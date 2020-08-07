Daido Metal : FY2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 79 600 M 754 M 754 M Net income 2021 -124 M -1,17 M -1,17 M Net Debt 2021 24 337 M 230 M 230 M P/E ratio 2021 -191x Yield 2021 0,97% Capitalization 23 840 M 226 M 226 M EV / Sales 2021 0,61x EV / Sales 2022 0,83x Nbr of Employees 6 916 Free-Float 83,9% Chart DAIDO METAL CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DAIDO METAL CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 620,00 JPY Last Close Price 516,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 20,2% Spread / Average Target 20,2% Spread / Lowest Target 20,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Seigo Hanji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Kotaro Kashiyama President, COO & Representative Director Masaki Ikawa Director & Manager-Personnel Planning Unit Yoshiaki Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer Toshiyuki Sasaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DAIDO METAL CO., LTD. -32.37% 226 CUMMINS INC. 9.64% 29 270 RHEINMETALL -21.09% 4 262 DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. 10.51% 2 737 TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION -24.36% 2 351 CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED -24.78% 1 521