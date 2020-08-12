Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited)

[Unofficial Translation] August 12, 2020 Seiji Inagaki President and Representative Director Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. Code: 8750 (TSE First section) Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited)

August 12, 2020 Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President: Yuji Tokuoka) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. [Contents] Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 1. Business Highlights ......................................................................................................................... P.1 2. Investment Results of General Account ........................................................................................... P.3 3. Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................... P.5 4. Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statement of Earnings ....................................................... P.6 5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)........................................................................ P.8 6. Solvency Margin Ratio .................................................................................................................... P.9 7. Status of Separate Account .............................................................................................................. P.9 8. Consolidated Financial Summary .................................................................................................... P.9 * Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese.

1. Business Highlights (1) Annualized Net Premiums Policies in Force (millions of yen except percentages) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 % of March 31, 2020 total Individual insurance 139,508 139,631 100.1 Individual annuities 10 10 100.0 Total 139,518 139,641 100.1 Medical and 18,667 20,408 109.3 survival benefits New Policies (millions of yen except percentages) Three months ended Three months ended % of June 30, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 2019 total Individual insurance 1,972 2,496 126.6 Individual annuities ― ― ― Total 1,972 2,496 126.6 Medical and 1,864 1,997 107.1 survival benefits (Notes) 1. Annualized net premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment. 2. Annualized net premium for medical and survival benefits includes (a) premiums related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premiums related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premiums related to premium waiver benefits, in which the disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included. 1 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

Sum Insured of Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Number of Amount Number of policies Amount (thousands) (billions of yen) policies (billions of % of March % of March (thousands) yen) 31, 2020 total 31, 2020 total Individual insurance 354 1,208.8 379 107.1 1,256.4 103.9 Individual annuities 0 0.1 0 100.0 0.1 98.6 Group insurance ― ― ― ― ― ― Group annuities ― ― ― ― ― ― (Note) The amount of individual annuities shows policy reserves for policies after the commencement of annuities. New Policies Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Number of Amount Number of policies Amount policies (billions of yen) (thousands) (billions of yen) (thousands) New Net increase % of June % of June New Net increase by 30, 2019 30, 2019 by Business Business conversions total total conversions Individual insurance 29 65.9 65.9 ― 29 101.4 52.2 79.2 52.2 ― Individual annuities ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Group insurance ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Group annuities ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― 2 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

2. Investment Results of General Account (1) Asset Composition (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Carrying % Carrying % amount amount Cash, deposits, and call loans 159,503 65.3 190,791 68.7 Securities repurchased under resale ― ― ― ― agreements Deposit paid for securities borrowing ― ― ― ― transactions Monetary claims bought ― ― ― ― Trading account securities ― ― ― ― Money held in trust ― ― ― ― Securities 35,833 14.7 40,250 14.5 Domestic bonds 26,428 10.8 30,317 10.9 Domestic stocks 986 0.4 1,218 0.4 Foreign securities 8,418 3.4 8,714 3.1 Foreign bonds 8,418 3.4 8,714 3.1 Foreign stocks and other securities ― ― ― ― Other securities ― ― ― ― Loans 730 0.3 2,508 0.9 Real estate 99 0.0 96 0.0 Deferred tax assets ― ― ― ― Others 48,237 19.7 43,930 15.8 Reserve for possible loan losses (4) (0.0) (8) (0.0) Total 244,399 100.0 277,568 100.0 Foreign currency-denominated assets ― ― ― ― (Note) The amounts of buildings were posted for real estate. 3 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

(2) Fair Value Information on Securities (securities with fair value except for trading securities) (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Book Fair Gains (losses) Book Fair Gains (losses) value Value Gains Losses value Value Gains Losses Held-to-maturity bonds 34,749 34,497 (251) 61 313 38,935 38,548 (386) 43 429 Policy-reserve-matching ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― bonds Stocks of subsidiaries and ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― affiliated companies Available-for-sale 1,110 1,083 (27) 32 59 1,110 1,315 204 207 3 securities Domestic bonds ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Domestic stocks 1,010 986 (24) 32 57 1,010 1,218 207 207 ― Foreign securities 100 97 (2) ― 2 100 96 (3) ― 3 Foreign bonds 100 97 (2) ― 2 100 96 (3) ― 3 Foreign stocks and ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― other securities Other securities ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Monetary claims ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― bought Certificates of deposit ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Others ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Total 35,860 35,581 (279) 93 373 40,046 39,863 (182) 250 433 Domestic bonds 26,428 26,200 (228) 48 276 30,317 29,980 (337) 34 371 Domestic stocks 1,010 986 (24) 32 57 1,010 1,218 207 207 ― Foreign securities 8,420 8,394 (25) 13 38 8,717 8,664 (53) 8 62 Foreign bonds 8,420 8,394 (25) 13 38 8,717 8,664 (53) 8 62 Foreign stocks and ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― other securities Other securities ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Monetary claims bought ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Certificates of deposit ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Others ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― (Note) The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Carrying values of securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize are as follows: Not applicable. Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust Not applicable. 4 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

3. Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet (millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (summarized) Amount Amount (ASSETS) Cash and deposits 159,503 190,791 Securities 35,833 40,250 [Corporate bonds] [26,428] [30,317] [Domestic stocks] [986] [1,218] [Foreign securities] [8,418] [8,714] Loans 730 2,508 Policy loans 730 2,508 Tangible fixed assets 239 229 Intangible fixed assets 1,722 2,114 Reinsurance receivables 38,206 34,317 Other assets 8,168 7,365 Reserve for possible loan losses (4) (8) Total assets 244,399 277,568 (LIABILITIES) Policy reserves and others 236,073 253,825 Reserves for outstanding claims 1,503 1,657 Policy reserves 234,570 252,167 Reinsurance payable 310 231 Other liabilities 4,772 3,684 Corporate income tax payable 8 2 Other liabilities 4,764 3,682 Reserve for price fluctuations 5 5 Deferred tax liabilities ― 57 Total liabilities 241,162 257,804 (NET ASSETS) Capital stock 32,599 42,599 Capital surplus 24,599 34,599 Legal capital surplus 24,599 34,599 Retained earnings (53,934) (57,582) Other retained earnings (53,934) (57,582) Retained earnings brought (53,934) (57,582) forward Total shareholders' equity 3,264 19,616 Net unrealized gains (losses) on (27) 147 securities, net of tax Total of valuation and translation (27) 147 adjustments Total net assets 3,237 19,763 Total liabilities and net assets 244,399 277,568 5 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

4 . Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statement of Earnings (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Amount Amount ORDINARY REVENUES 28,997 31,395 Premium and other income 28,969 31,350 [Premium income] [27,335] [28,599] Investment income 25 45 [Interest and dividends] [25] [45] Other ordinary revenues 2 0 ORDINARY EXPENSES 32,234 35,041 Benefits and claims 5,403 10,851 [Claims] [211] [256] [Annuities] [32] [3] [Benefits] [526] [1,072] [Surrender values] [297] [2,320] [Other refunds] [155] [503] Provision for policy reserves and others 20,445 17,751 Provision for reserves for outstanding claims 110 154 Provision for policy reserves 20,334 17,597 Investment expenses 0 4 [Interest expenses] [0] [0] Operating expenses 6,252 6,154 Other ordinary expenses 133 279 ORDINARY PROFIT (LOSS) (3,236) (3,645) EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES 0 0 Provision for reserve for price fluctuations 0 0 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,237) (3,646) Corporate income taxes - current 2 2 Total of corporate income taxes 2 2 Net income (loss) for the period (3,239) (3,648) 6 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

Notes to the Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2020 Dividends paid Not applicable. Marked Changes in Shareholders' Equity On April 27, 2020, the Company received funds from Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. for a capital increase via a private placement. As a result, capital stock and legal capital surplus increased ¥10,000 million and ¥10,000 million, respectively, in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and capital stock and legal capital surplus rose to ¥42,599 million and ¥34,599 million, respectively, at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020. 3. Amounts are rounded off to the unit stated. Notes to the Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three months ended June 30, 2020 Net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥971.04. Amounts are rounded off to the unit stated. 7 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit) (millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Fundamental profit (loss) A (3,135) (3,554) Capital gains ― ― Gains on money held in trust ― ― Gains on investment in trading securities ― ― Gains on sale of securities ― ― Derivative transaction gains ― ― Foreign exchange gains ― ― Others ― ― Capital losses ― ― Losses on money held in trust ― ― Losses on investment in trading securities ― ― Losses on sale of securities ― ― Losses on valuation of securities ― ― Derivative transaction losses ― ― Foreign exchange losses ― ― Others ― ― Net capital gains (losses) B ― ― Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses) (3,135) (3,554) A + B Other one-time gains 0 ― Reinsurance income ― ― Reversal of contingency reserve ― ― Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan 0 ― losses Others ― ― Other one-time losses 101 91 Ceding reinsurance commissions ― ― Provision for contingency reserve 101 86 Provision for specific reserve for possible ― 4 loan losses Provision for specific reserve for loans to ― ― refinancing countries Write-down of loans ― ― Others ― ― Other one-time profits (losses) C (101) (91) Ordinary profit (loss) A + B + C (3,236) (3,645) 8 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

6. Solvency Margin Ratio (millions of yen) As of March 31, As of June 30, 2020 2020 Total solvency margin (A) 9,388 42,504 Common stock, etc. 3,264 19,616 Reserve for price fluctuations 5 5 Contingency reserve 1,451 1,538 General reserve for possible loan losses ― ― (Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax) and deferred (27) 183 hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90% (Multiplied by 100% if losses) Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85% ― ― (Multiplied by 100% if losses) Policy reserves in excess of surrender values 22,281 22,177 Qualifying subordinated debt ― ― Excluded portion of policy reserve in excess of surrender values and (17,587) (1,016) qualifying subordinated debt Excluded items ― ― Others ― ― Total Risk 3,013 3,381 (R + R ) 2 + (R 2 + R + R ) 2 + R 4 (B) 1 8 3 7 Insurance risk R1 512 523 3rd sector insurance risk R8 932 1,006 Assumed investment yield risk R2 4 5 Guaranteed minimum benefit risk R7 ― ― Investment risk R3 2,503 2,861 Business risk R4 118 131 Solvency margin ratio (A) x 100 623.1% 2,513.8% (1/2) × (B) (Note) The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86 and 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No. 50, Ministry of Finance, 1996. The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account. 7. Status of Separate Account Not applicable. 8. Consolidated Financial Summary Not applicable. 9 The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited