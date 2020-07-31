Log in
DAIBIRU CORPORATION    8806

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
  Report
Daibiru : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020

07/31/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020

(Apr. 1, 2020- June 30, 2020)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(Unaudited Translation of 'Kessan Tanshin,' Provided for Reference Only)

July 31, 2020

Name of the Company: DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Listing of Stock:

First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

8806

URL:

https://www.daibiru.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Toshiyuki Sonobe

Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kenichi Sekiguchi

Executive Officer, General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Department

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Report: Aug. 12, 2020

Scheduled Date of Commencing Dividend Payments: -

Availability of Supplementary Briefing Material on Quarterly Financial Results: No

Schedule of Analyst Meeting: No

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for 1Q Fiscal 2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

1Q Fiscal 2020

10,547

0.5

3,520

14.9

3,581

14.5

2,468

16.5

1Q Fiscal 2019

10,490

5.4

3,063

9.3

3,128

4.3

2,119

2.1

(Note) Comprehensive income:

June 30, 2020:

¥

3,182 million

[

41.8%]

June 30, 2019:

¥

2,243 million

[

29.0%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

1Q Fiscal 2020

21.20

-

1Q Fiscal 2019

18.17

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

1Q Fiscal 2020

377,059

159,210

41.7

Fiscal 2019

383,426

157,827

40.7

(Reference) Equity: June 30, 2020:

¥

157,330 million

Mar. 31, 2020:

¥

155,952 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2019

-

10.50

-

10.50

21.00

Fiscal 2020

-

Fiscal 2020(Forecast)

10.50

-

10.50

21.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend

forecast of the fiscal

year ending March

31, 2021:

No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2020

42,500

(0.7)

10,500

(9.2)

10,000

(7.9)

7,000

(11.8)

60.31

(Note) Revisions to forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal 2020 during this quarter:

No

  • Notes:
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

New

-

(Company name:

-

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

-

)

  1. Adoption of the simplified accounting method and special accounting practices in the preparation of consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

1Q Fiscal 2020:

116,851,049

shares

Fiscal 2019:

116,851,049

shares

2)

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

1Q Fiscal 2020:

781,095

shares

Fiscal 2019:

224,775

shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

1Q Fiscal 2020:

116,425,934

shares

1Q Fiscal 2019:

116,626,636

shares

  • Financial results are not subject to auditing.
  • Explanation of the Proper Use of Performance Forecast and Other Notes

Information described in this document, such as projections, was prepared based on available information at the time of the release

of this document and certain assumptions that the Company judged as rational. Actual results may be significantly different due to

various factors. For the notes regarding the assumed conditions for the financial result forecast and the usage of the forecast, please

refer to "(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 3 of Attached

Reference.

Table of Contents of Attached Reference

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results....................................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation on Results of Operations..........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation on Financial Position................................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results.....................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes.........................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets.......................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Comprehensive Income..............................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.............................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income...................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements................................................................................................

8

(Going Concern Assumption)........................................................................................................................................

8

(Significant Changes in Shareholder's Equity)..............................................................................................................

8

(Additional Information)................................................................................................................................................

8

(Segment Information)...................................................................................................................................................

8

1

1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation on Results of Operations

In the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Japanese economy was in an extremely difficult situation, as many corporate activities and consumption trends were affected by the global spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and corporate earnings significantly deteriorated. The prospects of the economy remained uncertain as it was still not possible to predict when COVID-19 would be contained.

For the office leasing segment, vacancy rates of office buildings in the central business districts (CBD) of Tokyo and Osaka remained low and rent rates stayed in a moderate upward trend. However, there is a concern that demand for offices in CBD may decline in the future due to deterioration in corporate performance and changes in corporate and individual behavior patterns, resulting in an increase in vacancy rates and a decline in rents.

Amid such environment, the Daibiru Group offered comfortable and stress-free tenant services from a customer's perspective by promoting activities that improve building management quality in an effort to differentiate Daibiru properties from competitors' buildings. The Group has also sought to increase operating revenue by maintaining high occupancy rates while raising rent rates. On the other hand, the Group has deferred or reduced rents for some commercial tenants who refrained from business activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in response to the requests, etc. from the government and local governments.

With regard to operating results in the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating revenue increased ¥57 million, or 0.5%, year on year to ¥10,547 million, and operating profit increased ¥456 million, or 14.9%, to ¥3,520 million.

As for non-operating income and expenses, ordinary profit increased ¥452 million, or 14.5%, year on year to ¥3,581 million, due to an increase in operating profit, although dividend income decreased.

With regard to extraordinary income and losses, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, loss on building reconstruction of ¥22 million was recorded under extraordinary losses. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, a total of ¥85 million was recorded for loss on building reconstruction and loss on retirement of non-current assets under extraordinary losses.

As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥348 million, or 16.5%, year on year to ¥2,468 million.

Operating results by segment were as follows.

  1. Leasing
    In this segment, which accounts for 80.4% of consolidated operating revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating

revenue increased ¥549 million, or 6.9%, year on year to ¥8,479 million due to contributions from "BiTO AKIBA," "DAIBIRU PIVOT" and others. In terms of expenses, operating expenses increased due mainly to increases in depreciation and amortization, management commissions, fixed property tax, but operating profit increased ¥522 million, or 16.0%, year on year to ¥3,790 million.

  1. Facility Management
    In this segment, which accounts for 18.9% of consolidated operating revenue, operating revenue decreased ¥300 million, or

13.1%, year on year to ¥1,996 million mainly as some properties suspended or reduced hours of business in response to the spread of COVID-19, and operating profit decreased ¥52 million, or 30.6%, year on year to ¥119 million.

  1. Other Businesses
    In this segment, which accounts for 0.7% of consolidated operating revenue, operating revenue decreased ¥191 million, or 72.8%,

year on year to ¥71 million mainly due to a decrease in construction subcontracting values, and operating profit decreased ¥24 million, or 48.3%, year on year to ¥25 million.

(2) Explanation on Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥377,059 million, a decrease of ¥6,366 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets decreased ¥5,989 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥15,046 million.

2

This is mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits. Non-current assets decreased ¥377 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥362,012 million. This is mainly due to a net decrease owing to an increase in investment securities associated with a rebound in stock prices and a decrease in buildings and structures resulting from depreciation, etc.

Liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥217,848 million, a decrease of ¥7,749 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities decreased ¥2,080 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥29,589 million. This is mainly due to a net decrease owing to a decrease in current portion of bonds payable and increases in current portion of long-term borrowings and commercial papers. Non-current liabilities decreased ¥5,669 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥188,259 million. This is mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings. Total interest bearing debt decreased ¥5,892 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥163,840 million.

Net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased ¥1,382 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥159,210 million. This is mainly due to a net increase owing to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment.

(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results

Figures announced on April 30, 2020 have not been revised.

3

2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

1Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

1Q of Current Fiscal Year

As of March 31,2020

As of June 30,2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

17,975

12,504

Trade accounts receivable

990

1,038

Inventories

54

44

Other

2,027

1,470

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12)

(11)

Total current assets

21,035

15,046

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

105,006

103,344

Land

180,626

180,626

Land in trust

31,231

31,231

Construction in progress

9,472

8,250

Other, net

359

335

Total property, plant and equipment

326,696

323,788

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,548

1,498

Other

11,218

10,936

Total intangible assets

12,766

12,434

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

20,512

23,295

Deferred tax assets

376

384

Other

2,053

2,124

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15)

(15)

Total investments and other assets

22,927

25,789

Total non-current assets

362,390

362,012

Total assets

383,426

377,059

4

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

1Q of Current Fiscal Year

As of March 31,2020

As of June 30,2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

-

2,500

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8,360

13,360

Current portion of bonds payable

15,000

-

Commercial papers

-

7,500

Income taxes payable

2,142

1,000

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

73

-

officers)

Provision for environmental measures

622

-

Other

5,472

5,229

Total current liabilities

31,669

29,589

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

95,000

95,000

Long-term borrowings

51,372

45,480

Leasehold and guarantee deposits received

25,653

25,340

Deferred tax liabilities

6,554

7,843

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

13,439

13,439

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

81

74

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

829

831

Other

998

251

Total non-current liabilities

193,928

188,259

Total liabilities

225,598

217,848

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

12,227

12,227

Capital surplus

13,852

13,852

Retained earnings

112,239

113,483

Treasury shares

(148)

(723)

Total shareholders' equity

138,171

138,840

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

10,528

12,449

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(500)

8

Revaluation reserve for land

6,779

6,779

Foreign currency translation adjustment

973

(747)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

17,780

18,489

Non-controlling interests

1,874

1,879

Total net assets

157,827

159,210

Total liabilities and net assets

383,426

377,059

5

2Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1Q of Previous Fiscal Year

1Q of Current Fiscal Year

(From Apr. 1, 2019

(From Apr. 1, 2020

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Operating revenue

10,490

10,547

Operating costs

6,467

6,070

Operating gross profit

4,022

4,477

Selling, general and administrative expenses

958

956

Operating profit

3,063

3,520

Non-operating income

Interest income

17

19

Dividend income

373

342

Other

4

5

Total non-operating income

395

367

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

313

299

Other

16

7

Total non-operating expenses

330

306

Ordinary profit

3,128

3,581

Extraordinary losses

Loss on building reconstruction

82

22

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2

-

Total extraordinary losses

85

22

Profit before income taxes

3,043

3,558

Income taxes - current

818

889

Income taxes - deferred

71

196

Total income taxes

889

1,085

Profit

2,153

2,472

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

34

4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,119

2,468

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1Q of Previous Fiscal Year

1Q of Current Fiscal Year

(From Apr. 1, 2019

(From Apr. 1, 2020

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Profit

2,153

2,472

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

126

1,921

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(2)

509

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(34)

(1,721)

Total other comprehensive income

89

709

Comprehensive income

2,243

3,182

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

2,209

3,177

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

34

4

interests

7

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Going Concern Assumption) None applicable

(Significant Changes in Shareholder's Equity) None applicable

(Additional Information)

The Daibiru Group makes accounting estimates including impairment of non-current assets and recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the information available at the time of preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements.

Accounting estimates based on the assumption that the impact of the spread of COVID-19 will continue throughout the year ending March 31, 2021 have been reflected in the accounting procedure. However, there are many uncertainties associated with the impact of the spread of COVID-19, which may affect the financial position and results of operation of the Daibiru Group from the next quarter onward.

(Segment Information)

  • Previous 1Q fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

1. Information on the amount of revenue and income by reportable segment

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Reportable segment

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Leasing

Facility

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Management

Revenue:

Outside customers

7,930

2,296

10,226

263

10,490

-

10,490

Intersegment

29

582

611

-

611

(611)

-

Total Sales

7,959

2,878

10,838

263

11,101

(611)

10,490

Segment income

3,267

172

3,440

50

3,490

(426)

3,063

Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.

    1. The adjustment was minus ¥426 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥428 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
    2. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.
  • Current 1Q fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

1. Information on the amount of revenue and income by reportable segment

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Reportable segment

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Leasing

Facility

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Management

Revenue:

Outside customers

8,479

1,996

10,475

71

10,547

-

10,547

Intersegment

27

590

618

-

618

(618)

-

Total Sales

8,507

2,587

11,094

71

11,166

(618)

10,547

Segment income

3,790

119

3,909

25

3,935

(414)

3,520

Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.

2. The adjustment was minus ¥414 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥416 million that has not

8

been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment

3. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.

9

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:10:16 UTC
