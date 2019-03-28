Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED    4568   JP3475350009

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4568)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daiichi Sankyo : Announces Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

For Immediate Release

2019.03.29

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO
(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Please address inquiries to Koji Ogawa, Corporate Officer,
Vice President, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126
https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Change

Tokyo, Japan (March 29, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced the following change of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today.

1. CEO Change Overview

Based on the nomination committee's report at today's Board of Directors meeting, Daiichi Sankyo has determined this is the appropriate time for change of CEO in order to achieve further growth of the company.

With this change, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the current President will concurrently serve as the new CEO, continuing Daiichi Sankyo's focus on enhancing its corporate value.

Since this change will be resolved at the annual general meeting of shareholders and the Board of Directors, which are scheduled to be held on June 17, 2019, the effective date of this change will be June 17, 2019.

Name

Current position

New position

George Nakayama

Representative Director, Chairman and CEO

Representative Director and Chairman

Sunao Manabe

Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO

Representative Director, President and CEO

Curriculum Vitae

George Nakayama

Date of Birth: May 11, 1950

New Position to be Held: Representative Director and Chairman

Career Summary

Mar. 1976 Graduated from Department of Biological Engineering, Graduate School of Osaka University

Mar. 1979 Obtained MBA from Northwestern University, USA

Apr. 1979 Joined Suntory Limited

Mar. 2000 Director of Suntory Limited

Mar. 2000 President of Suntory Biomedical Research Ltd.

Dec. 2002 President and CEO of Daiichi Suntory Pharma Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2003 Resigned Member of the Board of Suntory Limited.

Jun. 2003 Member of the Board, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2006 Member of the Board, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Department of Daiichi Pharmaceutical 　　　　　　　Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Europe/US Business Management Department of Daiichi 　　　　　　　Sankyo Co., LTD

Apr. 2009 Executive Officer, Vice President of Overseas Business Management Department

Apr. 2010 Executive Vice President, President of Japan Company

Jun. 2010 Representative Director, President and CEO, President of Japan Company

Apr. 2014 Representative Director, President and CEO

Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Chairman and CEO

Curriculum Vitae

Sunao Manabe

Date of Birth: August 5, 1954

New Position to be Held: Representative Director, President and CEO

Career Summary

Mar. 1977 Graduated from Faculty of Agriculture, University of Tokyo

Apr. 1978 Joined Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Jul. 2005 Vice President, Medicinal Safety Research Laboratories of Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007 Vice President of Medicinal Safety Research Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2009 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Global Project Management Department, R&D Division

Apr. 2011 Corporate Officer, Head of Group HR & CSR

Apr. 2012 Corporate Officer, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Division

Apr. 2014 Executive Officer, President of Japan Company and Head of Business Intelligence Division

Jun. 2014 Member of the Board, Executive Officer, President of Japan Company and Head of Business 　　　　　　　Intelligence Division

Apr. 2015 Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer, In charge of Global Sale & Marketing

Apr. 2016 Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, Head of General Affairs & Human Resources 　　　　　　　Division, and Medical Affairs Division

Jun. 2016 Representative Director, Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, Head of General Affairs & 　　　　　　　Human Resources Division, and Medical Affairs Division

Apr. 2017 Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and COO

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 03:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
11:16pDAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Change
PU
10:51pDAIICHI SANKYO : AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in canc..
RE
07:56pDAIICHI SANKYO : and AstraZeneca Announce Global Development and Commercializati..
PU
07:56pDAIICHI SANKYO : Confirms Plans to Accelerate BLA Submission to U.S. FDA for Tra..
PU
03/27DAIICHI SANKYO : Initiates Phase 3 Trial of Mirogabalin in Asian Post-spinal Cor..
PU
03/27DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25DAIICHI SANKYO : Anti-epilepsy Drug VIMPAT for I.V. infusion 200mg Launched in J..
AQ
03/20DAIICHI SANKYO : Data from the Non-interventional EMIT-AF/VTE Study Shows Low Th..
AQ
03/20DAIICHI SANKYO : Presents Positive Results of the First Randomized, Controlled T..
AQ
03/18DAIICHI SANKYO : Presents Positive Results of the First Randomized, Controlled T..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 915 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 63 367 M
Finance 2019 346 B
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 45,13
P/E ratio 2020 46,15
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 3 178 B
Chart DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 721  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joji Nakayama Chairman & CEO
Sunao Manabe President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Sai CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Glenn J. Gormley Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Katsumi Fujimoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED28.47%28 858
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.48%369 326
NOVARTIS12.35%242 211
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 697
PFIZER-3.73%233 287
MERCK AND COMPANY7.70%212 409
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.