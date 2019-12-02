Daibiru : Acquisition of “PIVOT” and other commercial buildings in Sapporo

News Release

December 2, 2019

To all stakeholders

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Acquisition of "PIVOT" and other commercial buildings in Sapporo

Our first investment project in core provincial cities

Under the current Medium-term Management Plan, "Design 100" Project Phase-II (FY2018~2022), DAIBIRU CORPORATION (Head office: Kita-ku, Osaka; Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer: Toshiyuki Sonobe) is promoting five priority strategies such as "Investment in high-end office properties in central business districts (CBD)" ,"Expansion of investments targets (Midsize and small office/commercial properties, core provincial cities)" and "Improvement of overseas businesses", with a total planned investment of ¥120.0 billion (including ¥65.0 billion for domestic growth investment) over a period of five years.

In line with this course of action, we have acquired a total of three properties in the Sapporo CBD: "PIVOT"(*), "Pentagram Building" and "Keiwa MT Building" ,which are located in the same district. While "PIVOT" will continue its operation for the time being, going forward, we plan a comprehensive redevelopment project including "Keiwa MT Building" and "Pentagram Building" in cooperation with the related parties including Chushingai Building Co., Ltd. the seller of the two properties.

We will continue to proactively take initiatives to acquire new projects in core provincial cities.

"PIVOT" is one of the largest commercial facility in the commercial area of Sapporo, and has been playing a central role in the area over 50 years, including the periods of its predecessors "Chushingai Department Store" and "Sapporo Shoppers Plaza (Daiei)."

Features of the Properties

The acquired properties are located in the traditional commercial area in Sapporo City, where large-scale department stores and specialty stores as well as brand shops are concentrated.

large-scale department stores and specialty stores as well as brand shops are concentrated. "PIVOT" is directly connected to Sapporo Subway Odori Station and JR Sapporo Station via the underground shopping arcade and passageway.

The site area of the three properties amounts to a sizable block of nearly 3,300 ㎡ (1,000 tsubo), making it a rare find in the Sapporo CBD.

(1,000 tsubo), making it a rare find in the Sapporo CBD. Overview of Acquired Properties