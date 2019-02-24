Daikin Industries : Completion of Acquisition of AHT

In regards to its announcement on November 26, 2018, Daikin Industries, Ltd. announces that it has obtained all equity interest for AHT effective February 22, 2019 (local time), through its subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V. and has completed its acquisition. The acquisition price was 579 million euros.

This acquisition will be reflected in the company's consolidated financial settlement. In the company's consolidated balance sheet from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, and the company's consolidated statement of income from the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.