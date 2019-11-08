Daibiru : Business Performance For Fiscal 2019 2nd Quarter
11/08/2019
The Daibiru Group
Business Performance
For Fiscal 2019 2
nd Quarter
October 31, 2019
DAIBIRU CORPORATION
1.
Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2
nd Quarter P.2
2.
Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 P.6
3.
References P.11
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - Highlight -
The second year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase-II (FY2018- 2022)
Increase in revenue and income compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to improvements in the operating efficiency of existing buildings such as Nakanoshima Daibiru Building, revenue contributions from Nihonbashi 3-Chome Building (acquired in April 2019) and reductions in operating expenses.
Steady progress toward achieving the full-year forecasts for the fiscal 2019
Results
Results
Difference
Key points
Q1+2/18
Q1+2/19
・Improvements in the operating
Revenue
20,090
21,001
911
(4.5 )
efficiency of existing buildings such as
Nakanoshima Daibiru Building
％
・Acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome
building(April 2019) , etc.
Operating
・Decreases in depreciation and repair
5,056
5,973
917
(18.1
％)
expenses
Income
・Increase in real estate acquisition tax
and fixed asset tax, etc.
Ordinary
・Decrease in exchange-rate losses
5,017
5,572
554 (11.1 ％)
・Peeling off effect of the profit
Income
contribution from an equity-method
company, etc.
Extraordinary income and loss
Net Income
＜Q1+2/Fiscal 2019 ＞
・Extraordinary income: None
attributable
3,463
3,748
284
(8.2
％)
・Extraordinary loss:
to owners of
Loss on disposal of fixed assets ¥5 million
Loss on building reconstructions ¥135 million
the parent
＜Q1+2/Fiscal 2018 ＞
・Extraordinary income: None
・Extraordinary loss: None
Forecasts
FY/19 Progress
42,000
(50.0 ％ )
11,000
(54.3 ％ )
10,500
(53.1 ％ )
7,200
(52.1 ％ )
2
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - By Segment -
（Millions of yen ）
Results
Results
Difference
Key points
Q1+2/18
Q1+2/19
Revenue
20,090
21,001
911
(4.5
％)
・Improvements in the operating efficiency of
Leasing
15,305
16,120
814
(5.3
％)
existing buildings such as Nakanoshima
Daibiru Building
・Acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome
building(April 2019) , etc.
Facility
5,734
5,775
41
(0.7
％)
Management
Other
253
367
114
(45.0
％)
・Increase in construction subcontracting values, etc.
Businesses
Adjustment
△ 1,202
△ 1,262
△
59
ー
Operating
5,056
5,973
917
(18.1
％)
Income
Leasing
5,561
6,424
863
(15.5
％)
・Decreases in depreciation and repair expense
・Increase in real estate acquisition tax
and fixed asset tax, etc.
Facility
257
298
41
(16.1
％)
Management
Other
106
96
△ 9 ( △9.1 ％)
Businesses
Adjustment
△ 868
△ 846
21
ー
3
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - Balance Sheets -
（Millions of yen ）
As of
As of
Difference
Key points
Mar.31,2019
Sep.30,2019
Current assets
17,958
23,887
5,929
・Increase in cash and cash equivalents
Noncurrent
346,796
350,386
3,589
・Increase in property and equipment due to
assets
acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome building,
completion of BiTO AKIBA, etc.
Total assets
364,754
374,273
9,518
Current liabilities
21,083
24,918
3,835
・Increase in interest-bearing debts, etc.
Long-term
187,942
191,685
3,743
（Balance as of Sep-30,2019 ¥161,412
（Balance as of Mar-31,2019 ¥153,412
liabilities
million
）
million
）
Total liabilities
209,025
216,603
7,578
Total net assets
155,728
157,669
1,940
・Retained earnings ＋¥2,519 Million
・Foreign currency translation adjustment
△¥913 million, etc.
Total liabilities
364,754
374,273
9,518
and total assets
4
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 2Q - Cash Flows -
（Millions of yen ）
Results
Results
Difference
Key points
Q1+2/18
Q1+2/19
Net cash provided by
5,988
7,103
1,114
(used in) operating
activities
Net cash provided by
2,607
△ 8,706
△11,313
property and equipment, etc.
(used in) investing
・Payments for acquisition of
activities
Net cash provided by
5,210
6,645
1,435
(used in) financing
activities
Net increase
13,859
5,036
△8,822
(decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
Cash and cash
4,155
15,403
11,247
equivalents at
beginning of year
Cash and cash
18,014
20,439
2,425
equivalents at end of
year
Forecasts for Fiscal 2019
There has been no change from the previous forecasts announced on April 26, 2019
Revenue from operations is expected to renew the height for seven consecutive years, and incomes at
each income stage are also expected to increase.
）
FY/18
FY/19
Revenue
40,637
42,000
1,362
(3.4
％)
・Improvements in the operating efficiency of existing
Leasing
31,029
32,300
1,270
(4.1
％)
buildings such as Nakanoshima Daibiru Building
・Acquisition of Nihonbashi 3-Chome Building,
・Start of operation of the BiTO AKIBA, etc.
Facility Management
11,494
11,600
105
(0.9 ％ ) ・Increase of new contracts, etc
Other Businesses
534
600
65
(12.3
％)
・Increase in construction subcontracting
values, etc.
Adjustment
△ 2,420
△ 2,500
△
79
ー
Operating income
10,329
11,000
670
(6.5
％)
Leasing
11,407
12,300
892
(7.8
％)
・Decrease in depreciation
・Increase in real estate acquisition tax, fixed asset
tax, etc.
Facility Management
533
550
16
(3.2
％)
Other Businesses
206
150
△ 56( △27.4 ％)
Adjustment
△ 1,817
△ 2,000
△ 182
ー
Ordinary income
9,953
10,500
546
(5.5
％)
・Peeling off effect of the profit contribution from an
equity-method company
Net income
6,993
7,200
206
(3.0
％)
attributable to owners of
the parent
6
Dividends policy
Dividends Policy ：Stable dividends with a target dividends payout ratio of 30-35%
Dividends forecast for FY19 : ¥21.0 per share (Interim ¥10.5 + Term End ¥10.5), Dividends payout ratio - 34.0%
Dividend trends
¥70
¥60
¥50
¥40
¥30
¥20
¥10
¥0
38%
62.25
59.96
36%
52.82
47.70
44.29
45.24
33.4%
34%
40.64
41.84
32%
30.9%
30.3%
30.5%
29.4%
30%
27.5%
28.3%
19.00
20.00
27.1%
16.00
28%
13.50
※
13.00
14.00
11.00
11.50
26%
24%
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
Net income per share
Annual dividends per share
Dividends payout ratio
(forecast)
※For 2014/3, we paid a commemorative dividend (+1.5 yen) 7
Trends in revenue and income items
Revenue/Incomes
（Millions of yen ）
（Millions of yen ）
45,000
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
18,000
39,451
40,400
40,637
16,000
37,344
35,566
35,773
33,670
34,205
14,000
10,693
11,055
10,329
12,000
10,161
9,827
10,022
9,447
10,000
10,640
9,953
9,688
8,910
8,507
8,725
8,000
8,250
7,985
7,260
6,993
6,000
6,160
5,563
4,739
4,880
5,165
5,276
4,000
2,000
0
0
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3( (forecast)
Revenue (Breakdown)
8
(
Leasing
Facility Management
Other Businesses
)
Operating income
Ordinary incoe
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Financial ratio Credit Ratings : A (as of May 2019, Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd.)
Net Assets/Equity ratio
Interest-bearing debt
／D/E ratio
（Millions of yen ）
（Millions of yen ）
150,993
157,673
161,422 155,728157,669
150,000
144,286
75%
100,000
42.5%
44.4%
44.3%
42.2%
50%
40.6%
41.6%
0
0%
2017/3
2018/3
2018/9
2019/3
2019/9
2016/3
Net Assets
Equity ratio
(Note) Equity ratio=Equity/Total assets
157,442
161,412
147,977
153,412
150,000
149,672
141,542
1.50
1.10
1.04
1.00
1.00
100,000
0.91
0.93
1.00
1.06
0.94
0.89
0.90
0.88
0.81
50,000
0.50
0
0.00
2017/3
2018/3
2018/9
2019/3
2019/9
2016/3
Interest-bearing debt
D/E ratio
Net D/E ratio
(Note) D/E Ratio=Interest-bearing debt/Equity
9
Net D/E Ratio
＝ （Interest-bearing debt Cash)/Equity
ROA
／ROE
(%)
6.0
4.8
4.5
4.2
4.0
3.8
3.7
3.5
2.8
3.0
3.1
2.9
3.1
2.6
2.0
0.0
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2022/3
2027/3
ROA
ROE
(Note)ROA
＝ Operating income/Total Assets （Average ）
ROE
＝ Net income attributable to owners of the parent / Equity （Average ）
We have applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" effective from the Fiscal 2017.
10
References -Commercial Property-
Gross floor area
Vietnam
9%
Tokyo area
Osaka area
55%
36%
Revenue Portfolio
(Leasing)
Vietnam 7%
Osaka area
Tokyo area
45%
48%
Number of
Gross floor area
properties
Office buildings and
28
669,204
㎡(202,434 tsubo)
Commercial Buildings
Osaka area
12
378,879
㎡ (114,611 tsubo)
Tokyo area
14
223,845
㎡ (67,713 tsubo)
Vietnam
2
66,480
㎡ (20,110 tsubo)
Residences
15
39,335
㎡ (11,899 tsubo)
Osaka area
2
13,184
㎡ (3,988 tsubo)
Tokyo area
13
26,151
㎡ (7,911 tsubo)
Total
43
708,539
㎡(214,333 tsubo)
(Note) Properties in operation as of Sep 30, 2019. As to the co- owned properties, our share is stated.
Total revenue(Leasing) Q1+2/2019 :
¥16.1 billion
(Note) Before the elimination of intersegment amounts
11
References -List of Our Properties (Osaka)-
［Office Buildings ］
Daibiru-Honkan
Nakanoshima
Shin-Daibiru
Umeda Daibiru
Tosabori Daibiru
Midosuji Daibiru
Building
Daibiru Building
Building
Building
building
Building
Gross floor area: 48,198
㎡
Gross floor area: 79,543
㎡
Gross floor area: 77,388
㎡
Gross floor area: 42,363
㎡
Gross floor area: 37,497
㎡
Gross floor area: 13,399
㎡
Size:22 floors above ground,
Size:35 floors above ground,
Size:31 floors above ground,
Size:23 floors above ground,
Size:17floors above ground,
Size:8 floors above ground,
2 floors below ground
2 floors below ground
2 floors below ground
3 floors below ground
1 floor below ground
3 floors below ground
Completion: Feb. 2013
Completion: Mar. 2009
Completion: Mar. 2015
Completion: May. 2000
Completion: Jul. 2009
Completion: Sep. 1964
［Commercial Facility ］
Yodoyabashi
Awajimachi
Dokita Daibiru
Kita-Umeda
Estate Tosabori
Dojima Daibiru Building
Daibiru Building
Daibiru Building
Building
Daibiru Building
Building
(ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka)
Gross floor area: 11,273
㎡
Gross floor area: 10,344
㎡
Gross floor area: 4,283
㎡
Gross floor area: 4,185
㎡
Gross floor area: 5,635
㎡
Gross floor area: 44,770
㎡
Size:14 floors above ground,
Size:8 floors above ground,
Size:7 floors above ground,
Size:8 floors above ground,
Size:5 floors above ground,
Size:23 floors above ground,
2 floors below ground
1 floor below ground
1 floor below ground
1 floor below ground
1 floor below ground
3 floors below ground
Completion: Feb. 1997
Completion: May. 1986
Completion: Mar. 1986
Completion: Jan. 1997
Completion: Oct. 1997
Completion: Sep. 1984
12
References -List of Our Properties (Tokyo)-
［Office Buildings ］
Hibiya Daibiru
Akihabara
ShosenMitsui Building
Yaesu Daibiru
Aoyama Rise
Kojimachi
Shiba Daibiru
Building
Daibiru Building
(Toranomon Daibiru Building )
Building
Square
Daibiru Building
Building
Gross floor area: 29,961
㎡
Gross floor area: 50,290
㎡
Size:21 floors above ground,
Size:31 floors above ground,
3 floors below ground
2 floors below ground
Completion: Oct. 1989
Completion: Mar. 2005
Gross floor area: 34,655
㎡
Gross floor area: 26,723
㎡
Gross floor area: 25,011
㎡
Gross floor area: 11,610
㎡
Gross floor area: 10,833
㎡
Size:16 floors above ground,
Size:9 floors above ground,
Size:16 floors above ground,
Size:7 floors above ground,
Size:10 floors above ground,
3 floors below ground
5 floors below ground
2 floors below ground
2 floors below ground
1 floor below ground
Completion: Nov. 1979
Completion: Jun. 1968
Completion: Apr. 2003
Completion: Sep. 1976
Completion: Jun. 1989
Uchisaiwaicho
Mita Nitto
Estate Shiba
Daibiru Building
Daibiru Building
Building
［Commercial Facilities ］
Shinjuku Daibiru
BiTO AKIBA
BiTO AKIBA
Nihonbashi
Building (Shinjuku ALTA
)
PLAZA
*
3-Chome Buildin
g
Gross floor area: 10,122
㎡
Gross floor area: 10,008
㎡
Size:9 floors above ground,
Size:8 floors above ground,
2 floors below ground
1 floor below ground
Completion: Jan. 1983
Completion: Sep. 1986
Gross floor area: 499
㎡ Size:5 floors above ground Completion: Dec. 1987
Gross floor area: 11,255
㎡
Gross floor area: 4,948
㎡
Gross floor area: 3,201
㎡
Gross floor area: 2,305
㎡
Size:8 floors above ground,
Size:11 floors above ground,
Size:9 floors above ground,
Size:7 floors above ground,
3 floors below ground
2 floors below ground
1 floor below ground
2 floors below ground
Completion: Apr. 1980
Completion: Jul. 2019
Completion: Mar. 2005
Completion: Mar. 1989
Name changed from "Akihabara Daibiru Ekimae Plaza Building" 13 on November 20, 2019
References -Building Locations-
References -List of Our Properties (Vietnam)-
CornerStone Building
Saigon Tower
Gross floor area: 48,494
㎡ Size:14 floors above ground,
3 floors below ground Completion: Jun. 2013
Gross floor area: 17,986
㎡ Size:18 floors above ground,
2 floors below ground Completion: Dec. 1996
15
References -Vacancy Rates ・Average Rents (Market)-
（Yen/tsubo ）
10,000
20%
11.0%
12.4%
10.3%
11.3%
9.5%
8.1%
8.7%
5,000
2.0%
10%
6.8%
5.1%
4.7%
8.8%
9.2%
9.0%
8.6%
3.4%
2.5%
1.6%
6.1%
6.7%
5.3%
4.3%
2.9%
3.6%
2.8%
1
.8%
0
0%
2008/3
2009/3
2010/3
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/9
Average rent (Osaka market) Vacancy rate
（Osaka market ）
Average rent
（Tokyo market ） Vacancy rate （Tokyo market ）
Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. OFFICE MARKET DATA
16
References -Vacancy Rates For The Company (Osaka area)-
15%
12.4%
11.0%
11.3%
10.3%
10%
9.5%
8.7%
8.1%
6.8%
5.1%
4.3%
4.7%
5%
3.5%
3.6%
3.7%
3.4%
2.1%
2.5%
2.0%
1.0%
0.3%
0.9%
0.7%
0.6%
0.7%
0.0%
0.0%
0%
2008/3
2009/3
2010/3
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/9
Daibiru
Market
2008/3
2009/3
2010/3
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/9
Vacancy
rates for the
0.3
％
0.8
％
2.1
％
1.6
％
1.5
％
2.8
％
2.4%
4.4%
2.6%
1.5%
0.7%
0.2%
0.5
％
whole
Company
(Note)From 2019/3, Daibiru vacancy rates are calculated excluding two buildings
Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. OFFICE MARKET DATA
17
(Midosuji Daibiru Bldg. in Osaka and Yaesu Daibiru Bldg. in Tokyo) which are planned to be reconstructed.
References -Vacancy Rates For The Company (Tokyo area)-
15%
10%
8.8%
9.2%
9.0%
8.6%
6.1%
6.7%
5.9%
5%
3.9%
5.3%
4.3%
3.6%
2.9%
2.7%
2.8%
1.6%
2.1%
1.8%
0.8%
0.6%
1.0%
0.9%
0.8%
0.4%
0.5%
0.6%
1.3%
0%
2008/3
2009/3
2010/3
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/9
Daibiru
Market
2008/3
2009/3
2010/3
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/9
Vacancy
rates for the
0.3
％
0.8
％
2.1
％
1.6
％
1.5
％
2.8
％
2.4%
4.4%
2.6%
1.5%
0.7%
0.2%
0.5
％
whole
Company
(Note)From 2019/3, Daibiru vacancy rates are calculated excluding two buildings
Source: Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. OFFICE MARKET DATA
18
(Midosuji Daibiru Bldg. in Osaka and Yaesu Daibiru Bldg. in Tokyo) which are planned to be reconstructed.
References -Comparison chart between our properties and office market in Vietnam-
（ USHo $/ ㎡ / 月）Chi Minh
20
17%
20%
13%
10
8%
7%
6%
6%
10%
5%
3%
3%
1%
0%
0%
1%
1%
0%
0%
0
0%
2012/32013/32014/32015/32016/32017/32018/32019/3
Average rent (Grade A)
Vacancy rate (Grade A)
Vacancy rate (Saigon Tower)
Hanoi
30
26%
30%
24%
21%
20
16%
20%
12%
9%
10
7%
10%
3%
2%
1%
0%
0
0%
2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3
Average rent (Grade A )
Vacancy rate (Grade A)
Vacancy rate (CornerStone Building)
Source
：Savills Market Report Hanoi Q1/2019
19
Contact Information
DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Corporate Communications Section
Corporate Planning Department
06-7506-9516
http://www.daibiru.co.jp/
Information in this document, including opinions, forecasts, and projections, were prepared based on the Company's own analyses at the time of compilation of this document.
We do not guarantee their accuracy. Please bear in mind that future business performance may differ from the information in this document due to a variety of factors including market conditions.
Disclaimer
Daibiru Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:39:01 UTC
