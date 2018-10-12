Dai ichi Life : Activist Pushes Japanese Insurer to Buy Back Shares

By Kosaku Narioka

TOKYO -- Hong Kong-based Argyle Street Management Ltd. is calling on Japan's biggest listed life insurer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., to sell its large stock portfolio and buy back up to $13 billion worth of its own shares, the latest activist campaign to challenge a major Japanese company.

Argyle said in a letter dated Oct. 5 and seen by The Wall Street Journal that it viewed Dai-ichi's shares as undervalued. One reason, Argyle said, was the insurer's large portfolio of shares, which could be more volatile than other investments and lead people to perceive Dai-ichi as higher-risk.

Argyle suggested that Dai-ichi sell much of its stock portfolio and use the proceeds to buy back Yen1 trillion to Yen1.5 trillion ($8.9 billion to $13.4 billion) of its own shares.

"We believe the board and management should actively pursue this approach," wrote Argyle's chief investment officer, Kin Chan, in the letter, which was addressed to the insurer's board.

Asked about the letter, Dai-ichi said it wanted to continue dialogue with its shareholders but couldn't discuss the views of any particular shareholder. It declined to comment on the share-buyback proposal.

Dai-ichi is in the middle of a much smaller buyback of up to Yen39 billion to be completed by March 31, 2019, as part of its goal to return 40% of group profits to shareholders.

Dai-ichi's main insurance unit had Yen3.8 trillion invested in Japanese equities, or 11% of its assets, as of the end of June, a bigger proportion than its listed peers in Japan. Dai-ichi said it owned shares in more than 1,000 Japanese companies as of the end of March and viewed the holdings primarily as pure investments.

Dai-ichi's market capitalization stands at about Yen2.8 trillion, below its total net assets of Yen3.7 trillion.

Argyle said its calculations indicated Dai-ichi's equity portfolio underperformed a Japanese equity benchmark over the past decade. Dai-ichi said it aimed to outperform benchmark indexes and exceed the returns necessary to meet its insurance liabilities.

Activist investors from the U.S. and Asia have taken on management of major Japanese companies such as Toshiba Corp. and Panasonic Corp. in recent years.

Argyle, which manages about $1.4 billion in assets, owns less than 1% of Dai-ichi's shares outstanding, according to a person familiar with the matter. Its financial logic, however, may attract support among Dai-ichi's shareholders. As of March 31, 2018, 45% of Dai-ichi shares were held by non-Japanese shareholders. Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. owned a 9% stake as of Sept. 18, according to a regulatory filing.

Like many Japanese financial institutions, Dai-ichi's shares trade below book value amid concerns about slow domestic growth and ultra-low interest rates. People familiar with Dai-ichi's thinking said one justification for holding a large stock portfolio was the low return on Japanese bonds. Also, as global interest rates rise, bond prices could be just as volatile as stocks.