DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2019

Note: Revisions to forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 during this quarter: None

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Information described in this document, such as projections, was prepared based on available information at the time of the release of this document and certain assumptions that the Company judged as rational. Actual results may be significantly different due to various factors. For the notes regarding the assumed conditions for the financial result forecast and the usage of the forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 3 of Attached Reference.

Explanation of the Proper Use of Performance Forecast and Other Notes

3) Average number of shares issued and outstanding during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative basis)

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors

Adoption of the simplified accounting method and special accounting practices in the preparation of consolidated financial statements: None

Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specified subsidiaries which result in changes in scope of consolidation): None

(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Result.................

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results Explanation on Results of Operations

In the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Japanese economy was on a moderate recovery trend as

employment and income conditions improved due to the high level of robust corporate earnings. Meanwhile, amid the great sense of a labor shortage, the prospects of the economy was uncertain mainly due to concerns about the impact of trade issues on the global economy, the future of the Chinese economy, and volatility in the financial and capital markets.

For the office leasing segment, strong conditions continued mainly due to continued low levels of vacancy rates of office buildings in the central business districts (CBD) of Tokyo and Osaka and a moderate upward trend in rent rates.

Amid such environment, the Daibiru Group actively developed its business activities. Simultaneously, the Group offered tenant services with "Daibiru Excellence" by promoting activities that improve building management quality and thus differentiate Daibiru properties from competitors' buildings. The Group also sought to increase revenue from operations by maintaining high occupancy rates while raising rent rates.

With regard to operating results in the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue from operations increased 536 million, or 5.4%, year on year to 10,490 million, and operating income increased 261 million, or 9.3%, to 3,063 million.

As for non-operating income and expenses, ordinary income increased 128 million, or 4.3%, to 3,128 million, due to an improvement in the financial balance and a decrease in foreign exchange losses, although there was no recording of share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method.

With regard to extraordinary income and loss, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a total of 85 million was recorded under loss on building reconstruction and loss on disposal of fixed assets. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, there was no recording of extraordinary income and loss.

As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent increased 44 million, or 2.1%, to 2,119 million.

Operating results by segment were as follows.

1) Leasing

In this segment, which accounts for 75.6% of consolidated revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue from operations increased 368 million, or 4.9%, to 7,930 million mainly due to contributions from the newly acquired Nihonbashi 3-chome Building and improvements in the revenue from operations of the existing buildings. In terms of expenses, operating expenses increased mainly reflecting an increase in repairing expenses and incurrence of one-time expenses such as real estate acquisition tax on the newly acquired building, but operating income increased 230 million, or 7.6%, to 3,267 million.

2) Facility Management

In this segment, which accounts for 21.9% of consolidated revenue, revenue from operations increased 16 million, or 0.7%, to 2,296 million and operating income increased 19 million, or 12.6%, to 172 million, mainly due to orders for new commissioned properties.

