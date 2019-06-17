News Release

June 17, 2019 Company: DAIBIRU CORPORATION (Code number: 8806, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Representative: Toshiyuki Sonobe, Representative Director, President Chief Executive Officer Contact: Kenichi Sekiguchi, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL 06-6441-1933)

Revisions: Partial Revision of Financial Highlights

for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019)

DAIBIRU CORPORATION (the Company) has determined the necessity of making certain revisions (as shown below) to the contents of the Company's Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019).

1. Reasons for the revisions

Subsequent to the release of the Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2018 (Unaudited) (Apr. 1, 2018- Mar. 31, 2019), errors were discovered in the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The correction of these

errors (the figures underlined in the table below) will have no effect on the Company's Consolidated Earnings

Results or its Consolidated Financial Conditions.

2. Details of revisions

16-18>

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information

(Before revision)

2. Method of calculation for revenue, income, assets and other items by reportable segment

Income by reportable segment is stated based on operating income. Intersegment amounts are based on market values.

As stated in Changes in Accounting Estimates, starting from the current fiscal year, the useful lives of property and equipment relating to the buildings scheduled for rebuilding have been changed.

As a result of this change, for fiscal 2018, segment income of the "Leasing" segment decreased by 598 million.