annuity for which payment has not yet commenced, and (b) the amount of policy reserve for an annuity for which payments have commenced.
Policy amount in force of group annuities is equal to the amount of outstanding corresponding policy reserve.
For products covered by multiple insurance agreements after April 2018, the number of policies for each product is shown as one.
New Policies
Number of policies
Amount
(thousands)
% of June 30, 2019
(billions of yen)
New Business
Net increase by
% of June 30, 2019
total
conversion
total
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Individual insurance
1,011
272.3
625.5
(353.1)
Individual annuities
30
101.5
102.8
(1.3)
Individual insurance and annuities
1,041
373.8
728.4
(354.5)
Group insurance
-
75.3
75.3
-
Group annuities
-
0.0
0.0
-
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Individual insurance
379
37.5
39.3
207.3
(168.0)
14.4
Individual annuities
6
21.8
23.6
24.0
(0.3)
23.3
Individual insurance and annuities
386
37.1
62.9
231.4
(168.4)
16.8
Group insurance
-
-
91.4
91.4
-
121.4
Group annuities
-
-
0.0
0.0
-
601.8
Note: 1. Number of new policies is the sum of new business and policies after conversion.
Amount of new policies for individual annuities, both new business and net increase by conversion, is equal to the funds to be held at the time annuity payments are to commence.
Amount of new policies for group annuities is equal to the initial premium payment.
For products covered by multiple insurance agreements after April 2018, the number of policies for each product is shown as one.
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
2. Investment Results of General Account
Asset Composition
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Carrying amount
%
Carrying amount
%
Cash, deposits, and call loans
1,042,316
2.9
749,172
2.0
Securities repurchased under resale agreements
-
-
-
-
Deposit paid for securities borrowing transactions
-
-
-
-
Monetary claims bought
221,147
0.6
233,820
0.6
Trading account securities
-
-
-
-
Money held in trust
34,274
0.1
36,608
0.1
Securities
29,628,634
83.1
31,317,039
85.5
Domestic bonds
15,870,841
44.5
16,144,518
44.1
Domestic stocks
2,786,892
7.8
3,157,481
8.6
Foreign securities
10,073,956
28.3
11,402,231
31.1
Foreign bonds
9,088,395
25.5
10,190,864
27.8
Foreign stocks and other securities
985,560
2.8
1,211,367
3.3
Other
securities
896,944
2.5
612,808
1.7
Loans
2,542,025
7.1
2,573,330
7.0
Policy loans
323,486
0.9
322,584
0.9
Ordinary loans
2,218,538
6.2
2,250,746
6.1
Real
estate
1,085,716
3.0
1,085,594
3.0
Real estate for rent
767,658
2.2
771,162
2.1
Deferred tax assets
-
-
-
-
Others
1,092,127
3.1
650,545
1.8
Reserve for possible loan losses
(560)
(0.0)
(712)
(0.0)
Total
35,645,681
100.0
36,645,400
100.0
Foreign currency-denominated assets
9,571,618
26.9
10,427,509
28.5
Note: 'Real estate' represents total amount of land, buildings and construction in progress.
Fair Value Information on Securities
(securities with fair value except for trading securities)
(millions of yen)
Book value
Fair value
Gains (losses)
Gains
Losses
As of March 31, 2020
Held-to-maturity bonds
46,919
49,337
2,417
2,417
-
Domestic bonds
46,919
49,337
2,417
2,417
-
Foreign bonds
-
-
-
-
-
Policy-reserve-matching bonds
12,210,408
14,973,288
2,762,880
2,772,602
9,722
Domestic bonds
12,129,401
14,890,946
2,761,545
2,771,255
9,709
Foreign bonds
81,007
82,341
1,334
1,347
12
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies
343
241
(101)
-
101
Available-for-sale securities
14,805,957
17,471,128
2,665,170
2,947,125
281,955
Domestic bonds
3,236,843
3,694,520
457,677
461,300
3,623
Domestic stocks
1,476,871
2,737,975
1,261,103
1,372,776
111,672
Foreign securities
9,044,425
9,966,380
921,954
1,070,877
148,922
Foreign bonds
8,144,384
9,007,388
863,003
963,364
100,361
Foreign stocks and other securities
900,041
958,992
58,951
107,512
48,561
Other
securities
723,926
740,109
16,182
33,731
17,548
Monetary claims bought
212,889
221,147
8,257
8,440
182
Certificates of deposit
111,000
110,994
(5)
0
5
Total
27,063,628
32,493,995
5,430,367
5,722,145
291,778
Domestic bonds
15,413,164
18,634,804
3,221,640
3,234,973
13,333
Domestic stocks
1,476,871
2,737,975
1,261,103
1,372,776
111,672
Foreign securities
9,125,775
10,048,964
923,188
1,072,224
149,036
Foreign bonds
8,225,391
9,089,730
864,338
964,712
100,373
Foreign stocks and other securities
900,384
959,234
58,850
107,512
48,662
Other
securities
723,926
740,109
16,182
33,731
17,548
Monetary claims bought
212,889
221,147
8,257
8,440
182
Certificates of deposit
111,000
110,994
(5)
0
5
As of June 30, 2020
Held-to-maturity bonds
46,994
49,241
2,246
2,246
-
Domestic bonds
46,994
49,241
2,246
2,246
-
Foreign bonds
-
-
-
-
-
Policy-reserve-matching bonds
12,484,279
14,951,037
2,466,757
2,519,054
52,297
Domestic bonds
12,403,272
14,869,331
2,466,059
2,518,227
52,168
Foreign bonds
81,006
81,705
698
826
128
Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliated companies
343
295
(47)
-
47
Available-for-sale securities
15,597,684
18,829,280
3,231,596
3,431,168
199,572
Domestic bonds
3,250,118
3,694,250
444,131
447,168
3,037
Domestic stocks
1,465,472
3,108,243
1,642,771
1,726,075
83,304
Foreign securities
10,157,450
11,292,870
1,135,419
1,224,605
89,186
Foreign bonds
9,067,091
10,109,857
1,042,765
1,087,631
44,865
Foreign stocks and other securities
1,090,359
1,183,012
92,653
136,974
44,321
Other
securities
447,311
449,096
1,785
25,558
23,773
Monetary claims bought
226,331
233,820
7,489
7,758
269
Certificates of deposit
51,000
50,999
(0)
0
0
Total
28,129,301
33,829,853
5,700,552
5,952,469
251,917
Domestic bonds
15,700,386
18,612,823
2,912,436
2,967,643
55,206
Domestic stocks
1,465,472
3,108,243
1,642,771
1,726,075
83,304
Foreign securities
10,238,800
11,374,870
1,136,069
1,225,432
89,362
Foreign bonds
9,148,098
10,191,562
1,043,464
1,088,458
44,993
Foreign stocks and other securities
1,090,702
1,183,307
92,605
136,974
44,369
Other
securities
447,311
449,096
1,785
25,558
23,773
Monetary claims bought
226,331
233,820
7,489
7,758
269
Certificates of deposit
51,000
50,999
(0)
0
0
Note: The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
Note: 1.
Carrying amount of securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize is as follows:
(millions of yen)
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
51,319
Reserve for possible loan losses
(712)
Reserve for possible investment losses
(1,179)
Total assets
37,476,951
LIABILITIES
Policy reserves and others
30,916,129
Reserves for outstanding claims
132,854
Policy reserves
30,394,137
Reserve for policyholder dividends
389,137
Reinsurance payable
504
Bonds payable
476,277
Other liabilities
2,246,516
Net defined benefit liabilities
432,435
Reserve for retirement benefits of directors, executive officers and corporate auditors
1,154
Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims
734
Reserve for price fluctuations
219,703
Deferred tax liabilities
216,562
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
72,969
Acceptances and guarantees
51,319
Total liabilities
34,634,307
NET ASSETS
Capital stock
60,000
Capital surplus
370,000
Retained earnings
117,989
Total shareholders' equity
547,990
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax
2,326,000
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
9,625
Reserve for land revaluation
(18,561)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
481
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(22,893)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,294,653
Total net assets
2,842,643
Total liabilities and net assets
37,476,951
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income [Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings]
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
ORDINARY REVENUES
945,163
Premium and other income
543,725
Investment income
368,144
[ Interest and dividends ]
[ 209,126 ]
[ Gains on money held in trust ]
[ 2,357 ]
[ Gains on sale of securities ]
[ 105,871 ]
[ Gains on investments in separate accounts ]
[ 46,826 ]
Other ordinary revenues
33,293
ORDINARY EXPENSES
896,811
Benefits and claims
465,875
[ Claims ]
[ 141,508 ]
[ Annuities ]
[ 111,019 ]
[ Benefits ]
[ 103,934 ]
[ Surrender values ]
[ 90,498 ]
Provision for policy reserves and others
105,356
Provision for reserves for outstanding claims
5,463
Provision for policy reserves
97,847
Provision for interest on policyholder dividends
2,046
Investment expenses
175,949
[ Interest expenses ]
[ 3,066 ]
[ Losses on sale of securities ]
[ 21,382 ]
[ Losses on valuation of securities ]
[ 1,193 ]
[ Derivative transaction losses ]
[ 115,007 ]
Operating expenses
95,867
Other ordinary expenses
53,761
Ordinary profit
48,352
EXTRAORDINARY GAINS
431
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
431
EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES
5,119
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
702
Impairment losses on fixed assets
166
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
4,250
Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends
16,502
Income before income taxes
27,162
Corporate income taxes-current
16,619
Corporate income taxes-deferred
(8,520)
Total of corporate income taxes
8,098
Net income
19,063
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
19,063
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
[Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income]
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
Net income
19,063
Other comprehensive income
399,460
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax
409,583
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
(11,687)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
576
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
987
Share of other comprehensive income of subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for
(0)
under the equity method
Comprehensive income
418,523
Attributable to shareholders of parent company
418,523
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
GUIDELINES FOR PREPARATION OF THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Parent Company made no significant changes to the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, ETC. AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
1. Securities Lending
Securities lent under lending agreements are included in the consolidated balance sheet. The total balance of securities lent as of June 30, 2020 was ¥2,023,460 million.
2. Contingent Liabilities
Guarantee for debt obligations of a separate company were as follows:
(Unit: million yen)
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. …………………………………………………..
250,226
3. Changes in Reserve for Policyholder Dividends
Changes in reserve for policyholder dividends were as follows:
(Unit: million yen)
Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year……………………………………
399,742
Dividends paid during the period……………………………………………..
(29,152)
Interest accrual during the period……………………………………………..
2,046
Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends …………………………….
16,502
Balance as of June 30, 2020……………………………………………………
389,137
4. Dividends on Common Stock
Date of resolution
June 17, 2020 (at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)
Type of shares
Common stock
Total dividends
¥101,079 million
Dividends per share
¥16,846,500
Record date
March 31, 2020
Effective date
June 18, 2020
Dividend resource
Retained earnings
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
1. Net Income per Share
Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥3,177,199.07.
Diluted net income per share for the same period is not presented because there were no existing diluted shares.
2. Depreciation
Depreciation of real estate for rent and others was ¥3,306 million and Depreciation was ¥8,993 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
(5) Consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Total solvency margin
(A)
6,121,744
6,566,662
Common stock, etc. *1
529,037
495,281
Reserve for price fluctuations
215,453
219,703
Contingency reserve
628,493
632,693
Catastrophe loss reserve
-
-
General reserve for possible loan losses
117
298
(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax)
2,390,159
2,897,298
and deferred hedge gains (losses) (before tax) ) × 90%
*2
Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%
*2
243,896
247,875
Sum of unrecognized actuarial differences
and unrecognized
(33,294)
(31,924)
past service cost
Policy reserves in excess of surrender values
2,164,285
2,172,023
Qualifying subordinated debt
759,277
759,277
Excluded portion of policy reserves in excess of surrender values
(754,610)
(786,642)
and qualifying subordinated debt
Excluded items
(98,497)
(104,701)
Others
77,427
65,478
(B)
Total risk
2
2 R4
1,238,988
1,374,566
R12 R52
R8 R 9
R 2
R3
R7
R 6
Insurance risk
R1
64,717
68,155
General insurance risk
R5
-
-
Catastrophe risk
R6
-
-
3rd sector insurance risk
R8
172,223
172,006
Small amount and short-term
R9
-
-
insurance risk
Assumed investment yield risk
R2
191,118
189,413
Guaranteed minimum benefit risk
R7
*3
3,039
3,019
Investment risk
R3
992,934
1,129,254
Business risk
R4
28,480
31,236
Solvency margin ratio
988.1%
955.4%
(A)
× 100
(1/2) × (B)
*1: Expected disbursements from capital outside the Company and accumulated other comprehensive income, etc. are excluded.
*2: Multiplied by 100% if losses.
*3: Calculated by standard method.
Notes: The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Article 86-2 and 88 of the Enforcement Regulations of Insurance Business Act, and Notification of the Financial Services Agency No. 23, 2011.
The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
(6) Segment Information
The Company on a consolidated basis did not operate any businesses categorized in segments other than its own core life insurance business, and therefore segment information was omitted.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:16 UTC