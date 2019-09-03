Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc    8750   JP3476480003

DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC

(8750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dai-ichi Life cuts equity, dollar exposure as U.S.-China trade war worsens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:20am EDT
People walk past the new signboard of Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Limited at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance, one of Japan's biggest investors, has cut holdings of stocks and increased currency hedging on foreign bonds as U.S.-China trade frictions have escalated beyond expectations, its investment chief said.

In an usual move, the insurer drastically changed its market scenario and investment plan twice already since the start of the current financial year in April, Kazuyuki Shigemoto, chief general manager for investment, told Reuters.

Japanese insurers collectively hold 390 trillion yen ($3.7 trillion) of assets and their investment flows have a significant impact on the yen and bond markets around the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, one in May to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports and the other in August, to slap new 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, were the triggers for the changes, he said.

"Back in April, we had expected a trade deal between the United States and China around June and thus we had bet on a rise in dollar/yen, stocks and interest rates. But Trump's tariffs announcement in May has changed the world," he said.

Shigemoto said it would likely keep its portfolio defensive.

"You could say neither the United States nor China wants to push down their own economies forever, and therefore, they could reach a deal at some point. But even if that happens, we cannot see the economy recovering to levels before the start of the trade war," he said.

In the past, such a major change happened in November 2016, after Trump's surprising victory in the U.S. presidential elections, and in August 2015, when China's yuan devaluation jolted global markets, the investment head said.

Dai-ichi Life does not plan to buy U.S. high-yield debt, despite their popularity among many bond investors globally as yields on government bonds in Europe and Japan have plunged into deep negative territory, given its cautious view on the economy and market.

But it looks to increase alternative assets, such as real estate investments because they retain decent returns.

"As a yen investor, it's a rare asset class that can deliver 3% yield despite the risk of price fluctuation," he said, referring to real estate assets.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance is Japan's second-largest private life insurer, with 36.6 trillion yen in assets under management as of end-June.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.12% 71.315 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.16% 127.927 Delayed Quote.-7.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.04% 79.661 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC 0.45% 1454.5 End-of-day quote.-12.27%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.15% 116.251 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.11% 0.933 Delayed Quote.4.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.14% 66.812 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 7.1883 Delayed Quote.4.50%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.09% 106.29 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
01:20aDai-ichi Life cuts equity, dollar exposure as U.S.-China trade war worsens
RE
08/13DAI ICHI LIFE : Establishment of the ALM Committee (Corporate Governance Report ..
PU
07/26SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, ..
RE
05/12DAI ICHI LIFE : under fire over disputes
AQ
04/22DAI ICHI LIFE : Squeezed by low rates, Japan's top two insurers seek different p..
RE
04/22DAI ICHI LIFE : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Protective Property & Casualty..
AQ
03/27DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18DAI ICHI LIFE : Protective Life Corporation to Host 2019 Company Update Meeting
AQ
03/15DAI ICHI LIFE : Protective Life Corporation Names Nancy Kane Executive Vice Pres..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 998 B
EBIT 2020 371 B
Net income 2020 230 B
Debt 2020 1 062 B
Yield 2020 4,21%
P/E ratio 2020 7,28x
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 656 B
Chart DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 945,38  JPY
Last Close Price 1 454,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Inagaki President & Representative Director
Koichiro Watanabe Chairman
Mike Temple Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP-Finance & Risk
Kazuma Ishii Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Morinobu Nagahama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC-12.27%15 560
AXA11.31%54 755
PRUDENTIAL PLC-2.18%43 144
METLIFE7.89%41 485
AFLAC10.14%37 152
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-1.79%32 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group