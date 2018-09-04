Dai ichi Life : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life PDF

September 4, 2018

[Unofficial Translation]

Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited ("TAL"), a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the Company, has signed an agreement

with Australia's Suncorp Group to acquire Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited ("Suncorp Life Australia"), an Australian life insurance subsidiary of Suncorp Group Limited ("Suncorp Group"). A 20-year strategic alliance is also being finalised with Suncorp to sell life insurance products through Suncorp Group's distribution network.

1.

Purpose of This Acquisition

TAL, a life insurance business with top market share in Australia's risk market (annual in-force premium base),sells insurance products to Australian's through multiple distribution channels including financial advisors, direct and group. Suncorp Group, a leading financial service group, operates banking, life insurance, general insurance and wealth businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Suncorp Group has a good brand and stable customer base with the banking, life insurance, and general insurance businesses that are industry's 5th, 8th and 2nd in Australia, respectively.

TAL has been diversifying its products and expanding distribution channels in order to provide products that meet needs of more customers, and this acquisition is part of TAL's business growth strategy.

A binding share purchase agreement has been signed on September 3, 2018. A distribution alliance agreement and other agreements are also being finalised.

2.

Acquisition Scheme

TAL will acquire 100 percent of Suncorp Life Australia's shares held by Suncorp Life Holdings Limited, aconsolidated subsidiary of Suncorp Group.

3.

Overview of Suncorp Life Australia

Company Name Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited Location Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000, Australia Representative CEO and Managing Director, Michael A Cameron Nature of Business Provision of life insurance and related services Share Capital 730 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017) Establishment June 14, 1996 Shareholder Suncorp Life Holdings Limited 100% (as of June 30, 2017) Relationship with the Company Capital N/A Personal N/A Trade N/A Financial Results

Financial Year Ended June 2015 Ended June 2016 Ended June 2017 Net Assets 1,227 million AUD 1,346 million AUD 1,345 million AUD Total Assets 7,552 million AUD 4,702 million AUD 4,992 million AUD Net Assets/Share 8.24 AUD 9.90 AUD 9.89 AUD Premium Income 780 million AUD 795 million AUD 804 million AUD Profit before Income Tax 164 million AUD 150 million AUD 113 million AUD Net Profit after Income Tax 95 million AUD 107 million AUD 64 million AUD NPAT/Share 0.71 AUD 0.78 AUD 0.47 AUD Dividend/Share - 0.15 AUD 0.47 AUD

4.

Overview of Suncorp Group

Company Name Suncorp Group Limited Location Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld, 4000 Representative CEO and Managing Director, Michael A Cameron Nature of Business Provision of life insurance, general insurance, banking, wealth and related services Share Capital 12,766 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017) Net Assets 13,790 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017) Total Assets 97,109 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017) Shareholders HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 27.21% J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 18.37% (as of June 30, 2017) Relationship with the Company Capital N/A Personal N/A Trade N/A Related party transaction N/A

(Note: TAL will acquire all the shares of Suncorp Life Australia held by Suncorp Life Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suncorp Group Limited.)

5.

Overview of TAL

Company Name TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited Location Level 16, 363 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Representative Group CEO & Managing Director, Brett Clark Nature of Business Provision of life insurance and related services Share Capital 1,630 million AUD (as of March 31, 2018) Establishment March 25, 2011 Shareholder Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. 100% Relationship with the Company Capital TAL is a subsidiary of the Company. Personal One of the Company's executive officers is also a director of TAL Trade TAL's business is managed by the Company.

Financial Results Financial Year Ended March 2016 Ended March 2017 Ended March 2018 Net Assets 2,152 million AUD 2,291 million AUD 2,400 million AUD Total Assets 7,043 million AUD 7,178 million AUD 6,099 million AUD Net Assets/Share 1.32 AUD 1.40 AUD 1.47 AUD Premium Income 2,470 million AUD 2,593 million AUD 2,770 million AUD Profit before Income Tax 152 million AUD 211 million AUD 199 million AUD Net Profit after Income Tax 119 million AUD 148 million AUD 128 million AUD NPAT/Share 0.07 AUD 0.09 AUD 0.07 AUD Dividend/Share 0.006 AUD 0.012 AUD 0.015 AUD

6. Number of Shares, Acquisition Price, Shares held by the Company before and after Acquisition Shares held before Acquisition 0 (voting right: 0%) Number of Shares Acquired 135,902,393 shares*1 (as of June 30, 2017) Acquisition Price*2 640 million AUD Shares held after Acquisition 135,902,393 shares*1 (voting right: 100%) *1 TAL will acquire all the shares of Suncorp Life Australia. Written shares are as of June 30, 2017. *2 This is the amount of consideration for the acquisition which TAL pays to Suncorp Group. Separately, price adjustments will be made before closing the acquisition, such as Suncorp Life Australia pays the capital reserve as dividend to its parent company. The dividend amount and acquisition price combined will be approximately 725 million AUD.

7. Schedule September 3, 2018 Signing of the share purchase agreement and others December, 2018 - February, 2019 Closing (schedule)

8. Outlook The impact of this acquisition on the Company's consolidated financial results for this year and beyond is now being examined. Any matters requiring disclosure will be promptly informed to the market.

-End-