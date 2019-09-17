Daifuku : to Commence Operations at Newly Established Vietnamese Subsidiary

Responding to growing needs in the Vietnamese manufacturing and distribution sectors

Daifuku Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the establishment of Vietnamese subsidiary, Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd. Scheduled to commence operations on October 1, 2019, Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam will manage local sales, installation and after-sales services of material handling systems for the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Since 2016, Daifuku and its Thai subsidiary have managed business in Vietnam, selling primarily automated storage and retrieval systems to local manufacturers and Japanese-owned companies. Now, with an abundance of labor and against the backdrop of continuing U.S.-China trade friction, Vietnam has become a prime location for companies relocating their manufacturing facilities. Further, substantial foreign direct investment into Vietnam is leading to wage increases, which in turn has seen growing momentum toward automation.

As part of the global strategy highlighted in our medium-term business plan, Value Innovation 2020, Daifuku promotes affiliate management autonomy to accelerate area-based business development. Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam provides Daifuku the means to actively expand its business in Vietnam across a range of industries in the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Subsidiary Overview

Name: Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd. Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam Representative: Yuji Maki, General Director Capital: USD 450,000 (wholly owned by Daifuku) Business Overview: Sales, installation and after-sales services of material handling systems Employees: 10

