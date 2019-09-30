Log in
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC

(8750)
Dai ichi Life : Annual Report 2019

09/30/2019

This publication constitutes disclosure of 'the status of the business and property' as stipulated in Article 271-25 of the Insurance Business Act and Article 210-10-2 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act.

It is intended to help our stakeholders better understand the Dai-ichi Life Group's passion and initiatives reflecting our mission; 'By your side, for life.' We hope this report will foster a deeper understanding of the management challenges, strategies and initiatives for future growth for the Dai-ichi Life Group, as well as its efforts.

■Back number

Please see the website of each group company for their Annual Reports.

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 05:57:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 141 B
EBIT 2020 413 B
Net income 2020 226 B
Debt 2020 1 057 B
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 8,32x
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 868 B
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 881,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 640,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Mike Temple Vice Chairman-Finance & Risk
Kazuma Ishii Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Morinobu Nagahama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC-1.09%17 270
AXA22.76%60 457
PRUDENTIAL PLC5.06%46 950
METLIFE15.34%44 350
AFLAC13.89%38 418
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC10.56%36 892
