DAIBIRU : NOTICE OF THE 147TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(Securities Code 8806)

June 6, 2019

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Toshiyuki Sonobe

Representative Director

President Chief Executive Officer

6-32, Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,

Osaka

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

NOTICE OF

THE 147TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 147th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the attached reference documents, follow the guide below and exercise your voting rights by

no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 (Japan Standard Time).

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

II. Place: Heian-no-ma Hall, fourth Floor of ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka 3-1 Dojimahama 1-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka

Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. Report on business activities, consolidated financial results for fiscal year

2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) and results of audits of the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) by the accounting auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

2. Reports on the non-consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors

Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 5: Payment of Bonuses to Directors

