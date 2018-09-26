Log in
Dai ichi Life : Annual Report 2018

09/26/2018

This publication constitutes disclosure of 'the status of the business and property' of the insurance company and subsidiary companies as stipulated in Article 271-25 of the Insurance Business Act and Article 210-10-2 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act.

It is intended to help our stakeholders better understand the Dai-ichi Life Group's passion and initiatives to realize our mission; 'By your side, for life.' We hope this report will foster a deeper understanding of the management challenges, strategies and initiatives for future growth for the Dai-ichi Life Group, as well as its efforts.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Annual Report 2018 will be available on our website by the end of September 2018.

Please see the website of each group company for their Annual Reports.

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 01:10:05 UTC
