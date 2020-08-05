Daiken Medical : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
08/05/2020 | 03:07am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 31, 2020
Company name:
DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
7775
URL
http://www.daiken-iki.co.jp
Representative:
President
Keiichi Yamada
Inquiries:
General Manager, Business Control Division
Kenji Tamamaki
TEL 06-6231-9917
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 3, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
1,790
(13.0)
191
(38.4)
191
(41.2)
136
(41.4)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
2,057
(1.6)
310
(11.4)
325
(7.2)
232
(8.9)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
4.75
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
8.11
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
10,890
5,902
54.2
As of March 31, 2020
10,997
6,081
55.3
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
9.00
-
11.00
20.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
9.00
-
11.00
20.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
3,970
(6.6)
520
(8.0)
560
(3.4)
400
(3.4)
13.92
September 30, 2020
Full year
8,400
(1.4)
1,160
(2.9)
1,200
(0.8)
860
0.1
29.94
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
31,840,000
shares
As of March 31, 2020
31,840,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
3,111,559
shares
As of March 31, 2020
3,111,559
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
28,728,441
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
28,728,441
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,365,400
2,318,167
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,904,574
1,571,149
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
821,808
818,660
Finished goods
770,451
1,011,402
Work in process
67,009
61,340
Raw materials
335,991
371,874
Other
139,276
136,610
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(92)
(92)
Total current assets
6,404,420
6,289,111
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
2,104,782
2,082,189
Land
1,703,670
1,703,670
Other, net
492,475
523,102
Total property, plant and equipment
4,300,929
4,308,963
Intangible assets
29,313
29,372
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
194,818
194,818
Other
92,916
92,423
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(24,650)
(24,650)
Total investments and other assets
263,083
262,590
Total non-current assets
4,593,325
4,600,926
Total assets
10,997,746
10,890,037
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,061,873
1,107,145
Short-term borrowings
800,000
1,200,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
898,032
877,796
Income taxes payable
180,854
66,160
Accrued expenses
445,687
486,994
Other
396,226
278,893
Total current liabilities
3,782,673
4,016,990
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,091,892
922,443
Other
41,568
48,443
Total non-current liabilities
1,133,460
970,886
Total liabilities
4,916,133
4,987,877
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
495,875
495,875
Capital surplus
400,875
400,875
Retained earnings
7,011,444
6,831,992
Treasury shares
(1,826,582)
(1,826,582)
Total shareholders' equity
6,081,612
5,902,160
Total net assets
6,081,612
5,902,160
Total liabilities and net assets
10,997,746
10,890,037
4
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
2,057,730
1,790,803
Cost of sales
1,090,920
981,733
Gross profit
966,809
809,070
Selling, general and administrative expenses
656,748
617,979
Operating profit
310,061
191,090
Non-operating income
Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends
435
814
Compensation income
568
-
Subsidy income
15,581
-
Other
372
532
Total non-operating income
16,957
1,347
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,210
955
Other
171
106
Total non-operating expenses
1,381
1,061
Ordinary profit
325,637
191,376
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
145
Total extraordinary losses
0
145
Profit before income taxes
325,637
191,230
Income taxes
92,644
54,670
Profit
232,993
136,560
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.