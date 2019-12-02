Log in
Daibiru : Acquisition of “PIVOT” and other commercial buildings in Sapporo

0
12/02/2019 | 08:45pm EST

News Release

December 2, 2019

To all stakeholders

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Acquisition of "PIVOT" and other commercial buildings in Sapporo

Our first investment project in core provincial cities

Under the current Medium-term Management Plan, "Design 100" Project Phase-II (FY2018~2022), DAIBIRU CORPORATION (Head office: Kita-ku, Osaka; Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer: Toshiyuki Sonobe) is promoting five priority strategies such as "Investment in high-end office properties in central business districts (CBD)" ,"Expansion of investments targets (Midsize and small office/commercial properties, core provincial cities)" and "Improvement of overseas businesses", with a total planned investment of ¥120.0 billion (including ¥65.0 billion for domestic growth investment) over a period of five years.

In line with this course of action, we have acquired a total of three properties in the Sapporo CBD: "PIVOT"(*), "Pentagram Building" and "Keiwa MT Building" ,which are located in the same district. While "PIVOT" will continue its operation for the time being, going forward, we plan a comprehensive redevelopment project including "Keiwa MT Building" and "Pentagram Building" in cooperation with the related parties including Chushingai Building Co., Ltd. the seller of the two properties.

We will continue to proactively take initiatives to acquire new projects in core provincial cities.

  1. "PIVOT" is one of the largest commercial facility in the commercial area of Sapporo, and has been playing a central role in the area over 50 years, including the periods of its predecessors "Chushingai Department Store" and "Sapporo Shoppers Plaza (Daiei)."
  • Features of the Properties
  • The acquired properties are located in the traditional commercial area in Sapporo City, where large-scale department stores and specialty stores as well as brand shops are concentrated.
  • "PIVOT" is directly connected to Sapporo Subway Odori Station and JR Sapporo Station via the underground shopping arcade and passageway.
  • The site area of the three properties amounts to a sizable block of nearly 3,300 (1,000 tsubo), making it a rare find in the Sapporo CBD.
  • Overview of Acquired Properties

Name

PIVOT

Pentagram Building

Keiwa MT Building

Nishi 4-chome,Chuo-ku, Minami Nijyo, Sapporo, Hokkaido

Location

(Direct connection underground, 100 meters from

Sapporo Subway Odori Station on

the Tozai Line, Namboku Line, and Toho Line)

Seller

Chushingai Building

Chushingai Building

Keiwa Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd. and others

Co., Ltd.

Site area

2,790 (844 tsubo)

323 (98 tsubo)

Gross floor area

20,814 (6,296 tsubo)

214 (65 tsubo)

2,567 (777 tsubo)

Year of completion

1969

1985

1969

Scale

9 floors above ground,

3 floors above ground

7 floors above ground,

3 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

Date of acquisition

November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019

November 28, 2019

1

News Release

■ Exterior of PIVOT

■ Location map

2

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 01:44:03 UTC
