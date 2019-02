For Immediate Release

2019.02.22

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO

(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Please address inquiries to Koji Ogawa, Corporate Officer,

Vice President, Corporate Communications Department

Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126

https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Appoints New Group Corporate Officers

TOKYO, Japan (February 22, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited today announced the appointment of new Group corporate officers effective from April 1, 2019.

1. DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

Name Current Responsibilities New Responsibilities Katsumi Fujimoto Member of the Board

Senior Executive Officer

Head of Supply Chain Div. Member of the Board Toshiaki Tojo Member of the Board

Senior Executive Officer

In charge of Vaccine Business Member of the Board

Senior Executive Officer

In charge of Vaccine Business

and Quality & Safety Management Junichi Koga Senior Executive Officer

Head of R&D Div. Senior Executive Officer

Global Head of R&D Masahiko Ohtsuki Corporate Officer

Vice President of Business

Development & Licensing Dept. Executive Officer

Vice President of Business

Development & Licensing Dept. Junichi Fukute Corporate Officer

Vice President of Supply Chain

Planning Dept., Supply Chain Div. Executive Officer

Head of Supply Chain Div. Takeshi Hamaura Corporate Officer

Head of Pharmaceutical Technology Div. Executive Officer

Head of Pharmaceutical Technology Div. Shoji Hirashima Corporate Officer

Vice President of Corporate

Business Management Dept.,

Corporate Strategy & Management Div. Executive Officer

Head of Global Brand Strategy Div. Ryoichi Watanabe Corporate Officer Vice President of Internal Audit Dept. Corporate Officer

In charge of Internal Audit Dept. Hironobu Furuta Corporate Officer

Vice President of Human Resources

Dept., Corporate Affairs Div. Corporate Officer Head of Corporate Affairs Div. Koji Ogawa Corporate Officer

Vice President of Corporate

Communications Dept., Corporate

Strategy & Management Div. Corporate Officer

Head of US Corporate Div.,

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Seiichiro Kumakura Vice President of Research Function,

R&D Div. Corporate Officer

Vice President of Research Function,

R&D Div. Takashi Fukuoka Vice President of Venture Science

Laboratories, R&D Div. Corporate Officer

Executive Vice President, R&D Affairs,

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Hironobu Saito Vice President of Oncology Clinical

Development Dept., Oncology Function,

R&D Div. Corporate Officer

Vice President of Oncology Clinical

Development Dept., Oncology Function,

R&D Div. Wataru Takasaki Vice President of R&D Planning &

Management Dept., R&D Div. Corporate Officer

Head of R&D Div. and Vice President

of Oncology Function Tomoji Hashiba Vice President of Tohoku Branch,

Sales & Marketing Div. Corporate Officer

Vice President of Kyushu Branch,

Sales & Marketing Div. Miyuki Arai Vice President of Safety and Risk

Management Dept., Quality & Safety

Management Div. Corporate Officer

Head of Quality & Safety Management

Div.

◇Glenn Gormley (current Senior Executive Officer) will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

◇Koichi Akahane, Yoshihiro Aoyagi, Yuichi Kubo and Kohei Wada (current Executive Officer) will be appointed Corporate Advisor as of April 1st, 2019.

◇Kenji Katsumi (current Corporate Officer) will be appointed the President of Daiichi Sankyo Business Associe Co., Ltd. as of April 1st, 2019.

◇Kentaro Murakawa (current Corporate Officer) will be appointed the President of Daiichi Sankyo Espha Co., Ltd. as of April 1st, 2019.

◇Hirosumi Izawa (current Corporate Officer) will be appointed the President of Daiichi Sankyo Propharma Co., Ltd. as of April 1st, 2019.

2. DAIICHI SANKYO ESPHA CO., LTD.

Name Current Responsibilities New Responsibilities Kentaro Murakawa Corporate Officer

Vice President of Sales Planning Dept.

and Senior Director of

Sales Management Group,

Sales & Marketing Div.,

DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. President Ichiro Ishizuka Member of the Board

Head of Sales & Marketing Div. Executive Vice President

Head of Sales & Marketing Div. Hiroto Yoshiwaka President Member of the Board Takeshi Shinseki Member of the Board

In charge of Corporate Strategy and

Vice President of Corporate Business

Management Dept. Member of the Board

Head of Corporate Strategy &

Management Div. Kosuke Natori Vice President of Corporate Strategy Dept. Member of the Board

Vice President of Corporate Business

Management Dept., Corporate

Strategy & Management Div.

3. DAIICHI SANKYO HEALTHCARE CO., LTD.