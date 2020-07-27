Log in
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4568)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/22
8415 JPY   -4.64%
05:36aAstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
RE
03:27aAstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug

07/27/2020 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chief executive of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot pictured after appearing at a parliamentary hearing in London

Britain's AstraZeneca will pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers' second multi-billion dollar oncology collaboration to develop and market a niche type of targeted cancer treatment.

London-listed AstraZeneca said on Monday it would pay $1 billion upfront to Daiichi in staggered payments for an experimental drug called DS-1062, which belongs to a promising class of therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADC).

Further payments would depend on regulatory and sales milestones being achieved. The deal will not affect its 2020 earnings forecast, the British company said.

AstraZeneca has been bolstering its portfolio of cancer therapies, particularly ADCs, a major area of focus for the company as it also ploughs on with its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

"We see significant potential in this antibody drug conjugate in lung as well as in breast and other cancers that commonly express TROP2," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said, referring to a protein found on some cancer cell surfaces.

JP Morgan analysts said the drug could bring $1 billion or more in annual sales, adding that since AstraZeneca's upfront commitments are spread over three years, it could still keep previous dividend cover commitments.

DS-1062, which targets the TROP2 protein, belongs to the ADC category of drugs, which link powerful cell toxins to antibodies that cling to cancer cells and spare healthy cells that are damaged during conventional chemotherapy treatments.

An anti-TROP2 ADC called Trodelvy developed by Immunomedics won U.S. regulatory approval in April to treat an aggressive type of breast cancer, while Chinese firms Kelun Group and Bio-Thera Solutions are also working on TROP2-based biotech drugs.

In a further boost to AstraZeneca's oncology unit, two of its on-market therapies, one for lung cancer and another for blood cancer, won regulatory endorsements for expanded use in Europe.

The company and Daiichi had signed a near $7 billion deal in 2019 for an ADC targeting the HER2 protein. The drug is now sold as Enhertu.

The drugmakers have also been in talks over supply of the British company's coronavirus vaccine in Japan.

AstraZeneca shares were roughly unchanged at 8,644 pence by 0917 GMT.

By Pushkala Aripaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.08% 8647 Delayed Quote.13.74%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED -4.64% 8415 End-of-day quote.16.42%
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. -2.44% 41.21 Delayed Quote.94.75%
SANKYO CO., LTD. -0.40% 2714 End-of-day quote.-25.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 969 B 9 186 M 9 186 M
Net income 2021 65 168 M 618 M 618 M
Net cash 2021 673 B 6 377 M 6 377 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,0x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 5 453 B 51 522 M 51 705 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 15 348
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9 045,45 JPY
Last Close Price 8 415,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunao Manabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Joji Nakayama Chairman
Toshiaki Sai CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Wataru Takasaki Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Toshiaki Tojo Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED16.42%51 522
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.54%389 974
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.56%295 183
PFIZER, INC.-3.88%209 195
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.23%194 608
NOVARTIS AG-15.05%186 498
Categories
