For Immediate Release
2019.03.29
Daiichi Sankyo Announces Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Change
Tokyo, Japan (March 29, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced the following change of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today.
1. CEO Change Overview
Based on the nomination committee's report at today's Board of Directors meeting, Daiichi Sankyo has determined this is the appropriate time for change of CEO in order to achieve further growth of the company.
With this change, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the current President will concurrently serve as the new CEO, continuing Daiichi Sankyo's focus on enhancing its corporate value.
Since this change will be resolved at the annual general meeting of shareholders and the Board of Directors, which are scheduled to be held on June 17, 2019, the effective date of this change will be June 17, 2019.
|
Name
|
Current position
|
New position
|
George Nakayama
|
Representative Director, Chairman and CEO
|
Representative Director and Chairman
|
Sunao Manabe
|
Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO
|
Representative Director, President and CEO
Curriculum Vitae
George Nakayama
Date of Birth: May 11, 1950
New Position to be Held: Representative Director and Chairman
Career Summary
Mar. 1976 Graduated from Department of Biological Engineering, Graduate School of Osaka University
Mar. 1979 Obtained MBA from Northwestern University, USA
Apr. 1979 Joined Suntory Limited
Mar. 2000 Director of Suntory Limited
Mar. 2000 President of Suntory Biomedical Research Ltd.
Dec. 2002 President and CEO of Daiichi Suntory Pharma Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2003 Resigned Member of the Board of Suntory Limited.
Jun. 2003 Member of the Board, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2006 Member of the Board, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Department of Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2007 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Europe/US Business Management Department of Daiichi Sankyo Co., LTD
Apr. 2009 Executive Officer, Vice President of Overseas Business Management Department
Apr. 2010 Executive Vice President, President of Japan Company
Jun. 2010 Representative Director, President and CEO, President of Japan Company
Apr. 2014 Representative Director, President and CEO
Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Chairman and CEO
Curriculum Vitae
Sunao Manabe
Date of Birth: August 5, 1954
New Position to be Held: Representative Director, President and CEO
Career Summary
Mar. 1977 Graduated from Faculty of Agriculture, University of Tokyo
Apr. 1978 Joined Sankyo Co., Ltd.
Jul. 2005 Vice President, Medicinal Safety Research Laboratories of Sankyo Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2007 Vice President of Medicinal Safety Research Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2009 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Global Project Management Department, R&D Division
Apr. 2011 Corporate Officer, Head of Group HR & CSR
Apr. 2012 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Division
Apr. 2014 Executive Officer, President of Japan Company and Head of Business Intelligence Division
Jun. 2014 Member of the Board, Executive Officer, President of Japan Company and Head of Business Intelligence Division
Apr. 2015 Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer, In charge of Global Sale & Marketing
Apr. 2016 Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, Head of General Affairs & Human Resources Division, and Medical Affairs Division
Jun. 2016 Representative Director, Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, Head of General Affairs & Human Resources Division, and Medical Affairs Division
Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO