DAIFUKU : Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing teams up with logistics firm Daifuku
10/09/2018 | 06:20am CEST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Fast Retailing, which operates the popular Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, said on Tuesday it was teaming up with logistics company Daifuku Co in a global strategic partnership aimed at delivering products faster to customers.
Fast Retailing opened its Ariake distribution centre in Tokyo's waterfront in 2016, aiming to cut down on inventory management and production lead times, and to bolster its online business.