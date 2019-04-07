Dai Nippon Printing : DNP Endorses TCFD Recommendations on Promoting Climate Change-Related Disclosure

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) endorses the June 2017 recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

DNP Activities Targeting Environmental Conservation and the Emergence of a Sustainable Society

Amongst other goals, the DNP Code of Conduct promotes Environmental Conservation and the Realization of a Sustainable Society.

The Company recognizes particularly climate change as a pressing environmental challenge, and with an eye on our entire supply chain is working to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, we have set an in-house 2030 emissions target, and have received accreditation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBT).

The SBT Initiative was jointly launched in 2015 as a partnership among the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) , and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). The objective of the SBT initiative is to achieve GHG emissions reduction targets consistent with the Paris Agreement of 2015 that aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C as a long term goal.

As a result of endorsing the latest TCFD recommendations, DNP will maintain transparency related to the risks and opportunities exerted by climate change on our operations. The Company will also expand climate change-related disclosure through a variety of methods, such as the DNP Group Integrated Report.

TCFD

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) established the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) on December 4, 2015. In June 2017, the TCFD announced recommendations that in order to reduce financial market stability risk, debt and equity issuers, beginning with corporate entities, analyze mid-to long-term climate change-derived risk and corporate opportunities, see that such risks and opportunities are reflected in their financial reports and, further, disclosed.

The FSB is an international organization comprising representatives from the central banks, financial supervisory authorities and the finance ministries of the major nations and regions.