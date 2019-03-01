Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED    4568   JP3475350009

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4568)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DAIICHI SANKYO : Japan's Daiichi Sankyo exploring sale of OTC business, hires JP Morgan - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:00am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co is exploring the sale of its over-the-counter drugs business and has hired JPMorgan to advise on the potential deal, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Japan's fourth-largest drug maker by revenue has been focussed on developing cancer treatments to offset a decline in revenue following patent expirations of its mainstay high blood pressure drug.

It is considering selling the Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare unit, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public. It has hired JP Morgan to advise on the deal, three of the people said.

A spokeswoman for Daiichi Sankyo said nothing had been decided. A JP Morgan spokeswoman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Taro Fuse, additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED -1.04% 4167 End-of-day quote.21.66%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.76% 104.36 Delayed Quote.7.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
05:00aDAIICHI SANKYO : Japan's Daiichi Sankyo exploring sale of OTC business, hires JP..
RE
02/21DAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Organizational Restructuring Effective April 1, 2019 ..
PU
02/21DAIICHI SANKYO : Appoints New Group Corporate Officers
PU
02/05DAIICHI SANKYO : FDA Grants Priority Review for Daiichi Sankyo's New Drug Applic..
PU
02/01DAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Transfer of Daiichi Sankyo Propharma Takatsuki Plant ..
AQ
01/31DAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Transfer of Daiichi Sankyo Propharma Takatsuki Plant ..
PU
01/16SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints John Vieira as U.S. Head of Commercialization
AQ
01/14DAIICHI SANKYO : Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (DS-8..
PU
01/09DAIICHI SANKYO : Mitsubishi UFJ Capital and Tokyo Institute of Technology Announ..
PU
01/09DAIICHI SANKYO : Pediatric Dosage and Administration Approved for Anti-epileptic..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 909 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 61 588 M
Finance 2019 401 B
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 43,16
P/E ratio 2020 43,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capitalization 2 954 B
Chart DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 500  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joji Nakayama Chairman & CEO
Sunao Manabe President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Sai CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Glenn J. Gormley Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Katsumi Fujimoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED21.66%26 431
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.28%363 891
PFIZER-1.65%251 430
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.93%238 593
NOVARTIS8.33%231 884
MERCK AND COMPANY6.39%211 385
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.