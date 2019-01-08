Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED    4568   JP3475350009

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED (4568)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daiichi Sankyo : Announces Marketing Approval in Japan of “Tarlige® Tablets” for Pain Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:18am EST

For Immediate Release

2019.01.08

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO
(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Please address inquiries to Koji Ogawa, Corporate Officer,
Vice President, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126
https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Marketing Approval in Japan of 'Tarlige® Tablets' for Pain Treatment

Tokyo, Japan(January 8, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced the receipt of marketing approval in Japan for Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg (generic name: mirogabalin besylate; hereafter, the drug) for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP)*1

This drug, an α2δ ligand*2 created by Daiichi Sankyo, was submitted for marketing approval in February 2018 on the basis of the results of a phase 3 clinical trial in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) *3 and a phase 3 clinical trial in patients with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) *4. Both trials were conducted in Asia and including Japan.

Daiichi Sankyo expects the drug to benefit patients and healthcare professionals in Japan by providing a new therapeutic option for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain.

*1. Peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP)

PNP is caused by damage or functional abnormality of peripheral nerves due to various causes. Typical PNPs are diabetic PNP (DPNP)*3 and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) *4.

*2. α2δ (Alpha 2 delta) ligand

α2δ ligand binds to the α2δ subunits of voltage-dependent calcium channels.

*3. Diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP)

DPNP is a typical example of PNP caused by nerve damage. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a disorder that causes neuropathy and numbness to the extremities and is one of the most common long-term 3 major complications of diabetes. Its symptoms include severe pain, hyperalgesia, numbness, impairment of equilibrium and muscle movements, burning pain and pricking pain. Pain is often exacerbated during the night and may cause sleep disorders. Of the diabetic population estimated to exceed 10 million in Japan, 9-22% of the patients are reported to suffer DPNP.

*4. Postherpetic neuralgia (PHN)

PHN is a typical example of PNP caused by nerve damage. Onset of herpes zoster is caused by a decline of immunity against varicella-zoster virus which established latent infection in ganglia. In PHN, burning pain or pain shooting through the body like electricity persists even after cure of herpes zoster. It is regarded as one of the intractable pains, which cause muscle weakness and paralysis in rare cases. PHN is reported to affect 10-25% of the 500-600 thousand Japanese who develop herpes zoster annually.

Brand name

'Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg'

Generic name

mirogabalin besylate

Date of approval for manufacturing and marketing

January 8, 2019

Indication

Peripheral neuropathic pain

Dosage and administration

Normally, the initial dose for adults is 5 mg of mirogabalin given orally twice daily, and then the dose is gradually increased by 5 mg at an interval of at least a week to 15 mg, given orally twice daily. A dose may be adjusted appropriately between 10 mg and 15 mg depending on ages and symptoms, given twice daily.

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
02:18aDAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Marketing Approval in Japan of “Tarlige® Tablet..
PU
02:18aDAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Approval of MINNEBRO(TM) Tablets for the Treatment of..
PU
02:18aDAIICHI SANKYO : Pediatric Dosage and Administration Approved for Anti-epileptic..
PU
01/07DAIICHI SANKYO : Europe Enters into European Licensing Agreement with Esperion f..
PU
01/05ESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Announces Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) to ..
AQ
2018DAIICHI SANKYO : Announces Date for Dissolution of Japan Vaccine and Measures fo..
PU
2018DAIICHI SANKYO : doses first patient in Phase I trial of AML drug
AQ
2018DAIICHI SANKYO : Initiates First Novel-Novel Combination Study of Two Investigat..
PU
2018DAIICHI SANKYO : Out-Licenses ROS1/NTRK Inhibitor DS-6051 to AnHeart Therapeutic..
PU
2018Malaysia's IHH Healthcare halts open offer for India's Fortis after court rul..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 907 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 57 976 M
Finance 2019 397 B
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 39,03
P/E ratio 2020 39,35
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 2 501 B
Chart DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 473  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joji Nakayama Chairman & CEO
Sunao Manabe President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Sai CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Glenn J. Gormley Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Katsumi Fujimoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED3.01%22 968
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%342 837
PFIZER-1.49%249 400
NOVARTIS0.93%219 327
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.12%218 921
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.18%198 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.