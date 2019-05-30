Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Daikin Industries, Ltd.    6367   JP3481800005

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6367)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daikin Industries : Notice of Establishment of New Subsidiary in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Daikin Industries, Ltd. announces that a resolution was passed at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 30, 2019, to establish a new subsidiary in China for the manufacture and sales of fluorochemical products as stated below.

Description

1. Purpose of the establishment of the subsidiary

The subsidiary is being established to strengthen the manufacturing and sales functions for fluorochemical products in China in the semiconductor and battery materials market where demand is expected to substantially expand in the medium and long term.

2. Outline of the subsidiary (Plan)

Company Name Daikin New Materials (Changshu) Co., Ltd.
Location No.28 Hai Kang Road, Advanced Materials Industrial Park, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China
Representative To be determined
Description of Business Manufacture and sales of fluorochemical products
Capital 1 billion yuan (16 billion yen*)
* Calculation of 1 yuan = 16.0 yen
Establishment October 2019
Investment ratio Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co., Ltd. 60%
Daikin Industries, Ltd. 40%
Relationship between Daikin Industries and the subsidiary Capital Relationship:
The subsidiary will be established with Daikin Industries holding a 40% interest.
Human Relationship:
A Daikin Industries company director will be appointed as one of the three company directors of the subsidiary.
Business Relationship:
Sales transactions of products will be conducted between Daikin Industries and the subsidiary.

3. Effect on the operating results

The establishment of the subsidiary will have no significant effect on the consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Disclaimer

Daikin Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
04:19aDAIKIN INDUSTRIES : Notice of Establishment of New Subsidiary in China
PU
03/27DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26U.A.E. HVAC MARKET IS EXPECTED TO RE : P&S Intelligence
AQ
03/22DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : China-German Fresh Air Ventilation Forum was held in Germany
AQ
03/15DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : - Exhibiting 'breeze of light' with Design Studio nendo
AQ
03/14DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : Exhibiting "breeze of light" with Design Studio nendo At the..
PU
02/28DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : AAF Flanders and IONaer Collaborate to Launch Breakthrough I..
AQ
02/24DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : Completion of Acquisition of AHT
PU
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Activision, Virgin Atlantic, Nissan
02/13DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 623 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 203 B
Finance 2020 29 172 M
Yield 2020 1,15%
P/E ratio 2020 19,78
P/E ratio 2021 18,22
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capitalization 4 045 B
Chart DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daikin Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14 520  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masanori Togawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Noriyuki Inoue Chairman
Koichi Takahashi Director, Head-Budget, GM-Finance & Accounting
Chiyono Terada Independent Outside Director
Takashi Matsuzaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.21.11%36 850
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL29.01%34 540
MELROSE INDUSTRIES3.02%10 649
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.23.98%10 642
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB35.83%5 910
WATSCO INC11.74%5 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About