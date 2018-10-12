Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC (8750)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dai ichi Life : Activist Pushes Japanese Insurer to Buy Back Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Kosaku Narioka

TOKYO -- Hong Kong-based Argyle Street Management Ltd. is calling on Japan's biggest listed life insurer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., to sell its large stock portfolio and buy back up to $13 billion worth of its own shares, the latest activist campaign to challenge a major Japanese company.

Argyle said in a letter dated Oct. 5 and seen by The Wall Street Journal that it viewed Dai-ichi's shares as undervalued. One reason, Argyle said, was the insurer's large portfolio of shares, which could be more volatile than other investments and lead people to perceive Dai-ichi as higher-risk.

Argyle suggested that Dai-ichi sell much of its stock portfolio and use the proceeds to buy back Yen1 trillion to Yen1.5 trillion ($8.9 billion to $13.4 billion) of its own shares.

"We believe the board and management should actively pursue this approach," wrote Argyle's chief investment officer, Kin Chan, in the letter, which was addressed to the insurer's board.

Asked about the letter, Dai-ichi said it wanted to continue dialogue with its shareholders but couldn't discuss the views of any particular shareholder. It declined to comment on the share-buyback proposal.

Dai-ichi is in the middle of a much smaller buyback of up to Yen39 billion to be completed by March 31, 2019, as part of its goal to return 40% of group profits to shareholders.

Dai-ichi's main insurance unit had Yen3.8 trillion invested in Japanese equities, or 11% of its assets, as of the end of June, a bigger proportion than its listed peers in Japan. Dai-ichi said it owned shares in more than 1,000 Japanese companies as of the end of March and viewed the holdings primarily as pure investments.

Dai-ichi's market capitalization stands at about Yen2.8 trillion, below its total net assets of Yen3.7 trillion.

Argyle said its calculations indicated Dai-ichi's equity portfolio underperformed a Japanese equity benchmark over the past decade. Dai-ichi said it aimed to outperform benchmark indexes and exceed the returns necessary to meet its insurance liabilities.

Activist investors from the U.S. and Asia have taken on management of major Japanese companies such as Toshiba Corp. and Panasonic Corp. in recent years.

Argyle, which manages about $1.4 billion in assets, owns less than 1% of Dai-ichi's shares outstanding, according to a person familiar with the matter. Its financial logic, however, may attract support among Dai-ichi's shareholders. As of March 31, 2018, 45% of Dai-ichi shares were held by non-Japanese shareholders. Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. owned a 9% stake as of Sept. 18, according to a regulatory filing.

Like many Japanese financial institutions, Dai-ichi's shares trade below book value amid concerns about slow domestic growth and ultra-low interest rates. People familiar with Dai-ichi's thinking said one justification for holding a large stock portfolio was the low return on Japanese bonds. Also, as global interest rates rise, bond prices could be just as volatile as stocks.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
08:48aDAI ICHI LIFE : Activist Pushes Japanese Insurer to Buy Back Shares
DJ
10/03DAI ICHI LIFE : Yield-hungry Japanese investors flocking to Chinese bonds
RE
10/01DAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Share..
PU
09/26Misconduct inquiry asks if Australian insurance sector needs regulatory overh..
RE
09/26DAI ICHI LIFE : Message from the President
PU
09/26DAI ICHI LIFE : Annual Report 2018
PU
09/19DAI ICHI LIFE : Q&As Summary from "Dai-ichi Life Holdings Analyst Day" now avail..
PU
09/13Australian insurer hired a private eye to surveil mentally ill woman
RE
09/07DAI ICHI LIFE : Investor Meeting "Dai-ichi Life Holdings Analyst Day"
PU
09/04DAI ICHI LIFE : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life PDF
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/23Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017AFLAC : A Mikado Rewarding Its Shareholders For More Than 30 Years 
2016WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials ETF (DXJF) July Summary 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 514 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 227 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
P/E ratio 2020 11,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 2 819 B
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 505  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Mike Temple Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP-Finance & Risk
Kazuma Ishii Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Morinobu Nagahama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC-0.88%25 070
AXA-8.55%65 676
PRUDENTIAL-16.98%56 413
METLIFE-13.45%47 195
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-15.03%44 181
AFLAC1.37%36 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.