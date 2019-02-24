Log in
Daikin Industries : Completion of Acquisition of AHT

02/24/2019 | 08:12pm EST

In regards to its announcement on November 26, 2018, Daikin Industries, Ltd. announces that it has obtained all equity interest for AHT effective February 22, 2019 (local time), through its subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V. and has completed its acquisition. The acquisition price was 579 million euros.

This acquisition will be reflected in the company's consolidated financial settlement. In the company's consolidated balance sheet from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, and the company's consolidated statement of income from the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Daikin Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 01:11:10 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 481 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 187 B
Debt 2019 93 392 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 18,93
P/E ratio 2020 16,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 3 554 B
Chart DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daikin Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14 584  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masanori Togawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Noriyuki Inoue Chairman
Koichi Takahashi Director, Head-Budget, GM-Finance & Accounting
Chiyono Terada Independent Outside Director
Takashi Matsuzaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.41%32 107
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.02%71 660
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.21%45 528
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.73%42 132
NIDEC CORPORATION14.82%36 725
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.06%35 014
