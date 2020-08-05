Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Daiken Medical Co., Ltd.    7775   JP3482500000

DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.

(7775)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiken Medical : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 31, 2020

Company name:

DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7775

URL http://www.daiken-iki.co.jp

Representative:

President

Keiichi Yamada

Inquiries:

General Manager, Business Control Division

Kenji Tamamaki

TEL 06-6231-9917

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 3, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

1,790

(13.0)

191

(38.4)

191

(41.2)

136

(41.4)

Three months ended June 30, 2019

2,057

(1.6)

310

(11.4)

325

(7.2)

232

(8.9)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

4.75

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

8.11

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

10,890

5,902

54.2

As of March 31, 2020

10,997

6,081

55.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

9.00

-

11.00

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

9.00

-

11.00

20.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

3,970

(6.6)

520

(8.0)

560

(3.4)

400

(3.4)

13.92

September 30, 2020

Full year

8,400

(1.4)

1,160

(2.9)

1,200

(0.8)

860

0.1

29.94

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

31,840,000

shares

As of March 31, 2020

31,840,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

3,111,559

shares

As of March 31, 2020

3,111,559

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

28,728,441

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

28,728,441

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,365,400

2,318,167

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,904,574

1,571,149

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

821,808

818,660

Finished goods

770,451

1,011,402

Work in process

67,009

61,340

Raw materials

335,991

371,874

Other

139,276

136,610

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(92)

(92)

Total current assets

6,404,420

6,289,111

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

2,104,782

2,082,189

Land

1,703,670

1,703,670

Other, net

492,475

523,102

Total property, plant and equipment

4,300,929

4,308,963

Intangible assets

29,313

29,372

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

194,818

194,818

Other

92,916

92,423

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(24,650)

(24,650)

Total investments and other assets

263,083

262,590

Total non-current assets

4,593,325

4,600,926

Total assets

10,997,746

10,890,037

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,061,873

1,107,145

Short-term borrowings

800,000

1,200,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

898,032

877,796

Income taxes payable

180,854

66,160

Accrued expenses

445,687

486,994

Other

396,226

278,893

Total current liabilities

3,782,673

4,016,990

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,091,892

922,443

Other

41,568

48,443

Total non-current liabilities

1,133,460

970,886

Total liabilities

4,916,133

4,987,877

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

495,875

495,875

Capital surplus

400,875

400,875

Retained earnings

7,011,444

6,831,992

Treasury shares

(1,826,582)

(1,826,582)

Total shareholders' equity

6,081,612

5,902,160

Total net assets

6,081,612

5,902,160

Total liabilities and net assets

10,997,746

10,890,037

4

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

2,057,730

1,790,803

Cost of sales

1,090,920

981,733

Gross profit

966,809

809,070

Selling, general and administrative expenses

656,748

617,979

Operating profit

310,061

191,090

Non-operating income

Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

435

814

Compensation income

568

-

Subsidy income

15,581

-

Other

372

532

Total non-operating income

16,957

1,347

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,210

955

Other

171

106

Total non-operating expenses

1,381

1,061

Ordinary profit

325,637

191,376

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

145

Total extraordinary losses

0

145

Profit before income taxes

325,637

191,230

Income taxes

92,644

54,670

Profit

232,993

136,560

5

Disclaimer

DAIKEN Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:06:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
03:07aDAIKEN MEDICAL : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the ..
PU
03/30DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016DAIKEN MEDICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 100 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2021 705 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 15 657 M 148 M 148 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 545,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keiichi Yamada President & Representative Director
Mitsuru Yamada Chairman
Masayuki Yamada Director, VP, GM-Sales & Administration
Hiroshi Daikuya Independent Outside Director
Kenji Tamamaki Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.-18.17%148
MASIMO CORPORATION37.41%11 934
NOVOCURE LIMITED-7.25%7 901
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-7.34%7 296
GETINGE AB19.48%6 477
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.78.74%5 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group