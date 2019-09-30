Dai ichi Life : Annual Report 2019

This publication constitutes disclosure of 'the status of the business and property' as stipulated in Article 271-25 of the Insurance Business Act and Article 210-10-2 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act.

It is intended to help our stakeholders better understand the Dai-ichi Life Group's passion and initiatives reflecting our mission; 'By your side, for life.' We hope this report will foster a deeper understanding of the management challenges, strategies and initiatives for future growth for the Dai-ichi Life Group, as well as its efforts.

