Daibiru : Briefing Session Material for Fiscal 2018

05/29/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

The Daibiru Group

Briefing Session Material

for Fiscal 2018

May 17,2019

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Table of Contents

1.

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2018 P.4

2.

Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 P.8

3.

''Design 100'' Project Phase- Progress P.14

4.

References P.32

1

Consolidated Operating Results, Forecasts, Dividend Policy Summary

Consolidated operating results for Fiscal 2018

  • The first year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase-II (FY2018- 2022)
  • Despite a move out of a large tenant at Nakanoshima Daibiru Building*, the company's revenue from operations reached new highs for six consecutive years, with an increase in new contracts in the facility management segment.

*After the move out, the relevant vacancies were filled by the autumn of 2018.

  • Profits at each stage decreased mainly due to an increase in depreciation for Yaesu Daibiru Building and Midosuji Daibiru Building, which are to be reconstructed, and an increase in cost of facility management etc.

Forecasts for Fiscal 2019

  • Due to the start of operation of the Akihabara Project (tentative name), the contribution of the Nihonbashi 3-Chome Building acquired in April 2019, and the elimination of free rent effects of Nakanoshima Daibiru Building, revenue from operations is expected to renew the height for seven consecutive years, and incomes at each income stage are also expected to increase.

Dividend policy

  • The company's policy is to pay stable dividends with a dividend payout ratio of 30%-35%.
  • For the fiscal year ended March 2019, we plan to add an additional 1.0 yen/share to the forecast set at the beginning of the term, and, thus, to pay a full-year dividend of 20.0 yen/share (dividend payout ratio 33.4%).
  • For the fiscal year ending March 2020, we plan to pay a full-year dividend of 21.0 yen, with dividend payout ratio of 34.0%, based on the expected increase in revenue/profit.

2

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2018 - Highlight -

  • Updating the height at revenue in the pastRecord-high revenue for six consecutive years
  • All income items at and below operating income decreased due to an increase in depreciation of Yaesu Daibiru building and Midosuji Daibiru building which are planned to be reconstructed

Millions of yen

Fiscal 2017

Fiscal 2018

Difference

Key points

Leasing

40,400

40,637

237 (0.6)

Revenue decreased due to a move out of a large

Revenue

tenant at Nakanoshima Daibiru Building , etc.

Facility Management

Increase of new contracts, etc.

Operating

Increases in depreciation

11,055

10,329

725(6.6)

(Change of useful lives of Yaesu Daibiru

income

Building and Midosuji Daibiru Building)

Increase in fixed asset tax, etc.

Ordinary

Improvements in the financial balance

10,640

9,953

687(6.5)

Decrease in exchange-rate losses

income

Decrease in profit contribution from

an equity-method company

Extraordinary income and loss

Fiscal 2018

Extraordinary income:

Net income

Gain on sales of investment securities ¥297 million

attributable

Extraordinary loss: ¥150 million in total

7,260

6,993

266(3.7)

Loss on building reconstructions

¥65 million

to owners

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

¥40 million

of the

Loss on valuation of investment securities ¥21 million

Loss on sales of investment securities

¥19 million etc.

parent

Fiscal 2017

Extraordinary income: None

Extraordinary loss ¥41 million

Loss on disposal of fixed assets ¥41 million

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
