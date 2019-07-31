Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DAIBIRU CORPORATION    8806   JP3497200000

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2019 (Unaudited)

(Apr. 1, 2019- Jun. 30, 2019)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(Unaudited Translation of 'Kessan Tanshin,' Provided for Reference Only)

Jul. 31,

2019

Name of the Company:

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Listing of Stock:

First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

8806

URL:

http://www.daibiru.co.jp/english

Representative:

Toshiyuki

Sonobe, Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kenichi Sekiguchi, General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Department

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Report: Aug. 9, 2019

Scheduled Date of Commencing Dividend Payments: -

Supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: None

Quarterly investors meeting: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for 1Q Fiscal 2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 to Jun. 30, 2019)

(i) Consolidated Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1Q Fiscal 2019

10,490

5.4

3,063

9.3

3,128

4.3

2,119

2.1

1Q Fiscal 2018

9,953

△0.5

2,801

△11.6

3,000

△2.7

2,075

△1.6

Note:

Comprehensive income

Jun. 30, 2019: 2,243 millions of yen (29.0%)

Jun. 30, 2018: 1,739 millions of yen (△25.4%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

1Q Fiscal 2019

18.17

-

1Q Fiscal 2018

17.79

-

(ii) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

1Q Fiscal 2019

363,522

156,732

42.6

Fiscal 2018

364,754

155,728

42.2

Reference:

Equity

Jun. 30, 2019: 154,894 millions of yen

Fiscal 2018: 153,925 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2018

-

9.50

-

10.50

20.00

Fiscal 2019

-

Fiscal 2019 (forecast)

10.50

-

10.50

21.00

Note: Revisions to dividend forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 to Mar. 31, 2020)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2019

42,000

3.4

11,000

6.5

10,500

5.5

7,200

3.0

61.74

Note: Revisions to forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 during this quarter: None

* Notes

  1. Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specified subsidiaries which result in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of the simplified accounting method and special accounting practices in the preparation of consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Corrections of errors: None
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

1Q Fiscal 2019

116,851,049 shares

Fiscal 2018

116,851,049 shares

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

1Q Fiscal 2019

224,413 shares

Fiscal 2018

224,413 shares

3) Average number of shares issued and outstanding during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative basis)

1Q Fiscal 2019

116,626,636 shares

1Q Fiscal 2018

116,626,972 shares

  • Financial results are not subject to auditing.
  • Explanation of the Proper Use of Performance Forecast and Other Notes

Information described in this document, such as projections, was prepared based on available information at the time of the release of this document and certain assumptions that the Company judged as rational. Actual results may be significantly different due to various factors. For the notes regarding the assumed conditions for the financial result forecast and the usage of the forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 3 of Attached Reference.

Table of Contents of Attached Reference

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results................................................................................................

2

(1) Explanation on Results of Operations...........................................................................................................................

2

(2) Explanation on Financial Position....................................................................................................................................

3

(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Result.................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes.................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets......................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Comprehensive Income..........................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.........................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income........................................................................

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements........................................................................................

8

(Going Concern Assumption)............................................................................................................................................

8

(Significant Changes in Shareholder's Equity).........................................................................................................

8

(Segment Information).........................................................................................................................................................

8

1

  1. 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  2. Explanation on Results of Operations
    In the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Japanese economy was on a moderate recovery trend as

employment and income conditions improved due to the high level of robust corporate earnings. Meanwhile, amid the great sense of a labor shortage, the prospects of the economy was uncertain mainly due to concerns about the impact of trade issues on the global economy, the future of the Chinese economy, and volatility in the financial and capital markets.

For the office leasing segment, strong conditions continued mainly due to continued low levels of vacancy rates of office buildings in the central business districts (CBD) of Tokyo and Osaka and a moderate upward trend in rent rates.

Amid such environment, the Daibiru Group actively developed its business activities. Simultaneously, the Group offered tenant services with "Daibiru Excellence" by promoting activities that improve building management quality and thus differentiate Daibiru properties from competitors' buildings. The Group also sought to increase revenue from operations by maintaining high occupancy rates while raising rent rates.

With regard to operating results in the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue from operations increased 536 million, or 5.4%, year on year to 10,490 million, and operating income increased 261 million, or 9.3%, to 3,063 million.

As for non-operating income and expenses, ordinary income increased 128 million, or 4.3%, to 3,128 million, due to an improvement in the financial balance and a decrease in foreign exchange losses, although there was no recording of share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method.

With regard to extraordinary income and loss, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a total of 85 million was recorded under loss on building reconstruction and loss on disposal of fixed assets. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, there was no recording of extraordinary income and loss.

As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent increased 44 million, or 2.1%, to 2,119 million.

Operating results by segment were as follows.

1) Leasing

In this segment, which accounts for 75.6% of consolidated revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue from operations increased 368 million, or 4.9%, to 7,930 million mainly due to contributions from the newly acquired Nihonbashi 3-chome Building and improvements in the revenue from operations of the existing buildings. In terms of expenses, operating expenses increased mainly reflecting an increase in repairing expenses and incurrence of one-time expenses such as real estate acquisition tax on the newly acquired building, but operating income increased 230 million, or 7.6%, to 3,267 million.

2) Facility Management

In this segment, which accounts for 21.9% of consolidated revenue, revenue from operations increased 16 million, or 0.7%, to 2,296 million and operating income increased 19 million, or 12.6%, to 172 million, mainly due to orders for new commissioned properties.

2

3) Other Businesses

In this segment, which accounts for 2.5% of consolidated revenue, revenue from operations increased 151 million, or 135.0%, to 263 million and operating income increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIBIRU CORPORATION
01:20aDAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2019
PU
06/18DAIBIRU : Notice of the 147th annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
06/17REVISIONS : Partial Revision of Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018(Unaudited)
PU
06/07DAIBIRU : Analyst Meeting Q&A_fiscal 2018
PU
05/29DAIBIRU : Briefing Session Material for Fiscal 2018
PU
04/26DAIBIRU : Business Performance for Fiscal 2018
PU
04/26DAIBIRU : Notification Regarding Cash Dividends (Dividend Increase)
PU
03/27DAIBIRU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DAIBIRU : Business Performance for FY2018 2nd Quarter
PU
2018DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 2nd Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2018 (Un..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 42 000 M
EBIT 2020 11 000 M
Net income 2020 7 200 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,04%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,79x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DAIBIRU CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 520,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 028,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Yamamoto Chairman
Kenichi Sekiguchi Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takeo Yada Director, Senior Head-Technology & Construction
Junichi Narita Director, GM-Administration, Head-IR & Personnel
Akira Takamatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIBIRU CORPORATION-2.84%1 105
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.85%47 137
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.99%38 602
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.36%35 425
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.93%30 093
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.22%29 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group