Dai ichi Life : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life PDF

Dai ichi Life : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life
09/04/2018 | 03:07am CEST
September 4, 2018
[Unofficial Translation]
Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life
Dai-ichiLife Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that TAL Dai-ichiLife Australia Pty Limited ("TAL"), a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the Company, has signedan agreement
with Australia's Suncorp Group to acquire Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited ("Suncorp Life Australia"), an Australian life insurance subsidiary of Suncorp Group Limited ("Suncorp Group"). A 20-year strategic alliance is also being finalised with Suncorp to sell life insurance products through Suncorp Group's distribution network.
1.
Purpose of This Acquisition
TAL, a life insurance business with top market share in Australia's risk market (annual in-force premium base),sells insurance products to Australian'sthrough multiple distribution channels including financial advisors, direct and group. Suncorp Group, a leading financial service group, operates banking, life insurance, general insurance and wealth businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Suncorp Group has a good brand and stable customer base with the banking, life insurance, and general insurance businesses that are industry's 5th, 8th and 2nd in Australia, respectively.
TAL has been diversifying its products and expanding distribution channels in order to provide products that meet needs of more customers, and this acquisition is part of TAL's business growth strategy.
A binding share purchase agreement has been signed on September 3, 2018. A distribution alliance agreement and other agreements are also being finalised.
2.
Acquisition Scheme
TAL will acquire 100 percent of Suncorp Life Australia's shares held by Suncorp Life Holdings Limited, aconsolidated subsidiary of Suncorp Group.
3.
Overview of Suncorp Life Australia
Company Name
Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited
Location
Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000, Australia
Representative
CEO and Managing Director, Michael A Cameron
Nature of Business
Provision of life insurance and related services
Share Capital
730 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)
Establishment
June 14, 1996
Shareholder
Suncorp Life Holdings Limited 100% (as of June 30, 2017)
Relationship with the Company
Capital
N/A
Personal
N/A
Trade
N/A
Financial Results
Financial Year
Ended June 2015
Ended June 2016
Ended June 2017
Net Assets
1,227 million AUD
1,346 million AUD
1,345 million AUD
Total Assets
7,552 million AUD
4,702 million AUD
4,992 million AUD
Net Assets/Share
8.24 AUD
9.90 AUD
9.89 AUD
Premium Income
780 million AUD
795 million AUD
804 million AUD
Profit before Income Tax
164 million AUD
150 million AUD
113 million AUD
Net Profit after Income Tax
95 million AUD
107 million AUD
64 million AUD
NPAT/Share
0.71 AUD
0.78 AUD
0.47 AUD
Dividend/Share
-
0.15 AUD
0.47 AUD
4.
Overview of Suncorp Group
Company Name
Suncorp Group Limited
Location
Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld, 4000
Representative
CEO and Managing Director, Michael A Cameron
Nature of Business
Provision of life insurance, general insurance, banking, wealth and related services
Share Capital
12,766 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)
Net Assets
13,790 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)
Total Assets
97,109 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)
Shareholders
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 27.21% J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 18.37%
(as of June 30, 2017)
Relationship with the Company
Capital
N/A
Personal
N/A
Trade
N/A
Related party transaction
N/A
(Note: TAL will acquire all the shares of Suncorp Life Australia held by Suncorp Life Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suncorp Group Limited.)
5.
Overview of TAL
Company Name
TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited
Location
Level 16, 363 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Representative
Group CEO & Managing Director, Brett Clark
Nature of Business
Provision of life insurance and related services
Share Capital
1,630 million AUD (as of March 31, 2018)
Establishment
March 25, 2011
Shareholder
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. 100%
Relationship with the Company
Capital
TAL is a subsidiary of the Company.
Personal
One of the Company's executive officers is also a director of TAL
Trade
TAL's business is managed by the Company.
Financial Results
Financial Year
Ended March 2016
Ended March 2017
Ended March 2018
Net Assets
2,152 million AUD
2,291 million AUD
2,400 million AUD
Total Assets
7,043 million AUD
7,178 million AUD
6,099 million AUD
Net Assets/Share
1.32 AUD
1.40 AUD
1.47 AUD
Premium Income
2,470 million AUD
2,593 million AUD
2,770 million AUD
Profit before Income Tax
152 million AUD
211 million AUD
199 million AUD
Net Profit after Income Tax
119 million AUD
148 million AUD
128 million AUD
NPAT/Share
0.07 AUD
0.09 AUD
0.07 AUD
Dividend/Share
0.006 AUD
0.012 AUD
0.015 AUD
6. Number of Shares, Acquisition Price, Shares held by the Company before and after Acquisition
Shares held before
Acquisition
0 (voting right: 0%)
Number of Shares
Acquired
135,902,393 shares*1(as of June 30, 2017)
Acquisition Price*2
640 million AUD
Shares held after
Acquisition
135,902,393 shares*1(voting right: 100%)
*1TAL will acquire all the shares of Suncorp Life Australia. Written shares are as of June 30, 2017.
*2This is the amount of consideration for the acquisition which TAL pays to Suncorp Group. Separately, price adjustments will be made before closing the acquisition, such as Suncorp Life Australia pays the capital reserve as dividend to its parent company. The dividend amount and acquisition price combined will be approximately 725 million AUD.
7. Schedule
September 3, 2018
Signing of the share purchase agreement and others
December, 2018-February, 2019
Closing (schedule)
8. Outlook
The impact of this acquisition on the Company's consolidated financial results for this year and beyond is now being examined. Any matters requiring disclosure will be promptly informed to the market.
