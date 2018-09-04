Dai ichi Life : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life PDF

Log in
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC (8750)
Dai ichi Life : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life

09/04/2018

September 4, 2018

[Unofficial Translation]

Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"; President: Seiji Inagaki) hereby announces that TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited ("TAL"), a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the Company, has signed an agreement

with Australia's Suncorp Group to acquire Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited ("Suncorp Life Australia"), an Australian life insurance subsidiary of Suncorp Group Limited ("Suncorp Group"). A 20-year strategic alliance is also being finalised with Suncorp to sell life insurance products through Suncorp Group's distribution network.

1.

Purpose of This Acquisition

TAL, a life insurance business with top market share in Australia's risk market (annual in-force premium base),sells insurance products to Australian's through multiple distribution channels including financial advisors, direct and group. Suncorp Group, a leading financial service group, operates banking, life insurance, general insurance and wealth businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Suncorp Group has a good brand and stable customer base with the banking, life insurance, and general insurance businesses that are industry's 5th, 8th and 2nd in Australia, respectively.

TAL has been diversifying its products and expanding distribution channels in order to provide products that meet needs of more customers, and this acquisition is part of TAL's business growth strategy.

A binding share purchase agreement has been signed on September 3, 2018. A distribution alliance agreement and other agreements are also being finalised.

2.

Acquisition Scheme

TAL will acquire 100 percent of Suncorp Life Australia's shares held by Suncorp Life Holdings Limited, aconsolidated subsidiary of Suncorp Group.

3.

Overview of Suncorp Life Australia

Company Name

Suncorp Life & Superannuation Limited

Location

Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000, Australia

Representative

CEO and Managing Director, Michael A Cameron

Nature of Business

Provision of life insurance and related services

Share Capital

730 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)

Establishment

June 14, 1996

Shareholder

Suncorp Life Holdings Limited 100% (as of June 30, 2017)

Relationship with the Company

Capital

N/A

Personal

N/A

Trade

N/A

Financial Results

Financial Year

Ended June 2015

Ended June 2016

Ended June 2017

Net Assets

1,227 million AUD

1,346 million AUD

1,345 million AUD

Total Assets

7,552 million AUD

4,702 million AUD

4,992 million AUD

Net Assets/Share

8.24 AUD

9.90 AUD

9.89 AUD

Premium Income

780 million AUD

795 million AUD

804 million AUD

Profit before Income Tax

164 million AUD

150 million AUD

113 million AUD

Net Profit after Income Tax

95 million AUD

107 million AUD

64 million AUD

NPAT/Share

0.71 AUD

0.78 AUD

0.47 AUD

Dividend/Share

-

0.15 AUD

0.47 AUD

4.

Overview of Suncorp Group

Company Name

Suncorp Group Limited

Location

Level 28, 266 George Street, Brisbane, Qld, 4000

Representative

CEO and Managing Director, Michael A Cameron

Nature of Business

Provision of life insurance, general insurance, banking, wealth and related services

Share Capital

12,766 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)

Net Assets

13,790 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)

Total Assets

97,109 million AUD (as of June 30, 2017)

Shareholders

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 27.21% J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 18.37%

(as of June 30, 2017)

Relationship with the Company

Capital

N/A

Personal

N/A

Trade

N/A

Related party transaction

N/A

(Note: TAL will acquire all the shares of Suncorp Life Australia held by Suncorp Life Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suncorp Group Limited.)

5.

Overview of TAL

Company Name

TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited

Location

Level 16, 363 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Representative

Group CEO & Managing Director, Brett Clark

Nature of Business

Provision of life insurance and related services

Share Capital

1,630 million AUD (as of March 31, 2018)

Establishment

March 25, 2011

Shareholder

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. 100%

Relationship with the Company

Capital

TAL is a subsidiary of the Company.

Personal

One of the Company's executive officers is also a director of TAL

Trade

TAL's business is managed by the Company.

Financial Results

Financial Year

Ended March 2016

Ended March 2017

Ended March 2018

Net Assets

2,152 million AUD

2,291 million AUD

2,400 million AUD

Total Assets

7,043 million AUD

7,178 million AUD

6,099 million AUD

Net Assets/Share

1.32 AUD

1.40 AUD

1.47 AUD

Premium Income

2,470 million AUD

2,593 million AUD

2,770 million AUD

Profit before Income Tax

152 million AUD

211 million AUD

199 million AUD

Net Profit after Income Tax

119 million AUD

148 million AUD

128 million AUD

NPAT/Share

0.07 AUD

0.09 AUD

0.07 AUD

Dividend/Share

0.006 AUD

0.012 AUD

0.015 AUD

  • 6. Number of Shares, Acquisition Price, Shares held by the Company before and after Acquisition

    Shares held before

    Acquisition

    0 (voting right: 0%)

    Number of Shares

    Acquired

    135,902,393 shares*1 (as of June 30, 2017)

    Acquisition Price*2

    640 million AUD

    Shares held after

    Acquisition

    135,902,393 shares*1 (voting right: 100%)

    *1 TAL will acquire all the shares of Suncorp Life Australia. Written shares are as of June 30, 2017.

    *2 This is the amount of consideration for the acquisition which TAL pays to Suncorp Group. Separately, price adjustments will be made before closing the acquisition, such as Suncorp Life Australia pays the capital reserve as dividend to its parent company. The dividend amount and acquisition price combined will be approximately 725 million AUD.

  • 7. Schedule

    September 3, 2018

    Signing of the share purchase agreement and others

    December, 2018 - February, 2019

    Closing (schedule)

  • 8. Outlook

    The impact of this acquisition on the Company's consolidated financial results for this year and beyond is now being examined. Any matters requiring disclosure will be promptly informed to the market.

-End-

Disclaimer

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:06:00 UTC
