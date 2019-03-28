For Immediate Release

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Change

Tokyo, Japan (March 29, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced the following change of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today.

1. CEO Change Overview

Based on the nomination committee's report at today's Board of Directors meeting, Daiichi Sankyo has determined this is the appropriate time for change of CEO in order to achieve further growth of the company.

With this change, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the current President will concurrently serve as the new CEO, continuing Daiichi Sankyo's focus on enhancing its corporate value.

Since this change will be resolved at the annual general meeting of shareholders and the Board of Directors, which are scheduled to be held on June 17, 2019, the effective date of this change will be June 17, 2019.

Name Current position New position George Nakayama Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Representative Director and Chairman Sunao Manabe Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO Representative Director, President and CEO

Curriculum Vitae

George Nakayama

Date of Birth: May 11, 1950

New Position to be Held: Representative Director and Chairman

Career Summary

Mar. 1976 Graduated from Department of Biological Engineering, Graduate School of Osaka University

Mar. 1979 Obtained MBA from Northwestern University, USA

Apr. 1979 Joined Suntory Limited

Mar. 2000 Director of Suntory Limited

Mar. 2000 President of Suntory Biomedical Research Ltd.

Dec. 2002 President and CEO of Daiichi Suntory Pharma Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2003 Resigned Member of the Board of Suntory Limited.

Jun. 2003 Member of the Board, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2006 Member of the Board, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Department of Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Europe/US Business Management Department of Daiichi Sankyo Co., LTD

Apr. 2009 Executive Officer, Vice President of Overseas Business Management Department

Apr. 2010 Executive Vice President, President of Japan Company

Jun. 2010 Representative Director, President and CEO, President of Japan Company

Apr. 2014 Representative Director, President and CEO

Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Chairman and CEO

Curriculum Vitae

Sunao Manabe

Date of Birth: August 5, 1954

New Position to be Held: Representative Director, President and CEO

Career Summary

Mar. 1977 Graduated from Faculty of Agriculture, University of Tokyo

Apr. 1978 Joined Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Jul. 2005 Vice President, Medicinal Safety Research Laboratories of Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007 Vice President of Medicinal Safety Research Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2009 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Global Project Management Department, R&D Division

Apr. 2011 Corporate Officer, Head of Group HR & CSR

Apr. 2012 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Division

Apr. 2014 Executive Officer, President of Japan Company and Head of Business Intelligence Division

Jun. 2014 Member of the Board, Executive Officer, President of Japan Company and Head of Business Intelligence Division

Apr. 2015 Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer, In charge of Global Sale & Marketing

Apr. 2016 Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, Head of General Affairs & Human Resources Division, and Medical Affairs Division

Jun. 2016 Representative Director, Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, Head of General Affairs & Human Resources Division, and Medical Affairs Division

Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO