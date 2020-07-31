Daibiru : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020 0 07/31/2020 | 01:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020 (Apr. 1, 2020- June 30, 2020) (Apr. 1, 2020- June 30, 2020) DAIBIRU CORPORATION (Unaudited Translation of 'Kessan Tanshin,' Provided for Reference Only) July 31, 2020 Name of the Company: DAIBIRU CORPORATION Listing of Stock: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 8806 URL: https://www.daibiru.co.jp/english/ Representative: Toshiyuki Sonobe Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Kenichi Sekiguchi Executive Officer, General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Department Scheduled Date of Quarterly Report: Aug. 12, 2020 Scheduled Date of Commencing Dividend Payments: - Availability of Supplementary Briefing Material on Quarterly Financial Results: No Schedule of Analyst Meeting: No (Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Results for 1Q Fiscal 2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 1Q Fiscal 2020 10,547 0.5 3,520 14.9 3,581 14.5 2,468 16.5 1Q Fiscal 2019 10,490 5.4 3,063 9.3 3,128 4.3 2,119 2.1 (Note) Comprehensive income: June 30, 2020: ¥ 3,182 million [ 41.8%] June 30, 2019: ¥ 2,243 million [ 29.0%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen 1Q Fiscal 2020 21.20 - 1Q Fiscal 2019 18.17 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio Million yen Million yen % 1Q Fiscal 2020 377,059 159,210 41.7 Fiscal 2019 383,426 157,827 40.7 (Reference) Equity: June 30, 2020: ¥ 157,330 million Mar. 31, 2020: ¥ 155,952 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2019 - 10.50 - 10.50 21.00 Fiscal 2020 - Fiscal 2020(Forecast) 10.50 - 10.50 21.00 (Note) Revisions to dividend forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021: No 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Profit attributable to Basic Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Fiscal 2020 42,500 (0.7) 10,500 (9.2) 10,000 (7.9) 7,000 (11.8) 60.31 (Note) Revisions to forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal 2020 during this quarter: No Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New - (Company name: - ) Exclusion: - (Company name: - ) Adoption of the simplified accounting method and special accounting practices in the preparation of consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): 1Q Fiscal 2020: 116,851,049 shares Fiscal 2019: 116,851,049 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: 1Q Fiscal 2020: 781,095 shares Fiscal 2019: 224,775 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: 1Q Fiscal 2020: 116,425,934 shares 1Q Fiscal 2019: 116,626,636 shares Financial results are not subject to auditing.

Explanation of the Proper Use of Performance Forecast and Other Notes Information described in this document, such as projections, was prepared based on available information at the time of the release of this document and certain assumptions that the Company judged as rational. Actual results may be significantly different due to various factors. For the notes regarding the assumed conditions for the financial result forecast and the usage of the forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 3 of Attached Reference. Table of Contents of Attached Reference 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results.................................................................................................... 2 (1) Explanation on Results of Operations.......................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation on Financial Position................................................................................................................................ 2 (3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results..................................... 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes......................................................................................... 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets....................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Comprehensive Income.............................................. 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income............................................................................................................. 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income................................................................................... 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements................................................................................................ 8 (Going Concern Assumption)........................................................................................................................................ 8 (Significant Changes in Shareholder's Equity).............................................................................................................. 8 (Additional Information)................................................................................................................................................ 8 (Segment Information)................................................................................................................................................... 8 1 1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Explanation on Results of Operations In the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Japanese economy was in an extremely difficult situation, as many corporate activities and consumption trends were affected by the global spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and corporate earnings significantly deteriorated. The prospects of the economy remained uncertain as it was still not possible to predict when COVID-19 would be contained. For the office leasing segment, vacancy rates of office buildings in the central business districts (CBD) of Tokyo and Osaka remained low and rent rates stayed in a moderate upward trend. However, there is a concern that demand for offices in CBD may decline in the future due to deterioration in corporate performance and changes in corporate and individual behavior patterns, resulting in an increase in vacancy rates and a decline in rents. Amid such environment, the Daibiru Group offered comfortable and stress-free tenant services from a customer's perspective by promoting activities that improve building management quality in an effort to differentiate Daibiru properties from competitors' buildings. The Group has also sought to increase operating revenue by maintaining high occupancy rates while raising rent rates. On the other hand, the Group has deferred or reduced rents for some commercial tenants who refrained from business activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in response to the requests, etc. from the government and local governments. With regard to operating results in the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating revenue increased ¥57 million, or 0.5%, year on year to ¥10,547 million, and operating profit increased ¥456 million, or 14.9%, to ¥3,520 million. As for non-operating income and expenses, ordinary profit increased ¥452 million, or 14.5%, year on year to ¥3,581 million, due to an increase in operating profit, although dividend income decreased. With regard to extraordinary income and losses, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, loss on building reconstruction of ¥22 million was recorded under extraordinary losses. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, a total of ¥85 million was recorded for loss on building reconstruction and loss on retirement of non-current assets under extraordinary losses. As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥348 million, or 16.5%, year on year to ¥2,468 million. Operating results by segment were as follows. Leasing

In this segment, which accounts for 80.4% of consolidated operating revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating revenue increased ¥549 million, or 6.9%, year on year to ¥8,479 million due to contributions from "BiTO AKIBA," "DAIBIRU PIVOT" and others. In terms of expenses, operating expenses increased due mainly to increases in depreciation and amortization, management commissions, fixed property tax, but operating profit increased ¥522 million, or 16.0%, year on year to ¥3,790 million. Facility Management

In this segment, which accounts for 18.9% of consolidated operating revenue, operating revenue decreased ¥300 million, or 13.1%, year on year to ¥1,996 million mainly as some properties suspended or reduced hours of business in response to the spread of COVID-19, and operating profit decreased ¥52 million, or 30.6%, year on year to ¥119 million. Other Businesses

In this segment, which accounts for 0.7% of consolidated operating revenue, operating revenue decreased ¥191 million, or 72.8%, year on year to ¥71 million mainly due to a decrease in construction subcontracting values, and operating profit decreased ¥24 million, or 48.3%, year on year to ¥25 million. (2) Explanation on Financial Position Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥377,059 million, a decrease of ¥6,366 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets decreased ¥5,989 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥15,046 million. 2 This is mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits. Non-current assets decreased ¥377 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥362,012 million. This is mainly due to a net decrease owing to an increase in investment securities associated with a rebound in stock prices and a decrease in buildings and structures resulting from depreciation, etc. Liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥217,848 million, a decrease of ¥7,749 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities decreased ¥2,080 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥29,589 million. This is mainly due to a net decrease owing to a decrease in current portion of bonds payable and increases in current portion of long-term borrowings and commercial papers. Non-current liabilities decreased ¥5,669 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥188,259 million. This is mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings. Total interest bearing debt decreased ¥5,892 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥163,840 million. Net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased ¥1,382 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥159,210 million. This is mainly due to a net increase owing to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment. (3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results Figures announced on April 30, 2020 have not been revised. 3 2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes （1）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) Previous Fiscal Year 1Q of Current Fiscal Year As of March 31,2020 As of June 30,2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 17,975 12,504 Trade accounts receivable 990 1,038 Inventories 54 44 Other 2,027 1,470 Allowance for doubtful accounts (12) (11) Total current assets 21,035 15,046 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 105,006 103,344 Land 180,626 180,626 Land in trust 31,231 31,231 Construction in progress 9,472 8,250 Other, net 359 335 Total property, plant and equipment 326,696 323,788 Intangible assets Goodwill 1,548 1,498 Other 11,218 10,936 Total intangible assets 12,766 12,434 Investments and other assets Investment securities 20,512 23,295 Deferred tax assets 376 384 Other 2,053 2,124 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15) (15) Total investments and other assets 22,927 25,789 Total non-current assets 362,390 362,012 Total assets 383,426 377,059 4 (Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) Previous Fiscal Year 1Q of Current Fiscal Year As of March 31,2020 As of June 30,2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings - 2,500 Current portion of long-term borrowings 8,360 13,360 Current portion of bonds payable 15,000 - Commercial papers - 7,500 Income taxes payable 2,142 1,000 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other 73 - officers) Provision for environmental measures 622 - Other 5,472 5,229 Total current liabilities 31,669 29,589 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 95,000 95,000 Long-term borrowings 51,372 45,480 Leasehold and guarantee deposits received 25,653 25,340 Deferred tax liabilities 6,554 7,843 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 13,439 13,439 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and 81 74 other officers) Retirement benefit liability 829 831 Other 998 251 Total non-current liabilities 193,928 188,259 Total liabilities 225,598 217,848 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 12,227 12,227 Capital surplus 13,852 13,852 Retained earnings 112,239 113,483 Treasury shares (148) (723) Total shareholders' equity 138,171 138,840 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 10,528 12,449 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges (500) 8 Revaluation reserve for land 6,779 6,779 Foreign currency translation adjustment 973 (747) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 17,780 18,489 Non-controlling interests 1,874 1,879 Total net assets 157,827 159,210 Total liabilities and net assets 383,426 377,059 5 （2）Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1Q of Previous Fiscal Year 1Q of Current Fiscal Year (From Apr. 1, 2019 (From Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Operating revenue 10,490 10,547 Operating costs 6,467 6,070 Operating gross profit 4,022 4,477 Selling, general and administrative expenses 958 956 Operating profit 3,063 3,520 Non-operating income Interest income 17 19 Dividend income 373 342 Other 4 5 Total non-operating income 395 367 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 313 299 Other 16 7 Total non-operating expenses 330 306 Ordinary profit 3,128 3,581 Extraordinary losses Loss on building reconstruction 82 22 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 2 - Total extraordinary losses 85 22 Profit before income taxes 3,043 3,558 Income taxes - current 818 889 Income taxes - deferred 71 196 Total income taxes 889 1,085 Profit 2,153 2,472 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 34 4 Profit attributable to owners of parent 2,119 2,468 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1Q of Previous Fiscal Year 1Q of Current Fiscal Year (From Apr. 1, 2019 (From Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Profit 2,153 2,472 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 126 1,921 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (2) 509 Foreign currency translation adjustment (34) (1,721) Total other comprehensive income 89 709 Comprehensive income 2,243 3,182 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of 2,209 3,177 parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 34 4 interests 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption) None applicable (Significant Changes in Shareholder's Equity) None applicable (Additional Information) The Daibiru Group makes accounting estimates including impairment of non-current assets and recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the information available at the time of preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements. Accounting estimates based on the assumption that the impact of the spread of COVID-19 will continue throughout the year ending March 31, 2021 have been reflected in the accounting procedure. However, there are many uncertainties associated with the impact of the spread of COVID-19, which may affect the financial position and results of operation of the Daibiru Group from the next quarter onward. (Segment Information) Previous 1Q fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) 1. Information on the amount of revenue and income by reportable segment (Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) Reportable segment Other Total Adjustment Consolidated Leasing Facility Total (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) Management Revenue: Outside customers 7,930 2,296 10,226 263 10,490 - 10,490 Intersegment 29 582 611 - 611 (611) - Total Sales 7,959 2,878 10,838 263 11,101 (611) 10,490 Segment income 3,267 172 3,440 50 3,490 (426) 3,063 Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc. The adjustment was minus ¥426 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥428 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.

Current 1Q fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) 1. Information on the amount of revenue and income by reportable segment (Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) Reportable segment Other Total Adjustment Consolidated Leasing Facility Total (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) Management Revenue: Outside customers 8,479 1,996 10,475 71 10,547 - 10,547 Intersegment 27 590 618 - 618 (618) - Total Sales 8,507 2,587 11,094 71 11,166 (618) 10,547 Segment income 3,790 119 3,909 25 3,935 (414) 3,520 Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc. 2. The adjustment was minus ¥414 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥416 million that has not 8 been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment 3. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income. 9 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Daibiru Corporation published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:10:16 UTC 0 Latest news on DAIBIRU CORPORATION 01:11a DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020 PU 07/22 DAIBIRU : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares PU 07/01 DAIBIRU : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase PU 06/03 DAIBIRU : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase PU 05/28 DAIBIRU : Business Performance For Fiscal 2019 PU 04/30 DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2019 PU 04/30 DAIBIRU : Notice of Decision on Items Relating to Share Repurchase PU 04/30 DAIBIRU : Notice of Introduction of Restricted Stock Compensation Plan PU 03/30 DAIBIRU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 01/31 DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 3rd Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2019 PU