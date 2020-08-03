Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Daibiru Corporation    8806   JP3497200000

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daibiru : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:08am EDT

August 3, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company name: DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Representative: Toshiyuki Sonobe, Representative Director President Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8806, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Eisuke Osawa,

General Manager, General Affairs Department

(TEL:+81-6-6441-1932)

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of Share under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the

Companies Act)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156

which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as

follows.

(1)

Type of shares subject to repurchase

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased

345,300 shares

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

¥349,203,693

(4)

Period of repurchase

From July 1,2020 to July 31,2020

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on April 30,2020

(1)

Type of shares subject to repurchase

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

2,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(1.71 % of the total number of issued shares, excluding

treasury shares)

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

¥2.5billion(upper limit)

(4)

Period of repurchase

From May 7,2020 to December 30,2020

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on April 30,2020(as of July 31,2020)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

901,600 shares

(2)

Total amount of repurchase price

¥923,979,680

End

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:07:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DAIBIRU CORPORATION
01:08aDAIBIRU : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
07/31DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter Cumulative of Fiscal 2020
PU
07/22DAIBIRU : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares
PU
07/01DAIBIRU : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
06/03DAIBIRU : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
05/28DAIBIRU : Business Performance For Fiscal 2019
PU
04/30DAIBIRU : Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2019
PU
04/30DAIBIRU : Notice of Decision on Items Relating to Share Repurchase
PU
04/30DAIBIRU : Notice of Introduction of Restricted Stock Compensation Plan
PU
03/30DAIBIRU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 500 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2021 7 000 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 112 B 1 060 M 1 058 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 588
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daibiru Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 290,00 JPY
Last Close Price 965,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Yamamoto Chairman
Kenichi Sekiguchi Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takeo Yada Director, Senior Head-Technology & Construction
Junichi Narita Director, GM-Administration, Head-IR & Personnel
Akira Takamatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIBIRU CORPORATION-26.50%1 060
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.45%35 483
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.24%33 362
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-16.75%29 719
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.93%29 637
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.27%27 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group