Daibiru : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020

1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Explanation on Results of Operations
In the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Japanese economy was in an extremely difficult situation, as many corporate activities and consumption trends were affected by the global spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and corporate earnings significantly deteriorated. The prospects of the economy remained uncertain as it was still not possible to predict when COVID-19 would be contained.
For the office leasing segment, vacancy rates of office buildings in the central business districts (CBD) of Tokyo and Osaka remained low and rent rates stayed in a moderate upward trend. However, there is a concern that demand for offices in CBD may decline in the future due to deterioration in corporate performance and changes in corporate and individual behavior patterns, resulting in an increase in vacancy rates and a decline in rents.
Amid such environment, the Daibiru Group offered comfortable and stress-free tenant services from a customer's perspective by promoting activities that improve building management quality in an effort to differentiate Daibiru properties from competitors' buildings. The Group has also sought to increase operating revenue by maintaining high occupancy rates while raising rent rates. On the other hand, the Group has deferred or reduced rents for some commercial tenants who refrained from business activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in response to the requests, etc. from the government and local governments.
With regard to operating results in the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating revenue increased ¥57 million, or 0.5%, year on year to ¥10,547 million, and operating profit increased ¥456 million, or 14.9%, to ¥3,520 million.
As for non-operating income and expenses, ordinary profit increased ¥452 million, or 14.5%, year on year to ¥3,581 million, due to an increase in operating profit, although dividend income decreased.
With regard to extraordinary income and losses, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, loss on building reconstruction of ¥22 million was recorded under extraordinary losses. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, a total of ¥85 million was recorded for loss on building reconstruction and loss on retirement of non-current assets under extraordinary losses.
As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥348 million, or 16.5%, year on year to ¥2,468 million.
Operating results by segment were as follows.
Leasing
In this segment, which accounts for 80.4% of consolidated operating revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating
revenue increased ¥549 million, or 6.9%, year on year to ¥8,479 million due to contributions from "BiTO AKIBA," "DAIBIRU PIVOT" and others. In terms of expenses, operating expenses increased due mainly to increases in depreciation and amortization, management commissions, fixed property tax, but operating profit increased ¥522 million, or 16.0%, year on year to ¥3,790 million.
Facility Management
In this segment, which accounts for 18.9% of consolidated operating revenue, operating revenue decreased ¥300 million, or
13.1%, year on year to ¥1,996 million mainly as some properties suspended or reduced hours of business in response to the spread of COVID-19, and operating profit decreased ¥52 million, or 30.6%, year on year to ¥119 million.
Other Businesses
In this segment, which accounts for 0.7% of consolidated operating revenue, operating revenue decreased ¥191 million, or 72.8%,
year on year to ¥71 million mainly due to a decrease in construction subcontracting values, and operating profit decreased ¥24 million, or 48.3%, year on year to ¥25 million.
(2) Explanation on Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥377,059 million, a decrease of ¥6,366 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets decreased ¥5,989 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥15,046 million.
This is mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits. Non-current assets decreased ¥377 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥362,012 million. This is mainly due to a net decrease owing to an increase in investment securities associated with a rebound in stock prices and a decrease in buildings and structures resulting from depreciation, etc.
Liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥217,848 million, a decrease of ¥7,749 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities decreased ¥2,080 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥29,589 million. This is mainly due to a net decrease owing to a decrease in current portion of bonds payable and increases in current portion of long-term borrowings and commercial papers. Non-current liabilities decreased ¥5,669 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥188,259 million. This is mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings. Total interest bearing debt decreased ¥5,892 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥163,840 million.
Net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased ¥1,382 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥159,210 million. This is mainly due to a net increase owing to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and a decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment.
(3) Explanation on the Forward-looking Information such as Forecast of Consolidated Results
Figures announced on April 30, 2020 have not been revised.
2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
（1）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
1Q of Current Fiscal Year
As of March 31,2020
As of June 30,2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
17,975
12,504
Trade accounts receivable
990
1,038
Inventories
54
44
Other
2,027
1,470
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12)
(11)
Total current assets
21,035
15,046
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
105,006
103,344
Land
180,626
180,626
Land in trust
31,231
31,231
Construction in progress
9,472
8,250
Other, net
359
335
Total property, plant and equipment
326,696
323,788
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,548
1,498
Other
11,218
10,936
Total intangible assets
12,766
12,434
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
20,512
23,295
Deferred tax assets
376
384
Other
2,053
2,124
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(15)
(15)
Total investments and other assets
22,927
25,789
Total non-current assets
362,390
362,012
Total assets
383,426
377,059
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
1Q of Current Fiscal Year
As of March 31,2020
As of June 30,2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
-
2,500
Current portion of long-term borrowings
8,360
13,360
Current portion of bonds payable
15,000
-
Commercial papers
-
7,500
Income taxes payable
2,142
1,000
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
73
-
officers)
Provision for environmental measures
622
-
Other
5,472
5,229
Total current liabilities
31,669
29,589
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
95,000
95,000
Long-term borrowings
51,372
45,480
Leasehold and guarantee deposits received
25,653
25,340
Deferred tax liabilities
6,554
7,843
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
13,439
13,439
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
81
74
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
829
831
Other
998
251
Total non-current liabilities
193,928
188,259
Total liabilities
225,598
217,848
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
12,227
12,227
Capital surplus
13,852
13,852
Retained earnings
112,239
113,483
Treasury shares
(148)
(723)
Total shareholders' equity
138,171
138,840
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
10,528
12,449
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(500)
8
Revaluation reserve for land
6,779
6,779
Foreign currency translation adjustment
973
(747)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
17,780
18,489
Non-controlling interests
1,874
1,879
Total net assets
157,827
159,210
Total liabilities and net assets
383,426
377,059
（2）Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1Q of Previous Fiscal Year
1Q of Current Fiscal Year
(From Apr. 1, 2019
(From Apr. 1, 2020
to June 30, 2019)
to June 30, 2020)
Operating revenue
10,490
10,547
Operating costs
6,467
6,070
Operating gross profit
4,022
4,477
Selling, general and administrative expenses
958
956
Operating profit
3,063
3,520
Non-operating income
Interest income
17
19
Dividend income
373
342
Other
4
5
Total non-operating income
395
367
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
313
299
Other
16
7
Total non-operating expenses
330
306
Ordinary profit
3,128
3,581
Extraordinary losses
Loss on building reconstruction
82
22
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2
-
Total extraordinary losses
85
22
Profit before income taxes
3,043
3,558
Income taxes - current
818
889
Income taxes - deferred
71
196
Total income taxes
889
1,085
Profit
2,153
2,472
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
34
4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,119
2,468
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1Q of Previous Fiscal Year
1Q of Current Fiscal Year
(From Apr. 1, 2019
(From Apr. 1, 2020
to June 30, 2019)
to June 30, 2020)
Profit
2,153
2,472
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
126
1,921
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(2)
509
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(34)
(1,721)
Total other comprehensive income
89
709
Comprehensive income
2,243
3,182
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
2,209
3,177
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
34
4
interests
(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Going Concern Assumption) None applicable
(Significant Changes in Shareholder's Equity) None applicable
(Additional Information)
The Daibiru Group makes accounting estimates including impairment of non-current assets and recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the information available at the time of preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements.
Accounting estimates based on the assumption that the impact of the spread of COVID-19 will continue throughout the year ending March 31, 2021 have been reflected in the accounting procedure. However, there are many uncertainties associated with the impact of the spread of COVID-19, which may affect the financial position and results of operation of the Daibiru Group from the next quarter onward.
(Segment Information)
Previous 1Q fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
1. Information on the amount of revenue and income by reportable segment
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Reportable segment
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Leasing
Facility
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Management
Revenue:
Outside customers
7,930
2,296
10,226
263
10,490
-
10,490
Intersegment
29
582
611
-
611
(611)
-
Total Sales
7,959
2,878
10,838
263
11,101
(611)
10,490
Segment income
3,267
172
3,440
50
3,490
(426)
3,063
Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.
The adjustment was minus ¥426 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥428 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.
Current 1Q fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
1. Information on the amount of revenue and income by reportable segment
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Reportable segment
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Leasing
Facility
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Management
Revenue:
Outside customers
8,479
1,996
10,475
71
10,547
-
10,547
Intersegment
27
590
618
-
618
(618)
-
Total Sales
8,507
2,587
11,094
71
11,166
(618)
10,547
Segment income
3,790
119
3,909
25
3,935
(414)
3,520
Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.
2. The adjustment was minus ¥414 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥416 million that has not
been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment
3. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income.