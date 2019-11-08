Daibiru : Business Performance For Fiscal 2019 2nd Quarter

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
The Daibiru Group

Business Performance

For Fiscal 2019 2nd Quarter

October 31, 2019

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Table of Contents

1.

Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2nd Quarter P.2

2.

Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 P.6

3.

References P.11

1

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - Highlight -

  • The second year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase-II (FY2018- 2022)
  • Increase in revenue and income compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to improvements in the operating efficiency of existing buildings such as Nakanoshima Daibiru Building, revenue contributions from Nihonbashi 3-Chome Building (acquired in April 2019) and reductions in operating expenses.
  • Steady progress toward achieving the full-year forecasts for the fiscal 2019

Results

Results

Difference

Key points

Q1+2/18

Q1+2/19

Improvements in the operating

Revenue

20,090

21,001

911

(4.5 )

efficiency of existing buildings such as

Nakanoshima Daibiru Building

Acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome

building(April 2019) , etc.

Operating

Decreases in depreciation and repair

5,056

5,973

917

(18.1)

expenses

Income

Increase in real estate acquisition tax

and fixed asset tax, etc.

Ordinary

Decrease in exchange-rate losses

5,017

5,572

554 (11.1)

Peeling off effect of the profit

Income

contribution from an equity-method

company, etc.

Extraordinary income and loss

Net Income

Q1+2/Fiscal 2019

Extraordinary income: None

attributable

3,463

3,748

284

(8.2)

Extraordinary loss:

to owners of

Loss on disposal of fixed assets ¥5 million

Loss on building reconstructions ¥135 million

the parent

Q1+2/Fiscal 2018

Extraordinary income: None

Extraordinary loss: None

ForecastsFY/19 Progress

42,000 (50.0)

11,000 (54.3)

10,500 (53.1)

7,200 (52.1)

2

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - By Segment -

Millions of yen

Results

Results

Difference

Key points

Q1+2/18

Q1+2/19

Revenue

20,090

21,001

911

(4.5)

Improvements in the operating efficiency of

Leasing

15,305

16,120

814

(5.3)

existing buildings such as Nakanoshima

Daibiru Building

Acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome

building(April 2019) , etc.

Facility

5,734

5,775

41

(0.7)

Management

Other

253

367

114

(45.0)

Increase in construction subcontracting values, etc.

Businesses

Adjustment

1,202

1,262

59

Operating

5,056

5,973

917

(18.1)

Income

Leasing

5,561

6,424

863

(15.5)

Decreases in depreciation and repair expense

Increase in real estate acquisition tax

and fixed asset tax, etc.

Facility

257

298

41

(16.1)

Management

Other

106

96

9 (9.1)

Businesses

Adjustment

868

846

21

3

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - Balance Sheets -

Millions of yen

As of

As of

Difference

Key points

Mar.31,2019

Sep.30,2019

Current assets

17,958

23,887

5,929

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

Noncurrent

346,796

350,386

3,589

Increase in property and equipment due to

assets

acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome building,

completion of BiTO AKIBA, etc.

Total assets

364,754

374,273

9,518

Current liabilities

21,083

24,918

3,835

Increase in interest-bearing debts, etc.

Long-term

187,942

191,685

3,743

Balance as of Sep-30,2019 ¥161,412

Balance as of Mar-31,2019 ¥153,412

liabilities

million

million

Total liabilities

209,025

216,603

7,578

Total net assets

155,728

157,669

1,940

Retained earnings ¥2,519 Million

Foreign currency translation adjustment

¥913 million, etc.

Total liabilities

364,754

374,273

9,518

and total assets

4

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - Cash Flows -

Millions of yen

Results

Results

Difference

Key points

Q1+2/18

Q1+2/19

Net cash provided by

5,988

7,103

1,114

(used in) operating

activities

Net cash provided by

2,607

8,706

11,313

property and equipment, etc.

(used in) investing

Payments for acquisition of

activities

Net cash provided by

5,210

6,645

1,435

(used in) financing

activities

Net increase

13,859

5,036

8,822

(decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents

Cash and cash

4,155

15,403

11,247

equivalents at

beginning of year

Cash and cash

18,014

20,439

2,425

equivalents at end of

year

5

Forecasts for Fiscal 2019

  • There has been no change from the previous forecasts announced on April 26, 2019
  • Revenue from operations is expected to renew the height for seven consecutive years, and incomes at

each income stage are also expected to increase.

FY/18

FY/19

Revenue

40,637

42,000

1,362

(3.4)

Improvements in the operating efficiency of existing

Leasing

31,029

32,300

1,270

(4.1)

buildings such as Nakanoshima Daibiru Building

Acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome Building,

Start of operation of the BiTO AKIBA, etc.

Facility Management

11,494

11,600

105

(0.9) Increase of new contracts, etc

Other Businesses

534

600

65

(12.3)

Increase in construction subcontracting

values, etc.

Adjustment

2,420

2,500

79

Operating income

10,329

11,000

670

(6.5)

Leasing

11,407

12,300

892

(7.8)

Decrease in depreciation

Increase in real estate acquisition tax, fixed asset

tax, etc.

Facility Management

533

550

16

(3.2)

Other Businesses

206

150

56(27.4)

Adjustment

1,817

2,000

182

Ordinary income

9,953

10,500

546

(5.5)

Peeling off effect of the profit contribution from an

equity-method company

Net income

6,993

7,200

206

(3.0)

attributable to owners of

the parent

6

Dividends policy

  • Dividends PolicyStable dividends with a target dividends payout ratio of 30-35%
  • Dividends forecast for FY19 : ¥21.0 per share (Interim ¥10.5 + Term End ¥10.5), Dividends payout ratio - 34.0%

Dividend trends

¥70

¥60

¥50

¥40

¥30

¥20

¥10

¥0

38%

62.25

59.96

36%

52.82

47.70

44.29

45.24

33.4%

34%

40.64

41.84

32%

30.9%

30.3%

30.5%

29.4%

30%

27.5%

28.3%

19.00

20.00

27.1%

16.00

28%

13.50

13.00

14.00

11.00

11.50

26%

24%

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

Net income per share

Annual dividends per share

Dividends payout ratio

(forecast)

For 2014/3, we paid a commemorative dividend (+1.5 yen) 7

Trends in revenue and income items

Revenue/Incomes

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

45,000

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

18,000

39,451

40,400

40,637

16,000

37,344

35,566

35,773

33,670

34,205

14,000

10,693

11,055

10,329

12,000

10,161

9,827

10,022

9,447

10,000

10,640

9,953

9,688

8,910

8,507

8,725

8,000

8,250

7,985

7,260

6,993

6,000

6,160

5,563

4,739

4,880

5,165

5,276

4,000

2,000

0

0

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3( (forecast)

Revenue (Breakdown)

8

(

Leasing

Facility Management

Other Businesses)

Operating income

Ordinary incoe

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Financial ratio Credit Ratings : A (as of May 2019, Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd.)

Net Assets/Equity ratio

Interest-bearing debtD/E ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

200,000

100%

150,993

157,673161,422155,728157,669

150,000

144,286

75%

100,000

42.5%

44.4%

44.3%

42.2%

50%

40.6%

41.6%

50,000

25%

0

0%

2017/3

2018/3

2018/9

2019/3

2019/9

2016/3

Net Assets

Equity ratio

(Note) Equity ratio=Equity/Total assets

200,000

2.00

157,442

161,412

147,977153,412

150,000

149,672

141,542

1.50

1.10

1.04

1.00

1.00

100,000

0.91

0.93

1.00

1.06

0.94

0.89

0.90

0.88

0.81

50,000

0.50

0

0.00

2017/3

2018/3

2018/9

2019/3

2019/9

2016/3

Interest-bearing debt

D/E ratio

Net D/E ratio

(Note) D/E Ratio=Interest-bearing debt/Equity

9

Net D/E Ratio Interest-bearing debt Cash)/Equity

ROAROE Trends

ROA ROE

(%)

6.0

4.8

4.5

4.2

4.0

3.8

3.7

3.5

2.8

3.0

3.1

2.9

3.1

2.6

2.0

0.0

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2022/3

2027/3

ROA

ROE

(Note)ROA Operating income/Total AssetsAverage

ROE Net income attributable to owners of the parent / EquityAverage

We have applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" effective from the Fiscal 2017.

10

References -Commercial Property-

Gross floor area

Vietnam

9%

Tokyo area

Osaka area

55%

36%

Revenue Portfolio(Leasing)

Vietnam 7%

Osaka area

Tokyo area

45%

48%

Number of

Gross floor area

properties

Office buildings and

28

669,204(202,434tsubo)

Commercial Buildings

Osaka area

12

378,879 (114,611tsubo)

Tokyo area

14

223,845 (67,713tsubo)

Vietnam

2

66,480 (20,110tsubo)

Residences

15

39,335 (11,899tsubo)

Osaka area

2

13,184 (3,988tsubo)

Tokyo area

13

26,151 (7,911tsubo)

Total

43

708,539(214,333tsubo)

(Note) Properties in operation as of Sep 30, 2019. As to the co- owned properties, our share is stated.

Total revenue(Leasing) Q1+2/2019 : ¥16.1 billion

(Note) Before the elimination of intersegment amounts

11

References -List of Our Properties (Osaka)-

Office Buildings

Daibiru-Honkan

Nakanoshima

Shin-Daibiru

Umeda Daibiru

Tosabori Daibiru

Midosuji Daibiru

Building

Daibiru Building

Building

Building

building

Building

Gross floor area: 48,198

Gross floor area: 79,543

Gross floor area: 77,388

Gross floor area: 42,363

Gross floor area: 37,497

Gross floor area: 13,399

Size:22 floors above ground,

Size:35 floors above ground,

Size:31 floors above ground,

Size:23 floors above ground,

Size:17floors above ground,

Size:8 floors above ground,

2 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

3 floors below ground

1 floor below ground

3 floors below ground

Completion: Feb. 2013

Completion: Mar. 2009

Completion: Mar. 2015

Completion: May. 2000

Completion: Jul. 2009

Completion: Sep. 1964

Commercial Facility

Yodoyabashi

Awajimachi

Dokita Daibiru

Kita-Umeda

Estate Tosabori

Dojima Daibiru Building

Daibiru Building

Daibiru Building

Building

Daibiru Building

Building

(ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka)

Gross floor area: 11,273

Gross floor area: 10,344

Gross floor area: 4,283

Gross floor area: 4,185

Gross floor area: 5,635

Gross floor area: 44,770

Size:14 floors above ground,

Size:8 floors above ground,

Size:7 floors above ground,

Size:8 floors above ground,

Size:5 floors above ground,

Size:23 floors above ground,

2 floors below ground

1 floor below ground

1 floor below ground

1 floor below ground

1 floor below ground

3 floors below ground

Completion: Feb. 1997

Completion: May. 1986

Completion: Mar. 1986

Completion: Jan. 1997

Completion: Oct. 1997

Completion: Sep. 1984

12

References -List of Our Properties (Tokyo)-

Office Buildings

Hibiya Daibiru

Akihabara

ShosenMitsui Building

Yaesu Daibiru

Aoyama Rise

Kojimachi

Shiba Daibiru

Building

Daibiru Building

(Toranomon Daibiru Building)

Building

Square

Daibiru Building

Building

Gross floor area: 29,961

Gross floor area: 50,290

Size:21 floors above ground,

Size:31 floors above ground,

3 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

Completion: Oct. 1989

Completion: Mar. 2005

Gross floor area: 34,655

Gross floor area: 26,723

Gross floor area: 25,011

Gross floor area: 11,610

Gross floor area: 10,833

Size:16 floors above ground,

Size:9 floors above ground,

Size:16 floors above ground,

Size:7 floors above ground,

Size:10 floors above ground,

3 floors below ground

5 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

1 floor below ground

Completion: Nov. 1979

Completion: Jun. 1968

Completion: Apr. 2003

Completion: Sep. 1976

Completion: Jun. 1989

Uchisaiwaicho

Mita Nitto

Estate Shiba

Daibiru Building

Daibiru Building

Building

Commercial Facilities

Shinjuku Daibiru

BiTO AKIBA

BiTO AKIBA

Nihonbashi

Building (Shinjuku ALTA

)

PLAZA *

3-Chome Building

Gross floor area: 10,122

Gross floor area: 10,008

Size:9 floors above ground,

Size:8 floors above ground,

2 floors below ground

1 floor below ground

Completion: Jan. 1983

Completion: Sep. 1986

Gross floor area: 499 Size:5 floors above ground Completion: Dec. 1987

Gross floor area: 11,255

Gross floor area: 4,948

Gross floor area: 3,201

Gross floor area: 2,305

Size:8 floors above ground,

Size:11 floors above ground,

Size:9 floors above ground,

Size:7 floors above ground,

3 floors below ground

2 floors below ground

1 floor below ground

2 floors below ground

Completion: Apr. 1980

Completion: Jul. 2019

Completion: Mar. 2005

Completion: Mar. 1989

  • Name changed from "Akihabara Daibiru Ekimae Plaza Building" 13 on November 20, 2019

References -Building Locations-

Osaka area

Tokyo area

14

References -List of Our Properties (Vietnam)-

CornerStone Building

Saigon Tower

Gross floor area: 48,494 Size:14 floors above ground,

3 floors below ground Completion: Jun. 2013

Gross floor area: 17,986 Size:18 floors above ground,

2 floors below ground Completion: Dec. 1996

15

References -Vacancy RatesAverage Rents (Market)-

Yen/tsubo

25,000

50%

20,000

40%

15,000

30%

10,000

20%

11.0%

12.4%

10.3%

11.3%

9.5%

8.1%

8.7%

5,000

2.0%

10%

6.8%

5.1%

4.7%

8.8%

9.2%

9.0%

8.6%

3.4%

2.5%

1.6%

6.1%

6.7%

5.3%

4.3%

2.9%

3.6%

2.8%

1.8%

0

0%

2008/3

2009/3

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/9

Average rent (Osaka market) Vacancy rateOsaka market

Average rentTokyo market Vacancy rateTokyo market

Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. OFFICE MARKET DATA 16

References -Vacancy Rates For The Company (Osaka area)-

15%

12.4%

11.0%

11.3%

10.3%

10%

9.5%

8.7%

8.1%

6.8%

5.1%

4.3%

4.7%

5%

3.5%

3.6%

3.7%

3.4%

2.1%

2.5%

2.0%

1.0%

0.3%

0.9%

0.7%

0.6%

0.7%

0.0%

0.0%

0%

2008/3

2009/3

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/9

Daibiru

Market

2008/3

2009/3

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/9

Vacancy

rates for the

0.3

0.8

2.1

1.6

1.5

2.8

2.4%

4.4%

2.6%

1.5%

0.7%

0.2%

0.5

whole

Company

(Note)From 2019/3, Daibiru vacancy rates are calculated excluding two buildings

Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. OFFICE MARKET DATA

17

(Midosuji Daibiru Bldg. in Osaka and Yaesu Daibiru Bldg. in Tokyo) which are planned to be reconstructed.

References -Vacancy Rates For The Company (Tokyo area)-

15%

10%

8.8%

9.2%

9.0%

8.6%

6.1%

6.7%

5.9%

5%

3.9%

5.3%

4.3%

3.6%

2.9%

2.7%

2.8%

1.6%

2.1%

1.8%

0.8%

0.6%

1.0%

0.9%

0.8%

0.4%

0.5%

0.6%

1.3%

0%

2008/3

2009/3

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/9

Daibiru

Market

2008/3

2009/3

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/9

Vacancy

rates for the

0.3

0.8

2.1

1.6

1.5

2.8

2.4%

4.4%

2.6%

1.5%

0.7%

0.2%

0.5

whole

Company

(Note)From 2019/3, Daibiru vacancy rates are calculated excluding two buildings

Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. OFFICE MARKET DATA

18

(Midosuji Daibiru Bldg. in Osaka and Yaesu Daibiru Bldg. in Tokyo) which are planned to be reconstructed.

References -Comparison chart between our properties and office market in Vietnam-

USHo$//月）Chi Minh

60

60%

50

50%

40

40%

30

30%

20

17%

20%

13%

10

8%

7%

6%

6%

10%

5%

3%

3%

1%

0%

0%

1%

1%

0%

0%

0

0%

2012/32013/32014/32015/32016/32017/32018/32019/3

Average rent (Grade A)

Vacancy rate (Grade A)

Vacancy rate (Saigon Tower)

Hanoi

60

60%

54%

50

50%

40

40%

30

26%

30%

24%

21%

20

16%

20%

12%

9%

10

7%

10%

3%

2%

1%

0%

0

0%

2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3

Average rent (Grade A )

Vacancy rate (Grade A)

Vacancy rate (CornerStone Building)

SourceSavills Market Report Hanoi Q1/2019

19

Contact Information

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Corporate Communications Section

Corporate Planning Department

06-7506-9516

http://www.daibiru.co.jp/

Information in this document, including opinions, forecasts, and projections, were prepared based on the Company's own analyses at the time of compilation of this document.

We do not guarantee their accuracy. Please bear in mind that future business performance may differ from the information in this document due to a variety of factors including market conditions.

20

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:39:01 UTC
