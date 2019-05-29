Daibiru : Briefing Session Material for Fiscal 2018

The first year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase-II (FY2018- 2022)
Despite a move out of a large tenant at Nakanoshima Daibiru Building*, the company's revenue from operations reached new highs for six consecutive years, with an increase in new contracts in the facility management segment.
*After the move out, the relevant vacancies were filled by the autumn of 2018.
Profits at each stage decreased mainly due to an increase in depreciation for Yaesu Daibiru Building and Midosuji Daibiru Building, which are to be reconstructed, and an increase in cost of facility management etc.
Forecasts for Fiscal 2019
Due to the start of operation of the Akihabara Project (tentative name), the contribution of the Nihonbashi 3-Chome Building acquired in April 2019, and the elimination of free rent effects of Nakanoshima Daibiru Building, revenue from operations is expected to renew the height for seven consecutive years, and incomes at each income stage are also expected to increase.
Dividend policy
The company's policy is to pay stable dividends with a dividend payout ratio of 30%-35%.
For the fiscal year ended March 2019, we plan to add an additional 1.0 yen/share to the forecast set at the beginning of the term, and, thus, to pay a full-year dividend of 20.0 yen/share (dividend payout ratio 33.4%).
For the fiscal year ending March 2020, we plan to pay a full-year dividend of 21.0 yen, with dividend payout ratio of 34.0%, based on the expected increase in revenue/profit.
2
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2018 - Highlight -
Updating the height at revenue in the past（Record-high revenue for six consecutive years）
All income items at and below operating income decreased due to an increase in depreciation of Yaesu Daibiru building and Midosuji Daibiru building which are planned to be reconstructed
（Millions of yen）
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2018
Difference
Key points
＜Leasing＞
40,400
40,637
237 (0.6％)
・Revenue decreased due to a move out of a large
Revenue
tenant at Nakanoshima Daibiru Building , etc.
＜Facility Management＞
・Increase of new contracts, etc.
Operating
・Increases in depreciation
11,055
10,329
△725(△6.6％)
(Change of useful lives of Yaesu Daibiru
income
Building and Midosuji Daibiru Building)
・Increase in fixed asset tax, etc.
Ordinary
・Improvements in the financial balance
10,640
9,953
△687(△6.5％)
・Decrease in exchange-rate losses
income
・Decrease in profit contribution from
an equity-method company
Extraordinary income and loss
＜Fiscal 2018＞
・Extraordinary income:
Net income
Gain on sales of investment securities ¥297 million
attributable
・Extraordinary loss: ¥150 million in total
7,260
6,993
△266(△3.7％)
Loss on building reconstructions
¥65 million
to owners
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
¥40 million
of the
Loss on valuation of investment securities ¥21 million
Loss on sales of investment securities
¥19 million etc.
parent
＜Fiscal 2017＞
・Extraordinary income: None
・Extraordinary loss ¥41 million
Loss on disposal of fixed assets ¥41 million
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.