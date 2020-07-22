Daibiru : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

Log in
DAIBIRU CORPORATION 8806

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
  Report
07/22/2020 | 01:11am EDT

July 22, 2020

To whom it may concern

Company name: DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Representative: Toshiyuki Sonobe Representative Director President Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8806, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Eisuke Osawa

General Manager, General Affairs Department

(TEL:+81-6-6441-1932)

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Stock Compensation

DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that it has completed payment procedures

today regarding the disposal of treasury shares, as announced in the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury

Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation," dated June 25, 2020, as follows.

1. Outline of the disposal

(1)

Payment date

July 22, 2020

(2)

Class and number of shares to be

29,600 shares of the common shares of the Company

disposed

(3)

Disposal value

994 yen per share

(4)

Total disposal value

29,422,400 yen

Allottees and number thereof;

Directors (excluding Outside Directors), 5 persons, 18,800

(5)

shares

number of shares to be allotted

Executive Officers, 4 persons, 10,800 shares

End

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:10:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 42 500 M 398 M 398 M
Net income 2021 7 000 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 116 B 1 085 M 1 085 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 588
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daibiru Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIBIRU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 450,00 JPY
Last Close Price 998,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Yamamoto Chairman
Kenichi Sekiguchi Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takeo Yada Director, Senior Head-Technology & Construction
Junichi Narita Director, GM-Administration, Head-IR & Personnel
Akira Takamatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIBIRU CORPORATION-23.99%1 085
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.99%35 662
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.96%34 979
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.18%31 139
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.93%29 360
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.66%28 832
