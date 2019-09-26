Log in
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6367)
Daikin Industries : Group Issues Its Sustainability Report 2019

09/26/2019

1. Features on Typical Global Activities to Realize Environmental Vision 2050

Environment: 'Promoting the Spread of Energy Efficient Technology through Dialogue and Collaboration with Governments and International Agencies'

To achieve the Environmental Vision 2050, greater market diffusion of air conditioners having low global warming impact is essential. Working closely with the governments of each country and international agencies, Daikin has been promoting the universal adoption of air conditioners equipped with inverter technology and a refrigerant with low global warming potential. To encourage the widespread use of environmentally conscious products, Daikin undertakes a variety of activities including support for creation of standards in Asia to evaluate energy-saving performance, verification and testing in Latin America of energy-saving capabilities of inverter air conditioners, and discussions with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

New Value Creation:'Creating Air Environments for Increasing Intellectual Productivity with Air Conditioning Solutions using IoT and AI'

Aiming to create new products and solutions in the pursuit of the limitless possibilities of air, Daikin promotes open innovation with Japanese and overseas universities and research institutes along with companies from other industries. In joint research with NEC Corporation, one of those companies, Daikin verified that intellectual productivity and comfort can be balanced by maintaining arousal level through effective temperature stimulation. Daikin will continue to use IoT and AI to create air environments corresponding to the specific characteristics and conditions of each individual.

2. Report on Targets and Achievements of CSR Action Plan 2020

Quantitative indices have been established for key CSR themes, and the 2020 targets and the fiscal 2018 achievements are published in a list.

2020 Targets and Fiscal 2018 Achievements of Key CSR Themes

[Target] Reduction in worldwide greenhouse gas emissions by 60 million tons-CO2 through the promotion of environmentally conscious products*2
[Result] Reduction in worldwide greenhouse gas emissions by 67 million tons-CO2 with environmentally conscious products accounting for 93% of residential air conditioner sales
[Target] Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during development and production by 70% in comparison with emissions for fiscal 2005 (reduction to 1.58 million tons-CO2)
[Result] 75% reduction (reduction to 1.31 million tons-CO2)

  • *1 Source: IEA 'The Future of Cooling'
  • *2 Environmentally conscious products: Products that satisfy either one or both factors in which 'electrical power consumption is reduced by 30% or more compared to conventional models' or 'a refrigerant is used that has a global warming potential (GWP) that is less than one-third that of conventional refrigerants.'

Disclaimer

Daikin Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:27:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 631 B
EBIT 2020 295 B
Net income 2020 201 B
Debt 2020 48 991 M
Yield 2020 1,16%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 4 098 B
Technical analysis trends DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15 005,56  JPY
Last Close Price 14 010,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noriyuki Inoue Chairman
Masanori Togawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Keiichi Ofuji Manager-Electronic System
Koichi Takahashi Director, Head-Budget, GM-Finance & Accounting
Chiyono Terada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.22.95%39 061
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL47.39%34 581
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC21.24%12 183
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.9.84%9 287
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB38.58%6 552
WATSCO INC17.60%6 277
