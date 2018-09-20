Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Daikin Industries, Ltd.    6367   JP3481800005

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. (6367)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Daikin Industries : Sustainability Report 2018 for the Daikin Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:13am CEST

Press Releases

Commitment and Activities for Contribution to a Sustainable Society

20 September 2018

'Sustainability Report 2018'

Following the Japanese-version published in July, Daikin Industries, Ltd. has issued its English edition of Sustainability Report 2018.

This report summarizes the policies and activities of the Daikin Group for contribution to a sustainable society through its business. Based on common global targets that include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement, Daikin publishes its efforts to realize safe and healthy air spaces while reducing the environmental impact.

1.Formulation of 'Environmental Vision 2050' Aiming for Zero CO2 Emissions

Concurring with the Paris Agreement, the Daikin Group has formulated its long-term environmental vision aiming for zero CO2 emissions with a view toward society and surrounding business situation in 2050. In addition to reducing environmental impact throughout the lifecycle of Daikin products, the company aims for zero CO2 emissions by energy management utilizing IoT and AI, provision of services through the value chain, and the recovery and recycle of refrigerants.

2. Report on Targets and Achievements of 'CSR Action Plan 2020'

Quantitative indices have been established for the key CSR themes, and 2020 targets and 2017 achievements have been compiled in a list. By establishing more specific numerical indicators for each theme and recording progress, Daikin promotes transparency and reliable business activities while it endeavors to provide safe and healthy air spaces.

2020 Targets and 2017 Achievements of Key CSR Themes

Environment

[Target] Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 60 million tons-CO2 worldwide in fiscal year 2020 through the promotion of environmentally-conscious products*1
[Result] Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 54 million tons-CO2 by having environmentally-conscious products account for 83% of residential air conditioner sales.

[Target] Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during production by 70% for fiscal 2020 in comparison with emissions for fiscal 2005 (reduction to 1.58 million tons-CO2)
[Result] 74% reduction (reduction to 1.35 million tons-CO2)

Human Resources

[Target] 10% of managerial positions at Daikin Industries, Ltd. staffed by female employees
[Result] 4.9% of managerial positions staffed by female employees (4.4% for fiscal 2016)

3. Featured Articles on Business Activities that Provide Value to Society

New Value Creation: 'Reducing Fatigue and Realizing Pleasant Air Environments through Open Innovation'

In collaboration with the research institute RIKEN, Daikin is conducting joint research to create healthier and more comfortable spaces. Under the theme of creating spaces that help people reduce fatigue, verification was performed, which clarified the relationship between the indoor environment, such as temperature and humidity, and the degree of fatigue*2. In the future, Daikin aims to create new value that contributes to problem resolution sought by society such as proceeding product development based on scientific evidence.

Human Resources: 'Human Resource Development in the U.S.-Growing with Local Communities'

In May 2017, the Daikin Group established its largest air conditioner factory in Texas, the United States. Through active employment and human resource development, Daikin aims to grow with the local community. Development is not limited to the manufacturing departments but also extends in a wide range of fields including marketing, sales, and after sales service. Emphasis is on ensuring that each employee has rewarding and challenging work, which leads to improvements in skill level and product quality.

  • *1 Environmentally-conscious product: Products that satisfy either one or both factors in which 'electrical power consumption is reduced by 30% or more compared to conventional products' or 'uses refrigerants with at least two-thirds less global warming potential than conventional refrigerants.'
  • *2 Announced in the presentation 'Influence of Indoor Temperature and Humidity on Human Autonomic Nervous Function in Winter' at the 14th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Fatigue Science (May 2018).

Disclaimer

Daikin Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 05:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
07:13aDAIKIN INDUSTRIES : Sustainability Report 2018 for the Daikin Group
PU
09/04DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : new HVAC factory in Faribault to receive $2.35 million help ..
AQ
08/27ENERGY EFFICIENT HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET : DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnso..
AQ
08/21DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : Japan's Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets sights on A..
AQ
08/21Japan's Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets sights on Africa
RE
08/20Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
RE
08/19DAIKIN INDUSTRIES : Americas, with its home base in Minnesota, aims to become co..
AQ
08/16ADOPTING GREEN TECHNOLOGIES TO PROMO : The report covers market changing aspects..
AQ
08/07DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
08/07DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Daikin Industries Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/10Daikin Industries Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/09Daikin Industries reports FY results 
02/14Daikin Industries reports 9M results 
2017CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION : The Antifragile Portfolio 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 496 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 190 B
Debt 2019 88 770 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 23,91
P/E ratio 2020 21,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capitalization 4 574 B
Chart DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daikin Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14 978  JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masanori Togawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Noriyuki Inoue Chairman
Koichi Takahashi Director, Head-Budget, GM-Finance & Accounting
Chiyono Terada Independent Outside Director
Takashi Matsuzaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.17%39 210
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.21%67 315
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.51%48 876
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.37%46 792
NIDEC CORPORATION2.33%42 717
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.02%37 753
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.