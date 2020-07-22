Daibiru : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

July 22, 2020
To whom it may concern
Company name: DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Representative: Toshiyuki Sonobe Representative Director President Chief Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8806, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:Eisuke Osawa
General Manager, General Affairs Department
(TEL:+81-6-6441-1932)
Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares
as Restricted Stock Compensation
DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that it has completed payment procedures
today regarding the disposal of treasury shares, as announced in the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury
Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation," dated June 25, 2020, as follows.
1. Outline of the disposal
|
(1)
|
Payment date
|
July 22, 2020
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Class and number of shares to be
|
29,600 shares of the common shares of the Company
|
|
disposed
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Disposal value
|
994 yen per share
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total disposal value
|
29,422,400 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Allottees and number thereof;
|
Directors (excluding Outside Directors), 5 persons, 18,800
|
(5)
|
shares
|
number of shares to be allotted
|
|
Executive Officers, 4 persons, 10,800 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Daibiru Corporation published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:10:06 UTC