Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED    4568   JP3475350009

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4568)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daiichi Sankyo : Launches “Tarlige® Tablets” for Pain Treatment in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

For Immediate Release

2019.04.15

Company name: DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Representative: Sunao Manabe, Representative Director, President and COO
(Code no.: 4568, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Please address inquiries to Junichi Onuma,
Vice President, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6225-1126
https://www.daiichisankyo.com

Daiichi Sankyo Launches 'Tarlige® Tablets' for Pain Treatment in Japan

Tokyo, Japan (April 15, 2019) - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced the launch of Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg (generic name: mirogabalin besilate; hereafter, the drug) for the treatment of pain in Japan.

This drug, an α2δ ligand*1 , created by Daiichi Sankyo, was approved for marketing in Japan in January 2019 on the basis of the results of phase 3 clinical trials conducted in Asia including Japan in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) *2 and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) *3, for the indication of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP) *4.

Daiichi Sankyo expects the drug to benefit patients in Japan by providing a new therapeutic option for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain.

Product Outline

Brand name

Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg

Generic name

(JAN)

mirogabalin besilate

Indication

Peripheral neuropathic pain

Dosage and administration

Normally, the initial dose for adults is 5 mg of mirogabalin given orally twice daily, and then the dose is gradually increased by 5 mg at an interval of at least a week to 15 mg, given orally twice daily. A dose may be adjusted appropriately between 10 mg and 15 mg depending on ages and symptoms, given twice daily.

Drug price

Tarlige® Tablets 2.5 mg: 78.00 yen/tablet

Tarlige® Tablets 5 mg: 107.70 yen/tablet

Tarlige® Tablets 10 mg: 148.70 yen/tablet

Tarlige® Tablets 15 mg: 179.60 yen/tablet

Date of approval

January 8, 2019

Date of listing in the NHI price

February 26, 2019

Date of launch

April 15, 2019

Manufacture and Marketing

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

*1:α (Alpha 2 delta) ligand

α2δ ligand binds to the α2δ subunits of voltage-dependent calcium channels.

*2:Diabetic peripheralneuropathic pain(DPNP)

DPNP is a typical example of PNP caused by nerve damage. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a disorder that causes neuropathy and numbness to the extremities and is one of the most common long-term 3 major complications of diabetes. Its symptoms include severe pain, hyperalgesia, numbness, impairment of equilibrium and muscle movements, burning pain and pricking pain. Pain is often exacerbated during the night and may cause sleep disorders. Of the diabetic population estimated to exceed 10 million in Japan, 9- 22% of the patients are reported to suffer DPNP.

*3:Postherpetic neuralgia (PHN)

PHN is a typical example of PNP caused by nerve damage. Onset of herpes zoster is caused by a decline of immunity against varicella-zoster virus which established latent infection in ganglia. In PHN, burning pain or pain shooting through the body like electricity persists even after cure of herpes zoster. It is regarded as one of the intractable pains, which cause muscle weakness and paralysis in rare cases. PHN is reported to affect 10-25% of the 500-600 thousand Japanese who develop herpes zoster annually.

*4:Peripheralneuropathicpain(PNP)

PNP is caused by damage or functional abnormality of peripheral nerves due to various causes. Typical PNPs are diabetic PNP (DPNP)*2 and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) *3.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical products to address diversified, unmet medical needs of patients in both mature and emerging markets. With over 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for hypertension and thrombotic disorders, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a 'Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology,' Daiichi Sankyo research and development is primarily focused on bringing forth novel therapies in oncology, including immuno-oncology, with additional focus on new horizon areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative diseases, heart and kidney diseases, and other rare diseases. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 01:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
09:33pDAIICHI SANKYO : Launches “Tarlige® Tablets” for Pain Treatment in J..
PU
04/12DAIICHI SANKYO : Supreme Court reserves order on Daiichi Sankyo plea
AQ
04/08DAIICHI SANKYO : EZH1/2 Dual Inhibitor Valemetostat (DS-3201) Receives SAKIGAKE ..
PU
04/06DAIICHI : s Xospata rival pushed back by FDA as it combs through new data
AQ
04/05DAIICHI SANKYO : SC to jail ex-Ranbaxy promoters if found guilty of not paying D..
AQ
04/04DAIICHI SANKYO : Provides Update on Ongoing FDA Review for Quizartinib for Treat..
PU
04/03DAIICHI SANKYO : EMA Validates Daiichi Sankyo's Marketing Authorization Applicat..
PU
04/01DAIICHI SANKYO : Pharma taps new CEO just as it unveils a big tie-up with AstraZ..
AQ
03/30Cancer Drug Deal Carries High Price -- WSJ
DJ
03/29EUROPE : European stocks rise, clocking best quarter in four years
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 916 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 62 838 M
Finance 2019 344 B
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 54,64
P/E ratio 2020 48,62
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
EV / Sales 2020 3,58x
Capitalization 3 729 B
Chart DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5 530  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joji Nakayama Chairman & CEO
Sunao Manabe President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiaki Sai CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Glenn J. Gormley Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Katsumi Fujimoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED52.26%33 275
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.37%360 033
PFIZER-3.16%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.51%234 059
NOVARTIS9.03%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About