Daikin Industries : Start of Demonstration in "point 0 marunouchi" for the Office of the Future

Okamura Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Lion Corporation, MyCity Inc., Asahi Breweries, Ltd., TOA Corporation, TOTO Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation will begin demonstration on Tuesday, July 16, to create the office of the future in 'point 0 marunouchi,' a membership-based coworking space.

As the first project* of CRESNECT, a co-creation platform for spatial data, the coworking space 'point 0 marunouchi' was established to realize the office of the future. With the recent additions of the four new companies of Asahi Breweries, TOA, TOTO, and Panasonic, the latest technologies, data, and expertise of each company are being utilized to offer spatial content customized to the differing work styles found in open spaces, conference rooms, nap rooms, and other work-related areas. Collecting and analyzing the physiological and motion data of the working people as well as operational data from installed equipment, 'point 0 marunouchi' looks to further refine content and create new services.

* The project was jointly announced by Okamura Corporation, SoftBank Corp., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Lion Corporation on July 30, 2018, with the aim of creating office of the future by utilizing CRESNECT, a co-creation platform for spatial data.

1. Demonstration Summary

For 'point 0 maruonouchi,' demonstration of diverse spatial content will start under the theme of 'work style reform,' one of society's most urgent issues, with the aim of realizing the ideal office. Utilizing office space for the people working there, the impact of various factors affecting efficiency, creativity, and the wellness of the working people will be collected and analyzed such as the line of movement in the office, attitude during work, indoor temperature and humidity, interior design, lighting, sound, fragrances, and food and beverages, including alcohol. Feedback from the workspace users will also be incorporated to verify effectiveness and enhance spatial content.

Moreover, through these types of spatial content, 'point 0 marunouchi' is aiming to provide the first coworking space in Japan accredited by the 'WELL Building Standard' office space certification system in which the key evaluation points are the comfort and wellness of the people working.