Revisions:Partial Revision of Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018(Unaudited)
06/17/2019 | 04:19am EDT
News Release
June 17, 2019
Company:
DAIBIRU CORPORATION
(Code number: 8806,
First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Representative:
Toshiyuki Sonobe, Representative Director,
President Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Kenichi Sekiguchi, General Manager, Finance &
Accounting Department (TEL 06-6441-1933)
Revisions: Partial Revision of Financial Highlights
for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019)
DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the Company) has determined the necessity of making certain revisions (as shown below) to the contents of the Company's Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019).
1. Reasons for the revisions
Subsequent to the release of the Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019), errors were discovered in the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The correction of these
errors (the figures underlined in the table below) will have no effect on the Company's Consolidated Earnings
Results or its Consolidated Financial Conditions.
2. Details of revisions
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information
(Before revision)
2. Method of calculation for revenue, income, assets and other items by reportable segment
Income by reportable segment is stated based on operating income. Intersegment amounts are based on market values.
As stated in Changes in Accounting Estimates, starting from the current fiscal year, the useful lives of property and equipment relating to the buildings scheduled for rebuilding have been changed.
As a result of this change, for fiscal 2018, segment income of the "Leasing" segment decreased by 598 million.
3. Information on the amount of revenue, income, assets, and other items by reportable segment
Previous fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2017 to Mar. 31, 2018)
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Reportable segment
Other
Adjustment
Consolidated
Facility
Total
Leasing
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Management
Revenue:
Outside customers
31,146
8,844
39,991
408
40,400
－
40,400
Intersegment
107
2,264
2,372
－
2,372
(2,372)
－
Total Sales
31,254
11,108
42,363
408
42,772
(2,372)
40,400
Segment income
12,001
568
12,569
196
12,765
(1,709)
11,055
Assets
319,365
2,651
322,017
46
322,064
29,382
351,446
Depreciation and
6,920
12
6,932
-
6,932
-
6,932
amortization
Increase in property
and equipment and
4,001
7
4,009
-
4,009
-
4,009
intangible assets
Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.
The amount of adjustment is as follows:
The adjustment was minus ¥1,709 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,721 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
The adjustment to segment assets was ¥29,382million consisting mainly of corporate assets of ¥29,547million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.
Current fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Reportable segment
Other
Adjustment
Consolidated
Facility
Total
Leasing
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Management
Revenue:
Outside customers
30,917
9,186
40,103
534
40,637
－
40,637
Intersegment
112
2,308
2,420
－
2,420
(2,420)
－
Total Sales
31,029
11,494
42,524
534
43,058
(2,420)
40,637
Segment income
11,407
533
11,940
206
12,147
(1,817)
10,329
Assets
328,407
2,825
331,232
45
331,278
33,476
364,754
Depreciation and
7,273
11
7,285
-
7,285
-
7,285
amortization
Increase in property
and equipment and
16,204
15
16,219
-
16,219
-
16,219
intangible assets
Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.
2. The amount of adjustment is as follows:
The adjustment was minus ¥1,817 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,827 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is
primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
The adjustment to segment assets was ¥33,476million consisting of corporate assets of ¥33,655million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
3. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.
(After revision)
2. Method of calculation for revenue, income, assets and other items by reportable segment
Income by reportable segment is stated based on operating income. Intersegment amounts are based on market values.
As stated in Changes in Accounting Estimates, starting from the current fiscal year, the useful lives of property and equipment relating to the buildings scheduled for rebuilding have been changed.
As a result of this change, for fiscal 2018, segment income of the "Leasing" segment decreased by 598 million.
The "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standards for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No.28, February 16, 2018) have been applied with effect from the beginning of the reporting fiscal year, and these same accounting standards have been applied retroactively to Assets for the previous fiscal year. The figures shown herein reflect the application of these accounting standards.
3. Information on the amount of revenue, income, assets, and other items by reportable segment
Previous fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2017 to Mar. 31, 2018)
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Reportable segment
Other
Adjustment
Consolidated
Facility
Total
Leasing
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Management
Revenue:
Outside customers
31,146
8,844
39,991
408
40,400
－
40,400
Intersegment
107
2,264
2,372
－
2,372
(2,372)
－
Total Sales
31,254
11,108
42,363
408
42,772
(2,372)
40,400
Segment income
12,001
568
12,569
196
12,765
(1,709)
11,055
Assets
319,365
2,651
322,017
46
322,064
29,226
351,291
Depreciation and
6,920
12
6,932
-
6,932
-
6,932
amortization
Increase in property
and equipment and
4,001
7
4,009
-
4,009
-
4,009
intangible assets
Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.
The amount of adjustment is as follows:
The adjustment was minus ¥1,709 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,721 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
The adjustment to segment assets was ¥29,226million consisting mainly of corporate assets of ¥29,391million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.
Current fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Reportable segment
Other
Adjustment
Consolidated
Facility
Total
Leasing
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Management
Revenue:
Outside customers
30,917
9,186
40,103
534
40,637
－
40,637
Intersegment
112
2,308
2,420
－
2,420
(2,420)
－
Total Sales
31,029
11,494
42,524
534
43,058
(2,420)
40,637
Segment income
11,407
533
11,940
206
12,147
(1,817)
10,329
Assets
323,227
2,825
326,053
45
326,098
38,656
364,754
Depreciation and
7,273
11
7,285
-
7,285
-
7,285
amortization
Increase in property
and equipment and
16,204
15
16,219
-
16,219
-
16,219
intangible assets
Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.
The amount of adjustment is as follows:
The adjustment was minus ¥1,817 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,827 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
The adjustment to segment assets was ¥38,656million consisting of corporate assets of ¥38,835million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.