Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC (8750)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dai ichi Life : Yield-hungry Japanese investors flocking to Chinese bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 09:16pm EDT
A man walks past an electronic board showing the stock index in China outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The attraction of China's higher-yielding bonds and improved access is enticing Japanese investors, many of whom are slowly adding the mainland's debt markets to their pool of mainstream investment options.

While the amounts they have invested so far make China a modest investment at best for the yen-based investors, they have already ploughed a record amount into yuan bonds this year.

Japanese investors, famed for pumping billions of dollars into high-yielding markets across the world, have been long wary of Beijing's controlled and closed markets.

But China's rapid market reforms, relatively high yields and the prospects of yuan bonds being included in major bond benchmarks have lured Japanese to the $12 trillion market that looks set to overtake their own as the world's second-largest.

"A growing number of investors are interested in Chinese bonds now," said Hiroshi Yokotani, portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "The biggest attraction is their relatively high yield."

Ten-year Chinese government bonds currently yield about 3.65 percent <CN10YT=RR>, compared with about 3.08 percent on 10-year U.S. Treasuries <US10YT=RR> and 0.83 percent on French government bonds <FR10YT=RR>, the latter another favoured Japanese investment.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed Japanese investors have bought 151 billion yen ($1.33 billion) of Chinese bonds so far this year.

That far exceeds the record 83 billion yen they invested in 2016, when Japan's introduction of a yield curve control policy sent domestic investors scurrying for better returns in foreign markets.

Chinese government bonds are rated single-A by international rating firms, lower than triple-A for their U.S. and French peers, but on par with Japanese government debt.

Any concerns investors may have had about the impact of the U.S.-Sino trade war on China's economy have been allayed by Beijing's push to ease monetary and fiscal policy.

One trigger for a spike in interest is the Bond Connect scheme China introduced last year, which allows foreign investors to invest in Chinese bonds through Hong Kong.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance, one of Japan's biggest insurers, started investing in Chinese bonds using the scheme, said Koichi Matsumoto, general manager of global fixed income investment.

"China's policy stance on markets is becoming very open, which we take very positively. And the speed of their market reforms is quite fast, compared to other countries," said Matsumoto.

In August, the Connect programme began real-time delivery-versus-payment (DVP), which sharply reduces settlement risks.

Adding to the allure of Chinese bonds, Beijing is temporarily eliminating taxes for foreign institutions looking to invest in the country’s corporate bond market.

Some investors are also trying to enter the market ahead of the planned inclusion of China into a major international bond benchmark provided by Barclays and Bloomberg.

To sate retail appetite, UBS Asset Management and Okasan Asset Management have launched China bond funds in recent months.

Japanese investment in yuan bonds is still a fraction of their overall overseas flows, however.

As of December 2017, these investors held just 234 billion yen of yuan bonds, compared to holdings of 138.2 trillion yen in U.S. dollar assets and 50.9 trillion yen in the euro.

One factor holding back institutional investors is access to yuan funds in China's relatively young money markets.

"We want to expand investments in Chinese bonds as the market size grows. But while we have lots of yen, we need to be mindful of funding in foreign currencies," said Yasuhiko Sugimoto, general manager of international treasury at Mizuho Bank. "For us, it is vital to have a liquid repo market."

Another problem for Japanese investors is that Japan's near-zero yields make it often prohibitively expensive for investors to hedge their overseas exposures.

A fully hedged Chinese bond investment would help yen holders diversify their portfolios but the return would be close to nothing.

(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Hideyuki Sano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
09:16pDAI ICHI LIFE : Yield-hungry Japanese investors flocking to Chinese bonds
RE
10/01DAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Share..
PU
09/26Misconduct inquiry asks if Australian insurance sector needs regulatory overh..
RE
09/25DAI ICHI LIFE : Message from the President
PU
09/25DAI ICHI LIFE : Annual Report 2018
PU
09/19DAI ICHI LIFE : Q&As Summary from "Dai-ichi Life Holdings Analyst Day" now avail..
PU
09/13Australian insurer hired a private eye to surveil mentally ill woman
RE
09/07DAI ICHI LIFE : Investor Meeting "Dai-ichi Life Holdings Analyst Day"
PU
09/06DAI ICHI LIFE : ProEquities Raises $26,000 for Local Non-Profit to Feed Underpri..
AQ
09/03DAI ICHI LIFE : Australian Subsidiary TAL acquires Suncorp Life PDF
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/23Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017AFLAC : A Mikado Rewarding Its Shareholders For More Than 30 Years 
2016WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials ETF (DXJF) July Summary 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 561 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 226 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
P/E ratio 2020 11,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 2 889 B
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 499  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Mike Temple Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP-Finance & Risk
Kazuma Ishii Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Morinobu Nagahama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC1.87%25 375
AXA-6.77%64 565
PRUDENTIAL-8.42%58 884
METLIFE-7.50%46 529
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-11.66%42 355
AFLAC7.45%36 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.