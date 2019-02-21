Log in
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4568)
Daiichi Sankyo : Announces Organizational Restructuring Effective April 1, 2019 in Japan

0
02/21/2019 | 08:25pm EST

For Immediate Release

2019.02.22

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO
(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Please address inquiries to Koji Ogawa, Corporate Officer,
Vice President, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126
https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Organizational Restructuring Effective April 1, 2019 in Japan

TOKYO, Japan (February 22, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, today announced the following organizational changes taking place from April 1, 2019 in Japan.

1. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

(1) R&D Division

Research functions will be reorganized from a therapeutic area-based organization to a pharmacology and synthesis functions-based organization to demonstrate research functions more efficiently, and to strengthen R&D system centered on oncology.

Specifically, the pharmacological research functions of the oncology field, 'Oncology Laboratories' and 'Biologics & Immuno-Oncology Laboratories' will be restructured into 'Oncology Research Laboratories I' and 'Oncology Research Laboratories II'; the pharmacological research functions of the specialty medicine (SM) field, 'Pain & Neuroscience Laboratories', 'End-Organ Disease Laboratories', 'Rare Disease Laboratories', and 'Venture Science Laboratories' will be restructured into 'Specialty Medicine Research Laboratories I' and 'Specialty Medicine Research Laboratories II'; and the small molecule synthesis research functions of each laboratory will be consolidated to newly establish 'Medicinal Chemistry Research Laboratories'.

(2) Pharmaceutical Technology Division

To accelerate the development and maximize the value of the oncology pipeline, 'Clinical Supply Management Department' will be established to strengthen cooperation with related organizations and promote the manufacture and supply of investigational products globally.

To ensure and timely promote CMC (Chemistry, Manfacturing and Control) regulatory-related duties, including post-approval changes applications for oncology products, 'CMC Regulatory Affairs Department' will be established.

(3) Supply Chain Division

To strengthen global supply chain functions for new modalities, including oncology products, the internal functions will be reorganized.

(4) Medical Affairs Division

To strengthen medical affairs functions in the oncology field in response to the launch of new oncology products in Japan, 'Oncology Medical Science Department' will be established.

(5) Vaccine Business Oversight Department

With the reorganization of Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine Co., Ltd. to a production function subsidiary (Daiichi Sankyo Biotech Co., Ltd.), the general business management function and the technical management function related to the vaccine business will be transferred from Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine to the 'Vaccine Business Oversight Department' and be renamed as 'Vaccine Business Department' of Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

2. Daiichi Sankyo Espha Co., Ltd.

(1) Strategy Division

With the expansion of generic drugs, including Authorized Generic (AG) in Japan, in order to expand strategic management and further strengthen and enhance the safety management system, 'Strategy Division', consisting of 'Corporate Business Management Department', 'Corporate Strategy Department', and 'Quality & Safety Management Department', will be newly established.

3. Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co., Ltd.

(1) Internal Audit Department

To further enhance internal audit functions, 'Internal Audit Department' will be established.

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:24:03 UTC
