Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited)

1. Business Highlights
(1) Annualized Net Premiums
Policies in Force
(millions of yen except percentages)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
% of March 31,
2020 total
Individual insurance
139,508
139,631
100.1
Individual annuities
10
10
100.0
Total
139,518
139,641
100.1
Medical and
18,667
20,408
109.3
survival benefits
New Policies
(millions of yen except percentages)
Three months ended
Three months ended
% of June 30,
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
2019 total
Individual insurance
1,972
2,496
126.6
Individual annuities
―
―
―
Total
1,972
2,496
126.6
Medical and
1,864
1,997
107.1
survival benefits
(Notes) 1. Annualized net premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment.
2. Annualized net premium for medical and survival benefits includes (a) premiums related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premiums related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premiums related to premium waiver benefits, in which the disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included.
Sum Insured of Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Number of
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
(thousands)
(billions of yen)
policies
(billions of
% of March
% of March
(thousands)
yen)
31, 2020 total
31, 2020 total
Individual insurance
354
1,208.8
379
107.1
1,256.4
103.9
Individual annuities
0
0.1
0
100.0
0.1
98.6
Group insurance
―
―
―
―
―
―
Group annuities
―
―
―
―
―
―
(Note) The amount of individual annuities shows policy reserves for policies after the commencement of annuities.
New Policies
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Number of
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
policies
(billions of yen)
(thousands)
(billions of yen)
(thousands)
New
Net increase
% of June
% of June
New
Net increase
by
30, 2019
30, 2019
by
Business
Business
conversions
total
total
conversions
Individual insurance
29
65.9
65.9
―
29
101.4
52.2
79.2
52.2
―
Individual annuities
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Group insurance
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Group annuities
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
2. Investment Results of General Account
(1) Asset Composition
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Carrying
%
Carrying
%
amount
amount
Cash, deposits, and call loans
159,503
65.3
190,791
68.7
Securities repurchased under resale
―
―
―
―
agreements
Deposit paid for securities borrowing
―
―
―
―
transactions
Monetary claims bought
―
―
―
―
Trading account securities
―
―
―
―
Money held in trust
―
―
―
―
Securities
35,833
14.7
40,250
14.5
Domestic bonds
26,428
10.8
30,317
10.9
Domestic stocks
986
0.4
1,218
0.4
Foreign securities
8,418
3.4
8,714
3.1
Foreign bonds
8,418
3.4
8,714
3.1
Foreign stocks and other securities
―
―
―
―
Other securities
―
―
―
―
Loans
730
0.3
2,508
0.9
Real estate
99
0.0
96
0.0
Deferred tax assets
―
―
―
―
Others
48,237
19.7
43,930
15.8
Reserve for possible loan losses
(4)
(0.0)
(8)
(0.0)
Total
244,399
100.0
277,568
100.0
Foreign currency-denominated assets
―
―
―
―
(Note) The amounts of buildings were posted for real estate.
(2) Fair Value Information on Securities (securities with fair value except for trading securities)
(millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Book
Fair
Gains (losses)
Book
Fair
Gains (losses)
value
Value
Gains
Losses
value
Value
Gains
Losses
Held-to-maturity bonds
34,749
34,497
(251)
61
313
38,935
38,548
(386)
43
429
Policy-reserve-matching
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
bonds
Stocks of subsidiaries and
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
affiliated companies
Available-for-sale
1,110
1,083
(27)
32
59
1,110
1,315
204
207
3
securities
Domestic bonds
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Domestic stocks
1,010
986
(24)
32
57
1,010
1,218
207
207
―
Foreign securities
100
97
(2)
―
2
100
96
(3)
―
3
Foreign bonds
100
97
(2)
―
2
100
96
(3)
―
3
Foreign stocks and
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
other securities
Other securities
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Monetary claims
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
bought
Certificates of deposit
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Others
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Total
35,860
35,581
(279)
93
373
40,046
39,863
(182)
250
433
Domestic bonds
26,428
26,200
(228)
48
276
30,317
29,980
(337)
34
371
Domestic stocks
1,010
986
(24)
32
57
1,010
1,218
207
207
―
Foreign securities
8,420
8,394
(25)
13
38
8,717
8,664
(53)
8
62
Foreign bonds
8,420
8,394
(25)
13
38
8,717
8,664
(53)
8
62
Foreign stocks and
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
other securities
Other securities
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Monetary claims bought
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Certificates of deposit
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
Others
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
―
(Note) The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Carrying values of securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize are as follows: Not applicable.
Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust Not applicable.
4 . Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Amount
Amount
ORDINARY REVENUES
28,997
31,395
Premium and other income
28,969
31,350
[Premium income]
[27,335]
[28,599]
Investment income
25
45
[Interest and dividends]
[25]
[45]
Other ordinary revenues
2
0
ORDINARY EXPENSES
32,234
35,041
Benefits and claims
5,403
10,851
[Claims]
[211]
[256]
[Annuities]
[32]
[3]
[Benefits]
[526]
[1,072]
[Surrender values]
[297]
[2,320]
[Other refunds]
[155]
[503]
Provision for policy reserves and others
20,445
17,751
Provision for reserves for outstanding claims
110
154
Provision for policy reserves
20,334
17,597
Investment expenses
0
4
[Interest expenses]
[0]
[0]
Operating expenses
6,252
6,154
Other ordinary expenses
133
279
ORDINARY PROFIT (LOSS)
(3,236)
(3,645)
EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES
0
0
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
0
0
Income (loss) before income taxes
(3,237)
(3,646)
Corporate income taxes - current
2
2
Total of corporate income taxes
2
2
Net income (loss) for the period
(3,239)
(3,648)
Notes to the Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2020
Dividends paid Not applicable.
Marked Changes in Shareholders' Equity
On April 27, 2020, the Company received funds from Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. for a capital increase via a private placement. As a result, capital stock and legal capital surplus increased ¥10,000 million and ¥10,000 million, respectively, in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and capital stock and legal capital surplus rose to ¥42,599 million and ¥34,599 million, respectively, at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020.
3. Amounts are rounded off to the unit stated.
Notes to the Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥971.04.
Amounts are rounded off to the unit stated.
5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)
(millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Fundamental profit (loss)
A
(3,135)
(3,554)
Capital gains
―
―
Gains on money held in trust
―
―
Gains on investment in trading securities
―
―
Gains on sale of securities
―
―
Derivative transaction gains
―
―
Foreign exchange gains
―
―
Others
―
―
Capital losses
―
―
Losses on money held in trust
―
―
Losses on investment in trading securities
―
―
Losses on sale of securities
―
―
Losses on valuation of securities
―
―
Derivative transaction losses
―
―
Foreign exchange losses
―
―
Others
―
―
Net capital gains (losses)
B
―
―
Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses)
(3,135)
(3,554)
A + B
Other one-time gains
0
―
Reinsurance income
―
―
Reversal of contingency reserve
―
―
Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan
0
―
losses
Others
―
―
Other one-time losses
101
91
Ceding reinsurance commissions
―
―
Provision for contingency reserve
101
86
Provision for specific reserve for possible
―
4
loan losses
Provision for specific reserve for loans to
―
―
refinancing countries
Write-down of loans
―
―
Others
―
―
Other one-time profits (losses)
C
(101)
(91)
Ordinary profit (loss)
A + B + C
(3,236)
(3,645)
6. Solvency Margin Ratio
(millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2020
2020
Total solvency margin
(A)
9,388
42,504
Common stock, etc.
3,264
19,616
Reserve for price fluctuations
5
5
Contingency reserve
1,451
1,538
General reserve for possible loan losses
―
―
(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax) and deferred
(27)
183
hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90%
(Multiplied by 100% if losses)
Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%
―
―
(Multiplied by 100% if losses)
Policy reserves in excess of surrender values
22,281
22,177
Qualifying subordinated debt
―
―
Excluded portion of policy reserve in excess of surrender values and
(17,587)
(1,016)
qualifying subordinated debt
Excluded items
―
―
Others
―
―
Total Risk
3,013
3,381
(R + R ) 2
+ (R
2
+ R + R ) 2 + R
4
(B)
1
8
3
7
Insurance risk
R1
512
523
3rd sector insurance risk
R8
932
1,006
Assumed investment yield risk
R2
4
5
Guaranteed minimum benefit risk
R7
―
―
Investment risk
R3
2,503
2,861
Business risk
R4
118
131
Solvency margin ratio
(A)
x 100
623.1%
2,513.8%
(1/2) × (B)
(Note) The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86 and 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No. 50, Ministry of Finance, 1996.
The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.
