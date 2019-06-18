DAIBIRU : NOTICE OF THE 147TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Securities Code 8806)
June 6, 2019
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Toshiyuki Sonobe
Representative Director
President Chief Executive Officer
6-32, Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,
Osaka
DAIBIRU CORPORATION
NOTICE OF
THE 147TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially invited to attend the 147th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the attached reference documents, follow the guide below and exercise your voting rights by
no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 (Japan Standard Time).
-
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
|
II. Place:
|
Heian-no-ma Hall, fourth Floor of ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka
|
|
3-1 Dojimahama 1-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka
-
Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. Report on business activities, consolidated financial results for fiscal year
2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) and results of audits of the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) by the accounting auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
2. Reports on the non-consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 5: Payment of Bonuses to Directors
- 1 -
IV. Guide to Exercising Your Voting Rights:
-
-
If exercising your voting rights in writing:
Please indicate your votes for or against the proposals on the enclosed voting rights exercise form and send it to us so that it arrives by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 (Japan Standard Time).
-
If exercising your voting rights via the Internet:
Please review the "Guide on Exercising your Voting Rights via the Internet" in the Attachment (page 3) and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 (Japan Standard Time).
-
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form at the reception desk.
-
Should the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, the report on business activities, consolidated financial results, non-consolidated financial results require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on the Company's website (http://www.daibiru.co.jp/).
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
In fiscal year 2018, businesses in Japan and overseas remained steady. Combined with the recording of equity in earnings of affiliates accounted for by the equity method, profit attributable to owners of the parent exceeded the forecast at the beginning of the year, on a consolidated basis.
The Company's basic management policies are to continuously provide stable dividends to shareholders reflecting its business performance, while building up internal reserves necessary to reinforce financial strength and fund future business development. With regard to the payout ratio level (consolidated), the Company decided in the medium-term management plan announced in April 2018 to pay stable dividends targeting a ratio of 30-35%.
In light of the above, we plan to pay the year-end dividends and appropriate surplus as follows. 1. Matters concerning year-end dividends
-
Type of dividend property Cash
-
Assignment of dividend property and total amount thereof
¥10.50 per share of common stock of the Company (The same as the previous year) Total: ¥1,224,579,678
(Note) The annual dividends per share, including the interim dividends, was ¥20 per share (increased by ¥1.00 from the previous year), and the payout ratio level (consolidated) was 33.4%.
-
Effective date of distribution of surplus June 27, 2019
2. Other appropriation of surplus
-
Item to be increased and its amount General reserves: ¥4,000,000,000
-
Item to be decreased and its amount
Retained earnings brought forward: ¥4,000,000,000
- 3 -
Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors
The terms of office of all six (6) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. In order to further strengthen corporate governance, the Company proposes that the number of Directors be increased by one (1), and accordingly requests the election of a total of seven (7) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Name
|
Current position in the Company
|
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Toshiyuki Sonobe
|
Representative Director,
|
|
President Chief Executive
|
Reappointment
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
2
|
Junichi Narita
|
Representative Director, Senior
|
Reappointment
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Takeo Yada
|
Director, Senior Managing
|
Reappointment
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Kensuke Tanaka
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
New appointment
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Takehiko Ota
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
New appointment
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Atsushi Oi
|
Director
|
Reappointment
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
6
|
Atsushi Miyanoya
|
|
New appointment
|
-
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
- 4 -
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Number of
|
No.
|
|
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
|
shares of the
|
(Date of birth)
|
|
and significant concurrent positions
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
held
|
|
|
April 1981
|
Joined Japan Line, Ltd. (currently Mitsui O.S.K. Lines,
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
June 2009
|
General Manager of Tanker Division, Mitsui O.S.K.
|
|
|
|
|
Lines, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
June 2011
|
Managing Director of Mitsui O.S.K. Bulk Shipping (Asia
|
|
|
|
|
Oceania) Pte. Ltd. (currently MOL (Asia Oceania) Pte.
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.) (until March 2016)
|
|
|
|
June 2012
|
Executive Officer, responsible for South-East Asia,
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
June 2015
|
Executive Officer, Chief Executive Representative for
|
|
|
|
|
Asia, the Middle East and Oceania
|
|
|
|
April 2016
|
Managing Executive Officer, Group Business Division,
|
|
|
Toshiyuki Sonobe
|
|
responsible for Kansai Area/Japan Logistics Business
|
|
|
(May 21, 1957)
|
|
Promotion
|
|
|
[Reappointment]
|
June 2016
|
Director of the Company
|
|
1
|
|
March 2017
|
Resigned from Managing Executive Officer of Mitsui
|
12,500
|
|
|
O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
|
|
|
April 2017
|
Executive Vice President, Director General of Office
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing & Development Division of the Company
|
|
|
|
June 2017
|
Representative Director, Executive Vice President,
|
|
|
|
|
Director General of Office Leasing & Development
|
|
|
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
April 2018
|
Representative Director, President Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (to present)
|
|
|
|
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is the parent company of the Company.
|
|
|
|
Mitsui O.S.K. Bulk Shipping (Asia Oceania) Pte. Ltd. (currently MOL (Asia
|
|
|
|
Oceania) Pte. Ltd.) is a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
|
|
|
[Reason for nomination]
|
|
|
|
Mr. Toshiyuki Sonobe is currently responsible for the management of the Company as
|
|
|
Representative Director and President Chief Executive Officer, and has played an appropriate
|
|
|
role to contribute to the improvement of the Company's corporate value over the medium to long
|
|
|
term by leveraging his wealth of experience and broad insight regarding company management
|
|
|
in Japan and overseas. We therefore renominate him for Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Daibiru Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:53:07 UTC