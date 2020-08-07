Daido Metal : FY2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

|
August 7, 2020
Daido Metal Co., Ltd.
[Sales]
|
|
(+)Gains (-)Losses
|
(Unit: JPY Million)
|
[Operating profit] (+)Gains (-)Losses (Unit: JPY Million)
|
|
|
Ne t s ale s ratio
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
comparison
|
|
|
|
|
comparison
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Causes of Gains and Losses
|
|
Causes of Gains and Losses
|
|
2020/6
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Japan: Significant decrease of production adjustments by passenger car
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
manufacturers due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Japan: Continued decrease in demand from trucks for exports(Mainly for
|
|
|
(-)Decrease due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southeast Asia and Indonesia)
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive
|
|
|
|
- 3,916
|
|
|
|
- 1,273
|
|
(+)Korea : Profit increase due to increased sales
|
|
54.3%
|
|
|
(-)Orders decrease for turbocharger bearings
|
|
|
engine bearings
|
|
|
(-27.2%)
|
|
|
(-77.3%)
|
|
/Recovered earnings
|
|
|
|
|
(-)China: Significant decrease by production adjustments due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Thailand: Significant decrease of the domestic market shrink and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decrease in exports to overseas from Thailand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)Korea: Increase orders for small SUVs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive
|
|
|
|
- 1,121
|
|
(-)Japan,China: Significant decrease of production adjustments by auto
|
|
- 460
|
|
|
|
17.8%
|
|
|
parts manufacturers due to COVID-19
|
|
|
(-)Decrease due to COVID-19
|
non-engine bearings
|
|
|
(-24.6%)
|
|
|
(-63.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Europe: Decrease in sales due to Dieselgate issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Decrease due to falling demand for low-speed diesel engines bearings
|
|
|
|
Non-automotive
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
(+)Development of ship-related businesses overseas (China and Korea)
|
0
|
|
(-)Decrease of low-speed diesel engines bearings
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
(-)Weak demand from construction machinery sector in overseas market
|
|
bearings
|
|
|
(4.0%)
|
|
( - )
|
|
(+)Increase for energy sector
|
|
|
|
|
(China, North America, Asia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)Increase orders of steam turbines for the energy sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Iino Group: Decrease due to COVID-19 globally
|
|
|
|
(-)Iino Group: Decrease due to COVID-19
|
Other automotive
|
|
11.7%
|
|
- 1,525
|
|
(-)Weak demand of Thailand's auto industry, decrease for alminum die
|
|
- 647
|
|
(-)Decrease in sales alminum die cast products due to
|
parts
|
|
|
(-40.2%)
|
|
cast products by the suspension of plant operations due to COVID-19 and
|
( - )
|
|
COVID-19 incl, increasing depreciation for DMCT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant decrease in automobile exports to overseas from Thailand
|
|
|
|
(New factory for alminum die cast parts in Thailand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
2.7%
|
|
- 96
|
|
(-)Demand decrease for special types of bearings from general industory
|
- 31
|
|
(-)Decrease due to COVID-19
|
|
|
(-15.5%)
|
|
sector
|
|
|
(-23.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of
|
|
|
|
- 50
|
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
inter-segment transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
- 6,611
|
|
(-)Fluctuations in exchange rate
|
|
|
- 2,199
|
|
|
|
|
(-25.9%)
|
|
|
|
( - )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Sales]
|
(+)Gains (-)Losses
|
(Unit: JPY Million)
|
[Operating profit] (+)Gains (-)Losses (Unit: JPY Million)
|
|
Ne t sale s ratio
|
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
|
|
|
|
comparison
|
|
|
|
comparison
|
|
|
Region
|
|
|
|
|
Causes of Gains and Losses
|
|
Causes of Gains and Losses
|
|
|
2020/6
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Japan: Significant decrease of production adjustments by passenger car
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
manufacturers due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Continued decrease in demand from trucks for exports (Mainly for
|
|
|
(-)Decrease due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southeast Asia and Indonesia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 4,888
|
|
|
- 1,546
|
(-)Decrease of material exports to overseas subsidiaries
|
Japan
|
|
52.3%
|
(-)Orders decrease for turbocharger bearings
|
|
|
(-28.6%)
|
|
(-)
|
due to demand decrease
|
|
|
|
(-)Decrease due to falling demand for low-speed diesel engines bearings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Weak demand from construction machinery sector in overseas market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(China,North America, Asia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Iino: Substantial decrease by production adjustment due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)Korea : Profit increase due to increased sales /Recovered
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)China: Significant decrease by production adjustments due to COVID-19
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Thailand: Significant decrease of the domestic market shrink
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)Korea: Increase orders for small SUVs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 1,921
|
|
|
- 659
|
and decrease in exports to overseas from Thailand due to
|
Asia
|
|
23.0%
|
(-)Weak demand from Thailand's auto industry, decrease for alminum die
|
|
|
(-26.4%)
|
|
(-)
|
COVID-19
|
|
|
|
cast products by the suspension of plant operations due to COVID-19 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)Decrease in sales alminum die cast products due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant decrease in automobile exports to overseas from Thailand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COVID-19 incl, increasing depreciation for DMCT (New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
factory for alminum die cast parts in Thailand)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 378
|
(-)Decrease by production adjustments due to COVID-19 and decrease in
|
|
- 252
|
|
|
North America
|
|
12.9%
|
sales related to construction machinery
|
|
|
(-)Decrease due to COVID-19
|
|
(-11.2%)
|
|
|
(-99.3%)
|
|
|
|
(-)Iino Group: Decrease by production adjustments due to COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
- 797
|
(-)Decrease due to Dieselgates issue
|
|
|
-64
|
(-)Decrease in automobile-related sales due to Dieselgate
|
|
11.9%
|
(-)Decrease in sales for turbocharger bearings
|
|
issue
|
(including Russia)
|
|
( - )
|
|
(-76.4%)
|
|
|
(+)Increased orders in Russia
|
|
|
(+)Russia: Increase in sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
internal transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
- 6,611
|
(-)Fluctuations in exchange rate
|
|
|
- 2,199
|
|
|
|
|
(-25.9%)
|
|
|
(-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|