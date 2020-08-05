Daiken Medical : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 31, 2020 Company name: DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 7775 URL http://www.daiken-iki.co.jp Representative: President Keiichi Yamada Inquiries: General Manager, Business Control Division Kenji Tamamaki TEL 06-6231-9917 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 3, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 1,790 (13.0) 191 (38.4) 191 (41.2) 136 (41.4) Three months ended June 30, 2019 2,057 (1.6) 310 (11.4) 325 (7.2) 232 (8.9) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 4.75 - Three months ended June 30, 2019 8.11 - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 10,890 5,902 54.2 As of March 31, 2020 10,997 6,081 55.3 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 9.00 - 11.00 20.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 9.00 - 11.00 20.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 3,970 (6.6) 520 (8.0) 560 (3.4) 400 (3.4) 13.92 September 30, 2020 Full year 8,400 (1.4) 1,160 (2.9) 1,200 (0.8) 860 0.1 29.94

