Revisions:Partial Revision of Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018(Unaudited)

06/17/2019

News Release

June 17, 2019

Company:

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(Code number: 8806,

First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative:

Toshiyuki Sonobe, Representative Director,

President Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Kenichi Sekiguchi, General Manager, Finance &

Accounting Department (TEL 06-6441-1933)

Revisions: Partial Revision of Financial Highlights

for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the Company) has determined the necessity of making certain revisions (as shown below) to the contents of the Company's Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019).

1. Reasons for the revisions

Subsequent to the release of the Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019), errors were discovered in the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The correction of these

errors (the figures underlined in the table below) will have no effect on the Company's Consolidated Earnings

Results or its Consolidated Financial Conditions.

2. Details of revisions

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information

(Before revision)

2. Method of calculation for revenue, income, assets and other items by reportable segment

Income by reportable segment is stated based on operating income. Intersegment amounts are based on market values.

As stated in Changes in Accounting Estimates, starting from the current fiscal year, the useful lives of property and equipment relating to the buildings scheduled for rebuilding have been changed.

As a result of this change, for fiscal 2018, segment income of the "Leasing" segment decreased by 598 million.

3. Information on the amount of revenue, income, assets, and other items by reportable segment

Previous fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2017 to Mar. 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Reportable segment

Other

Adjustment

Consolidated

Facility

Total

Leasing

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Management

Revenue:

Outside customers

31,146

8,844

39,991

408

40,400

40,400

Intersegment

107

2,264

2,372

2,372

(2,372)

Total Sales

31,254

11,108

42,363

408

42,772

(2,372)

40,400

Segment income

12,001

568

12,569

196

12,765

(1,709)

11,055

Assets

319,365

2,651

322,017

46

322,064

29,382

351,446

Depreciation and

6,920

12

6,932

-

6,932

-

6,932

amortization

Increase in property

and equipment and

4,001

7

4,009

-

4,009

-

4,009

intangible assets

Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.

  1. The amount of adjustment is as follows:
  1. The adjustment was minus ¥1,709 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,721 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
  2. The adjustment to segment assets was ¥29,382million consisting mainly of corporate assets of ¥29,547million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
  1. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.

Current fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Reportable segment

Other

Adjustment

Consolidated

Facility

Total

Leasing

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Management

Revenue:

Outside customers

30,917

9,186

40,103

534

40,637

40,637

Intersegment

112

2,308

2,420

2,420

(2,420)

Total Sales

31,029

11,494

42,524

534

43,058

(2,420)

40,637

Segment income

11,407

533

11,940

206

12,147

(1,817)

10,329

Assets

328,407

2,825

331,232

45

331,278

33,476

364,754

Depreciation and

7,273

11

7,285

-

7,285

-

7,285

amortization

Increase in property

and equipment and

16,204

15

16,219

-

16,219

-

16,219

intangible assets

Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.

2. The amount of adjustment is as follows:

  1. The adjustment was minus ¥1,817 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,827 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is

primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.

  1. The adjustment to segment assets was ¥33,476million consisting of corporate assets of ¥33,655million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.

3. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.

(After revision)

2. Method of calculation for revenue, income, assets and other items by reportable segment

Income by reportable segment is stated based on operating income. Intersegment amounts are based on market values.

As stated in Changes in Accounting Estimates, starting from the current fiscal year, the useful lives of property and equipment relating to the buildings scheduled for rebuilding have been changed.

As a result of this change, for fiscal 2018, segment income of the "Leasing" segment decreased by 598 million.

The "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standards for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No.28, February 16, 2018) have been applied with effect from the beginning of the reporting fiscal year, and these same accounting standards have been applied retroactively to Assets for the previous fiscal year. The figures shown herein reflect the application of these accounting standards.

3. Information on the amount of revenue, income, assets, and other items by reportable segment

Previous fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2017 to Mar. 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Reportable segment

Other

Adjustment

Consolidated

Facility

Total

Leasing

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Management

Revenue:

Outside customers

31,146

8,844

39,991

408

40,400

40,400

Intersegment

107

2,264

2,372

2,372

(2,372)

Total Sales

31,254

11,108

42,363

408

42,772

(2,372)

40,400

Segment income

12,001

568

12,569

196

12,765

(1,709)

11,055

Assets

319,365

2,651

322,017

46

322,064

29,226

351,291

Depreciation and

6,920

12

6,932

-

6,932

-

6,932

amortization

Increase in property

and equipment and

4,001

7

4,009

-

4,009

-

4,009

intangible assets

Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.

  1. The amount of adjustment is as follows:
  1. The adjustment was minus ¥1,709 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,721 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
  2. The adjustment to segment assets was ¥29,226million consisting mainly of corporate assets of ¥29,391million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
  1. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.

Current fiscal year (Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen, figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Reportable segment

Other

Adjustment

Consolidated

Facility

Total

Leasing

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Management

Revenue:

Outside customers

30,917

9,186

40,103

534

40,637

40,637

Intersegment

112

2,308

2,420

2,420

(2,420)

Total Sales

31,029

11,494

42,524

534

43,058

(2,420)

40,637

Segment income

11,407

533

11,940

206

12,147

(1,817)

10,329

Assets

323,227

2,825

326,053

45

326,098

38,656

364,754

Depreciation and

7,273

11

7,285

-

7,285

-

7,285

amortization

Increase in property

and equipment and

16,204

15

16,219

-

16,219

-

16,219

intangible assets

Notes: 1. "Other" is a business segment that is not included in the reportable segments and refers to construction and real estate agency, etc.

  1. The amount of adjustment is as follows:
  1. The adjustment was minus ¥1,817 million for segment income is mainly the corporate expense of ¥1,827 million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate expense is primarily expense related to administrative departments, including the Human Resources and General Affairs Department at headquarters, that does not belong to the reportable segment.
  2. The adjustment to segment assets was ¥38,656million consisting of corporate assets of ¥38,835million that has not been allocated to reportable segments. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and deferred tax assets, etc.
  1. Segment income is adjusted to operating income on Consolidated Statements of Income.

End

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:18:04 UTC
