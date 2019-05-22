Daiichi Sankyo : looking to sell OTC drug unit for about $900 million - Nikkei Business

Reuters reported earlier this year that Japan's No. 4 drugmaker had hired JPMorgan to advise on the potential sale of the unit, Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare.

A Daichi Sankyo spokesman declined to comment on the Nikkei Business report.

Daiichi Sankyo is focusing on developing cancer treatments to offset a revenue drop following patent expirations of its mainstay blood pressure drug.

The OTC unit makes an energy drink, Regain, as well as the Lulu Attack cold medicine and Gaster 10 stomach medicine.

