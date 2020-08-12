Log in
Dai ichi Life : Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited)

08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT

[Unofficial Translation]

August 12, 2020

Seiji Inagaki

President and Representative Director

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Code: 8750 (TSE First section)

Supplementary Materials for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited)

August 12, 2020

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited (the "Company"; President: Yuji Tokuoka) announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

[Contents]

Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

1.

Business Highlights .........................................................................................................................

P.1

2.

Investment Results of General Account ...........................................................................................

P.3

3.

Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet ....................................................................

P.5

4.

Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statement of Earnings .......................................................

P.6

5.

Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)........................................................................

P.8

6.

Solvency Margin Ratio ....................................................................................................................

P.9

7.

Status of Separate Account ..............................................................................................................

P.9

8.

Consolidated Financial Summary ....................................................................................................

P.9

* Please note that this is an unofficial translation of the original disclosure in Japanese.

1. Business Highlights

(1) Annualized Net Premiums

Policies in Force

(millions of yen except percentages)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

% of March 31,

2020 total

Individual insurance

139,508

139,631

100.1

Individual annuities

10

10

100.0

Total

139,518

139,641

100.1

Medical and

18,667

20,408

109.3

survival benefits

New Policies

(millions of yen except percentages)

Three months ended

Three months ended

% of June 30,

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

2019 total

Individual insurance

1,972

2,496

126.6

Individual annuities

Total

1,972

2,496

126.6

Medical and

1,864

1,997

107.1

survival benefits

(Notes) 1. Annualized net premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment.

2. Annualized net premium for medical and survival benefits includes (a) premiums related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premiums related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premiums related to premium waiver benefits, in which the disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included.

1

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

  1. Sum Insured of Policies in Force and New Policies Policies in Force

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Number of

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

(thousands)

(billions of yen)

policies

(billions of

% of March

% of March

(thousands)

yen)

31, 2020 total

31, 2020 total

Individual insurance

354

1,208.8

379

107.1

1,256.4

103.9

Individual annuities

0

0.1

0

100.0

0.1

98.6

Group insurance

Group annuities

(Note) The amount of individual annuities shows policy reserves for policies after the commencement of annuities.

New Policies

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Number of

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

policies

(billions of yen)

(thousands)

(billions of yen)

(thousands)

New

Net increase

% of June

% of June

New

Net increase

by

30, 2019

30, 2019

by

Business

Business

conversions

total

total

conversions

Individual insurance

29

65.9

65.9

29

101.4

52.2

79.2

52.2

Individual annuities

Group insurance

Group annuities

2

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

2. Investment Results of General Account

(1) Asset Composition

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Carrying

%

Carrying

%

amount

amount

Cash, deposits, and call loans

159,503

65.3

190,791

68.7

Securities repurchased under resale

agreements

Deposit paid for securities borrowing

transactions

Monetary claims bought

Trading account securities

Money held in trust

Securities

35,833

14.7

40,250

14.5

Domestic bonds

26,428

10.8

30,317

10.9

Domestic stocks

986

0.4

1,218

0.4

Foreign securities

8,418

3.4

8,714

3.1

Foreign bonds

8,418

3.4

8,714

3.1

Foreign stocks and other securities

Other securities

Loans

730

0.3

2,508

0.9

Real estate

99

0.0

96

0.0

Deferred tax assets

Others

48,237

19.7

43,930

15.8

Reserve for possible loan losses

(4)

(0.0)

(8)

(0.0)

Total

244,399

100.0

277,568

100.0

Foreign currency-denominated assets

(Note) The amounts of buildings were posted for real estate.

3

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

(2) Fair Value Information on Securities (securities with fair value except for trading securities)

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Book

Fair

Gains (losses)

Book

Fair

Gains (losses)

value

Value

Gains

Losses

value

Value

Gains

Losses

Held-to-maturity bonds

34,749

34,497

(251)

61

313

38,935

38,548

(386)

43

429

Policy-reserve-matching

bonds

Stocks of subsidiaries and

affiliated companies

Available-for-sale

1,110

1,083

(27)

32

59

1,110

1,315

204

207

3

securities

Domestic bonds

Domestic stocks

1,010

986

(24)

32

57

1,010

1,218

207

207

Foreign securities

100

97

(2)

2

100

96

(3)

3

Foreign bonds

100

97

(2)

2

100

96

(3)

3

Foreign stocks and

other securities

Other securities

Monetary claims

bought

Certificates of deposit

Others

Total

35,860

35,581

(279)

93

373

40,046

39,863

(182)

250

433

Domestic bonds

26,428

26,200

(228)

48

276

30,317

29,980

(337)

34

371

Domestic stocks

1,010

986

(24)

32

57

1,010

1,218

207

207

Foreign securities

8,420

8,394

(25)

13

38

8,717

8,664

(53)

8

62

Foreign bonds

8,420

8,394

(25)

13

38

8,717

8,664

(53)

8

62

Foreign stocks and

other securities

Other securities

Monetary claims bought

Certificates of deposit

Others

(Note) The table above includes assets which are considered appropriate to handle as securities as defined in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Carrying values of securities whose fair value is deemed extremely difficult to recognize are as follows: Not applicable.

  1. Fair Value Information on Money Held in Trust Not applicable.

4

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

3. Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

(summarized)

Amount

Amount

(ASSETS)

Cash and deposits

159,503

190,791

Securities

35,833

40,250

[Corporate bonds]

[26,428]

[30,317]

[Domestic stocks]

[986]

[1,218]

[Foreign securities]

[8,418]

[8,714]

Loans

730

2,508

Policy loans

730

2,508

Tangible fixed assets

239

229

Intangible fixed assets

1,722

2,114

Reinsurance receivables

38,206

34,317

Other assets

8,168

7,365

Reserve for possible loan losses

(4)

(8)

Total assets

244,399

277,568

(LIABILITIES)

Policy reserves and others

236,073

253,825

Reserves for outstanding claims

1,503

1,657

Policy reserves

234,570

252,167

Reinsurance payable

310

231

Other liabilities

4,772

3,684

Corporate income tax payable

8

2

Other liabilities

4,764

3,682

Reserve for price fluctuations

5

5

Deferred tax liabilities

57

Total liabilities

241,162

257,804

(NET ASSETS)

Capital stock

32,599

42,599

Capital surplus

24,599

34,599

Legal capital surplus

24,599

34,599

Retained earnings

(53,934)

(57,582)

Other retained earnings

(53,934)

(57,582)

Retained earnings brought

(53,934)

(57,582)

forward

Total shareholders' equity

3,264

19,616

Net unrealized gains (losses) on

(27)

147

securities, net of tax

Total of valuation and translation

(27)

147

adjustments

Total net assets

3,237

19,763

Total liabilities and net assets

244,399

277,568

5

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

4 . Unaudited Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Amount

Amount

ORDINARY REVENUES

28,997

31,395

Premium and other income

28,969

31,350

[Premium income]

[27,335]

[28,599]

Investment income

25

45

[Interest and dividends]

[25]

[45]

Other ordinary revenues

2

0

ORDINARY EXPENSES

32,234

35,041

Benefits and claims

5,403

10,851

[Claims]

[211]

[256]

[Annuities]

[32]

[3]

[Benefits]

[526]

[1,072]

[Surrender values]

[297]

[2,320]

[Other refunds]

[155]

[503]

Provision for policy reserves and others

20,445

17,751

Provision for reserves for outstanding claims

110

154

Provision for policy reserves

20,334

17,597

Investment expenses

0

4

[Interest expenses]

[0]

[0]

Operating expenses

6,252

6,154

Other ordinary expenses

133

279

ORDINARY PROFIT (LOSS)

(3,236)

(3,645)

EXTRAORDINARY LOSSES

0

0

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

0

0

Income (loss) before income taxes

(3,237)

(3,646)

Corporate income taxes - current

2

2

Total of corporate income taxes

2

2

Net income (loss) for the period

(3,239)

(3,648)

6

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

Notes to the Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020

  1. Dividends paid Not applicable.
  2. Marked Changes in Shareholders' Equity

On April 27, 2020, the Company received funds from Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. for a capital increase via a private placement. As a result, capital stock and legal capital surplus increased ¥10,000 million and ¥10,000 million, respectively, in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and capital stock and legal capital surplus rose to ¥42,599 million and ¥34,599 million, respectively, at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2020.

3. Amounts are rounded off to the unit stated.

Notes to the Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three months ended June 30, 2020

  1. Net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥971.04.
  2. Amounts are rounded off to the unit stated.

7

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

5. Breakdown of Ordinary Profit (Fundamental Profit)

(millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Fundamental profit (loss)

A

(3,135)

(3,554)

Capital gains

Gains on money held in trust

Gains on investment in trading securities

Gains on sale of securities

Derivative transaction gains

Foreign exchange gains

Others

Capital losses

Losses on money held in trust

Losses on investment in trading securities

Losses on sale of securities

Losses on valuation of securities

Derivative transaction losses

Foreign exchange losses

Others

Net capital gains (losses)

B

Fundamental profit plus net capital gains (losses)

(3,135)

(3,554)

A + B

Other one-time gains

0

Reinsurance income

Reversal of contingency reserve

Reversal of specific reserve for possible loan

0

losses

Others

Other one-time losses

101

91

Ceding reinsurance commissions

Provision for contingency reserve

101

86

Provision for specific reserve for possible

4

loan losses

Provision for specific reserve for loans to

refinancing countries

Write-down of loans

Others

Other one-time profits (losses)

C

(101)

(91)

Ordinary profit (loss)

A + B + C

(3,236)

(3,645)

8

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

6. Solvency Margin Ratio

(millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2020

Total solvency margin

(A)

9,388

42,504

Common stock, etc.

3,264

19,616

Reserve for price fluctuations

5

5

Contingency reserve

1,451

1,538

General reserve for possible loan losses

(Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (before tax) and deferred

(27)

183

hedge gains (losses) (before tax)) × 90%

(Multiplied by 100% if losses)

Net unrealized gains (losses) on real estate × 85%

(Multiplied by 100% if losses)

Policy reserves in excess of surrender values

22,281

22,177

Qualifying subordinated debt

Excluded portion of policy reserve in excess of surrender values and

(17,587)

(1,016)

qualifying subordinated debt

Excluded items

Others

Total Risk

3,013

3,381

(R + R ) 2

+ (R

2

+ R + R ) 2 + R

4

(B)

1

8

3

7

Insurance risk

R1

512

523

3rd sector insurance risk

R8

932

1,006

Assumed investment yield risk

R2

4

5

Guaranteed minimum benefit risk

R7

Investment risk

R3

2,503

2,861

Business risk

R4

118

131

Solvency margin ratio

(A)

x 100

623.1%

2,513.8%

(1/2) × (B)

(Note) The figures as of March 31, 2020 are calculated based on Articles 86 and 87 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Insurance Business Act, and Announcement No. 50, Ministry of Finance, 1996.

The figures as of June 30, 2020 are calculated by using the method which is deemed appropriate taking the regulations and announcement above into account.

7. Status of Separate Account

Not applicable.

8. Consolidated Financial Summary

Not applicable.

9

The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:21 UTC
