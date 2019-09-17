Log in
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

(6383)
Daifuku : to Commence Operations at Newly Established Vietnamese Subsidiary

09/17/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Responding to growing needs in the Vietnamese manufacturing and distribution sectors

Daifuku Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the establishment of Vietnamese subsidiary, Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd. Scheduled to commence operations on October 1, 2019, Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam will manage local sales, installation and after-sales services of material handling systems for the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Since 2016, Daifuku and its Thai subsidiary have managed business in Vietnam, selling primarily automated storage and retrieval systems to local manufacturers and Japanese-owned companies. Now, with an abundance of labor and against the backdrop of continuing U.S.-China trade friction, Vietnam has become a prime location for companies relocating their manufacturing facilities. Further, substantial foreign direct investment into Vietnam is leading to wage increases, which in turn has seen growing momentum toward automation.

As part of the global strategy highlighted in our medium-term business plan, Value Innovation 2020, Daifuku promotes affiliate management autonomy to accelerate area-based business development. Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam provides Daifuku the means to actively expand its business in Vietnam across a range of industries in the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Subsidiary Overview

Name:

Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Location:

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Representative:

Yuji Maki, General Director

Capital:

USD 450,000 (wholly owned by Daifuku)

Business Overview:

Sales, installation and after-sales services of material handling systems

Employees:

10

 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 456 B
EBIT 2020 44 220 M
Net income 2020 32 160 M
Finance 2020 62 459 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 696 B
Chart DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DAIFUKU CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 150,00  JPY
Last Close Price 5 530,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Geshiro Executive President & Representative Director
Akio Tanaka Chairman
Tsukasa Saito General Manager-Finance
Mikio Inohara Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Hidenori Iwamoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.15.21%6 393
KONE26.13%29 614
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG17.00%24 235
ZARDOYA OTIS1.45%3 270
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD22.68%2 401
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%2 102
