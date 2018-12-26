Log in
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED (4568)
Daiichi Sankyo : Announces Date for Dissolution of Japan Vaccine and Measures for Handling Its Products

12/26/2018 | 07:15am CET

For Immediate Release

2018.12.26

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO
(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Please address inquiries to Koji Ogawa, Corporate Officer,
Vice President, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126
https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Date for Dissolution of Japan Vaccine and Measures for Handling Its Products

Tokyo, Japan (December 26, 2018) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that it has reached an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline K.K. (hereafter, GSK) regarding the dissolution date for Japan Vaccine Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Japan Vaccine), a joint venture between Daiichi Sankyo and GSK whose dissolution was announced on November 14, 2018, and also regarding other matters, such as how to handle Japan Vaccine's products following the dissolution.

1. Dissolution date

On April 1, 2019, Japan Vaccine's commercial activities, except for certain functions, will be transferred to Daiichi Sankyo or GSK. From April 1, 2019, Japan Vaccine will continue to operate until all legally required procedures have been completed, at which point it will be dissolved.

2. Measures to be taken with products

Among Japan Vaccine's products, marketing promotion activities and sales for those products shown below will be handled by Daiichi Sankyo from April 1, 2019.

List of products

Product Name

Freeze-dried Live Attenuated Mumps Virus Vaccine 'Kitasatodaiichisankyo'

Freeze-dried Live Attenuated Rubella Virus Vaccine 'Kitasatodaiichisankyo'

Freeze-dried Live Attenuated Measles, Rubella Combined Vaccine 'Kitasatodaiichisankyo'

INFLUENZA HA VACCINE 'KITASATO DAIICHI SANKYO' SYRINGE 0.25mL・0.5mL

INFLUENZA HA VACCINE 'KITASATO DAIICHI SANKYO' 1mL

SQUAREKIDS® SUBCUTANEOUS INJECTION SYRINGE*

Adsorbed Diphtheria-Tetanus Combined Toxoid 'Kitasatodaiichisankyo'

Adsorbed Tetanus Toxoid 'Kitasatodaiichisankyo' Syringe

* Adsorbed Diphtheria-Purified Pertussis-Tetanus-Inactivated Polio (Salk Vaccine) Combined Vaccine.

Rotarix®, a rotavirus vaccine, is to be transferred to GSK but distribution to wholesalers will be continued by Daiichi Sankyo for a certain period of time.

3. Measures to be taken with products that are currently being developed

VN-0102, which is a measles-mumps-rubella combined vaccine currently being developed by Japan Vaccine, is to be developed independently by Daiichi Sankyo, with support by GSK, from April 1, 2019, with the aim of achieving regulatory approval as soon as possible.

Daiichi Sankyo and GSK intend to continue their collaborative relationship with the aim of improving public health by manufacturing and providing vaccines and other medicines so as to contribute to prevention and treatment of disease, and to the health of the Japanese population.

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 06:14:03 UTC
